Gold In The Eye Of The Storm

The momentary pause in gold’s decline in the latest session was enough to give hope to some desperate bulls. After falling to a new yearly low on Monday, gold bulls are looking for a sign - any sign - that a bottom is finally near. As we’ll discuss in today’s comments, however, while we may be passing through the proverbial “eye" of the storm, the strong winds afflicting the gold market haven’t dissipated yet.

The December gold futures price (GCZ8) was virtually unchanged on Tuesday after hitting its lowest level in over a year. Gold finished the latest session right at the benchmark $1,200 level, which is a price that many analysts and investors consider to be “pivotal” from a technical perspective. That is, there are some who believe that gold could reverse its decline at, or very near, this level. While the possibility of an immediate-term gold reversal can’t be completely discounted, the weight of evidence still suggests lower prices are ahead for the metal.

Source: BigCharts

Gold’s biggest enemy is the dollar, which still continues to make new highs on almost a daily basis. Shown here is the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP), which I use sometimes as a dollar proxy (due to its “cleaner” chart appearance). UUP was higher in the latest session and the measuring implication of its latest 2-month holding pattern suggests a move to the 26.25 level is possible before its next major pullback. A move to 26.25 in UUP would almost certainly force gold prices lower and would result in a high-profile failure of the benchmark $1,200 level.

Source: BigCharts

Would a strong decline below $1,200 be the catalyst that finally results in capitulation among the stubborn gold investors who haven’t yet sold out? Possibly, though that remains a conjecture at this point. A winning strategy for short- and intermediate-term traders is to simply follow the market’s lead and use a simple moving average system as a guideline for the market’s dominant interim direction.

For the purposes of this commentary, as long as gold remains under its declining 15-day moving average, I consider the immediate-term (1-4 week) trend to be down. That remains the case for gold, which means the bears still technically are in control.

Shown here is the latest graph of the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my favorite gold proxy and trading vehicle. Although IAU resisted declining in the face of the dollar’s rally on Tuesday, the downside pressure remains strong against the gold ETF. This point is made abundantly clear in the next chart we’ll discuss.

Source: BigCharts

The PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) fell 1.30% on Tuesday to a new yearly low and is clearly feeling the pressure from the strong dollar. Gold mining stocks tend to lead the physical gold price, so as long as the XAU index is declining, participants should expect gold to do the same. At any rate, gold’s next immediate-term bottom should be confirmed - and preferably preceded - by a bottom in the XAU.

Source: BigCharts

Whenever the XAU becomes under-extended from its 15-day moving average, the 5-day MA becomes the most important immediate consideration. A simple 2-day close above the XAU’s 5-day moving average would serve as a preliminary signal that a confirmed immediate-term (1-4 week) bottom is imminent. As you can see in the above graph, the XAU remains under both its 5-day and 15-day MAs. Thus, it’s too early to manifest any optimism about the immediate prospects for the gold mining stocks.

Gold’s other leading indicator, silver, also hasn’t yet confirmed a bottom. The iShares Silver Trust (SLV) graph shown here actually outperformed both the XAU and the gold ETF on Tuesday by rallying 0.50%. Yet SLV remains under its 5-day and 15-day moving averages and is barely above its low for the year. Silver’s currency component is still obviously a concern as long as the dollar is making new highs.

Source: BigCharts

On a strategic note, I recommend that investors avoid new commitments to the iShares Gold Trust. The burden remains on the gold bulls to prove the metal’s immediate overhead supply problem has been resolved and that they are serious about regaining control of gold’s immediate-term trend. Until they do, remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.