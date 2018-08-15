Why Nintendo Will Outperform For The Remainder Of The Year At Least

Source: Nintendo UK

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:NTDOY) (OTCPK:NTDOF) is coming off a recent quarter that easily beat expectations, and with the holiday shopping season coming up, the company should enjoy ongoing momentum through at least the end of 2018.

Longer term, with the upcoming launch of its Switch Online Subscription service in September, it provides an opportunity for the company to generate another revenue stream that should provide sustainable and predictable performance once it's known how it's being received by users.

While I believe Nintendo is going to continue to do very well, what will determine the level of success will be if it is able to improve its hardware sales, increase handheld software sales, and develop a larger portfolio of games that continue to resonate with users.

Recent Earnings

In the latest quarter ending June 30, Nintendo reported revenue of $1.52 billion and earnings of $0.29 per share, easily beating expectations. Its operating profit of $273.23 million represented an increase of 88.4 percent year-over-year.

Leading the way was its software units, which sold 17.96 million in the quarter, a gain of 120.8 percent over the same quarter of 2017. Offsetting that some was the drop in hardware sales of its Switch console, which fell to 1.9 million units, a decline of 4.4 percent over the same reporting period last year. Sony (NYSE:SNE) also experienced a decline in console sales.

In regard to hardware sales, management reiterated its guidance of 20 million units being sold for the fiscal year, which means it would represent an approximate 33 percent increase over total 2017 unit sales. The question is whether or not the games to be released in the last calendar quarter will be enough to trigger that level of unit sales.

There are a couple of things to look at when thinking of Nintendo's hardware sales. The first is that it's still in the relatively early stages of its cycle, having only been released in March 2017. It has a long way to go before we know how successful it'll really be. For example, Xbox One and PS4 are in the fifth year of their cycle.

Second, Switch is in essence, attempting to do something different than Sony and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), in that it is also able to be used as a portable device; the PS4 and Xbox One aren't. This differentiates the product, and if the slowdown in console sales reflects an increasing transition to handheld devices, Nintendo could benefit from that over the next few years, providing at least in the short term, a competitive advantage.

Looking ahead, Nintendo is looking to expand Switch to other markets in the Middle East and Southeast Asia. As of May 2018, it was sold in about 50 markets. Internally, Switch is doing very well when considering it has already outsold Wii U's 13.56 million units, which has been around for six years.

As for its international sales in the reporting period, they accounted for 76.6 percent overall sales in comparison to 75.3 percent in the prior fiscal year. That's important to take into account because it reinforces the ongoing global brand strength of Nintendo.

Software Sales

As mentioned above, the company enjoyed a huge increase in units sold, jumping 120.8 percent to 17.96 million units.

Among the stronger recently released titles was Tropical Freeze, which sold 1.40 million units around the world. It was released in May. Mario Tennis Aces, released in June, sold 1.38 million units. And Nintendo Labo, which was released in April, has sold 1.39 million units so far. Its digital software download business shows strong growth in the quarter, jumping 68 percent year-over-year. Some of the titles that have been doing well are Super Mario Run, Fire Emblem Heroes, and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

Even though Nintendo has good momentum and I expect it to continue, it does need to develop and release many more titles to build a stronger portfolio that hopefully provides a catalyst for more hardware sales and drive interest in its new subscription service.

Three Areas To Watch

There are three things I'm looking for that should give a solid picture of where the company is heading. Two I've already mentioned, which are improving hardware sales and developing a lot more games to build out a more attractive game portfolio.

Included, but separate from the game portfolio, is the view of management in relation to creating a major hit in the near future. I think that is likely to be a distraction and could be detrimental to the performance and morale of the company if it fails to produce that type of hit.

Back in May 2018, incoming CEO Shuntaro Furukawa communicated the need of the company to develop a giant hit.

He said this:

The idea that something will emerge that transforms into something big, in the same manner as game consoles, is the defining motive of the Nintendo business.

When taking into account the recent success of an overall strong-performing game portfolio, it's concerning to me for Furukawa to look to hit a home run, rather than produce a number of singles and doubles.

Of course, if the company, in the process of developing solid winners, ends up with a big hit, that's fine, but to count on it for its growth trajectory could be distracting from developing consistent, but smaller winners.

That said, I agree with this statement made by Furukawa:

From what I can see, smartphone games are the ones I want to expand the most.

In my view, the company just needs to focus on developing quality games and the big hit, if it comes, will take care of itself. Focusing on smartphone game development is a long-needed strategy. The company says it wants to eventually generate about $910 million in sales from its smartphone games.

Switch Online Subscription

In a move that is long overdue, but welcome, Nintendo is finally about to launch an online gaming subscription service, scheduled for release in the latter part of September.

Nintendo described the service in this way:

For the first time ever, players will be able to enjoy these classic NES games online. Depending on the game, players can engage in online competitive or co-op multiplayer, or take turns controlling the action. Friends can even watch each other play single-player games online, and "pass the controller" at any time. Every classic NES game will support voice chat via the Nintendo Switch Online smartphone app. It will also be possible to play these games offline.

Pricing for Switch Online will be $19.99 per year, $7.99 per three months, or $3.99 per month.

The subscription service originally was targeted to launch in 2017. Owners of the Switch console consequently got an additional free year of online access to multiplayer games. That could be an advantage for Nintendo because the majority of those users are likely to sign up for the new service to continue their play.

Included in the subscription game bundle will be access to 20 classic games like Donkey Kong, Ice Climber, Super Mario Bros. 3, and The Legend of Zelda. Not too long from now, the company will reportedly announce 10 new games that will be added to the service.

This will complement the company's strategy of focusing more on smartphones for gameplay.

As has been the case in a number of competitive areas in the business, Nintendo is also playing catch up to its peers in this part of the market. The good news is it has nowhere to go but up and has a good chance of being a significant growth vehicle for the company.

With the expected launch of the service in the latter part of September, the company will get little benefit in the next earnings report, but in the last calendar quarter, it could be a strong addition to what should be a solid earnings period.

Finally, it appears Nintendo has decided to crack down on retro games downloads in preparation for the release of the subscription service.

Conclusion

Nintendo has taken a while to wake out of its prolonged slumber, but now that it has, many of the steps it's taking appear to be what's needed to drive prolonged growth in the months and years ahead.

Even though it hasn't rolled out a lot of new game titles recently, its performance in the last quarter confirms to me it can do a lot better when it starts to do so on a consistent basis.

As I mentioned earlier, that's the reason I think the company should release a steady stream of titles with the idea of generating a nice revenue stream from most of them individually, rather than looking to a massive hit to take its performance to the next level.

I like its decision to target smartphones as a key part of its present and future growth strategy and its differentiation of a console that can be taken mobile with the consumer. I think it's highly probable that Switch could reverse direction and gain more traction once the company starts to release more new titles. That may even be the case with its subscription service.

Management has said Switch "hardware sales in every region have been trending upwards since the video game expo, E3, was held in the US in June. In parallel with an increase in digital sales, software sales also have been moving in good shape towards the holiday season."

That said, even though declining Switch sales already priced in if it continues to fall over time, the company will face some headwinds, the degree of which will be determined by the success of ongoing software sales and how its subscription service is received by gamers.

As for the strength of the brand itself, since the founding of the company, it has sold over 300 million consoles and over 427 million handheld units. This doesn't include its Game & Watch lines, SNES Classic Edition, NES Classic Edition, or Virtual Boy.

source: Nintendo

With really no known catalysts for its strong software sales in a normally weak quarter, expectations for Nintendo going forward are strong. It has yet to release the next games that will presumably drive interest from gamers and should drive revenue and earnings. Since the company continues to lag some of the services offered by its competitors, it's still playing catch up to them. But if it continues to attract more interest in its software, does well with its subscription service, and is able to turn things around with Switch consoles, it's going to surprise a lot further to the upside.

While I don't think it needs to immediately reverse direction with Switch consoles, it does need to prove it can at least maintain sales levels, or incrementally grow it out.

Software, and probably subscriptions will drive growth over the next several quarters, and if console sales can surprise to the upside, shareholders are going to be more than happy.

And if it only continues to grow software at solid rates, it's still going to reward investors.

My thought for the remainder of the year is Nintendo is going to do very well, and it's going to drive up the share price. After that, depending on the performance of Switch consoles, it could start to take a dip if sales fall by any meaningful percentage.

