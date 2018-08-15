Time To Gobble Up Some Turkey!

Hence, I find the risk-reward profile to be attractive for investing in Turkey via Turkey country ETF.

The currency slide and the related fall in equity markets have been tied to liquidity concerns.

The fall in Turkey's lira (TRY or TL) against the US dollar (USD) has been swift and dramatic.

Introduction

Turkey's lira, or TL, has been losing value against the US dollar, or USD, for some number of years.

But, last week, and through Monday, August 13, 2018, the lira continued to slide against the dollar at an alarming rate. For example, the chart below shows that as recently as January 2016, 1 USD bought around 3 Turkish liras. This past weekend, that figure exceeded 6 and, during one day, rose as high as 7 liras to a dollar.

To boot, the currency devaluation was coupled with some heated political rhetoric by the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, which added to the drama (read the FT article from August 12, 2018).

I am no fan of individual country ETFs, because of the higher net expenses and the concentration of risk. For example, iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR) carries a net expense ratio of 0.62% compared to the broader emerging market iShares Core Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) which has a net expense ratio of 0.14%.

Nevertheless, the current market turmoil presents a compelling, if risky, trading opportunity.

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis is that the short-term currency overreaction created an undervalued buying opportunity in TUR, that the underlying economics of Turkish companies, while not great, is okay, and certainly doesn't reflect the short-term currency slide.

First, it's important to note that the lira has been in a long-term secular decline against the dollar. The chart in the introduction illustrates that. This fact is further bolstered by the underlying narrative that Turkey has a credit quality problem due to foreign-currency denominated debt.

That means the currency turmoil reflects concerns about short-term liquidity. If lira continues to lose value, but if Turkish companies have to repay upcoming debt denominated in euro or dollar, then there is a problem.

The following is a table shared by the WSJ on its August 13 article.

Also, it is noteworthy that a big erosion in currency value came in the last few days amid political jabs and European bank exposure worries, so the question becomes: is it temporary?

Next, it is important to note that there is a big correlation between non-currency hedged country ETFs and currency value. (Well, duh! I'll corroborate that correlation under the diligence section.)

Finally, you'll need to gain some comfort that the underlying economic viability is there of the component companies, i.e. big Turkish companies. Can they service upcoming debt obligations and are they generating cash, whether it is devalued cash or not? These are the questions up for a quick diligence.

Diligence

Turkey is a country of 80.8 million, according to Wikipedia; that is a sizeable domestic market. The company occupies a strategically important point between Europe, Middle East, and Russia.

TUR ETF has the following portfolio characteristics per iShares. The seemingly high July 31 distribution yield reflects a semi-annual distribution that was made on a much higher NAV price prior to the recent slide.

As I shared above, iShares Turkey ETF is not currency-hedged.

Forex

In the short-run, the change in NAV valuation can be driven entirely by currency fluctuations. I verified this by downloading historical NAV performance against lira and USD spot exchange rate for YTD 2018. When I ran a correlation test, I found that the figures showed over 98% correlation.

So, part of the trade feels like a currency play. But the next piece is all about the short-term liquidity and underlying economics.

Liquidity

Recall that the liquidity concern had a lot to do with borrowing in foreign-currency denominated debt. Let's look into that. Among the top 10 holdings of TUR on August 13, 2018, we see the following:

Let's look at Eregli Demir (Erdemir) financials. Erdemir is a large steel company.

While short-term borrowings have risen over 2016, a hop over to the assets shows that there remains plentiful cash in excess of the debt. Granted, the debt coverage has eroded with loss of lira value, but that only hurts you if you have to pay back the debt immediately. And, it's clear that Turkish companies are restructuring their debt obligations throughout this process.

Let's dig deeper into the portion of borrowings that is foreign currency-denominated.

Of the short-term borrowings, the majority is foreign-currency denominated. But there appears to be sufficient cash on hand to service this debt.

KOC Holdings (OTCPK:KHOLY), for example, is a conglomerate and among the largest companies in Turkey with holdings in energy, automotive, consumer durables, and finance lines of business. The following is the upcoming maturity schedule of its long-term borrowings in TL.

As shown above, KOC holds onto a fair amount of cash and equivalents plus AR to cover its debt obligations.

While this article is not an individual company valuation analysis, I also found additional comfort in noting that these two companies appeared to have solid cash flows supporting their operations. In 2017, KOC generated $5 billion TL or $1.4 billion USD in cash from operations. The USD figure falls to $833 million using a 6 TL:1 USD translation figure, but that remains a solid figure supporting the existing liquidity.

Aftermath

As the political and local banking situation adapts to the recent slide, I expect we will see the lira come back to a more reasonable trendline. While it's clear that Turkish companies will be less valuable in the medium term due to the ongoing erosion in the local currency, in the short term, the recovery and the underlying economics supporting the operating companies should help the Turkey country ETF recover value.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the short-term currency overreaction created an undervalued buying opportunity in TUR. The correction exaggerates the underlying economic value of large Turkish companies reflected in the Turkey ETF.

While the macro situation remains risky, over the long term, the lira should normalize against other trading currencies so long as the underlying companies continue to perform.

