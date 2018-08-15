Comparing Annaly Capital's BV, Dividend, And Valuation To 20 mREIT Peers (Post Q2 2018 Earnings) - Part 1

My buy, sell, or hold recommendation, current BV projection (BV as of 8/10/2018), and current price target for NLY is in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

In addition, providing sector-wide metrics allows readers to better understand which mREIT companies will outperform (or underperform) peers during specific types of interest rate environments.

Part 1 also performs a detailed analysis of NLY’s MBS and derivatives portfolios as of 6/30/2018. This includes NLY’s projected performance during the third quarter of 2018 (through 8/10/2018).

Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 1 of this article is to analyze Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) recent results and compare several of the company’s metrics to twenty other mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) peers. This analysis will show past and current data with supporting documentation within three tables. Table 1 will compare NLY’s recent leverage, hedging coverage ratio, BV, and economic return (loss) to the twenty other mREIT peers. Table 1 will also provide a premium (discount) to BV analysis using stock prices as of 8/10/2018. Table 2 will show a quarterly compositional analysis of NLY’s fixed-rate agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) portfolio while Table 3 will show the company’s recent hedging coverage ratio over the past two quarters. This article also discusses the importance of understanding the composition of NLY’s MBS and derivatives portfolios in light of recent events that have occurred. This includes a BV projection as of 8/10/2018.

I am writing this two-part article due to the continued requests that such an analysis be specifically performed on NLY at periodic intervals. Understanding the characteristics of a company’s MBS and derivatives portfolios can shed some light on which companies are overvalued or undervalued strictly per a “numbers” analysis. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector. However, I believe this analysis is a good “starting-point” to begin a discussion on the topic.

At the end of this article, there will be a conclusion regarding the following comparisons between NLY and the twenty other mREIT peers: 1) leverage as of 6/30/2018; 2) hedging coverage ratio as of 6/30/2018; 3) trailing twelve-month economic return (loss); and 4) current premium (discount) to BV as of 6/30/2018. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for NLY will be in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of this article.

Leverage, Hedging Coverage Ratio, BV, Economic Return (Loss), and Current Premium (Discount) to BV Analysis - Overview:

Let us start this analysis by first getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 1 below. This will be beneficial when explaining how NLY compares to the twenty other mREIT peers in regards to the metrics stated earlier.

Table 1 – Leverage, Hedging Coverage Ratio, BV, Economic Return (Loss), and Current Premium (Discount) to BV Analysis

(Source: Table created by me, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company’s BV per share figures from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Table 1 above provides the following information on NLY and the twenty other mREIT peers (see each corresponding column): 1) on-balance sheet leverage ratio as of 3/31/2018; 2) “at-risk” (on- and off-balance sheet; total) leverage ratio as of 3/31/2018; 3) hedging coverage ratio as of 3/31/2018; 4) on-balance sheet leverage ratio as of 6/30/2018; 5) at-risk leverage ratio as of 6/30/2018; 6) hedging coverage ratio as of 6/30/2018; 7) BV per share at the end of the first quarter of 2018; 8) BV per share at the end of the second quarter of 2018; 9) BV per share change during the second quarter of 2018 (percentage); 10) economic return (loss) during the second quarter of 2018 (percentage); 11) economic return (loss) during the trailing twelve-months (percentage); 12) stock price as of 8/10/2018; and 13) 8/10/2018 premium (discount) to BV per share at the end of the second quarter of 2018 (percentage).

Brief Overview of Several Classifications within the mREIT Sector:

I believe there are several different classifications when it comes to mREIT companies. For purposes of this article, I am focusing on four. It should be noted in light of several recent/proposed acquisitions and certain changes in overall investment strategies, some mREIT companies have begun to have minor portfolios outside each entity’s main concentration. However, I have continued to group certain mREIT companies in each entity’s main classification for purposes of this article. Some market participants (and even some mREIT companies) have different classifications when compared to Table 1. Some market participants/companies base classifications on the percentage of capital deployed in each entity’s investment portfolio. However, my preference is to base a company’s classification on the monetary “fair market value” (“FMV”) of each underlying portfolio. In my professional opinion, there is no “uniform” methodology when it comes to classifying mREIT companies but more of an underlying preference. Readers should understand this as the analysis is presented below.

First, there are mREIT companies who earn a majority of income from investing in fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. These investments consist of commercial/residential MBS, collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMO”), and agency debentures for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises/entities (“GSE”). Since these investments typically have higher durations versus most other investments within the broader mREIT sector, companies within this classification typically utilize higher hedging coverage ratios in times of rising mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields. NLY, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI), ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR), Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI), and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) are currently classified as fixed-rate agency mREIT companies. Since CYS Investments Inc. (CYS) was recently acquired by Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), I will no longer be covering CYS (will be covered through TWO). Technically speaking, AI’s current “entity status” is not a REIT per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) but a C-Corporation. However, AI still maintains many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders. (which is the focus of PART 2). As such, I believe AI should still be compared to the mREIT companies within this analysis which are REIT entities per the IRC.

Second, there are mREIT companies who earn a majority of income from investing in variable-rate agency MBS holdings. These investments generally are commercial/residential MBS for which the principal and interest payments are also guaranteed by a GSE. More specifically, variable-rate MBS generally consist of adjustable-rate mortgages(“ARM”) that have varying interest rate reset periods. ARM holdings are usually classified together based on each security’s average number of months to coupon reset. This is also known as the security’s “months-to-roll”. This is a typical indicator of asset duration which helps identify each security’s price sensitivity to interest rate movements. If a security’s months-to-roll is high, then this type of investment can also be described as a hybrid ARM holding. Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) are currently classified as variable-rate agency mREIT companies.

Third, there are mREIT companies who earn varying portions of income from investing in agency MBS holdings, non-agency MBS holdings, other securitizations, and non-securitized debt investments. This type of company is known as a “hybrid” mREIT. In regards to non-agency MBS, this includes (but is not limited to) Alt-A, prime, subprime, and re/non-performing loans where the principal and interest are not guaranteed by a GSE. Since there is no “government guarantee” on the principal or interest payments of non-agency MBS, coupons are generally higher when compared to agency MBS of a similar maturity. However, borrowing costs (including repurchase agreements) for these specific investments are also higher (no government guarantee; credit risk). Due to the subtle yet identifiable differences between agency and non-agency MBS, I like to differentiate between an agency and a hybrid mREIT company. Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM), Dynex Capital Inc. (DX), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), MFA Financial Inc. (MFA), AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT), MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE), TWO, and Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC) are currently classified as hybrid mREIT companies.

Finally, there are mREIT companies that invest in (but are not limited to) a combination of agency MBS, non-agency MBS, other mortgage-related investments, non-securitized debt investments (including multifamily and commercial loans), and mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”). I believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT), Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT), New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT), and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) should currently be classified as “multipurpose” mREITs.

Since BXMT and GPMT had 95% and 98% of its investment portfolio in variable-rate debt as of 6/30/2018, respectively, these companies currently do not need to utilize a high hedging coverage ratio (some could even argue to not have derivative instruments in place). The same can be said about NRZ who currently has a majority of the company’s investment portfolio in MSR and MSR-related investments. As I correctly pointed out last quarter, these investments actually benefit, from a valuation standpoint, in a rising interest rate environment as prepayment risk (and in a majority of scenarios credit risk) decreases while there is an increase in projected future discounted cash flows. Now let us start the comparative analysis between NLY and the twenty other mREIT peers.

NLY:

As of 6/30/2018, NLY’s investment portfolio consisted of 83% and 7% fixed- and variable-rate agency MBS holdings, respectively (based on FMV). When compared to 3/31/2018, NLY’s fixed- and variable-rate agency MBS portfolio remained proportionally unchanged. NLY also continued to invest in non-agency MBS and non-MBS holdings which accounted for 10% of the company’s investment portfolio balance as of 6/30/2018. This included NLY’s investments in commercial debt/real estate, preferred equity, corporate debt, middle market (“MM”) lending, and MSRs. This percentage was also unchanged when compared to the end of the prior quarter.

It should also be noted NLY has recently taken steps to acquire MTGE. Tying this event into the discussion above, as of 6/30/2018 MTGE’s investment portfolio consisted of 78% and 16% agency and non-agency MBS, respectively. MTGE also had a minor investment (based on FMV) in seniors housing tied to healthcare. NLY’s acquisition of MTGE is expected to close during the third quarter of 2018 (current quarter).

Using Table 1 above as a reference, NLY had an on-balance sheet leverage ratio of 6.0x while the company’s at-risk (total) leverage ratio, when including its off-balance sheet net long “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) MBS position, was 6.4x as of 6/30/2018. NLY had an on-balance sheet and at-risk (total) leverage ratio of 6.1x and 6.5x as of 3/31/2018, respectively. As such, NLY slightly decreased the company’s on-balance sheet and at-risk (total) leverage during the second quarter of 2018. NLY still had the second lowest at-risk (total) leverage ratio as of 6/30/2018 when compared to the seven other agency mREIT peers within this analysis (CHMI continued to have the lowest). Management has implied NLY continues to have a more “defensive posture” in regards to leverage due to the risk of widening spreads/lower MBS prices as the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) dictates future monetary policy heading into 2019 (in particular, the Federal [“Fed”] Funds Rate and the Fed Reserve’s non-reinvestment of U.S. Treasuries and agency MBS).

NLY had a BV of $10.53 per share at the end of the first quarter of 2018. NLY had a BV of $10.35 per share at the end of the second quarter of 2018. This calculates to a quarterly BV decrease of ($0.18) per share or (1.71%). When including NLY’s quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share (which I correctly previously projected), the company had an economic return of $0.12 per share or 1.14% for the second quarter of 2018.

As disclosed to readers in prior mREIT articles (as it was occurring during the quarter), a more “muted”/less severe negativerelationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations occurred during the second quarter of 2018. In other words, derivative net valuation gains were only slightly “trumped” by agency MBS net valuation losses in most instance. This was a more positive relationship when compared to the first quarter of 2018. When compared to agency MBS price decreases within most coupons, non-agency MBS valuation fluctuations across most coupons were less severe/more attractive. I correctly projected agency mREIT companies (and most sector peers) would experience minor (less than 5%) BV fluctuations within the following AGNC BV projection article:

AGNC Investment's Q2 2018 And 7/13/2018 BV Projection (Includes NLY BV Projection)

Within that article, I projected NLY would report (prior to any other sector peer reporting) a BV as of 6/30/2018 of $10.40 per share. In comparison, NLY reported a BV as of 6/30/2018 of $10.35 per share which was very close to my projection (and well within my stated range).

Let us now discuss NLY’s MBS and derivatives portfolios to spot certain characteristics which will impact future results. Table 2 below provides NLY’s proportion of variable- and fixed-rate agency MBS holdings as of 6/30/2018 versus 3/31/2018 (separately including “to be announced” [TBA] positions).

Table 2 – NLY Agency MBS Portfolio Composition (6/30/2018 Versus 3/31/2018)

(Source: Table obtained [with added highlights] from NLY’s quarterly shareholder presentation for the first and second quarters of 2018)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, NLY continued to maintain a portfolio heavily invested in 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings during the second quarter of 2018. NLY’s proportion of 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings decreased from 6.6% to 5.5% during the quarter (based on par/face value). NLY’s proportion of 20-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings slightly decreased from 5.5% to 5.3%. As such, NLY’s proportion of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings increased from 87.9% to 89.2%. When compared to fixed-rate agency mREIT peers like AGNC and ORC, NLY had a higher proportion of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings during the second quarter of 2018.

NLY’s on-balance sheet fixed-rate agency MBS holdings had a weighted average coupon (“WAC”) of 3.77% as of 6/30/2018 which was a 2 basis points (“bps”) increase when compared to 3/31/2018. NLY’s TBA MBS position had a notable 21 bps increase. In addition, NLY’s weighted average three-month conditional prepayment rate (“CPR”) slightly increased from 7.9% to 9.0%. However, since mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields have modestly net increased during 2018 (through 8/10/2018), lifetime CPR percentages within most fixed-rate investments should remain relatively unchanged-slightly decrease when compared to 2017. Let us now move on to NLY’s derivatives portfolio.

As stated in last quarter’s comparison article, at the beginning of 2018 NLY needed to play “catch up” regarding its risk management strategy. Simply put, NLY was less cautious regarding rising rates/yields due to a below average hedging coverage ratio. If mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields net decrease in any given quarter, then NLY’s less cautious strategy would have paid off under most scenarios. However, if mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields were to notably net increase, NLY would have fewer derivative instruments in place to combat heightened interest rate risk.

While management has continued to diversify the company’s investment portfolio into less interest rate sensitive holdings (lower durations), a majority of the company’s investment portfolio (from a valuation standpoint) were still in fixed-rate agency MBS. As such, the “gap” between NLY’s hedging coverage ratio and most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers as of 12/31/2017 led the company to report a more severe valuation decline versus most sector peers during the first quarter of 2018. Spotting this negative trend, NLY notably increased the company’s hedging coverage ratio during the first quarter of 2018. As of 12/31/2017, NLY had a hedging coverage ratio of only 67%. However, as of 3/31/2018, NLY’s hedging coverage ratio increased to 91%. This should be considered a quick, notable increase. To highlight the overall activity within NLY’s derivatives portfolio during the second quarter of 2018, Table 3 is presented below.

Table 3 – NLY Hedging Coverage Ratio (6/30/2018 versus 3/31/2018)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using NLY data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, NLY had a net (short) interest rate swaps and swaptions position of ($66.0) and ($6.0) billion as of 3/31/2018, respectively (based on notional value). NLY also had a net (short) U.S. Treasury futures position of ($13.8) billion. When calculated, NLY had a hedging coverage ratio of 91% as of 3/31/2018. When compared to the four other fixed-rate agency mREIT peers within this analysis, this was now more of an average hedging coverage ratio. When compared to the entire mREIT sector, this was now an elevated hedging coverage ratio (refer back to Table 1).

NLY had a net (short) interest rate swaps and swaptions position of ($64.1) and ($3.3) billion as of 6/30/2018, respectively. NLY also had a net (short) U.S. Treasury futures position of ($15.7) billion. When calculated, NLY’s hedging coverage ratio slightly increased to 92% as of 6/30/2018 which continued to be more in-line with fixed-rate agency mREIT peers like AGNC, AI, and ORC.

I would also point out NLY exited the company’s entire Eurodollar futures position and added a notable amount of interest rate payer swaps during the first quarter of 2018. Personally, I believe this was a wise decision with the recent notable increase in the U.S. London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”). I typically prefer a company utilizing interest rate payer swaps in lieu of Eurodollar futures as interest rate payer swaps better “time” the cash flows per se when there is a rise in borrowing costs (unless a company enters into numerous 3-month Eurodollar future contracts across a notable “swath” of the yield curve).

In a rising interest rate environment, there eventually is a “switch” from an mREIT paying interest expense to actually receiving interest income from an interest rate payer swap (or at the very least a decreased swap expense as rates/yields continue to rise). With interest rate swaps, the net difference in interest owed/received is typically settled quarterly (in the period of occurrence) whereas a Eurodollar futures position recognizes a realized gain (loss) (through the settlement of cash) at the end of a contract/maturity. As such, there is often a cash flow “mismatch” (including taxation considerations) between the two types of derivative instruments. Again, I generally prefer a company utilizing interest rate payer swaps versus Eurodollar future contracts; especially in the current interest rate environment.

Once again using Table 1 above as a reference, as of 8/10/2018 NLY’s stock price traded at $10.42 per share. When calculated, NLY’s stock price was trading at a premium to BV as of 6/30/2018 of $0.07 per share or 0.68%. Simply put, NLY’s stock price traded at a minor (less than 5%) premium to BV as of 6/30/2018 and at a higher valuation when compared to most agency mREIT peers within Table 1 (all except ORC).

When taking a look at the events/trends that have occurred during the third quarter of 2018 (through 8/10/2018), most 15- and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS coupons experienced minor net price fluctuations. This trend was fully discussed within the following mREIT article:

Annaly Capital And Arlington Asset Investment: MBS Pricing For First Half Of Q3 2018 (Includes Current BV Projections)

The relationship between MBS pricing and derivative instrument valuations needs to be constantly monitored (which I continually perform). If I start to see a more notable positive/negative relationship unfold, I will inform readers through several avenues within Seeking Alpha (through articles, “StockTalks”, and/or comments).

Comparison of NLY’s Recent Leverage, Hedging Coverage Ratio, BV, Economic Return (Loss), and Valuation to Twenty mREIT Peers:

Once again using Table 1 above as a reference, the following were the on-balance sheet and at-risk (total) leverage ratios of NLY and the twenty other mREIT peers as of 6/30/2018 (in order of lowest to highest at-risk (total) leverage ratio; excluding borrowings collateralized by assets held in “securitization trusts” and/or “variable interest entities” [VIE]; no recourse):

1) NRZ: 1.5x on-balance sheet leverage; 1.3x at-risk (total) leverage

2) NYMT: 1.6x on-balance sheet leverage; 1.6x at-risk (total) leverage

3) GPMT: 2.2x on-balance sheet leverage; 2.2x at-risk (total) leverage

4) MFA: 2.3x on-balance sheet leverage; 2.3x at-risk (total) leverage

5) CIM: 2.5x on-balance sheet leverage; 2.5x at-risk (total) leverage

5) PMT: 3.2x on-balance sheet leverage; 2.5x at-risk (total) leverage

7) BXMT: 2.6x on-balance sheet leverage; 2.6x at-risk (total) leverage

8) MITT: 4.0x on-balance sheet leverage; 4.2x at-risk (total) leverage

9) CHMI: 4.7x on-balance sheet leverage; 4.8x at-risk (total) leverage

10) DX: 4.6x on-balance sheet leverage; 6.1x at-risk (total) leverage

10) IVR: 6.1x on-balance sheet leverage; 6.1x at-risk (total) leverage

10) MTGE: 4.1x on-balance sheet leverage; 6.1x at-risk (total) leverage

13) TWO: 5.3x on-balance sheet leverage; 6.2x at-risk (total) leverage

14) NLY: 6.0x on-balance sheet leverage; 6.4x at-risk (total) leverage

15) ARR: 5.4x on-balance sheet leverage; 7.1x at-risk (total) leverage

16) ORC: 8.4x on-balance sheet leverage; 7.5x at-risk (total) leverage

17) AGNC: 5.6x on-balance sheet leverage; 7.8x at-risk (total) leverage

18) WMC: 7.3x on-balance sheet leverage; 8.0x at-risk (total) leverage

19) ANH: 7.4x on-balance sheet leverage; 8.7x at-risk (total) leverage

20) CMO: 10.3x on-balance sheet leverage; 10.3x at-risk (total) leverage

21) AI: 12.5x on-balance sheet leverage; 16.1x at-risk (total) leverage

Regarding several mREITs’ leverage ratios within Table 1, some figures may not “exactly” match to what was reported by each company. This is due to the fact not all companies within the mREIT sector have a “uniform” methodology for computing its leverage ratio. To provide a consistent sector-wide metric, I have calculated each company’s leverage ratios based on one uniform methodology.

Second, the following was the hedging coverage ratio for NLY and the twenty other mREIT peers as of 6/30/2018 (in order of highest to lowest ratio):

1) DX: 144% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (148% as of 3/31/2018)

2) TWO: 125% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (144% as of 3/31/2018)

3) ORC: 116% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT) (103% as of 3/31/2018)

4) AGNC: 99% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT) (103% as of 3/31/2018)

5) MITT: 95% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (91% as of 3/31/2018)

6) NLY: 92% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT) (91% as of 3/31/2018)

7) MTGE: 90% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (93% as of 3/31/2018)

8) AI: 82% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency C-Corp.) (86% as of 3/31/2018)

9) ARR: 81% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT) (55% as of 3/31/2018)

10) CHMI: 77% hedging coverage ratio (fixed-rate agency mREIT) (74% as of 3/31/2018)

10) PMT: 77% hedging coverage ratio (multipurpose mREIT) (74% as of 3/31/2018)

12) WMC: 73% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (80% as of 3/31/2018)

13) IVR: 71% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (70% as of 3/31/2018)

14) CMO: 59% hedging coverage ratio (variable-rate agency mREIT) (58% as of 3/31/2018)

15) ANH: 58% hedging coverage ratio (variable-rate agency mREIT) (55% as of 3/31/2018)

16) CIM: 45% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (41% as of 3/31/2018)

17) MFA: 44% hedging coverage ratio (hybrid mREIT) (40% as of 3/31/2018)

18) NRZ: 30% hedging coverage ratio (multipurpose mREIT) (6% as of 3/31/2018)

19) BXMT: 8% hedging coverage ratio (multipurpose mREIT) (9% as of 3/31/2018)

20) NYMT: 4% hedging coverage ratio (multipurpose mREIT) (3% as of 3/31/2018)

21) GPMT: 0% hedging coverage ratio (multipurpose mREIT) (0% as of 3/31/2018)

Next, the following were the economic return (loss) percentages for NLY and the twenty other mREIT peers during the trailing twelve-months ended 6/30/2018 (in order of highest to lowest economic return/lowest to highest economic loss):

1) NRZ: 29.59% trailing twelve-month economic return

2) WMC: 15.63% trailing twelve-month economic return

3) CIM: 14.60% trailing twelve-month economic return

4) BXMT: 11.98% trailing twelve-month economic return

5) MITT: 11.55% trailing twelve-month economic return

6) PMT: 10.69% trailing twelve-month economic return

7) NYMT: 8.93% trailing twelve-month economic return

8) TWO: 7.70% trailing twelve-month economic return*

* = Includes special periodic dividend of $3.67 per common share through the distribution of Granite Point (GPMT) common stock

9) MFA: 7.53% trailing twelve-month economic return

10) CHMI: 6.88% trailing twelve-month economic return

11) MTGE: 6.60% trailing twelve-month economic return

12) GPMT: 6.50% trailing economic return since inception

13) AGNC: 4.91% trailing twelve-month economic return

14) DX: 3.62% trailing twelve-month economic return

15) NLY: 3.15% trailing twelve-month economic return

16) IVR: 2.51% trailing twelve-month economic return

17) ORC: 0.55% trailing twelve-month economic return

18) ARR: (1.65%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

19) CMO: (1.80%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

20) ANH: (1.99%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

21) AI: (6.82%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

Finally, the following were the 8/10/2018 premium (discount) to BV as of 6/30/2018 percentages for NLY and the twenty other mREIT peers (in order of largest to smallest discount/smallest to largest premium):

1) CMO: (16.65%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2018

2) DX: (8.80%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2018

3) ANH: (8.26%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2018

4) CHMI: (7.08%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2018

5) IVR: (6.22%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2018

6) WMC: (4.50%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2018

7) PMT: (3.75%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2018

8) AGNC: (3.51%) discount to non-tangible BV as of 6/30/2018**

** = Tangible BV of $18.41 per share as of 6/30/2018 (when excluding goodwill and other intangible assets); a 3.15% premium

9) AI: (3.23%) discount to non-tangible BV as of 6/30/2018 ***

*** = “Tangible” BV of $11.37 per share as of 6/30/2018 (when excluding net deferred tax liabilities); a (10.47%) discount

10) GPMT: (2.37%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2018

11) TWO: (2.29%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2018

12) ARR: (0.93%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2018

13) MITT: (0.47%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2018

14) MFA: 0.27% premium to BV as of 6/30/2018

15) NLY: 0.68% premium to BV as of 6/30/2018

16) ORC: 1.53% premium to BV as of 6/30/2018

17) MTGE: 2.01% premium to BV as of 6/30/2018

18) NRZ: 7.52% premium to BV as of 6/30/2018

19) CIM: 8.17% premium to BV as of 6/30/2018

20) NYMT: 8.68% premium to BV as of 6/30/2018

21) BXMT: 22.20% premium to BV as of 6/30/2018

Conclusions Drawn (PART 1):

PART 1 of this article has analyzed NLY and twenty other mREIT peers in regards to the following metrics: 1) leverage as of 6/30/2018; 2) hedging coverage ratio as of 6/30/2018; 3) trailing twelve-month economic return (loss); and 4) current premium (discount) to BV as of 6/30/2018.

First, NLY’s at-risk leverage as of 6/30/2018 continued to be near the mREIT sector average. However, when compared to the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers, NLY continued to have the second lowest at-risk (total) leverage ratio. This should be seen as a positive factor when it comes to a lower total net valuation loss (proportionately speaking) if mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields continue to net increase during 2018. In addition, lower leverage now can allow NLY to “ramp up” investments in the future when more attractive pricing occurs without overleveraging.

Second, NLY’s hedging coverage ratio remained near the fixed-rate agency mREIT average during the second quarter of 2018. NLY’s hedging coverage ratio increased from 91% as of 3/31/2018 to 92% as of 6/30/2018. In a rising interest rate environment, NLY’s higher hedging coverage ratio is a positive factor as it would likely mitigate a majority of MBS valuation losses.

Third, NLY’s trailing twelve-month economic return was slightly below the mREIT sector average. However, NLY outperformed agency peers AI, ANH, ARR, CMO, and ORC when it came to this metric while the company underperformed when compared to AGNC and CHMI (even more so when excluding CHMI’s recent modest dilutive equity offering). This was mainly due to the recent composition of NLY’s MBS and derivatives portfolio and the net movement of mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields during this timeframe.

Finally, NLY’s current valuation, when compared to the company’s BV as of 6/30/2018, was slightly less attractive when compared to most mREIT peers which should be seen as more of a “cautious”/negative factor.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

Through an analysis that will be omitted from this particular article, my projected NLY CURRENT BV (BV as of 8/10/2018) is approximately $10.45 per share. This per share amount EXCLUDES the company’s dividend for the third quarter of 2018 (ex-dividend date has yet to occur).

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate NLY as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 5.0% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 8/10/2018; projection provided above), a HOLD when trading at less than a 5.0% premium through less than a (5.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (5.0%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These percentage ranges are unchanged when compared to my last NLY article.

Therefore, I currently rate NLY as a HOLD. As such, I currently believe NLY is appropriately valued (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for NLY is approximately $10.95 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a BUY is approximately $9.95 per share.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations;and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the eventual “wind-down”/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk).

As of 8/10/2018, I currently have a BUY recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) CHMI; and 2) IVR. A majority of the remaining stocks I currently cover are a HOLD.

Final Note: After dividends are declared for the entire mREIT sector for the third quarter of 2018, I will provide PART 2 of this article taking a look at the recent past and current dividend per share rates and yields for NLY and the company’s twenty other mREIT peers (amongst other metrics). My projection for NLY’s dividend per share rate for the third quarter of 2018 was provided in the following article:

Annaly Capital's BV, Dividend, And Valuation Compared To 20 MREIT Peers (Includes Q3 2018 Dividend Projection) - Part 2

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 11/27/2015, I initiated a position in AGNC’s Series B preferred stock, (AGNCB). On 12/7/2015, 12/9/2015, 12/14/2015, 1/14/2016, and 1/20/2016 I selectively increased my position in AGNCB.When combined, my AGNCB position has a weighted average purchase price of $23.215 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 10/11/2017, 10/12/2017, 10/13/2017, and 10/16/2017 I selectively sold 50% of my existing position in AGNCB at a weighted average sales price of $26.425 per share. On 10/23/2017, 11/20/2017, and 12/7/2017, I selectively sold 7%, 14%, and 9% of my existing position in AGNCB at a weighted average sales price of $26.615, $26.30, and $26.50 per share, respectively. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.14% of the outstanding shares of AGNCB. Each AGNCB trade was disclosed to readers in “real time” (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in (NRZ) at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017 and 7/7/2017, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775 and $15.18 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.349 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NRZ trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, and 1/29/2018 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, and $17.145 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $17.797 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each CHMI trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 8/23/2017, I initiated a position in TWO’s Series B preferred stock, (TWO.PB). On 8/24/2017, I increased my position in TWO-B. When combined, my TWO-B position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.283 per share. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.26% of the outstanding shares of TWO-B. Each TWO-B trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017, I increased my position in CHMI-A. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 1.36% of the outstanding shares of CHMI-A. Each CHMI-A trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This TWO trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 2/9/2018, I re-entered a position in ORC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.845 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This ORC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. On 7/17/2018, I sold my entire position in ORC at a weighted average sales price of $8.042 per share as my price target, at the time, of $8.05 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 17.5% in roughly 5 months and a non-annualized total return (when including dividends received) of 24.4%.

On 3/1/2018, I initiated a position in CYS at a weighted average purchase price of $6.34 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. This CYS trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. On 6/18/2018, I sold my entire position in CYS at a weighted average sales price of $7.515 per share as my price target, at the time, of $7.50 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 18.5% in roughly 3.5 months and a non-annualized total return (when including dividends received) of 22.0%.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in NYMT’s Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018 and 4/27/2018, I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $23.489 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.64% of the outstanding shares of NYMTN. Each NYMTN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, as of July 2018 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 97.0% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 33 positions (see my profile for more detailed investing statistics). The slight increase in percentages, when compared to last month, was due to the fact my re-entered position in Altria Group Inc. (MO) recently turned positive. I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCB, CHMI, CHMI.PA, MO, NRZ, NYMTN, TWO, TWO.PB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in NLY, AGNC, AI, ANH, ARR, BXMT, CIM, CMO, CYS, DX, GPMT, IVR, MFA, MITT, MORL, MTGE, NYMT, PMT, REM, or WMC.