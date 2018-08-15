Solid Pricing Boosting Braskem's Free Cash Flow, But A Buyout Is The Best Outcome

Braskem's standalone fair value appears to be around $30, but the collapse of acquisition talks could send the shares down into the mid-$20s on worries about Brazil's economic/political situation.

LyondellBasell is in talks with Odebrecht on an acquisition of Braskem and a deal could go off in the low $30s and still offer good upside for the acquirer.

I thought Braskem (BAK) had so-so prospects back in the spring of 2018, as the company was likely to face tougher spreads and a wobbly Brazilian recovery but improving free cash flows. Although the local shares have done better than I expected on persistently higher prices, with the BRKM5.SA shares up almost 20%, the unsteady Brazilian situation and the resulting currency weakness have depressed the returns on the ADRs to just a bit over breakeven.

A tight U.S. polypropylene market could continue to help Braskem, and chemical spreads should remain favorable, but management has guided toward weaker utilization and demand and spreads outside of the U.S. and Mexico could be vulnerable. Braskem appears to have a little bit of upside from here as is, but the ongoing discussions between LyondellBasell (LYB) and Braskem's controlling shareholders Odebrecht are likely the best source of upside for shareholders, as a buyout in the low $30s would offer a clean outcome with a decent premium.

Lots Of Moving Parts, But Basically On Target

Braskem isn't an easy company to follow, as the company is exposed to very different market conditions and spreads across Brazil, the U.S., Europe, and Mexico. Even so, Braskem is doing generally okay in an environment where volumes haven't been strong, but prices have helped to compensate and spreads have stayed strong enough to allow for profit growth and free cash flow generation.

Revenue rose 16% (in R$) in the second quarter despite an 8% decline in overall volume. Chemicals, the largest business at Braskem, led the way with 21% revenue growth as double-digit price improvements from last year and currency offset flat domestic volume and weaker export volumes. Polyolefin revenue rose 10% on double-digit price realization improvements and currency, as domestic volume declined 2%. Vinyls revenue rose 14%, with currency augmenting mid-single-digit price improvement and low-single-digit volume deterioration.

Gross margin was flat, while reported EBITDA improved 5% from last year and 20% from the prior quarter. EBITDA in Brazil improved strongly on a sequential basis (up 22%), while the U.S./EU and Mexican businesses saw high-single-digit improvements. Stronger margins in the basic chemicals business were the biggest contributor to better results in Brazil.

Spreads And Utilization Are All Over The Place

As I said, there are a lot of moving parts in the Braskem story, and tracking/modeling them on a quarterly basis is not a simple issue - particularly when the company experiences unscheduled operating issues, as was the case in the second quarter.

Utilization in Brazil remains strong at 90%, which I consider a surprisingly strong result given the trucker stick that hit the country in the second quarter. Demand in Brazil was down slightly, though, as the country's construction and infrastructure sectors remain soft (construction is a major consumer of the chemicals that Braskem produces). Higher Brent oil prices are hurting spreads, though, with polyolefin spreads down 7% from last year and chemical spreads down 15%.

Mexico likewise remains challenging for Braskem. While Mexico's construction sector has been having its own challenges, the bigger issue in the low utilization this quarter (72%) was ongoing problems with the ethane supply agreement with Pemex. Polyethylene spreads in Mexico remain strong, though, with 13% growth in the quarter.

Utilization in the U.S. dropped significantly from the year-ago period (from 97% to 79%) due to scheduled maintenance and unscheduled issues at another facility. While the polyethylene market in the U.S. is looking pretty well balanced, polypropylene spreads have expanded (up 17% in the second quarter) as several producers have had plant performance issues, keeping supply tight. Braskem's new U.S. PP plant should be open for business next year.

The LyondellBasell Deal Would Make A Lot Of Sense

Between the serious financial and legal issues at Braskem's controlling shareholder Odebrecht, a Brazilian construction conglomerate implicated in multiple scandals, and Petrobras' (PBR) stated desire to sell its stake in Braskem, these shares have been in the M&A rumor mill for some time, with Houston-based LyondellBasell often cited as a prime candidate to buy given its global position in polyolefins and relative lack of exposure to Latin America. These rumors took on more weight earlier this summer when Braskem announced that there were discussions underway between Odebrecht and LyondellBasell on a potential sale.

A sale would be not only a logical outcome but, in my opinion, the best outcome for all parties. Petrobras has been agitating for a change to the shareholding structure that would convert its preferred shares to ordinary shares and simplify the sales process, but Odebrecht has been dragging its feet and trying to extract an advantageous long-term naphtha contract in exchange. Odebrecht also could very much use the liquidity that a Braskem sale would provide.

If Odebrecht is reasonable (and that's not a small "if"), I think a deal can be done at a price somewhere in the low $30s. LyondellBasell could pay up relative to Braskem's historical valuation range and still get a discount relative to other Latin American chemical companies like Alpek and Mexichem, while also getting better-than-average post-deal synergies from the deal. As one of its best assets, though, I expect Odebrecht to push for a hard bargain and they may overplay their hand.

The Opportunity

On its own steam, I believe Braskem shares are worth about $29 to $30 per ADR, and that assumes an eventual (albeit not quick) economic recovery in Brazil and a favorable resolution of the ethane supply issue in Mexico. Braskem management has run this business well even through Brazil's downturn, including diversifying its supply/production base and expanding with growth projects outside Brazil, but I don't think there are many near-term drivers for the business at this point.

The Bottom Line

Is the prospect of a buyout price 10% above today's price enough incentive to own Braskem? That's for each reader to decide, but I do think the prospect of an even better buyout price has to be weighed against the risk that no deal happens at all - in which case, the shares probably fall back toward the mid-to-low $20s as the market awaits better clarity on Brazil's political situation and better progress in the economic recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.