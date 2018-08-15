FirstEnergy: Mild Weather To Cause Mild Third Quarter

We must watch for the remainder of the quarter because if these trends continue, we are on track for a disappointment come third quarter release.

This means that it directly sells to its customers instead of the more complex supply/demand curves of wholesale selling which should make it more directly tied to weather.

FirstEnergy (FE) is one of the largest electricity utility companies in the world. It serves nearly 6M customers all from the Midwest to New Jersey. While it may have a tough road ahead in the long term due to its heavy reliance on coal, the temperatures we have seen so far this summer should see it perform pretty well this quarter.

Over the last few years, the company has undergone a lot of change. Between their large investment in their “Energizing the Future” campaign and the closing of nuclear facilities and FES bankruptcy, there is a lot to digest. However, many of these are long term events that I will not look at. Considering the FES bankruptcy shouldn’t financially affect the company much longer, this can finally be put behind us. However, the composition of their energy production will be highly different due to these events.

FES was a subsidiary of FirstEnergy that included its nuclear power plants. As the company went under, these plants closed. This has left a fairly single-streamed system for energy procurement. The company generates about 83% of its electricity capacity from coal. However, in addition to their nuclear plants closing, their Pleasants Power Station is closing too. Although this will technically lower their proportion of electricity from coal, it is clear the company still will rely on coal for their generation. This could pose long term issues as I discuss on my article about Nuclear and Coal energy. However, this marks one of the biggest changes of the company from a generator to a more pure regulated utility. Considering the trends that coal powered plants are seeing, it likely won’t be long until the company is fully a regulated utility company. This will change how it’s invested in but that is not within the scope of this article.

However, on a shorter term basis, I believe the company will have a disappointing quarter. As the company moves to a business model less based off generation and more just a regulated utility, we will see more direct retail volume demand based off weather. The temperatures we have experienced should cause usage rates not to rise as they did in the previous quarter. We saw that weather had a positive effect in the last quarter. As I show the weather report for this upcoming quarter, we will see how these trends have not continued and the residential electricity consumption should remain stagnant. While it is always expected to be higher for summer, YoY growth may be less impressive this quarter versus the last.

Below is a chart of temperatures for this summer and the past couple months. As can be seen, the end of last quarter was much warmer than the same dates the previous year. However, during this quarter so far, the temperatures have remained pretty in line with last year. The only week that showed any positive signs was this past week. This is something to keep an eye on for the rest of the summer going forward but the quarter has started poorly for the company.

To get a better understanding, we look at the geographical breakdown. As can be seen, the largest increase is in the E N Central region where the company operates. While this graph is for the year, the trends are very clear. The E N Central region was hit the hardest. While this bodes well for the company, the large increase in the last quarter must make us question how much of this increase should be attributed to that quarter.

Given these numbers, I believe we should watch the weather reports for the third quarter pretty closely. While I do not believe this has an affect on the long term value of the company, it could be interesting to watch how it will affect the earnings release when the time comes. While the company has made many positive moves, this may be one of the few variables out of their control and it is not currently looking in their favor. While I do not believe this is a reason to sell now, it is definitely a trend we should be keeping our eyes on for the next six to seven weeks to give us more insight into their ability to meet earnings expectations.

