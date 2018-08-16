Enphase: Additional Red Flags Further Call Into Question The Reliability Of Its Financial Statements

We reiterate our Strong Sell recommendation and continue to believe that ENPH's financial reports cannot be relied upon.

The 12.9% and 8.9% YoY decline in ENPH's Q2'18 inverter volume and adjusted revenue, respectively, indicate that its business is deteriorating at a faster pace than we anticipated.

According to some sources, former SunEdison ("SUNE") CEO Ahmad Chatila is currently working for ENPH. ENPH appears to have adopted many of the questionable practices which eventually led to SUNE's downfall.

Management explanations for the recent anomalous increase in its revenue per inverter and the $6.3m shortfall in its Q1'18 beginning deferred revenue balance was not credible, in our view.

Our research indicates that ENPH's Q2'18 results were significantly boosted by potentially improper deferred revenue accounting practices, as well as a questionable $2m milestone payment.

On July 25, 2018, Prescience Point published a research paper (the "Initiation Report") on Enphase Energy ("ENPH" or "the company"). In our Initiation Report, we concluded that ENPH's financial results since Q3 2017 have been materially boosted by potentially improper accounting practices that have become increasingly severe with each passing quarter. Based on our analysis and findings, we estimated that ENPH shares were worth about $1.00 on a fundamental basis.

ENPH continues to hold our interest for the following reasons, each of which we thoroughly discuss in this report:

Our analysis of ENPH's Q2'18 results indicate a continued increase in the severity of potentially improper accounting practices to boost financial performance

Management tried to explain away some of the anomalies and discrepancies in ENPH's financial results we had pointed out in our Initiation Report. As we show, management's explanations in some cases conflict with statements previously made on the record and in other cases appear to lack in credibility

Despite the use of aggressive and potentially improper accounting practices to boost financial performance, ENPH still missed Q2 consensus estimates and whiffed on guidance. The 12.9% and 8.9% YoY decline in ENPH's Q2'18 inverter volume and adjusted revenue, respectively, indicate that its business is deteriorating at a faster pace than we initially thought

According to sources, former SunEdison CEO Ahmad Chatila is currently working for ENPH. ENPH appears to have adopted many of the same questionable practices which ultimately led to SUNE's downfall

Prescience Point Reiterates Strong Sell Recommendation On Discoveries Of Additional Red Flags And Accounting Concerns

In this report, we present seven additional red flags which have emerged since the release of our Initiation Report on July 25th:

ENPH's Q2 2018 results appear to have been significantly boosted yet again by potentially improper deferred revenue accounting practices ENPH reported another anomalous YoY increase in revenue per inverter in Q2 2018 of 16.6% Management has provided three different explanations for ENPH's anomalous revenue per inverter increase, none of which we find credible ENPH's Q2 2018 results were further boosted by the recognition of a questionable $2m milestone payment, which was suspiciously booked at a 100% gross margin Management could not credibly explain the $6.3m shortfall in its beginning Q1 2018 deferred revenue balance According to sources, former SUNE CEO Ahmad Chatila is currently working for ENPH. ENPH appears to have adopted many of the same questionable practices which ultimately led to SUNE's downfall ENPH's Q2 2018 results indicate that its business is deteriorating at a faster rate than we initially thought

Red Flag #1: Q2 Results Appear To Have Been Significantly Boosted Yet Again By Potentially Improper Deferred Revenue Accounting Practices

Our research indicates that ENPH's Q2 2018 results, just as in Q1 2018, were significantly boosted by potentially improper deferred revenue accounting practices.

Clear evidence of this can be seen in the large decline in its deferred revenue balance - In Q2 2018, the company's deferred revenue balance declined by $5.6m, meaning that ENPH recognized $5.6m more deferred Envoy revenue than what it actually billed in the quarter.

As shown in the graph below, Q1 2018 and Q2 2018 are the only quarters over the past 5 ½ years in which recognized deferred revenue has significantly exceeded billings. We do not believe this is a coincidence. Instead, we believe that the company's seemingly improper deferred revenue accounting practices initiated in Q1 2018 continued in Q2 2018.

Red Flag #2: ENPH Reported Another Anomalous YoY Increase In Revenue Per Inverter In Q2 2018, In Our View, Confirming That Revenue Was Significantly Boosted

In Q2 2018, ENPH's revenue per inverter once again increased an unusually large amount, this time by 16.6% YoY. We believe this large increase in revenue per inverter amounts to further proof that the company's results in Q2 2018, just as in Q1 2018, were significantly boosted.

As detailed in our Initiation Report, given that pricing for MLPE components typically decline around 5% - 10% per year, such large increases in revenue per inverter should not occur, in our view, absent accounting shenanigans. This is clearly illustrated by the fact that, prior to Q1 2018, ENPH's revenue per inverter had declined in every single quarter dating back to Q1 2014.

Red Flag #3: Management Has Provided Three Different Explanations For ENPH's Anomalous Revenue Per Inverter Increase, None Of Which We Find Credible

As shown in the table below, management has puzzlingly provided three different explanations for why ENPH's revenue per inverter/revenue per watt has increased by such an unusually large amount over the past two quarters. We believe that management's inability to coherently answer such a simple and important question about its business supports our belief that ENPH's financial results cannot be relied upon.

The explanations that management has provided for ENPH's revenue per inverter increase are both conflicting and, in our view, not credible:

Red Flag #4: Q2 Revenue Was Further Boosted By A Questionable Milestone Payment, Which Was Suspiciously Booked At A 100% Gross Margin

In Q2 2018, ENPH reported that it received a $2.0m milestone payment for customization work that it performed for an IQ8 customer/partner. Based on the evidence, we suspect that this milestone payment could possibly be another lever that ENPH is using to boost its financial results.

Consider that, as disclosed during ENPH's Q2 2018 earnings call, this payment was recognized at a 100% gross margin. This, at the very least, seems highly aggressive from an accounting perspective. To further elaborate, based on common sense, ENPH almost certainly would have needed to commit resources and manpower to complete the customization work required to receive the milestone payment. Thus, we find it hard to believe that it did not incur any costs in Q2 2018 associated with this customization work.

Management's evasiveness, when pressed by analysts for more detail on the milestone payment and partnership, is also concerning:

Analyst #1: Great, shifting gears back to the milestone payments, I know it's a 100% margin now $2 million in the guide for Q3, suggesting $2 million for Q4 as well. But can you give us a little more color on the business arrangement there? ENPH Management: Right. Yes, this - well we can't say too many things about the specific partner… Analyst #1: Can you give us a little bit of color of what kind of partner this might be, is it a utility, is it a government or is it - what's the category of partner that this might represent? ENPH Management: … the answer is no. I cannot give you Analyst #2: Well, let me just follow up on Phil may be ask a little differently. This relationship would not necessarily entail some type of limited preferred supplier agreement because of their early investment would it? ENPH Management: We're not prepared to talk about the arrangement with our suppliers, I mean with our consumers right now (Source: ENPH Q2 2018 Earnings Call)

Red Flag #5: Management Could Not Credibly Explain The $6.3M Shortfall In Its Beginning Q1 2018 Deferred Revenue Balance; A Forensic Accounting Firm Agreed With Our Assessment

ENPH reported that its beginning Q1 2018 deferred revenue balance, pro forma for ASC 606 changes, was $116.8m. However, as detailed in our Initiation Report, our analysis indicated that it should have been $6.3m higher at $123.1m. Based on this and other discrepancies in its financial statements and disclosures, we concluded that ENPH had improperly and prematurely recognized $6.3m of deferred revenue in Q1 2018.

During its Q2 2018 earnings call, ENPH tried to explain away the $6.3m shortfall in its beginning Q1 2018 deferred revenue balance by claiming that it was due to a $6.4m invoice receivables adjustment (Note: ENPH quantified the discrepancy as being $6.4m rather than $6.3m).

However, the ASC 606 adjustments disclosed in ENPH's Q1 2018 10-Q do not include an adjustment to its receivables balance. Thus, we believe that management's explanation is clearly bogus.

We asked a forensic accounting firm to assess the validity of management's explanation for the $6.3m shortfall in its deferred revenue balance. The firm agreed with our assessment that ENPH's explanation did not add up as it was not supported by the actual adjustments made to the company's financial statements.

On its Q2'2018 Conference Call on 07/31/18, Enphase indicated the $6.4 million "gap" in the Q4'2017 pro forma adjusted deferred revenue balance and the beginning deferred revenue balance (as of 01/01/18) in the Q1'2018 deferred revenue rollforward was "purely a balance sheet transaction" and related to an "invoice receivable" asset that offset the deferred revenue balance. From an accounting perspective, it's possible to book deferred revenue (i.e. credit) with a corresponding receivable (i.e. debit), but in our experience this doesn't happen very often. Generally, deferred revenue is booked when a Company actually receives cash. Moreover, the ASC 606 adjustments provided in the Company's Q1'2018 10-Q do not show that any adjustments were made to accounts receivable; the only asset adjusted was deferred costs. As a result, we are skeptical about the Company's explanation as the commentary on the Conference Call is not supported by the adjustments provided in the Company's financial statements. (Source: Forensic Accountant Report, 8/2/2018)

Red Flag #6: According To Sources, Former SUNE CEO Ahmad Chatila Is Currently Working For ENPH

We recently received word from an individual in the solar space that Ahmad Chatila - former SunEdison CEO and architect of the largest US bankruptcy of 2016 - is currently an executive or consultant at ENPH:

Another individual appeared to confirm this in a comment on Seeking Alpha from August 2017:

The involvement of Mr. Chatila, who is purportedly close to Mr. Kothandaraman as the two previously worked together at Cypress Semiconductor, should give readers concern that ENPH will continue along a questionable and ultimately destructive path, similar to SUNE:

Red Flag #7: Q2 Results Indicate That ENPH's Business Is Deteriorating At A Faster Rate Than We Initially Thought

From FY 2014 to FY 2017, ENPH's reported revenue declined by 17.5% from $343.9m to $283.6m as the company has ceded a significant amount of market share to SEDG's more cost-effective solution

In our Initiation Report, we concluded that ENPH's business was likely to continue to deteriorate due to the recent entrance of Huawei and other well-capitalized competitors into the space, as well as what looks to be a much less favorable industry environment for MLPE providers going forward

Based on ENPH's recent Q2 results and weak Q3 guidance, it appears that its business is deteriorating at a faster rate than even we initially thought.

After excluding the impact of its potentially improper deferred revenue accounting practices and recent milestone payment, ENPH's adjusted revenue declined by 8.6% YoY from $74.7m in Q2 2017 to $68.3m in Q2 2018. During that same timeframe, its inverter volume declined by 12.9% from 775K in 675K.

ENPH's Q3 2018 revenue guidance of $76m - $82m was meaningfully lower than consensus of $84.2m and includes an additional $2m milestone payment. Pro forma for the exclusion of this milestone payment, ENPH's adjusted Q3 2018 revenue guidance was $74m - $80m which, at the midpoint, is 8.5% or $7.2m lower than consensus.

Our Interaction With Management

We reached out to ENPH management and asked them to address the major issues highlighted in this report. We have yet to receive a response. The specific questions we posed to management are listed below:

We have heard from sources that Ahmad Chatila is currently working for your company. Can you confirm whether this is true? Also, if it is true, can you please elaborate on what his role is at ENPH?

In Q2 2018, deferred revenue recognized far exceeded billings by $5.6m. Can you elaborate on why there is such a large difference? In Q2 2018, ENPH's billings amounted to just $6.4m while in Q1 2018 billings were $9.4m. We spoke to distributors who told us that almost every microinverter system is sold with an Envoy system. Given that inverter volume increased from Q1 2018 to Q2 2018, this should have resulted in an increase in Envoy billings, yet the opposite happened. Can you explain why billings dropped so much when volume increased?

Management provided three conflicting explanations for ENPH's revenue per inverter increase. First, you attributed it to an increase in non-inverter sales, then next it was due to an increase in long-tail customers, then finally in your latest 10-Q, it was attributed to an increase in IQ series sales. Can you explain why management's answers appear to be constantly changing?

Can you shed more light on the milestone payment you received and who your "partner" is? Why was your milestone payment booked at a 100% gross margin?

Management stated that the $6.3m shortfall in ENPH's beginning Q1 2018 deferred revenue balance was attributable to an invoice receivable adjustment, but no such adjustment appears to have been made to your accounts receivable balance. Can you please point to where this adjustment can be found in your financial statements?

Disclosure: I am/we are short ENPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.