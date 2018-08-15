Avianca Holdings SA (AVH) CEO Hernán Lema on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Luca Pfeifer - IR Officer

Hernán Lema - CEO

Roberto Otero - SVP, Finance & CFO

Gerardo López - EVP, Strategic Business Units

Analysts

Matthew Fallon - Deutsche Bank

Alberto Valerio - UBS Investment Bank

Federico García - Bancolombia

Luca Pfeifer

Good morning, everybody, and welcome. My name is Luca Pfeifer, Investor Relations Officer for Avianca Holdings. It is our pleasure this morning to review our business results for the second quarter 2018. As on prior occasions, we will be simultaneously translating our earnings results from English to Spanish.

Joining me on the call today are our CEO, Hernán Rincón; and our Senior Vice President of Finance, Roberto Held; as well as our Executive Vice President, Gerardo Grajales. Hernán will go over the most relevant aspects occurred throughout the second quarter 2018. Furthermore, Roberto will review the financial results for the quarter. In addition, Gerardo will provide additional insights into Avianca's other business units. We will conclude this with a brief summary and finally open the floor for question and answers.

At this point, I turn it over to our CEO, Hernán Rincón.

Hernán Lema

Well, thank you, Luca, and thank you all for participating. Always a good experience for us to have this conversation with you. You always come well prepared and ask us good questions, and we appreciate that. Before we go into the detailed numbers of Q2 that Roberto and Gerardo will present, I'd like to highlight and give you some context on the environment, both internal and external, that we faced in Q2. As all of you know, FX volatility continues to be a challenge in the territories in which we cooperate, with marked variation in Brazil and Argentina that have had, of course, an impact on travel -- on passengers and number of travelers that we serve. We have also been dealing with the increase in fuel prices that you are fully aware of, which are significantly higher than what they were a year ago to a tune that for H1, not Q2 but H1, we have spent about $150 million more in fuel than we did last year, with a lot of pressure on our finances and operations.

We have also faced some challenges in the infrastructure that we serve, more specifically in Colombia where the winter was a little bit longer than expected and we have multiple days with multiple airports being closed, and represented or translated into operational challenges for us.

We're still also feeling the last effects of the ACDAC pilot strike of last year. Fortunately, as already some of you saw, the Supreme Court ruled again for the third time in favor of Avianca. And I know that for those that are not very familiar with how Supreme Court works in Colombia, it sounds a little bit strange that a Supreme Court has to say three time with how a ruling is set, but that's the way it works. But fortunately, that issue has been closed in favor of Avianca.

In addition, we have continued to face some challenges with some of our aircraft and more specifically with our engines. As you know, this is well-known and well-documented around the world, the Rolls-Royce engines that power our Boeing 787s have been subject to multiple inspections and repairs in a preventive fashion. This is going on worldwide with all the airlines, as you know, but it had an important impact in aircraft availability for us. If you will remember, we have 12 of those aircraft, and we have occasions in which 3 and even 4 of them are on the ground for those inspections, putting a lot of pressure on the remaining aircraft to try to cover all the routes and frequencies that we have.

A little bit to our surprise, and this is also an industry situation that you may be aware of, the new 320neo family engines, which are CFM, have also presented some challenges. And we have had to do a number of inspections and repairs and also replacement of engines. That was part of the plan. As you know, those aircraft are quite new, and that has -- we have had, in a number of days, several of those aircraft off ground.

On a more positive note, especially for those passengers who go to Bogota and make connections, we did consolidate into only one terminal all our operations, moving to a newer terminal, making a significantly better experience for connecting passengers and passengers and people who land in Bogota. We saw a nice growth of about 5% in passengers on our international operations, while our domestic operations in Colombia remained flat.

We have announced a number of new flights. The most recently that we announced that we're very happy about is Bogota-Chicago. We'll be the only airline providing that service. We'll be dealing with a 4 times-a-week frequency and look forward to increasing that sometime in the future. Preparations for our new flight from Bogota to Munich continue according to plan, and that will be -- that service will be provided by the brand-new 787-8 that is arriving in the next few weeks.

We also put into operations the A330-300 that we recently acquired. And they are now dedicated to connecting Latin America with the United States. It's a great market for us that is going very, very, very well.

In that context, I will not go into details, but we did have, from a revenue perspective, a strong quarter of -- with $1.2 billion of revenue, almost 10% growth year-over-year. And this is our strongest Q2 revenue quarter ever, so that was a positive side.

Our operating profits came in at almost $50 million and translated into an EBIT margin of 4.2%. We'll talk about margins for the full year in a moment. And we continue, as we told you we would, improving our yield. Our yield in this quarter grew by 9.6%, and it stands today at $0.093 in Q2. So we have been able to offset to a great degree the increase in fuel prices with adjustment in our prices.

Our cargo business continues to do well, as a matter of fact, very, very, very well. And we increased our RPKs by almost 17%, and we're now at load factors of 57%, which is very, very good for that business.

LifeMiles continues to be a strong foundation for our revenue, our growth and our profits. We saw an increase in billings of about 18%, and we saw co-branded credit cards increase by 13% and membership to increase by 14%. We are now standing with 8.3 million members in our loyalty program.

In early June, we announced a joint venture with CAE, C-A-E, the worldwide leadier in training for pilot and simulators. We are using our already existing facility in Bogota where we have sixth base to bring brand-new simulators and turn that center into a training center initially for all of Avianca's pilots, and in the near future, we'll provide those services to other airlines as well. We selected CAE because they are the #1 in the world on that, and we're very happy with our partnership.

On the partnership side, we also announced last week that Copa has joined Avianca and United in our effort and our desire to form now a 3-airline commercial partnership to better improve the experience of passengers that go from Latin America to North America and from North America to Latin America. At this point, we cannot provide any assurances as to whether or when the 3 parties will finalize the agreement, but any material information that comes out of those conversations will be communicated to the market in accordance with all the applicable laws in every country.

To close my introduction, happy to report that once again, TripAdvisor, which is the largest survey of the industry with millions of passengers providing the feedback, have selected again Avianca as one of the best airlines in Latin America. We've done that just about every year, and we're proud to continue to be considered as the best airline in Latin America.

With this as a context, I'll turn it over to Roberto Held, our CFO, and we'll go now into -- go into the details of our financial performance.

Roberto Otero

Thank you, Hernán, and good morning, everybody, on the call. So moving on in terms of our review of the fleet count for the term ending in June 30, we ended with 189 aircraft. And that represents one less A319 that was taken out because of the end of the operating lease. And we incorporated 2 A320neos during the quarter, which, as you know, are more efficient in the performance as well as less consumption of fuel during the flight. Those aircraft are now being placed for larger or long routes that will enhance and capture those efficiencies we deem are necessary.

In terms of the RPKs and ASKs, as Hernán was mentioning, we had a very good performance in terms of RPKs above the growth of ASKs. In that sense, we ended the quarter with a growth of 3% of RPKs and totaling 4.8% growth for the six months ending in June 30. That is above the growth of ASKs that grew 2.6% for the quarter and 3.6% for the six months of -- as of June 30. That also was accompanied by a growth on load factors for the period that reached an 82.3% for the quarter and reaching also 82.9% for the six months, both numbers above last year performance of the indicators. Also, as Hernán was mentioning, we reached a $0.093 yield for the quarter, which is also very positive news, for the performance of the company and in the fourth consecutive quarter where we see a yield increase for the period. This also represented 7.6% in terms of growth year-on-year for the period ending in June, very -- for the first part of the year. So this continues to be strong, and the performance in that side also remains in accordance with strategy that we have placed, even though with some headwinds that already highlighted Hernán.

Moving on into revenues. As it was indicated, we had the strongest second quarter since the IPO, reaching $1.2 billion, which is an increase of almost 10% at 9.8%, with a very strong performance of the business units throughout our network of passenger -- as well as the performance of the passenger network.

Ending the six months, we reached also a very important level of $2.4 billion, which is almost $300 million above last year's same period of analysis. We also had a very good performance in terms of RASK for the period, and we are also targeting a good performance on what remains of the remaining part of the year.

In terms of CASK, we saw, as Hernán was mentioning, a couple of headwinds, mainly driven by fuel, some FX revaluation effects that we saw in our operation in Colombia and some effects that we remained in this first part of the year linked to wet leases and some training of pilots that we had to carry for the first 6 month of the year. That is what has been reflecting the increase of the CASK ex fuel for the first six months of the year as well as the second quarter of this period.

Hernán Lema

Which, Roberto, if I may, we see that ending soon.

Roberto Otero

Yes. Actually, to highlight, we already returned one wet lease, and we are about, by the end of this month, to return the 2 remaining wet leases. So that will allow us to start again to operate the full operation of the network with our 787 fleets in our routes to Madrid from Cali and Medellin, which were the ones being carried out by a third party.

Hernán Lema

Which would translate not only into a more efficient operation for Avianca but in certainly better experience for our passengers.

Roberto Otero

In line with that, we also saw a decline in our EBITDA quarter-on-quarter versus last year as well as the first six months of the year. And that is the reason where we have been seeing a reduction in terms of the performance of the numbers for this part of the year. But this is in line with the expectations we had at the first call we had this year where we had some effects still during the first part of the year.

In terms of EBIT, we reached 1.7% margin for the quarter and a 4.1% for the 6 -- 4.1% margin for the six months and is linked -- as I mentioned to you, linked to the effects of fuel. We saw an increase for the quarter of 41% on WTI for the period, which has to be reflected at the end of the day in the performance of the P&L.

At the end of the -- moving on to the adjusted numbers. We see also some effects on the CASK and CASK ex fuel numbers linked to the same categories I highlighted recently. And we're seeing a performance of 4.2% in terms of EBIT margin for the quarter, 6.4% for the six months ending on the 30th of June.

In terms of EBITDAR, we reached a 15.6% adjusted margin and an 18.4% adjusted number for the six months ending in June 30.

In terms of the performance of our ASKs and RPKs, we are seeing still some effects on the domestic routes that we have seen a reduction of RPKs and ASKs and some important performance in terms of our markets to Europe and our markets to North America mainly. We saw some reductions on RPKs and ASKs in some routes to the Caribbean and Central America, most likely linked to the performance of the Brazilian and Argentina markets that travel north. And due to a slowdown of the economy in those markets, we saw some reductions on those load factors, as you are seeing in the graph. To highlight, domestic load factors are strong as well as some of our home markets to North America, home markets to South America and, as I highlighted previously, our home markets to Europe.

In terms of our market share, we remained strong in our position in the Colombia domestic market with a level of almost 56%. And in terms of Peru, we reduced our percent due to a reduction of capacity in certain Peruvian routes that were, I mean, defined as the takeout of capacity from an analysis perspective.

In terms of our performance, we remained strong in most of our markets in our markets in the region. We remained strong in -- to Spain, we remained strong to North America as well as our intra-markets performance.

So in summary, in terms of the performance of the quarter, it was a quarter with a lot of headwinds, but onetime effects. We are looking forward to take those effects for the remaining part of the year, and that's why we see that we will continue to perform in line with our expense growth. I'll comment on that briefly after we see the business units.

Gerardo López

Thank you, Roberto. Good morning, everyone. Let me highlight, the two segments that contributed the most in the total revenue are the cargo and the loyalty segments. In terms of cargo, we had, as highlighted by Hernán, a very good quarter. We remain very keen about what is happening in the region. We have put a lot of capacity, but more importantly, we have managed to improve our fleet organization. We originally got a new operation out of Peru. We registered a couple of cargo planes in Peru, and that allow us to interchange those planes with the Colombian operation that's yielding a better aircraft utilization. That, coupled with the network improvements that we have introduced in the network, that is allowing us also to better connect out of the Miami hub that is also helping us to interline with Asian and European carriers, help improve the volumes for the cargo business.

In addition to that, in the second quarter, we have a good Mothers' Day season. The total volume for the season was improved by 3.4%. That allow us to have better revenues in the quarter as well.

In terms of yield management, the first that we saw in the quarter were very healthy ones, growing when compared to last year. And that allow us to improve the total revenues of the company by 16.8%. The load factors also got a good performance. The load factors of the company improved 310 basis points. We remain the leaders in Colombia. Without adding a lot of capacity -- or without adding any capacity around the Colombian market, we managed to have more than 35% market share. In Miami, which is one of the biggest operation, we are #3 following Atlas and LATAM in that market but with a very strong market share close to 12%.

In terms of the loyalty business, as also highlighted by Hernán, the quarter represented to us a very good performance. The total gross billings of the company were improved by 17.8% when compared to the same period of 2017. We are very active in improving the number of credit cards, our co-branded credit cards in the market. Now we have more than 660,000 co-branded credit cards in the market, growing by 12.5%. Those are very appealing to cards not only in Central America but also Colombia and Peru. So that is helping us to grow the number of credit cards. We now count with more than 8.3 million members in the program. That's an improve of 14% when compared to last year. We also continue working very hard in improving our commercial coalition. We have opened new retail stores, gas stations, clothing shops that allow us to offer to our customers a better way to redeem those miles. So now we count with more than 359 commercial partners, growing those partners by 12.2% in the quarter. So in general, those are the 2 more important contributors to not only the revenues of the company but also -- of the holding but also to the profitability of the company.

With that, I will turn to Roberto for the outlook of 2019.

Roberto Otero

Thank you, Gerardo. So now moving in terms of the flight plan that we set up for the year. We have been -- you would see on the chart the performance of the second quarter numbers. I mean, in that sense, we have adjusted the outlook for the passenger line, moving from 5% to 7% and coming down from 7% to 9% that we had at the beginning of the year. We're -- nevertheless, we're also upgrading the load factor line from 81% to 83%, coming down -- coming from 80% to 82% that we established by the first -- beginning of the year. We remain to keep the EBIT margins in the level of 6% to 8%, and this is very important to highlight because as we were mentioning earlier, some of the effects and some of the operational mires that we have to address in the first part of the year, we will now start to become even much more efficient with our whole operation in our hands, retiring the wet leases as of the 31st of August, as I mentioned earlier in the call. So we remain to keep the EBIT, and we remain also to keep the ASKs for the remaining part of the year, with the adjustments lowering the PAX number and upgrading the load factors for the remaining parts of 2018.

In summary, this quarter, we remain to have a strong performance in revenues, $1.2 billion for the quarter, a 9.8% increase year-on-year. And it's a good performance since we had the IPO of the company. CASK fuel -- CASK ex fuel, as we mentioned, has been impacted by certain onetime events that we saw during the first part of -- these six months. We continue to see a very strong performance of the yield. Fourth quarter is in line where we see positive number on that line. We deliver a 4.2% adjusted EBIT margin for the second quarter, and we also saw a very important load factor throughout the network for this part of the year.

Those are the main topics that we wanted to share with you during the call. You have all the material as well that we presented yesterday with the numbers. And we are transferring the call to Hernán and opening the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from the line of Michael Linenberg with Deutsche Bank.

Matthew Fallon

This is actually Matt on for Mike. So do you have an early read on what kind of incremental revenue or cost opportunity the potential 3-way JV with Copa and United presents? Or if not, what do you see as the most compelling opportunity within the three-way joint venture?

Hernán Lema

Let me give you the first answer. Thank you, Matt, for the question, and I'm sure that Gerardo will expand a little bit more. We are bound by nondisclosure agreements, and therefore, I cannot disclose to you any numbers. I can tell you that we wouldn't be sitting down with United and Copa negotiating for such a long period of time if we didn't think this was going to be a material positive impact. If our clients want -- and secondarily to our companies. And I want to emphasize that. We're doing this primarily and driven by improving the customer experience for travelers that leave Latin America into the United States and Canada or vice versa. That's what's driving this, making it easy, simple, enjoyable, seamless in such a way that the 3 airlines would look like one only airline to the user. Of course, there are no plans to merge. Nobody's buying anybody. Nobody invested in anybody. But we want to make it feel like it's only one airline to the passengers. As a consequence of that, of course, there will be important economies of scale, there will be important opportunities to improve efficiencies in how we cover the routes. And that would translate into material revenue increases and cost savings for our company. Gerardo, would you like to add?

Gerardo López

Yes. Of course, we cannot talk about numbers, and we will be doing the proper filings before the regulators once we finalize the agreements. But the most important thing for customers is the improved networks that we are going to offer to the market. I mean, by putting together the three networks, we will create an enhanced offer in the case of United States destinations to which we don't reach today. In addition to that, our aim is to add, as I mentioned, neutrality company in the sense that we will plan together the capacity going forward. We will have the ability to look at new potential markets as well by acting together, so the fleet to those routes is going to be more robust. In addition to that, we will be able to present a product to the customers as one single one, putting codes of United on our flights, Copa on our flights and vice versa. So every single customer will have the opportunity to pick the hour of flying from New York, Newark to Bogota, Panama or the region. So that itself is a win-win situation for everyone, not only for us but also for the market, for the customers especially. And that's exactly what joint ventures like this one or joint business agreements like these ones are good for, and that's why many airlines are doing that in the world.

Matthew Fallon

And this is one follow-up. How has your international network performed in Q3 so far? Are you guys seeing any material impact of bookings following the emerging market currency selloff as of late?

Hernán Lema

Where we have seen the most impact is in routes to and from Argentina, to and from Brazil and passengers that go to the Caribbean that come actually from Argentina, Brazil that make the trip via Bogota. That's where we have seen an important impact. We have not seen yet any other impact. I think you referred to, in your question, such as the tremendous pressure on the lira in Turkey and other emerging currencies. We haven't seen that, not yet.

Roberto Otero

And actually, we're seeing a very strong performance in the -- from our markets from North -- sorry, South to North as well as from our markets from Latin America to Europe.

Hernán Lema

Europe.

Roberto Otero

So some have been performing extremely well.

Hernán Lema

Very high load factors, very good fares, a lot of demand, yes.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Alberto Valerio with UBS.

Alberto Valerio

Just a quick one from my side. You have seen decrease on maintenance expenses in the P&L. Could you please see if there is some reclassification or it's another event?

Roberto Otero

Yes. This is linked most likely to return conditions as well as some efficiency that we have seen and the development of time of certain maintenance events that did not take place during the first six months of the year.

Hernán Lema

Having said that, we have engaged with McKinsey for about 3, 4 months now on what we're viewing all aspects of our maintenance operations to make it more efficient. And we are very positive about what we have found and the opportunities to continue to bring down the cost.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Federico Pérez with Valores Bancolombia.

Federico García

I have one question. In the previous conference call, you mentioned that you were trying to do like an alliance with Airbus in order to postpone the arrival of some airplanes that will have a positive impact on the CapEx the company will have to invest in the community. Can you give us any type of color on what's the stage of that business?

Hernán Lema

Let me give you the top line, and I'm sure that Roberto will add more details. We continue -- we're fully engaged with Airbus, and the objective for us in Avianca Holdings is to delay and/or cancel a number of the aircraft that we ordered several years ago. We no longer need those aircraft. We -- as I mentioned in the last conversation, we decided to upgrade and refurbish some of the old aircraft that we had in our fleet. And for that reason, we don't need as many as we thought we were going to need a few years ago when we placed that order. As I'm sure you guys know, conversations with Airbus on such matters move slowly. We have met with them in Toulouse. We have explained to them what we want, and as recently as Friday, we sent to them a very detailed proposal on how to do that. We don't have an agreement yet, but progress has been made in those negotiations.

Roberto Otero

Yes, Hernán. Of course, I mean, this is an ongoing conversation. It's a [indiscernible] conversation with the manager. And we expect to have a finalized document in the coming weeks, and this is something that is part of the road map that Avianca has established for the long term, long and midterm. And this should be concluding very soon, and we should be announcing this to the market very soon as well.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to management for any closing remarks.

Hernán Lema

Well, let me once again thank you all for participating, for covering Avianca, for being prepared and asking good questions for us. Let me close with a small summary that I think is the core of what we're trying to tell you today. We did have a very challenging environment -- external environment in Q2 from fuel prices to maintenance of engines, et cetera, et cetera. In spite of that, we're proud that we've delivered the highest revenue in any Q2 in our history. We are also happy that we increase -- continuously increase our yield, now a full year of increases, consecutive quarters of increase.

We are happy that we're now at the very end of the side effects of the illegal pilot strike of last year. As was mentioned briefly by Roberto, the last couple of wet leases will be terminated at the end of this month, and that'll bring back our service, our aircraft and lower our cost. We're also at the end of the training airport for the new pilot that we have hired. So we expect that going forward, the impact of that illegal strike will continue to subside until we go back to normalcy.

We have submitted to the local authority in Colombia a new schedule for the winter, which already includes a lot of optimization and a lot of cost reduction for us. It is pending for their approval in the normal approval process, and we're optimistic that by the October, November, this will be quite stable for us.

You saw the changes that we made to the guidance that we have provided last year and last quarter. In summary, there are 2 important changes. We are reducing the number of passenger growth, driven by Colombia domestic specifically, internationally, continues to grow, as we mentioned briefly, but Colombia domestic as a market is flat or declining. We are upgrading or increasing our load factor guidance, which also is a good sign. And in spite of all the challenges that we mentioned, we are maintaining our EBIT margin guidance. So we feel proud about that. And despite of all the difficulties, we're able to deliver on what we promised.

Thank you again for participating. I will see you in a quarter.

