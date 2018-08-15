Gold And Silver: Very, Very Bullish

I recently had the opportunity to talk with Equity Management Academy founder and CEO Patrick MontesDeOca about the gold and silver markets. Both markets, he said, on the basis of the daily, weekly and monthly Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) analysis, are aligned harmonically, which is “very, very bullish.”

Gold

When I published my August monthly report (August 1, 2018) based on the proprietary VC PMI, the gold market then closed at $1234. The market closing below the 9-month moving average of $1307, confirmed that we started the month of August bearish.

“But, as always,” MontesDeOca explained, “the VC PMI is able to tell us the other side; if the price of gold closes above $1307, it negates this bearish trend momentum sentiment coming into this month. The second filter that the VC PMI uses is the average price for this month, which for gold was $1244. With the market closing at $1234, we closed below the monthly average price. Therefore, the price momentum coming into August was bearish. A close above $1244 would negate this bearish trend momentum to a neutral position.”

My gold and silver monthly report based on the VC PMI, which is available from the Equity Management Academy, was published on August 1, since it was a monthly report.

“The VC PMI is able to identify a structure based on the average price as a day trader, a swing trader or a long-term position trader,” MontesDeOca explained. “The VC PMI provides very specific levels for day traders, weekly traders and for monthly traders that follow the three trends of the market.”

Because we closed below the average price of $1244 and we came in with a bearish price momentum and bearish trend momentum, it activated the buy 1 (B1) level of $1210, which is the extreme below the mean of $1244. The buy 2 (B2) level below the monthly VC PMI level is $1187. As we came into this month, there was the possibility that the market could test these levels this month.

Right now, gold is at $1200, with a low of $1198.60, which meant it did not quite come down to the B2 level. By closing above $1210, it would activate the monthly signal and the average price target of $1244 would be the first target. The second target or sell 1 (S1) level is $1268, and the sell 2 (S2) level is $1301.

The first indication that we need to see is either the market coming down and activating the $1187 buy signal and then closing above it. A second close above would activate a buy signal at $1187. You can use $1187 as your long-term stop. If the market rallies back above $1210, you can use $1210 as a short-term stop and $1187 as a long-term stop.

“These levels of supply and demand give us the opportunity to trade the market within a structure that identifies the relative implied volatility of the gold market,” MontesDeOca said.

Silver

Silver traded last at $15.0650. On August 1, when we published our monthly report, silver was at $15.56. The 9-month moving average was at $16.46. Silver closing below the average meant that we came into this month with a bearish trend momentum. But a close above $16.46 would negate this bearish trend momentum to neutral.

The average price for the month was $15.66. The market closing below that level meant that it was a bearish signal, activating the B1 level at $15.08 and the B2 level at $14.59. The silver market, since the VC PMI report on August 1, has come down to make a low of $14.97 on August 13. As I write this report, the market is at $15.0650, not quite come down to the B1 level of $14.59. But a close above $15.08 would activate a buy signal long term. The target that then would be activated would be the average price of $15.66. A second close above $15.66 would activate the S1 level of $16.15 and the S2 level of $16.74.

Conclusion

“As we look at the monthly reports in relation to where we are today,” MontesDeOca said, “it is clear that the market is in an area of demand long term. It has activated new setups that could trigger some major long-term buy signals in gold and silver.”

To reiterate the targets in gold, a close above $1210 would activate the average price of $1244. A second close above $1244, would activate $1268 to $1301, which are the S1 and S2 monthly targets. In silver, a close above $15.08 would activate a target of $15.66. A second close above $15.66 would activate the targets of $16.15 (S1) and $16.74 (S2).

“Continue to trade from the low side, especially since the daily, weekly and monthly signals are now in harmonic alignment,” MontesDeOca advised. “Even though the daily numbers are being tested into low or below the levels of B1 and B2, when we look at the short term compared to the long term, we can see an alignment in price. The short-term price is aligned exactly with the intermediate to long-term trends of the market, which is a very, very bullish combination.”

