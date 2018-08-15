Compugen: Anticipating Long-Awaited Pharma Collaboration

In early-2017 Compugen management stated that it was pursuing four areas of active business development from its pipeline of novel assets - COM701, COM902, myeloid targets, CGEN-15001 - with an expectation of having at least one new collaboration agreement in place by year-end 2017. Discussions with management, coupled with then available inferences strongly suggested that COM701, the company's leading immuno-oncology program, was the candidate most likely to be partnered earliest. This did not happen for a number of reasons.

First, the CDMO manufacturing batches of COM701 to be used in IND enabling studies suffered a contamination issue last summer which delayed IND enabling studies by an estimated 3-4 months. And then, after Compugen submitted the COM701 IND in late-March, the FDA placed it under a clinical hold with the request that the clinical trial starts with lower initial doses. The clinical hold on the COM701 IND submission (since lifted) further delayed the COM701 timeline by approximately 2-3 months. As such, the partnership agreement that Compugen had been expected to enter by year-end 2017 for the long-term clinical development of COM701 has been delayed accordingly.

This delay, combined with a misreading of management's comments with respect to its clinical development and business development plans for COM701, has raised concerns among some investors that the company may forgo a near-term collaboration until the company has Phase 1 clinical data showing human-proof-of-concept. The comment from management that sparked this concern first originated on the company's April 2, 2018 conference call reviewing a licensing agreement for one of the company's novel assets with MedImmune. As part of a review of the company's overall business development strategy, SVP of Business Development Kirk Christoffersen said,

...for later stage products such as COM701, we intend to develop it through human proof-of-concept; however, we will carefully consider partnering opportunities for this asset that might help us meet our objective to advance the program through clinical trials and ensure the continued growth and long-term value for Compugen. Any deal we may consider for COM701 will necessarily factor in long-term value and participation for Compugen, including the potential to co-invest in the long-term development of the product.

In conversations we have had with the company since then, management has been adamant that their intention to develop the program through human proof-of-concept is not at all inconsistent with their intention to partner the asset in the more near-term, as some investors had come to believe. We would note, that in early 2017 when management first provided business development guidance for COM701, they said that COM701 is an area of active business development with the stipulation that it would lead the Phase 1 trials. Nothing the company has publicly said since then is inconsistent with that guidance and, as noted, during conversations we have had with management over the course of the past 18 months, it has been explicitly stated that their business development strategy has not changed.

If the company had decided to forgo partnering opportunities we think investor concerns would be merited and further believe that this misperception in part accounts for the languishing stock price. Firstly, as of June 30, the company had $43 million in cash - $20 million as a result of a small direct equity placement in mid-June. With COM701 moving into clinical trials, first patient dosing slated to begin in early fall, and with COM902, Compugen's anti-TIGIT program, moving into clinical trials in 2019, operating costs are certain to ramp. Given the COM701 clinical development path the company has outlined, it is unlikely Phase 1 trial data would be available before the balance sheet once again became an issue. Therefore, the perception that the company might hinge a COM701 collaboration on having clinical data has created a concern that the company may be forced to do a massively dilutive equity sale in 2019.

Secondly, even if the clinical development timeline supported early data read-outs from COM701, a strategy of not partnering COM701 before that point would seemingly make a then cash-stretched Compugen a binary bet on whether positive efficacy signals could be elucidated from early Phase 1 trials. Given the spate of recent clinical trial disappointments of novel assets - IDO inhibitors (Newlink and Incyte), ICOS (Jounce), CSF1R (Five Prime) etc. - investors would be rightly concerned about being asked to accept this bet.

In our conversations with the company, management acknowledged these hypothetical concerns and agreed that the scenario outlined above would create undue risk. Not only would the stock price hinge on whether the COM701 Phase 1 trials generated early positive efficacy signals - with a massively dilutive secondary offering the result in the event they did not - but a precarious balance sheet situation could also substantially hamper the company's ability to continue to develop its broad pipeline of novel immuno-oncology assets. Having discussed this scenario with management, we are entirely comfortable that the company understands shareholder concerns and has not changed its plans to partner COM701 prior to human-proof-of-concept data. While the aforementioned delays in the COM701 development timeline have caused a several quarter delay in the expected partnering of the program, it is clear that management's strategy with regards to its intentions to partner the program is unchanged.

In our most recent Seeking Alpha article, we discussed the compelling biological rationale for COM701 being advanced to the clinic and why we believe COM701 should be of immense interest to would-be pharma collaborators. We are not going to recap that discussion for this article but interested readers can find that discussion here. Since we wrote that article, we think recent industry events have likely further increased pharmas' interest in partnering COM701. Our logic is as follows.

PD-1 pathway inhibitors - the FDA has approved 5 of them including Merck's Keytruda, Bristol Myer's Opdivo, and Roche's Tecentriq - have long been considered the backbone of cancer immunotherapy despite having only a 20-30% patient response rate. As such, over the past few years, we have seen the business development focus of pharma on partnering with biotechs developing novel targets to be used in combination with PD-1 with the goal of expanding the 20-30% response rate of PD-1 monotherapy.

These targets are generally not believed to have strong monotherapy potential but it was hoped they would show efficacy when combined with PD-1 blockers. Over the past six months, data from many of these PD-1 combination trials have been released and the results are less than inspiring. A post-ASCO conference update from SugarCone Biotech, "Next-gen IO: what we thought we knew" summarizes the current landscape as follows:

As has been widely reported, ASCO was disappointing for next generation IO players. ‘Next generation’ refers to those companies developing assets that target diverse and novel immune regulatory targets, beyond anti-CTLA4 and anti-PD-L-1 antibodies. Essentially all companies bringing forward IPOs in the IO space have next-gen aspirations. Why was ASCO disappointing? In part the answer is obvious: numerous expert reviews (eg. ours, from 2015: Combination cancer immunotherapy and new immunomodulatory targets) had promoted the compelling story that IO combinations would further improve the treatment of ever more patients in even more cancer indications. Such hypotheses drove intense investment in biotech companies, and the development of novel drugs targeting the diverse pathways of interest. During 2017 and 2018, IO combo hypotheses began reading out in clinical trial data, and the early results were underwhelming. This data wave culminated at ASCO in June. The examples have by now been widely discussed: the collapse of the IDO inhibitor class with failures in late stage studies, the early defeat of an agonist anti-ICOS antibody, the realization that none of the many agonist antibodies to TNF superfamily receptors (4-1BB, OX40, GITR, CD27, etc.) were going to be quick wins, the modest activity of anti-CSF1R antibody, a miss from the VISTA program, and so on.

As a result, with limits on PD-1 monotherapy and combination therapies becoming more apparent, we believe pharmas' focus is now swinging back toward novel T-cell checkpoint candidates. As such, we believe Compugen is intersecting the market with COM701 at the exact right time. Like PD-1 drugs, COM701 is a T-cell checkpoint inhibitor that targets the PVRIG/PVRL2 pathway. Compugen's pre-clinical data shows that the PVRIG pathway is independent of the PD-1 pathway, though the two pathways may be clinically synergistic in some settings. This means that COM701 is likely to have monotherapy potential as well as potential when combined with PD-1 and other T-cell checkpoints like TIGIT. Key opinion leaders we have talked to who are aware of Compugen's preclinical work on COM701 and the emerging biology of the PVRIG pathway have suggested that "PVRIG could be the next PD-1."

In our most recent Seeking Alpha column, we looked at the size of the current PD-1 market in order to directionally size the opportunity Compugen may have with COM701. We are reprinting and updating that discussion below with updated figures. Of note, while we aware that some pharmas are now engaged in some very early pre-clinical research regarding the PVRIG pathway (See: CU Anschultz and GSK join forces to advance immunotherapies for cancer, and also this recent article in Nature on the immune functions of the PVRIG pathway has contributions by Amgen researchers) - which provides a measure of validation of the importance of Compugen's discoveries - Compugen's COM701 is the only clinical stage PVRIG asset that we are aware of and is likely to have a time-to-market advantage measured in years.

...the two leading PD-1 drugs - Opdivo and Keytruda - generated run rate revenue of $13.2 billion in the latest quarter (2Q'18), and account for roughly 95% of total sales of PD-1 drugs which currently makes PD-1 inhibitors a $14 billion class of drugs. Interestingly, Opdivo and Keytruda both received FDA approval in late-2014 and now roughly split the PD-1 market evently. The three PD-1/PD-L1 drugs that have subsequently been approved by the FDA have failed to carved out meaningful market share which highlights the significant time to market advantage new therapies enjoy. If Compugen's pre-clinical hypothesis - that the PVRIG pathway may be as important or more clinically relevant than the PD-1 pathway in certain settings - is validated in clinical trials, then what is COM701 as a first-in-class drug potentially worth? As noted, COM701 has a development lead that may be several years ahead of any competitive PVRIG programs, and as noted, time to market advantage is critical to market share. If we capitalize current PD-1 revenue of $14 billion at 5-6x revenue (a ballpark pharma revenue multiple but extremely conservative for a pure play immuno-oncology biotech), we derive a value that is many several $10s of billions. If you also consider the additional value that COM701 could provide to a pharma with an existing PD-1 franchise, owing to its combination potential with PD-1 blockers, the value of COM701 would be higher still. Granted, a pre-clinical hypothesis is not money in the bank to a would-be pharma collaborator, and is certainly not the basis for a stock price target for Compugen at this point, but it is illustrative of both the long-term opportunity that COM701 represents to a pharma partner and of the terms Compugen may receive from a collaboration deal.

In conclusion, while CGEN shares continue to languish near multi-year lows, we believe the company is in now clearly in a window in which a significant catalyst can be realized. The COM701 IND cleared the FDA in early-July and first patient dosing for the Phase 1 trial is scheduled for early fall. With the company having reaffirmed its intention to partner this program prior to having Phase 1 clinical data, it reasons that a collaboration is most likely to occur before clinical trials actually start. If our reasoning is correct we expect to see a collaboration announced in the next couple of months and with terms that validate the blockbuster potential (i.e. "the next PD-1") of COM701.

Given the vast majority of cancer patients fail to respond to PD-1 inhibitors coupled with the recent failures of PD-1 combination trials, we believe pharmas' interest in a next-generation T-cell checkpoint inhibitor like COM701 - a program that could be as important to cancer therapy as PD-1 blockers - should be of immense interest to pharma. Given that Compugen has a market cap of less than $200 million, it is not at all unreasonable to believe that collaboration terms for COM701 could yield an upfront payment to Compugen that is worth a multiple of its current market cap.

