UPS: Transformation Initiatives Will Be Beneficial

Investment Thesis

United Parcel Service (UPS) has transformation initiatives to help improve its operating efficiency and increase its return on invested capital. The company should be able to continue to enjoy strong tailwinds thanks to a strong economy and growth potential in retail e-commerce sales. The company's shares are currently trading at a valuation below its historical average. It also pays a dividend with a dividend yield of 3%.

The company's Q2 2018 earnings

UPS reported a strong Q2 2018 as the company saw its revenue grew by 10% year over year to $17.5 billion. The company delivered even more impressive adjusted earnings per share of $1.94 per share. This was a growth rate of 23% year over year. One area where we think is weak in its Q2 2018 was its declining margin. In fact, its operating margin declined by 391 basis points year over year to 10.16%. This was the second consecutive quarter of decline year over year.

Source: Created by author; Morningstar

Transformation initiatives will help improve its operational efficiency

Fortunately, UPS under its new chief strategy and transformation officer, Scott Price, the company has come up with transformation initiatives to help improve its operating efficiency and increase its return on invested capital. Here we will briefly summarize the initiatives.

A more global approach to its working capital management

UPS has adopted a more global approach to its working capital and accounts payable. This is one of the many procurement deliverables within the company's transformation initiatives. We believe UPS's effort to improve the efficiency of its working capital will help increase its return on invested capital. In fact, in this past quarter, its working capital management has resulted in about $900 million of cash flow. This was the primary reason that the company has increased its annual free cash flow target to $5 billion.

Voluntary retirement plan

Back in April 2018, UPS introduced its voluntary retirement program. The company expects that those of its employees that opt to retire will depart in the next 10~11 months. The departure will be a staggered departure. Hence, the impact will be minimal. Although there is a $263 million charge that related to this departure, the company expects that the annual run rate savings will be about $200 million.

Favorable economic outlook

Besides its transformation initiatives, UPS should be able to enjoy macroeconomic tailwind in the next few quarters. In the past quarter, the United States recorded a very strong GDP growth of 4.1%. While GDP growth in Q3 and Q4 may be less impressive (see table below), the growth rate is still quite healthy. As can be seen from the table below, GDP growth rates in the United States is expected to reach 3.0% and 1.9% in Q3 2018 and Q4 2018 respectively. Hence, UPS should continue to benefit from healthy economic condition in the United States.

Q3 2018F Q4 2018F 2019F U.S. Real GDP Growth (%) 3.0% 1.9% 2.0% U.S. Personal Consumption (%) 3.1% 2.4% 1.9%

Source: Created by author; CIBC Economics

E-commerce will continue to provide long runway of growth

Below is the chart that shows projected and actual retail e-commerce sales in the United States. As can be seen from the chart below, retail e-commerce sales is expected to grow by 12.8% in 2018 and 11.3% in 2019. We believe UPS will benefit greatly from this favorable trend as it currently has the highest market share in e-commerce delivery in the United States.

Projected retail e-commerce sales in the United States (Source: Statista)

Attractive Valuation

Share price of UPS has increased by about 7% in the past one year. However, during this time, its trailing-12-month EPS has increased by 46%. Given its positive outlook, we believe this creates a compelling opportunity for investors. Its share price is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 16.28x. This is about 1.1x multiples below its 5-year average P/E ratio of 17.4x. Compare to its rival FedEx, the company is trading at a premium. However, we believe its premium valuation is warranted because the company has better margin than FedEx.

Source: YCharts

5-Year Average P/E Ratio (Forward) 5-Year Average P/E Ratio FedEx (FDX) 15.3x 26.8x UPS (UPS) 17.4x 30.0x

Source: Created by author, Morningstar.com

Risks and Challenges

Since UPS is a global company with a significant portion of its revenue coming from foreign countries, a prolonged trade tensions between the United States and many other countries may impact business and consumer confidence. This will result in fewer shipments and impact its revenue negatively.

The company also faces the risk of potential higher wage cost as unemployment rate in the United States is at a record low. As can be seen from the chart below, wage growth rate is now near 3% year over year. This will eventually put pressure on the company's margin.

Source: RBC Economics Research

Another challenge that UPS faces is the rising inflation rate. As can be seen from the chart below, inflation growth has been trending up lately. Expenses such as material costs for packaging may increase due to rising inflation rate.

Source: Created by author; Bureau of Labor Statistics

Investor Takeaway

UPS has transformation initiatives to improve its operating efficiency and its return on invested capital. The company should be able to continue to enjoy strong growth thanks to a strong economy in the United States. In addition, strong retail e-commerce sales in the United States should help to grow its revenue. We believe its shares are currently trading at an attractive valuation especially considering its strong growth potential.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

