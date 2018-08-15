Helios And Matheson: Share Count Could Quickly Reach Billions

Subscriber base has apparently not eroded tremendously yet, although the dilution makes the potential value of a subscriber minimal on a per share basis.

Another reverse split is likely given the potential for Helios and Matheson to hit 5 billion shares in short order.

Helios and Matheson's (HMNY) Q2 2018 report shows that MoviePass has still retained most of its subscriber base so far but also that an amazing amount of dilution has occurred, with over 636 million shares reported (159.2 billion pre-split shares). The continuing dilution severely limits the stock's upside even if Helios and Matheson beats the odds to survive long term and creates some value out of its subscriber base.

Rapid Dilution

Helios and Matheson has been issuing, adding a staggering amount of shares. It reported 636.9 million shares as of August 14th, up from 6.7 million shares on July 31. The 636.9 million shares would have translated into 159.2 billion shares pre-reverse split, meaning that Helios and Matheson's share count has effectively increased by over 22,000 times since last August.

Helios and Matheson's share count has also increased over 370 times in under a month since its late-July reverse split (after which it had 1.7 million shares). While I had thought that Helios and Matheson could end up with hundreds of millions of shares by the end of August, the rate at which Helios and Matheson is adding shares has surprised even me.

More Dilution To Come

Helios and Matheson's 10-Q also notes its outstanding convertible note debt may result in a massive amount of further dilution. The reason for this is that the conversion price on its convertible notes keeps getting lowered as Helios and Matheson issues stock at lower and lower prices.

Further, as of August 9, 2018, as a result of the issuance of convertible notes on each of the November 2017 Notes, the January 2018 Notes, and the June 2018 Convertible Notes, 1.3 billion shares of our common stock may be issuable upon conversion of such outstanding debt."

This is based on a conversion price of $0.05, which may be further reduced if Helios and Matheson issues securities (such as its ATM offering) at a price lower than $0.05. If it issues shares at $0.01, then the conversion price would be lowered accordingly and around 6.5 billion shares of common stock may be issuable upon conversion of that outstanding debt. Another reverse split would be needed in this case since the 5 billion authorised share count would be exceeded.

In addition, Helios and Matheson is required to hold a special meeting of stockholders by October 18 to obtain approval to issue common stock at a conversion price below $250 for its June 2018 Convertible Notes. If this is approved, there would be an additional 3.1 billion shares potentially issuable upon conversion of the June 2018 Convertible Notes (at a conversion price of $0.05). This would increase to approximately 15.5 billion shares at a conversion price of $0.01 per share.

Dilution Quickly Erodes The Value Of Existing Shares

While some believe that MoviePass' subscriber base (currently at 3 million) holds substantial value, the potential for additional dilution makes investing in Helios and Matheson's common shares very likely a losing proposition even if it does manage to survive and fix its business model.

If Helios and Matheson issues shares at $0.01 per share under its ATM offering, then the convertible notes could end up being converted into 22 billion shares (before any other reverse splits). At that amount of shares, anyone who had purchased shares at $0.05 would need Helios and Matheson to become worth more than $1 billion just to break even. I believe it previously reached around $350 million in market capitalisation at its peak, although the exact number is hard to determine due to the ever-changing share count.

With that (22+ billion) share count, anyone who purchased Helios and Matheson stock at the beginning of July (at a pre-split price of $0.22) would need the company to be worth over $1.2 trillion (a couple hundred billion more than Apple) just to break even.

The rapid rate of dilution greatly stacks the odds against anyone who holds Helios and Matheson's stock for any noticeable length of time.

Subscriber Base May Have Remained Mostly Intact So Far

One potential positive for Helios and Matheson is that MoviePass' subscriber base hasn't greatly eroded yet. As of August 10th, MoviePass had not seen a substantial drop off in its reported subscriber base. It reported having approximately 3.2 million subscribers at time and had previously reported reaching 3 million subscribers in mid-June.

With its recent pace of subscriber growth (and the boost from summer movie demand), I'd estimate that MoviePass would have reached around 3.3 million to 3.4 million subscribers by late-July, right before its major service interruption and emergency loan.

A potential drop of around 200,000 subscribers since then doesn't sound too bad given all the publicity around the issues MoviePass is having. However, I am uncertain about whether someone who cancelled their subscription in early August would still be considered a subscriber until their billing cycle ends (such as in late August). If that is the case, MoviePass may have seen substantially more than 200,000 cancellations, but that wouldn't be shown in their numbers yet.

Although the rate of cancellations doesn't seem as bad as I anticipated, MoviePass probably is seeing a major reduction in new subscribers. Its Google Play ranking has gone down from the top 100 in Free - Entertainment in late July to #247 as of August 15.

Source: Sensortower

Conclusion

Some positives for Helios and Matheson are that it still has most of its subscriber base and that its cash burn should be lower during the next few months due to lower movie attendance between August and October. The $26 million on cash it had on hand on August 9 should cover more than one month worth of cash burn, although it will probably need to keep issuing shares indefinitely.

This continuing flood of new shares is severely devaluing existing shares, to the point that even the most wildly bullish scenarios would probably result in a significant loss for anyone who purchased Helios and Matheson shares just a few weeks ago.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.