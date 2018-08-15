Helix Energy: Has It Gone Up Too High For Its Own Good?

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Avik Bhanja Chowdhury as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Helix Energy: An overview

Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) provides specialty services to offshore energy companies. Of late, Helix is riding high on investors’ optimism on an offshore market recovery. But this may be too high, too early. Helix did produce solid Q2 2018 financial results, but some of its weaknesses refused to go away, including a declining backlog. Before we dive deep into Helix’s concerns, let us first understand what HLX does.

Helix offers well intervention services in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, North Sea and West Africa offshore. HLX’s Robotics segment operates remotely operated vehicles (or ROV), trenchers and ROVDrills for offshore energy drillers. ROVDrills complement HLX’s offshore construction and well intervention services. Helix also operates a floating production vessel, which is under contract with the operator for a fixed fee until June 2023.

How is the offshore market doing?

The crude oil price downturn in 2015 and early 2016 led to decreased profit margins and an investment shake-out in the market. Hence, energy operators in the offshore market - the Gulf of Mexico producers in particular - were forced to pull back on future deepwater exploration spending. These producers also restructured or delayed drilling rig contracts. On top of that, the gestation period in the discovery and development of large offshore projects is typically long, as the EIA observes. So, crude oil production in the offshore market is less sensitive to short-term oil price movements than onshore production. Therefore, Helix Energy, which is tied to the offshore energy recovery, may need a longer time period to get back to the growth trajectory.

According to IHS Markit, most of the new deepwater projects will require crude prices staying at above $60 per barrel for longer before a final investment decision is made. Although the breakeven production in the North Sea and in the US Gulf of Mexico are down to $25-40/barrel from $60-80/barrel a few years earlier due to increased cost efficiency, the offshore operators’ margins are still under pressure due to excess capacity. There are various stalled projects in the Gulf of Mexico. Only when these projects start seeing the light of the day will the offshore services business start to generate profit on a sustainable basis.

In perspective, the oilfield equipment & services industry leader Schlumberger’s (SLB) business in Europe and Africa in Q2 2018 was flat compared to the first quarter. SLB’s management expects sequential growth in Europe and Africa in Q3, as the company discussed in the Q2 2018 conference call. Halliburton’s (NYSE:HAL) management, in the Q2 2018 conference call, discussed energy activity in the North Sea is recovering, and excess capacity in the region is falling, which can benefit OFS companies. But the path to that sustained recovery may not turn out to be smooth, given the plethora of factors affecting the energy prices.

Helix’s downsides: Robotics, revenue concentration, and backlog

Despite crude oil price’s steady run and an improving market condition in the past year, Helix has remained under the cloud of several persisting weaknesses in its operations. A strong pointer to the fact that the weakness in the offshore energy industry has continued to affect Helix Energy is its declining backlog. HLX’s backlog decreased 16% from 2016 to 2017 and fell a further 13% as of June 30, 2018. A majority of HLX’s backlog is attributed to the Well Intervention segment. This reflects HLX’s upstream energy customers are still shaky about committing new investments in the offshore market.

Not just lower backlog, Helix's other major concern lies with its Robotics segment which has not generated an operating profit in the past several quarters. The Robotics segment revenue share has also declined in the past two quarters until Q2 2018. Despite the recovery in crude oil price and improvement in the energy market sentiment, the segment is yet to generate operating profit since Q1 2016. Lower prices, reduced vessel laying up activity, and work cancellation are some of the factors still plaguing the Robotic segment, as the company's management discussed in the Q2 conference call.

Beyond the problems at the Robotics unit, investors should also be wary of the fact that the company’s contracts are heavily dependent on the BP (NYSE:BP) Q5000 contract, two Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) contracts, and the Helix Producer One contract. So, a loss of a key customer can be costly. But what’s more important is the offshore energy market is not really out of the woods yet. Energy producers across the world are still shy of investing lump sum capex in offshore. Any event causing a downslide in crude oil price can hurt HLX’s run significantly.

Does Helix have anything up in the sleeves?

Despite the troubles in the Robotics segment, Helix may have a hidden alpha. Robotics segment supplies services to the offshore wind farm industry. The offshore wind energy market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 25% by 2022. Although the Robotics segment has not generated operating profit in many quarters in the past until Q2 2018, the growth of renewable energy business around the world can turn the Robotics segment's fortunes, going forward. According to the EIA's Annual Energy Outlook 2017, wind electricity generating plants entering service before 2024 will enjoy tax credits. However, the transformation in the renewable energy market has a long-term perspective and does not support HLX’s premium valuation in the market, as I will discuss next.

What do HLX’s relative valuation multiples suggest?

Helix Energy is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.9x. Its forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 8.6x. The lower forward multiple compared to the current EV/EBITDA multiple implies higher operating earnings in the next twelve months. Between 2010 and 2017, HLX’s average EV/EBITDA multiple was 9.2x. So, HLX is currently trading at a premium to its past eight-year average.

HLX’s forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple compression versus its adjusted trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA is lower than its industry peers’ average, as noted in the table above. This is because the expected rise in HLX’s adjusted operating earnings (or EBITDA) in the next four quarters is lower than the peers’ average. This would typically reflect in a lower current EV/EBITDA multiple compared to the peers’ average. In fact, HLX’s TTM EV/EBITDA multiple is significantly lower than its peers’ (OII, DRQ, and MDR) average of 43x.

What’s the take?

So, you see, an impressive run in the stock market in 2018 has put HLX's trading multiples at a premium compared to its peers. Year to date, Helix's stock price has gone up by approximately 22%, while the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), which represents the OFS industry declined 5% during the same period. True, Helix has the potential to grow at a reasonably fast clip if the global offshore projects take off. However, the financial risks in a capital-intensive industry are not light. HLX's stock price run-up in 2018 is based more on investors' perception of an offshore energy market recovery, and less on actual project delivery. Investors should wait for the price level to come down before investing in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.