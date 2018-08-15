Norilsk Nickel: Attractive Valuation With High Dividends

Norilsk Nickel is currently quite undervalued to the sector and to historical values.

Growth in demand for palladium and nickel, together with the weakening of the ruble, will be the main drivers for the company's financial results.

On August 13, Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) presented the results for the first half of 2018. The results were excellent and exceeded my expectations and the consensus forecast. Following the results of the last 12 months, the valuation multiples of Norilsk fell to historical lows, leaving a great potential for growth. The company also announced the amount of the interim dividend with the double-digit forward dividend yield.

The results are much better than expected

The company's revenue increased by 37% Y/Y to $5,834 million. The growth in revenue was primarily due to the growth in sales volumes due to the sale of available palladium reserves and the growth of copper production at the Bystrinskiy Project. EBITDA increased by 77% to $3,079 million compared to $1,744 million in the first half of 2017, EBITDA margin increased by 12 basis points to 53%. In my previous article, I predicted that the EBITDA growth in 2018 will be 35%, and EBITDA margin will be about 49%.

Net debt/EBITDA ratio fell sharply to 1.1x compared with 2.1x at the end of 2017. Capital expenditures reached three-year lows, amounting to $536 million. The peak of capital expenditures came in the second half of 2017 when the final investment was made in the already mentioned Bystrinskiy Project.

Source: 1H18 Presentation

We enjoyed favorable global commodity markets environment in the first half of 2018. As a result, average realized prices for all our key metals (except for platinum) rallied in the range of 20-40%. Taking advantage of strong commodity prices, we increased sales volumes of foremost copper and PGMs. In particular, part of the stocks accumulated in the palladium fund was sold, while copper production was intensified. In addition, the operating efficiency programme started to yield fruits having delivered first operating cost savings. - The President of Nornickel, Vladimir Potanin (Press release)

The company also raised forecasts for prices for its products. The company calls the increase in stainless steel production in Indonesia along with stable demand from China as drivers for the rise in nickel prices. The company is also optimistic about the forecasts of palladium prices, due to the constantly growing demand from the auto sector.

In addition, another driver for the growth of Norilsk Nickel's profits will be the current weakening of the ruble: the ruble has fallen against the dollar by 17% since the beginning of the year.

Source: 1H18 Presentation

Attractive valuation

The enterprise value of Norilsk Nickel is about $32 billion (market capitalization is about $26.1 billion). Therefore, the TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is slightly higher than 6x. Below is a table showing the EV/EBITDA multiple for the last 5 years.

Source: Norilsk financials, calculations performed by the author

At the moment, the discount to the average value over the past three years is 20% despite the fact that the prices of the company's products are now higher than the prices in 2016 and 2017. In addition, Norilsk Nickel was able to significantly increase its efficiency and marginality in comparison with recent years.

According to Ycharts, the average EV/EBITDA multiple in the Metals & Minerals sector is 8.5x. For BHP Billiton (BHP), the EBITDA margin which is also 53%, this multiple is 7.9x.

Therefore, it is very likely the return of the company's multiples to historical values, which gives the potential for growth to 20%.

Dividends

According to the dividend policy of Norilsk Nickel, the company pays 60% of EBITDA as dividends if the net debt/EBITDA ratio does not exceed 1.8x. In the first half of the year, this ratio was 1.1x and the company recommends interim dividend payments of about $11.37 per share. This payment will even exceed 60% of EBITDA and is most likely caused by the problems of Rusal (OTC:RUALF), one of the company's largest shareholders. The dividend yield will be 7%, and the record date is set for October 1.

Management said it retained its forecast for NWC reduction, so investors could also expect dividends of 60% of EBITDA for the second half of the year.

Consequently, the forward dividend yield of the current price (about $160 per share on the Moscow Stock Exchange) exceeds 10%, which together with the upside potential makes Norilsk Nickel shares extremely attractive.

