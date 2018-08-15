Will Procter & Gamble's Price Increases Stick?

We're not expecting great performance in the coming years at P&G, and we value shares in the low $70s.

By The Valuentum Team

We like to look at stocks as though they are pieces of a business. While others may like to look at the charts, we think each share of stock has something called intrinsic value. What we do each and every day is to strive to calculate what we think is an appropriate estimate of a company's intrinsic value.

We've had some success with this over the past several years, and we think it is helpful for readers to know that our primary efforts are dedicated in getting our estimates of a company's fair value range as "correct" as possible. Here's the basic construct of the enterprise discounted cash flow model that we use to value roughly 1,000 companies on a systematic basis.

When it comes to Procter & Gamble (PG), we're looking at the company's business fundamentals and competitive advantages, but most importantly, how those business fundamentals and competitive advantages translate into future free cash flows and an estimate of intrinsic value. We spend almost all of our time thinking through the company's fundamentals and how they impact the upside and downside cases of intrinsic value estimation.

Since future free cash flows can only be estimated, we assign each company a fair value range, which helps inform the reader when the odds may best be in their favor to consider an investment opportunity. At the moment, we value Procter & Gamble at ~$73 per share. You can see the breakdown of our summary assumptions in the table below. In short, we think Procter & Gamble's stock is about fairly valued, if not slightly overvalued trading in the low $80s per share.

Procter & Gamble At A Glance

• Procter & Gamble boasts some of the most recognized branded consumer packaged goods. Though the markets in which its products are sold are highly competitive, the firm is well positioned in the industry and holds significant market share positions. The company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

• For a company with such established brands as Procter & Gamble, ongoing product innovation and compelling marketing strategies will be vital to top line growth. Improving productivity and cost structure will be key areas of focus, but commodity price headwinds and weakened pricing have hurt margins.

• Procter & Gamble worked through a massive portfolio transformation during the past several years. It has re-trained its focus on 10 categories where it holds leading market positions, and management touts its strength in products for daily use. The company has agreed to acquire the Consumer Health business of Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY) for ~$4.2 billion, showing its willingness to grow inorganically.

• P&G's brands include Tide, Ariel, Gillette, Bounty, Charmin, Olay, Pampers, Crest, and Oral-B. The company's innovation pipeline is robust, and the markets the firm serves from 'Beauty' to 'Baby, Feminine, Family' to 'Health & Grooming' are massive and growing as the global middle class continues to grow.

• Procter & Gamble boasts 125+ consecutive years of dividend payments and 60+ consecutive years of dividend increases. Free cash flow productivity is generally targeted at 90%+, which is the core driver of its Dividend Cushion ratio, as net debt sat at nearly $19 billion halfway through fiscal 2018.

• Here's an excerpt of our opinion on the Procter & Gamble's dividend from the dividend report:

Key Strengths Procter & Gamble retains its coveted name that has been a part of corporate history for the past ~180 years, but it is a shell of its former self. Once boasting a portfolio of ~200 brands, P&G is now more concentrated with just 65. In our view, the company still has a lot to prove to show that it packs the punch of a Dividend Aristocrat that has raised its dividend in each of the past ~60 years. The near term remains bright, however. Free cash flow averaged ~$10.8 billion during the past three fiscal years (2015-2017), ahead of annual run-rate cash dividend obligations (~$7.2 billion), so we have no immediate concerns with the payout. The recent agreement to acquire Merck KGaA's Consumer Health business suggests more inorganic growth could be in store. Potential Weaknesses One thing is certain: Procter & Gamble is not afraid of change. Innovation remains the lifeblood of its operations, and management feels that it has a better chance of winning with 65 leading brands across 10 businesses and industry-based sectors instead of ~200. The jury is still out, however, and though we are giving management the benefit of the doubt for now, we are closely monitoring its progress. Despite material revenue declines in recent years, operating cash flow has held up, with only a slight dip in fiscal 2017. P&G has sold a number of long-term, value-creating brands, in our view, and the company may have moved too quickly through the divestment/transformation process. Total debt north of $35 billion weighs on its Dividend Cushion ratio.

• We've been growing concerned about waning pricing power among the consumer staples sector in light of what could be increased input costs and higher promotional expenses needed to differentiate from private-label competition. During Procter & Gamble's fiscal fourth quarter report, released July 31, the company noted that pricing hurt sales by 2 percentage points, driving core gross margin 140 basis points lower on a year-over-year basis. We didn't like this news at all, but management plans to up prices on several of its household products in October. We're not sure consumers won't balk though. There may be too much private label competition.

Conclusion

Our two biggest fundamental concerns about Procter & Gamble rest on whether it may have shed too many valuable brands too quickly during the reorganization a few years ago, and whether its plans to raise prices will stick, or if consumers will look elsewhere, driving weakness in overall operating profit performance, despite a more-resilient gross margin. All in, we love Procter & Gamble, the company, but fundamentally, there could be trouble on the horizon. Our fair value estimate in the low-$70s anticipates some tough sledding ahead. Shares yield ~3.5% at the time of this writing.

