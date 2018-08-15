SLC Agricola Sa ADR (SLCJY) CEO Aurelio Pavinato on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

SLC Agricola Sa ADR (OTCPK:SLCJY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Aurelio Pavinato - CEO

Ivo Marcon Brum - CFO & IR Officer

Analysts

Aurelio Pavinato

Good morning. Thank you for participating in SLC Agricola's earnings conference call for the second quarter of 2018.

Let's turn to slide 3 please. The results for the second quarter of 2018 once again reflect the consolidation of our current strategy, one pillar of which concentrates on improving the efficiency of our business. We have reached to the excellent results obtained in soybean harvest which registered a yield of 3,756 kilograms per hectare a 14% year-over-year.

And in cotton which is partially harvested, now two-thirds harvested completed harvested, led us to revise the upward of our cotton yields estimates to 1,787 kilograms per hectare, which is 7% higher than our initial forecast, 18% higher than the 5 year average to '16 crop year the year and in line with the record we set last year. For the second straight year, we are delivering yields at the whole new levels and well above our initial forecast.

Let's turn to Slide 5, where we will begin our comments on recent price variation in our main products and short term price outlook. During 2018, crop spot prices on ICE have been rising 10% from the initial base of the year and 12% compared to the same period last year. According to the USDA forecast published on Friday world cotton consumption in the '18-'19 crop year should reach the marks of 127.6 bales which would represent a new record and surpass the record of 123 million bales in '07-'08. In comparison we feel world production of 120 million bales meaning a reduction of inventory of 7 billion bales.

With regard to China, the world's largest cotton consumer, the USDA supply and demand report for July, as you can see on Slide 6 presents revisions to historical data for the country's consumption and ending stock, which contributes to the optimistic scenario, as well as to downward revisions of the world cotton fiber stocks.

Another important factor is the concern with the cotton crop in the United States. As we mentioned in the earnings conference call for the first quarter, the crop in Texas which is the country’s main cotton producing region is having severe impact which had led the U.S. gate [ph] project to abandon [indiscernible] rate of 25% in its latest report.

As a result, the U.S. cotton crop should amount to 19.2 million bales, around 8% smaller than last crop year. In the case of soybean, whose price chart is on slide seven, you can see that both in the cross border trade were adversely affected by development in the ongoing trade war between the United States and China, which led the labor to import an additional tariff price of 25% on U.S. imports.

Another factor affecting soybean prices was the good conditions of the U.S. crop for this year. However as chart also shows soybean prices in Brazil, have falling. Since the market has put Brazil soybean at par with U.S. soybean which is yielding the additional tariff.

Turning to slide eight, corn price also falling in recent months in Chicago, due to the declining soybean prices as well as the crops good conditions in the United States, which is the main producer of this commodity. However at the global level consumption should exceed supply for the second straight year. According to the latest U.S. data this deficit should amount to 37 million tonnes in the 2018-2019 cycle.

In Brazil domestic market however this scenario is totally different. Corn price in Brazil, however remain above the BRL40 per bag in Campenas. The combination was a contraction in the Brasilia for the first corn crop in Brazil and the consolidation of the crop shortfall in regions producing a second crop in the country itself led mainly by the state of Parana are factors that helped to keep prices stable in the domestic market during 2018. According to Conaught [ph] corn production should be 15% lower than in the 2016- 2017 crop year.

I’ll now pass the call over to my colleague, Ivo Brum our CFO and IRO, who will comment on our financial results in the period.

Ivo Marcon Brum

Good morning, everyone. Let’s move to slide 10, which shows some highlights from our income statement for the period. Our net revenue posted year-over-year growth of 35% in the quarter and 28% in the year-to-date, supported mainly by the higher cotton and soybean volumes impacted by the better cotton price in the period.

Another important factor was the determination of the fair value of the [indiscernible] asset of BRL288 million in the second quarter, which reflect the gross margin, expectation for the most of the cotton fields. We have been incorporating the excellent activities in the harvest that is more ongoing.

Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter full to 158.8 million. Margin of EBITDA delivered in the first quarter of 2017 and with margin loss 34% result also briefly reflect the higher volume of the cotton soybean invoiced in the quarter and the better unit margin for the both crops. Mainly due to the lower unit cost giving the benefit.

In the year-to-date adjusted EBITDA was BRL309 million or 56.8% higher than in the same period last crop year. Net income was BRL160 million, BRL68 in the quarter and BRL337 in the year-to-date reflecting the higher volume invoiced and the higher margins as mentioned earlier. And the dimension of the fair value of our assets.

Turning to Slide 11, you can see the days of our debt, with the ratio of the net debt-to-EBITDA in the last 12 months sustaining at 1.3 times, which is a very comfortable level.

I will now pass the call back over Pavinato, who will now comment on the outlook for the rest of the crop year and following crop year.

Aurelio Pavinato

Thank you Ivo, given the good progress of our cotton harvest we have already practically concluded the crop year. And as you can see on the table also try to position on Slide 13, which most sales already made support to the expectation that the level of operating margin active in the first half of the year will be maintened through the rest of the year.

And lastly on Slide 14, you can see a table for our initial guidance for cotton in the 2018, 2019 crop year, of 455,000 hectares or 12 8% larger than last year, which already incorporated Pantanal farm was announced to the market on May 28.

I also should highlight in the table, the expansion plans for the cotton crop of 29% year-over-year for a total planted area of 121,000 hectares. Thank you. Let’s now open the call for questions and answers.

