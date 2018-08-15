Dundee Corp.A (DDEJF) CEO Jonathan Goodman on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dundee Corp.A (OTCPK:DDEJF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

John Vincic - Investor and Media Relations

Jonathan Goodman - Chairman and CEO

Bob Sellars - EVP and CFO

Richard McIntyre - EVP and COO

Analysts

Brett Reiss - Janney Montgomery Scott

Jim Roumell - Roumell Asset Management

Jeff Bronchick - Cove Street Capital

Charles Burns - CIBC

Mr. John Vincic, you may begin your conference.

John Vincic

Thank you, Operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to Dundee Corporation's 2018 second quarter results conference call and webcast. The company's financial results were issued last night and are available on our website at dundeecorporation.com.

Before we get started, please be advised that the information discussed today is current as of June 30, 2018 unless otherwise indicated and that comments made on today's call may contain forward-looking information.

This information by its nature is subject to risks and uncertainties and as such actual results may differ materially from the views and expectations expressed today. For further information on these forward-looking statements, please consult the company's relevant filings on SEDAR. Also please be reminded that all currency amounts discussed on today's call are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Our presenters today are Jonathan Goodman, Dundee's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Robert Sellars, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Joining them for the question-and-answer session following the conclusion of the formal remarks will be Richard McIntyre, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to Jonathan Goodman. Jonathan?

Jonathan Goodman

Thank you, John, and thanks to everyone for joining the call this morning.

First and foremost, Dundee is an investment company. Since our inception, we have been very successful, invested across a variety of industries including resources, real estate, and financial services, and have seeded some of Canada's most successful companies. And while I go through those things we have seen more than our fair share of challenges in recent years, we remain committed to being an investment company.

Our focus during the second quarter was squarely on the continued review and repositioning of our portfolio. Progress is made in a number of our holdings, but clearly we would like to accelerate our efforts. Since Lee joined in Dundee earlier this year, I've also been very focused on our longer term capital structure.

Today, our balance sheet is debt-free, but steps will need to be taken in the near to mid-term. Most notably, Dundee has series 5 preferred shares outstanding, which are due in June of 2019. If we were to choose to retire the series 5 preferred with cash, which could require approximately $83 million.

It should be noted however, that we have other options at our disposal, including, the ability to issue stock at a floor price of CAD $2 per Class A share, in exchange for all of the outstanding series 5 preferred shares. Also the option to negotiate terms to potentially amend and extend the series of preferred or the possibility of negotiating a partial redemption, which could include payments with either cash of shares and an extension.

I felt it was important to address this matter, shareholders need to understand that no decision has been reached on this matter, but we are actively examining our options. As we move forward towards a decision, we will actively engage our preferred and common shareholders and work towards a resolution.

Managing our capital structure goes hand-in-hand with our ability to effectively allocate capital and manage our cost structure. And while we made progress on the ladder, we need to do a better job at the former.

Now, let me turn to a brief review of our operational highlights. Our largest single investment remains Dundee Precious Metals. In the second quarter, DPM delivered strong operational financial results. Gold production was slightly more than 48,000 ounces, and copper production was 8.5 million pounds. And together that was at an all in-sustaining cost of US$540 per ounce of gold.

The Company also announced that it was increasing its gold production guidance for the second consecutive year, and now expects to produce between 180,000 and 200,000 ounces of gold in 2019.

In addition, construction of the Krumovgrad gold mine in Bulgaria continued under budget and first production remains on track for Q4 of 2018. Once in production, Krumovgrad will join Chelopech to give Dundee Precious Metals, two lost cost gold mines in Bulgaria. In its first five years, Krumovgrad will produce an average of 100,000 ounces of gold per year at an all in-sustaining cost of around CAD $400 an ounce.

We believe that this has DPM well-positioned for a significant valuation relating opportunity in 2019, and this is why we remain very bullish on the outlook for the Company.

At Parq Vancouver, the overall ramp up of operations continued but at a slower pace than we envisioned. On a positive note, hotel occupancy levels have increased as expected during the prime tourist season in Vancouver.

Marriott has also been able to leverage its international network to drive group business, which is supported by the first class meeting space available at the hotel. In spite of this, it has become clear to us that the food and beverage offering requires repositioning.

The Victor, our high-end steakhouse in the D/6 Lounge, a popular gathering spot near the expense of 6-floor terrace have both won rave reviews and performed well. However, the other food and beverage venues need some retooling, and plans are underway.

Casino operations have been adversely impacted by the anti-money laundering initiatives introduced earlier this year by the provincial government at British Columbia. This has impacted the entire gaming industry in the province and not just Parq.

Clearly, an adjustment period is ongoing as the industry adapts to these new rules, but longer term remains bullish on the prospects for the gaming business and the industry in BC, as a whole. Nevertheless, we have chosen to be cautious and adjust the carrying value of our investments in Parq.

Portfolio update. Now let me turn to a brief overview of some of the highlights from our portfolio during the quarter. At United Hydrocarbon International, we are excited by the progress Delonex is making on the ground in the Republic of Chad. They are poised to drill their first well in the second half of this year, and we are anxiously awaiting for them to drill that and get those results.

We believe Buick has been significantly de-risked and now offers Dundee and it's shareholders significant upside when successful oil production begins. At Blue Goose, subsequent to quarter end, we were able to sell a portion of the legacy fish business, and we believe other parties are interested in purchasing the remaining of the business.

The Blue Goose beef business is continuing to navigate challenges associated with the 2017 forest fires in British Columbia. Due to reductions in available grazing land and less access to feeds, Blue Goose has been reducing the size of its herd. The cash generated by the sale of the cattle is being redirected to offset some of Blue Goose's operating costs. This is positive because it means less money is required from Dundee to support those operations.

Dundee's Sustainable Technologies has world class technology for extracting metals, minerals, prized material, concentrates, and fillings, while stabilizing contaminants particularly such as arsenic which have their own patented process.

DST is continuing to expand its reach in grove revenue as it expands in capabilities and reach across the mining industry. We are encouraged by the progress and believe DST's long-term prospects are improving.

And finally, we completed the streamlining of Dundee's private client business. Goodman & Company, Investment Council, now has just under CAD $70 million in assets under management, all high fee paying assets that have been repositioned to focus on the resources sector that are aligned with our burgeoning merchant banking business.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to Bob Sellars, for the financial review. Bob?

Bob Sellars

Thanks Jonathan.

For the second quarter we are reporting a pretax loss in the quarter of CAD $74 million compared to a pretax loss of CAD $37 million in Q2 2017. This results in a net loss after tax in discontinued operations of CAD $79 million compared to our prior year of CAD $25 million loss.

The major drivers of this loss are as follows; at Parq Vancouver, we recognized an equity loss and a write-down of an aggregate CAD $39 million. The net loss on our investment and holdings of CAD $16 million, including a write-down of CAD $10 million on some of the park holdings compared to CAD $25 million in losses in Q2 2017.

At Union Group, we had CAD $700,000 gain in the underlying holdings during the second quarter with CAD $4 million year-to-date gain. As previously reported, the value of our indirect stake in ICC, Cannabis, is what underpins our valuation in Union Group.

At Blue Goose, we incurred a loss of CAD $8 million in the quarter, primarily resulting from a fair value decline in livestock and a sharp decline in beef commodity prices. This compares to a loss of CAD $2 million in Q2, 2017.

United Hydrocarbons had an improved valuation of CAD $700,000 gain compared to a CAD $3 million loss from the prior year, based on the revaluation of the derivative model of the royalty and the contingent consideration.

And G&A for the quarter was CAD $23 million compared to a year before of CAD $21 million. The result of this increase is increased severance plus the cost of winding up some leases where we had gotten off one floor plus some increased rent on temporarily vacant space on another floor, offsetting that, we have been reducing other cost.

On a year-to-date basis, we reported a year-to-date pretax loss of CAD $103 million compared to CAD $5 million gain in the prior year, which resulted in after-tax in discontinued operations loss of CAD $104 million compared to CAD $3 million gain in the prior year.

Again, the major drivers of this loss are as follows; in Parq Vancouver, we had a total equity loss of CAD $53 million, including the write-down; and net loss in investment holdings were CAD $24 million compared to last year's CAD $33 million gain, a loss of CAD $14 million at Blue Goose compared to a CAD $4 million loss in the prior year again primarily due to the changes in the fair value of livestock and the decline of beef commodity prices.

UHIC had a valuation gain of $7 million in the year compared to a $7 million loss last year as a result of improved foreign exchange rates and oil price inputs into the derivative model.

Year-to-date G&A of 41 million is slightly less than the $42 million last year by recognizing we did have an increase in severance and sublease cost, but we did have a drop in professional fees and other operating expenses.

A few comments on the list of operating subsidiaries that are provided but the key point being in that list is our Blue Goose lost that I had spoken to above. We do feel we're making improvements on the remaining active subsidiaries. The increase cost in Goodman & Company in the second quarter is the result of one-time transition costs associated with the move-out of the private client business.

Discussion on the investment portfolio which stood at $328 million after the proceeds of sale holdings generated $25 million in the quarter and $67 million year-to-date. The market was securities portfolio at quarter end was this CAD $164 million and we continue to sell some of these holdings and other investments to provide liquidity.

We continue to monitor our liquidity and have approximately $30 million in cash at the corporate level at quarter end. We continue to work that ways to generate raised cash to help manage our liquidity. Our annual dividend costs are approximately $14 million with the tax on those dividends of $5 million incremental.

Notwithstanding the increase second quarter cost mentioned above, we still target our normalized head office run rate to be in the range of CAD $16 million to CAD $18 million annually as we continue to streamline lower ongoing cost and operations.

And we also point out in the notes to the financials we've included a tax contingency note as we are in the early stage with discusses with CRA and our auditors over the treatment of our investment inventory in prior years. The amount is clearly not quantified, but it could be a material number and could affect cash flow.

That concludes my comments. Jonathan?

Jonathan Goodman

Thank you, Bob, for that update.

Before we move on to the Q&A let me provide a brief summary of some of the things we expect in the near-term. Our top priority remains on repositioning of the portfolio. As part of that process we’ll also consider all options for non-core holding. This could include the sale and disposition of assets in both the public and private portfolios.

In some cases it’s been above the addition of new partners for bringing both capital and expertise to help improve operation.

Parq Vancouver is an example where this approach is at work today. We’re active looking at ways to restructure the debt and improve operational performance. This includes evaluating partners who could bring capital to project and could be instrumental in accelerating the ramp up and repositioning of the assets for longer term success. Discussion with various parties are at advance stage and we’ll expect to provide an update up to the market later in the second half of 2018.

Our United Hydrocarbon significant process is being made on the ground in Chad. Delonex is a world class partners with proven expertise operating in sub-Saharan countries in Africa. We are all optimistic the first wells will be drilled in the second half of 2018. At Dundee Precious Metals our largest holding we’re excited about their performance year-to-date more importantly we believe DPM is poised for significantly rating opportunity as Krumovgrad gold mine comes online in Q4 of this year.

And finally, I know that I have said this before but we remain firmly committed to a disciplined capital allocation process. Before we answer your questions I just wanted to acknowledge that this frustration amongst our shareholder base. Dundee’s past performance has been sub-standard to say the least the company has faced a litany of challenges as a shareholder and member of the founding family of Dundee I'm also unhappy. And I empathize with the other shareholders. However, the only way out of commitment is by working harder and smarter. I am committed to overseeing a turnaround at Dundee and so is our team.

The files that we had inherited are complex and none come with a quick fix. Many are private entities and price discovery and crystallizing value case longer than it does when working with publicly listed security. And the portfolio that was inherited was too big for Dundee size. When I rejoined they were nearly a 100 holdings across our portfolio. Today that number is considerably smaller and I believe the ideal target is 30 holdings or less. As we work towards that goal, I would expect to begin delivering improved results and better performance for our shareholders.

Now we’ll be happy to answer your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Brett Reiss from Janney Montgomery Scott. Your line is open.

Brett Reiss

When you look at the balance sheet for six months it shows cash of 57.4 million and you’re saying the cash at the corporate level is 30 million just why the difference?

Bob Sellars

Because the 30 million at corporate level is that Dundee unconsolidated and the cash across the - on a consolidated basis include subsidiaries.

Brett Reiss

In Jonathan's remarks we started with 100 investments, the goal is 30, but where are we now? How many do we have and how many do we have more to go down to the 30?

Jonathan Goodman

The numbers are deceiving there is a whole pile of investments that combine to have a smaller market cap and we’re looking at consolidating those into a portfolio. So we’re committed to getting it done, I don't have the number in front of me. I realized as I was sipping my coffee while Bob was talking I left my portfolio on my desk, but I would suspect giving me a little attitude for guessing it somewhere in the 70s. But the plan is that it’s going to be much more aggressive in the last half of this year.

Brett Reiss

So year-to-date you’ve sold 67.5 million of assets and that was 25 million in this quarter. Do I have that right?

Bob Sellars

Correct.

Brett Reiss

And the 33.6 million of new investments, 17.4 million was into Parq where did the other money go?

Bob Sellars

In the notes of the financials we talked about 15.5 term loan that we put into Parq at the end of June.

Brett Reiss

Right.

Bob Sellars

The 17.4 was in the first quarter.

Brett Reiss

Okay.

Bob Sellars

So that makes most of it.

Brett Reiss

Do you think the amount of cash we have to infuse into Parq is coming to an end?

Jonathan Goodman

Well we’re working towards that end.

Brett Reiss

Okay.

Jonathan Goodman

That’s the goal.

Brett Reiss

Right, now the 82 million of the Series 5 preferred that's coming due in June. When you look at the probabilities of different things happening how much of a cash amount do you think you’re going to have to come up to get through that liability that gets triggered?

Bob Sellars

Brett I’m not even going to speculate the reality of it is to get pay that off you need $82 million to $83 million or you need to issue 41 million shares of Dundee Corporation to sell that liability. And those are at our choice. We realized that with the NAV where it is that that would be dilutive and we’re in a very unique position that the preferred shareholders don't want to give them stock and now they do a lot of the common shareholders.

But I think we have to be pragmatic, we have a lot of balls in the air right now and having a lot of discussions and how things land from that process will kind of dictate how we have to proceed.

But we’re going to have a dialogue with all of our shareholders yourself included, we’re going to have a dialogue with the preferred shareholders. And I guess make some decisions.

Brett Reiss

The bank line of credit, where do we stand on that and is that going to be possibly an available source of funds to these obligations?

Jonathan Goodman

The existing bank line, we've been sort of renewing it and are extending it on a month-by-month basis, as we look at other possible lines that we're working on getting developed, and so when we have more information to provide, we will.

Brett Reiss

Right. And I am going to drop back in queue if there are other callers. Thank you.

Jonathan Goodman

Brett, on your comment on the cash, if you go to Page 34 of financials, there's a breakdown of the balance sheet by entity, you can see how the cash adds up to the CAD $57 million.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jim Roumell from Roumell Asset Management. Your line is open.

Jim Roumell

Just wanted if you could give any color. A moment ago you made a comment that the investments are down to roughly 70ish from overall 100, but you indicated, if I understood you correctly, that the Company would be much more aggressive in the last half of this year in terms of reducing that 70ish. I was just curious, is that statement made in light of being along the way, so to speak, in a number of liquidations or is that more simply aspirational?

Jonathan Goodman

It's always aspirational, but I think that within that number there's a large portion of names that hold a very small dollar amount, and those we're going to consolidate that into one portfolio. So, I'm pretty confident that even with just that consolidation that will really get a lot of the number of issues down, but that - we've got, as I said, we've got a lot balls in the air and not just quite advanced stages, so, I don't want to jinx at those in any way.

Jim Roumell

And I'll just point out, I actually visited the Parq, about a month ago and spent a few days there, and it is a fabulous property. I met with the Marriott people there and at least during the time I was there, it was 95% occupied, so, it is a absolute first-grade property.

Jonathan Goodman

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Jeff Bronchick from Cove Street Capital. Your line is open.

Jeff Bronchick

In the hunt concept of less is more here, what's the point of adding two more Directors here and more voices and more costs when you know we would think that what's been lacking here is - and what you say you're bringing is decisiveness?

Jonathan Goodman

I hear your point. We don't really pay our Directors that much money, where I think the cost are a major event, but I do think that that if you look at our Board, and I was just clearly speaking out of turn, we do need to restructure the Board at the Board level. There's a lot of older people, I'm not going to have anything against them, in fact I'm becoming one. But people have been on the Board for a long time, and I think bringing new blood, bringing some diversity to the Board is not a bad idea.

Jeff Bronchick

So, are people dropping off?

Jonathan Goodman

We haven't dropped anyone off as of yet but I mean our Board is only eight people, it's not excessive for a company of our complexity.

Jeff Bronchick

Have you or the family or would you like to now - what sort of financial commitment are you willing to make to continue on as is given all the balls in the air and issues? Like, what is the sort of the stance or how are you positioned in that way?

Jonathan Goodman

I will tell you I speak only for myself, and I don't speak for my whole family, and we have to sit down at some point and have a real good family discussion around that. But for myself, I mean, trust me when I tell you, I am spending many hours a day trying to get this thing repositioned to where I wanted.

Jeff Bronchick

Again, obviously there's a condenser on our core aspect here faster than the liabilities are running, but what is a core? What do you really like in the portfolio now that you've had your time in it that you think that there's a sustainable base here from which you can move forward?

Jonathan Goodman

That’s partially loaded question considering I'm the Founder of Dundee Precious Metals, and I've been involved in it since we converted it to an operating gold Company, and I was CEO for 10 years, and still remain Chairman. That's a Company that's set to double its EBITDA over the next 12 months, it's a very well-run, very low cost producer, and it trades at a significant discount to all of its peers.

So, DPM is certainly a core holding, and I speak from a buyers tongue, but honestly honest buyers have been part of that for many years. Other than that, I talked about the junior mining sector on the last call, and how I believe that sector has been overly hit in the marketplace, and there remains huge opportunities. To that end we really haven't taken advantage of any of those opportunities, and the opportunity to get the portfolio here fixed and turned around in time for us to be able to take advantage of that.

We do have a number of holdings in that sector albeit all relatively smaller holding, but there's a lot of work that's gone into the repositioning of the portfolio.

Jeff Bronchick

And lastly, again, on the aspirational basis, looking out or looking very closely, what's an ideal scenario from your standpoint of how the cap structure of Parq Vancouver is resolved? What would you really like to see happen subject to another side to it?

Jonathan Goodman

I'd like to see a new first and second lien financing package put in place. Obviously, we'd like to see it with lower interest rates than existing in the current structure, was maybe some opportunity to pick a portion of that so that it will make it easier to weather the short-term - first of all the ramp-up of the industry as well as the AML.

We're ramping up a brand-new hotel in Vancouver and dealing with all of these AML issues at a very tough time. And so, yes, we could have some ability to pick some of the interest, it would be very useful.

Jeff Bronchick

And you rank that conclusion of this movement before or after the preferreds? Was it sort of parity soon?

Jonathan Goodman

This is a restructuring of a portfolio position. It really has nothing to do with preferreds.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Charles Burns from CIBC. Your line is open.

Charles Burns

I'm still trying to understand - bit confused the Series 5 preferred shares. Looking at the circular and it talked about the two redemptions, 15% and 17%. And then the way I understood it, the final one is June 30, 2019, of CAD 25. And I understood it to be in cash, I didn't quite understand the comments at the top of the conference call about a floor of $2 and shares because - maybe I'm missing that in the circular or somebody could maybe point that out or what I’m missing?

Bob Sellars

I will have somebody contact you to show you, I don’t have the circular in front of me that we've had discussions and correspondence with the TSX on that option to redeem in shares at CAD $2. And so I will have somebody email you the place and the circular to look or the documentation to look at. So if you want to email me at these dollars at Dundee Corporation I will have that sent to you.

Charles Burns

Did you say SE…

Bob Sellars

sellars@dundeecorporation.

Charles Burns

sellars@dundeecorporation, I don’t mind speaking to somebody because I thought that was fairly clear when these things were extended?

Jonathan Goodman

They have always had the conversion right.

Charles Burns

And that wasn’t altered by the extension?

Jonathan Goodman

No I don’t believe it was.

Charles Burns

Okay, so I’ll email - you said - the first initial there was what again.

Bob Sellars

It’s B as in Bob.

Charles Burns

Oh Bobsellars@dundee?

Bob Sellars

Yes.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Brett Reiss from Janney Montgomery Scott. Your line is open.

Brett Reiss

Thanks for letting me ask another question or two. Jonathan when you moved from 70 down to 30 assets what's the lowball estimate of what in aggregate you can realize from that. What's a best case scenario and what’s a baseline case, have you done any work on that if you can share with us?

Jonathan Goodman

We’ve done a lot of work on that and - the number I am going to give you, you can drive a truck through. So like the number looks to me anywhere from $100 million to $200 million, but even though it really depends on the circumstances of which ones you get the right bids on.

Brett Reiss

And that’s assuming Dundee Precious Metals is not one of the 70 down to 30 because that's a core asset?

Jonathan Goodman

No, it isn’t one of the 70 down to 30.

Brett Reiss

Okay, all right.

Jonathan Goodman

At this stage, but the reality of it is anything in our portfolio is for sale at the right price.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Jim Roumell from Roumell Asset Management. Your line is open.

Jim Roumell

Thank you again. Jonathan just two questions one is if I recall correctly you mentioned in terms of a goal on Parq to restructure the second and if I recall correctly the prepayment penalty there drops five points sometimes this month. So is it safe to say that that is providing a window dropping that down to 105 from 110 to be renegotiated sometime soon?

Jonathan Goodman

Well as I said we’re hoping because the financing package in place now is very expense one. And if we can switch that out through a much lower cost financing package with a little bit of flexibility which is what we're trying to do that will give us obviously more flexibly. And certainly you always want to pay as little of prepayment penalty as possible.

Jim Roumell

Do I recall that correctly that your payment penalty is dropping in half I think this month sometime?

Jonathan Goodman

It is dropping, I don't have the exact numbers off the top of my head.

Jim Roumell

And then secondly just following up the last gentlemen's question. In terms of the low end of the liquidation of 100 million, you indicated that does not include the Precious Metals. Is it also fair to say it does not include United Hydrocarbon?

Jonathan Goodman

Yes, that’s also fair to say. I mean United Hydrocarbon I think we are also very excited about and as they certainly - as they drill off and put the resource together until that happens we don't think there will be a lot of liquidity opportunities to sell that.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of David Wilcox from Eleven Point. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Jonathan just on capital structure over time and even you say you want to correct that obviously it’s not working today. What does the ideal capital structure at the corporate level look like to you?

Jonathan Goodman

Of Dundee?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Jonathan Goodman

Yes, obviously the capital structure I’d like to ideally long-term we like to have no liabilities I mean - the way the business was run many years ago when I used to be a part of it.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. And liabilities meaning no preferred shares no cash outflows effectively coming out of the corporate level?

Jonathan Goodman

Of course right I mean keep the - you can having debt in the subsidiaries but preferably not – that’s an ideal world we’re a long way from that.

Unidentified Analyst

Right, okay…

Jonathan Goodman

And the question is ideal world and - when did this started this company in the early 90s that’s kind of the way we ran it.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just on the strategic review like I know we’ve talked about this a couple of times, but I think in terms of timeline you had indicated you’d expect to be sort of complete by the end of the summer. It sounds like that's sort of extending into the second half of the year. What do we - how do you plan on announcing the conclusion of that strategic review or is it just sort of to regular updates and the call is kind of thing as things progress?

Jonathan Goodman

I think we likely had - it’s going to be more likely the updates on the regular calls because as you finish each one and you start identifying a plan and a strategy and whether or not you’re going to stay as shareholder and merge it with something and create a larger business or you're going to sell it outright, those talks quickly become confidential and when you’re doing in private companies you’re dealing with things that could take three to six months to consummate a deal. So you're effectively shut down by your own confidentiality agreements. So I think that - when we can openly talk we want to be as transparent as we can.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just on Parq I think the expectation there was I think targeting sort of a normalized EBITDA number 50 million to 75 million is that still the normalized target that you think is achievable?

Jonathan Goodman

That is so where we think is achievable. We don’t really know yet is when we’re going to be able to get to that.

We're told by experts that hotels take between really a year and a half to three years to get them running the way they need to and that we can see that. And the casino part – there is no question that the casino industry if you look at the other participants in the BC industry they’re down on the table drop close to 20% year-to-date.

We’re actually up on the edge water because - with the same number of tables and the same slots but we’re up because it's in a much nicer building. But certainly we’re up in a really tough market.

Unidentified Analyst

And just one follow-up on that and I guess is it really around optimizing costs have revenues kind of hit a level that you think you can deliver that 50 million to 75 million of EBITDA and it’s kind of driving efficiencies reducing cost or is there more opportunity on the revenue side as well?

Jonathan Goodman

There is more opportunity on both cost management and revenue side and revenue management not forgetting the people in the hotel. Making sure that you get the right dollars per room and that you can capture some of their outside spend that they use the restaurants and the hotel et cetera, et cetera. And that’s the other thing we're looking for in these partners is someone that has a lot more experience on this front that can help us drive the numbers better.

Operator

I’ll now turn the call back to Jonathan Goodman for closing remarks.

Jonathan Goodman

Well, I think I have answered all your questions. And I'm sure there will be more and I think we do plan on devoting a lot more time this next quarter to actually reaching out and having a good dialogue with the shareholder base. But for now thank you very much and I look forward to talking to you guys in the future.

