Technically Speaking For August 14

The charts are still weak in several time frames.

Think the lira is the only emerging market currency that is hurting? Think again:

The dollar has risen about 20% versus the real over the last six months.

The dollar is up nearly 40% versus the Argentinean peso.

The dollar has advanced 15.5% versus the ruble.

The dollar has risen nearly 24% over the South African rand.

And then, we have the collapse of the lira versus the dollar, which is displayed above.

So, what's going on? This is the indirect side-effect of the Fed raising rates. All of the countries above have large dollar borrowings in dollars - too much, according to the market. As the dollar rose in reaction to the Fed's rate hiking policy, traders assessed that each of the above countries had a debt position that was just too large relative to its respective economy. They started to sell each of these currencies relative to the dollar, leading to the sell-off. Now, these countries have to repay debt in devalued currency, which is the exact problem that set-off the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s. In a recent article, Paul Krugman explains that solving this problem is very difficult.

The San Francisco Fed released their latest economic assessment last week. Here's their conclusion about the current interest rate configuration:

The current interest rate configuration can be described as follows: (1) The Treasury yield curve is relatively flat but not inverted, (2) the real short-term interest rate has been increasing but is still low by historical standards, and (3) the credit spread is compressed. This configuration can be described as providing mixed signals about the future. While the first two observations suggest that the risk of a recession remains relatively low, factoring in the third observation would suggest a somewhat higher risk of a recession than otherwise.

Here are the report's accompanying charts:

Pay particular attention to the compressed Baa-treasury spread. Investors have purchased these credits to obtain their higher yield relative to treasuries, which explains the compressed spread. While there is nothing in the current numbers to indicate a credit crunch is coming, a look back at the preceding two recessions indicates this section of the credit market blows out quickly due to ... something happening.

And while we're on the topic of Fed GDP forecasts, let's check-in with the Atlanta and NY Fed's respective Nowcast:

Although it's come down a bit, the Atlanta Fed's projection is still over 4%.

The NY Fed is projecting a slower rate of growth, slightly over 2.5%. Last quarter, the Atlanta Fed was more accurate.

Let's turn to the charts, starting with today's price action.

There are two basic trends on today's chart. Prices gapped modestly higher at the very beginning of trading, rising a few points until right before 11. For the rest of the day, they trended modestly higher in a very narrow range.

Prices are still trapped below the gap from the three shooting stars last week to the gap lower on the 10th. Prices are still hitting resistance in the mid-280s.

And the 30-day chart places the action into even more perspective. Right now, the main issue is the mid-280 resistance. Remember that prices gapped higher and formed three shooting stars - a very rare formation. Then, they gapped lower, but, like the stars formation, they can't seem to make upward progress.

And on the daily chart, we see that prices are using the 20-day EMA for technical support. The trend is clearly broken; prices are now looking for a new direction.

We still have a lot of bearishness in the charts. On the daily chart, prices are drifting lower, and on the shorter charts, prices can't seem to punch through the 280 level.

