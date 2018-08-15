Parker-Hannifin: A Curious Mix Of Value And Cycle Risk

By and large investors seemed to come out of the second quarter earnings cycle feeling better about industrial stocks and the amount of room left for the cycle to run, although that seems to be wavering a bit lately on worries that Turkey’s troubles could weaken already unimpressive demand in Europe. In the case of Parker Hannifin (PH), though, the shares have continued to lag the industrial sector as a whole by a pretty noticeable amount year-to-date, as investors seem worried about the risk of “general industrial” and mobile equipment demand rolling over relatively quickly.

I’ll admit to being a little flummoxed by this stock right now. I thought there was some risk of underperformance (due mostly to perception/sentiment) when I last wrote about the stock, and the shares have underperformed the sector by about 5% since then. It is getting late in the game for a short-cycle name like Parker Hannifin, but then underlying trends in most of the company’s markets are pretty positive, and the valuation looks pretty undemanding even if there’s a noticeable slowdown in the reasonably near future.

Good Revenue And Even Better Margins

Parker Hannifin generally has a reputation as an “under-promise and over-deliver” company, and the fiscal fourth quarter results ended up being pretty good.

Revenue rose about 9% on an organic basis, more or less in line with expectations, but still one of the stronger performances in the industrial space (in a pretty strong quarter overall). Revenue growth was driven by the industrial businesses (motion, flow/process control, filtration/engineered materials, and controls), with 9% growth in the North American business and 10% growth in the International business. Aerospace was up more than 5%, and more or less in line with Eaton’s (ETN) aerospace business and the aircraft controls business of Moog (MOG.A)(MOG.B).

Gross margin improved by more than a point and a half, while core operating income rose 19% and operating margin expanded by 120bp. Segment profits increased 14% and Parker Hannifin logged a pretty sizable beat at this line, with significantly better than expected margins in the International and Aero segments. North American segment profits rose 6% as margin contracted slightly, while International profits were up 28% and Aero was up a little less than 14%.

Slowing Orders And Sluggish Guidance Frame The Risk

Parker Hannifin reported 8% growth in orders for the fiscal fourth quarter, the second quarter in a row of sequential growth deceleration (after 11% growth in the third quarter and 13% growth in the second quarter). Order growth was weakest in the International segment (up 5% and down from up 8% in the prior quarter), while North American orders rose 9% (down from 11% in the prior quarter). Aerospace orders rose 10% (versus 17% in the prior quarter) on an easier year-ago comp.

Management also issued FY2019 guidance that I would call uninspiring. The revenue midpoint was a couple percentage points below the prior sell-side average estimate and the implied organic growth for the year ranges from a little more than 2% to just over 5%. Margin guidance was also a little lower than expected, with the midpoint about 20bp below the sell-side expectation.

As I said, Parker Hannifin management is known to set beatable expectations when they give guidance, but I also don’t mean to imply that they’re sandbagging. I think there is legitimate uncertainty as to the near-term outlook for shorter-cycle businesses, even though many industrials have given relatively strong/positive guidance on the outlook for the next 12 months.

Management noted that all of its end-markets are trending positive except for power generation and auto/marine. Looking ahead a bit, construction equipment (which is similar in size to autos for Parker Hannifin) is likely to slow, but continue to see some expansion, while truck production should remain strong into 2019 on exceptionally strong orders before a steep decline. Aero continues to look pretty healthy, and I would expect good results in oil/gas, HVAC, and life sciences over the next 12 months.

That leaves “general industrial” as a toss-up, and a significant one at around 25% of the sales mix. ISM Manufacturing New Orders have continued a choppy downward trajectory, albeit at still-strong levels (60 in July). Elsewhere, the daily sales growth figures reported by MRO companies like Fastenal (FAST) and Grainger (GWW) on a monthly basis still point to healthy industrial activity.

The Opportunity

Parker Hannifin’s orders likely will continue to slow, but I don’t see the edge of the cliff yet and I don’t think a sharp downturn is imminent unless there is some shock to the global economy. Tariffs are going to pinch and I’m worried about cost/mix across industrials, as well as demand in Europe, but I think core demand in the U.S. and China remain strong.

Moving ahead a year and putting the strong growth of FY18 behind does reduce my long-term revenue growth number into the low single-digits, but I haven’t really made all that many significant changes to my model. I’ve trimmed back my 2019 expectations in keeping with management guidance, and I’m modeling a slowdown around 2020, but I’m still looking for long-term FCF growth in the mid-single-digits and that supports a high single-digit annualized return estimate and a fair value close to $180 through discounted cash flow.

I also use EV/EBITDA as an alternative valuation approach, and Parker Hannifin looks undervalued here as well. Trading at around 10x forward EBITDA, Parker’s forward multiple seems too low relative to what the market normally pays for this level of margin and returns (ROIC, etc.) and it seems like the market is applying a more normalized multiple to Parker that it isn’t (yet) applying to industrials as a group.

The Bottom Line

I’ve gotten my fingers burned in years past buying cheap-looking short-cycle companies too late in an expansion cycle, so I’m cautious regarding Parker Hannifin. I think this is a well-run company that will generate good results from the CLARCOR deal and has further room to improve margins. I also know how the markets can be and I think it may be hard for the company to generate the sort of order growth that it will take to really shift sentiment. I do think there could be some long-term opportunity here, but investors may have to put up with some near-term underperformance given where sentiment is today.

