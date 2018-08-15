China Rapid Finance (XRF) CEO Zhengyu Wang on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China Rapid Finance (NYSE:XRF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Welcome to China Rapid Finance's second quarter 2018 earnings conference call.

With us today are Dr. Zheng Wang, our Chairman and CEO; and Mr. Kerry Shen, our CFO. Following the management's prepared remarks, we will conduct the Q&A session.

Before we begin, I will refer you to the Safe Harbor statements in our earnings press release, which also applies to the conference call today as the Company will make forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements that we make on this call speak only as of the date hereof and are subject to change at any time. China Rapid Finance has no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Dr. Zhengyu Wang. Zhengyu, please proceed.

Zhengyu Wang

Thank you, Gary. And hello everyone. Thank you for joining the call today. As you know the P2P lending business in China is undergoing significant change. This is driven by regulator’s intention to establish a healthy environment for the long-term growth of the industry.

While guiding the orderly exits of our problematic platforms. This changes present an opportunity for China Rapid Finance to show the robustness of our model, to demonstrate our ability to be fully compliant and to build towards probability and the rapid growth by offering attractive services to our lenders and borrowers.

Our confidence in our future is manifested in the $20 million share repurchase program we announced today. Let me first discuss recent developments in the regulatory environment showing on Slide 3. These new developments are critical to the industry, because this promote a healthy environment for P2P platforms to provide services to the financially underserved population.

In early August, regulatory authorities issue the compliance guidance that encouraged their healthy development of P2P lending business by allowing combined platforms to continue operations and to apply for registration in due course.

Around the same time, 50 major P2P lending platforms including China Rapid Finance made a public commitments to compliance through the decoration, so decoration made of the official channels of the Beijing and the Shanghai Internal Finance Associations.

This is an important differentiator considering that they are over a thousand platforms not included in this group. With this recognition the regulatory authorities, our lenders and our shareholders can see that we are among the top platforms determined to be fully compliance and prepared to thrive in the years ahead.

The second important development is that regulatory authorities have now included P2P lending platforms as a reporting entities through the National Credit Reporting System. China Rapid Finance responded to the request to be report our delinquent borrower data and submit our first batch of data in early August.

Our data was among the first to be listed on a recent launches by the regulatory authorities, which have created a significant repayment pressure on borrowers as a whole. This National Credit Reporting System is a critical for the P2P industry.

Borrowers who are delinquent may face negative consequences, such as now being able to gather loans from any other platforms or financial institutions. If they are committed, even small amounts, can lead to a meaningful penalties for instance, they might not be able to use a public transportation, check into hotels or be accepted for many other common daily activities.

That connection to the National Credit Reporting System helps to adjust a key issue for our industry that are protecting our source of funds, the lenders who the money we have to invest. The foundation of the lender trust is the belief that you will be paid back.

The connection to the National Credit Reporting System can quickly stabilize and the strengthening our industry, by providing strong incentives to borrowers to repay. Beyond government support, CRF is taking swift action to suspend the confidence of our lender community.

Our wealth management staff using regular direct communication with our lenders. We are keeping them informed of our risk management approach and the strong results we are achieving. But delinquency rate of our consumption loans may low well within the range that we model for all our loan packages.

The low delinquency rate is a function of our credit scoring algorithms, which are among the most sophisticated in the industry. An effectiveness of our low and grow approach to extending credit. We can see investors' confidence in key metrics we track. We had a net funding inflow in the second quarter.

Our lender headcount will unchanged at 18,000 also a strong signal that investors trust our marketplace. As important, some institutional investors that exit in the first quarter, are now returning to our marketplace and actively seeking new investment opportunities.

With this positive regulatory developments as a backdrop, let's now turn our attention to specific actions taken by our staff in the second quarter. Across the entire organization, our efforts in the first half focused on two priorities as we detailed on Slide four.

First, we are finding new ways to serve the lifetime financial needs of our best customers with the products, services and the privileges that extend far beyond of our base of loan products.

We established long term relationships with customers both lenders and the borrowers. Those relationships position us to more effectively identify and satisfy customers' needs. I will elaborate on our product innovation success in a moment.

Our second priority was to streamline and optimize our operations. Our objective was not simply to reduce our expense base. Although that just happened. We reorganized the Company into unit will expect to be far more responsive and effective in addressing the needs of our customers.

Across all aspects of our customer interaction, we believe we can deliver a bad experience more efficiently at a lower cost. In a moment, I will offer some details on the specific actions we completed.

So let me first discuss our success in product and the service innovation. Our focus is always been the customer relationship and how we can better serve their financial needs. Because regulators have asked all industry participants to reduce their growth, we turn our focus to offering more to our best existing customers.

You can see the effect of this in our higher take rate, higher average loan size and the low level of new borrow additions. We expanded our offering of Lifestyle loans, creating a new like category, with the smaller loan size and the shorter duration.

Lifestyle like loans have a duration of a three, six and 12 months and the loan size fill the gap between consumption loans and the larger traditional Lifestyle loans. Our goal was to create more choice across the continuum of the loan size and the duration that better match customer need with available products.

We also introduced adjacent products that are experiencing the exciting level of a early interest. For example, borrowers have the option of joining our membership program for a small fee, which unlocks a number of a valuable benefits.

We are adding to this family of the benefits, on a regular basis, steadily increasing the value to our best members. We modeled this innovation on many similar widely understood programs offered in the west. For instance, many of our listeners will be familiar with the credit cards that offer an escalating level of benefits that can be accessed depending on which category of a card you choose.

Beyond membership, we are introducing other should do is seeing other adjacent products related to ecommerce. In general, you should expect a steady flow of our innovation from our product development teams. The initial success of our new efforts is a readily apparent in our financial results.

Even with the loan volume down by design, gross billings and the net revenue grow significantly. You can also see the effectiveness of our efforts to increase the value to our customers. Net revenue as a percent of their loan volume and the insightful measure of our value added increased every months in the quarter. Producing a meaningful jumps to take rate.

Now, let me turn to our second priority. The streamlining our operations. Our objective was not simply to lower expenses, we have designed and implemented a business unit organizational structure that can better understand customer needs and more quickly respond to those needs across the full spectrum of the customer experience.

Let me give you a one example. We are accelerated the automation of the data verification function for new borrowers. Improve the customer experience via faster turnaround on their application to enter our marketplace. There have been byproduct in this case with a substantial reduction in expenses. We reduce the headcount by 15% and closed more than 20 offline data verification centers locations.

Another example is the migration of our Lifestyle loans to 100% online fulfillment. Their ongoing effort makes origination of our Lifestyle loans far more borrow friendly while allowing us to close certain loan origination storefronts.

Across the whole business, efforts like this improve the service delivered and the lower expense. The proof is in the results. We reduced a runway of our quarterly operating expenses by $4.2 million or 11%. Operating expense decline every month in the quarter. In fact, we have a lowered our breakeven points such that we can make money at loan volumes were below the level we averaged in 2017.

This is important because we cannot sustain long term customer's confidence unless we operate profitably. Our second quarter results demonstrate significant progress towards achieving this objective.

By any increased turbulence in our market, we expect to be operating profitably before year-end. Furthermore, we do not believe that our stock market valuation adequately reflects this bright prospects. Because of that, we are initiating a $20 million share repurchase program.

With that, I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Kerry, to cover financial results in more detail. Kerry.

Junqing Shen

Thank you, Zheng and hello everyone. You can find all the figures in comparison you need from our press release and supplemental slides. As I will review our financials, keep in mind that during my discussion, unless I state otherwise. We are referring to Q2, 2018 and all comparisons are to the second quarter of 2017.

I'm going to focus on key highlights and analysis of the factors that influenced our financial results. Zheng already elaborated, on the significant reorganization efforts, putting by everyone in our Company.

The efforts involves a lot of work and sacrifice from our employees, who we think are among the best in the industry. We appreciate our efforts and are excited that we can already see immediate progress in our financial performance.

Slide 6 shows the key points I the study our financial results. Net revenue and gross billings grew substantially and materially lower operating expenses, put us on-track to operate profitably before the end of the year. We still have a plenty of cash. We have more than enough to find our operations new growth initiatives and to execute our share repurchase program.

So let's look at revenue. As Zheng emphasized, the effectiveness of our first half reorganization efforts, appears in our top-line results. As you can see on Slide 7 and 8, gross billings and net revenue grew meaningfully. Assumption of an effective strategy and strong execution.

We focused on offering the most value possible to our highest quality repeat borrowers. We business through an upgraded product line up tailored to their needs. The higher value was demonstrated in our growing take rates which improves our economics as well.

Building on revenue growth was effective cost control as highlighted in Slide 9. Operating expenses were down 11% sequentially driven by significant cuts in G&A. More important is the run-rate shown on Slide 10. As you would imagine, each month of the quarter got better as the impact with sales properly as initiated. We exited the quarter with an operating expense run rate or $4 million lower than the first of the quarter.

For the month of June, for example, operating expense were in a $10 million which is 22% below the average monthly OpEx in Q1. Importantly, we are not cutting the functions that are our lifeless, marketing product development and servicing were intact in the quarter relative to the first quarter.

Our reorganization really did focused on better operations, not smaller operations. A key elements of both the better revenue take rate and then lower operating expense was our focus on existing customers.

Slide 11 shows the trend. Our new borrower additions were one-tenth of the rate of last year. Lowering our cash and other marketing expenses yet, net revenue was over 50% higher. By focusing on our highest quality repeat borrowers, we are leveraging our low-end grow approach.

As detailed on Slide 12, average loan size continue to increase as the most seasoned customer borrowed larger amounts. Yet our delinquency rates were firmly under control. Because we are able to accurately access the credit worthiness of the seasoned borrowers.

In fact, the 30 day delinquency rate for loans originated in the second quarter of 2018 improved by more than one-third compared with that for loans originated in a previous two quarters. This combination of more effective operations with higher productivity as how we lowered our breakeven point so meaningfully. And is what takes us up to swing to profitability barrowing any negative developments in our market. The key is really more productive spending.

Slide 13, illustrate this is. At this time last year, we needed nearly $48 of loan origination to generate $1 of its net revenue. By reducing spending for a new borrowers and by focusing our higher value products for our best customers, our spending is far more productive. We can now generate $1 of net revenue with only $17 of loan origination.

This is productivity in the previous loan and it's a function of all the changes we implemented in the first half. With spending this productive and gaining more so, we are confident that we can swing to profitability if markets and regulation remain stable.

Now let's turn our attention to the balance sheets on Slide 14. We drew down $12 million cash during the quarter. Maybe as with a very healthy cash balance of $59 million. This is more than adequate to fund our operations, growth initiatives and more. The drawdown was mainly due to the operational losses.

We anticipate cropping breakeven in the second half, assuming no negative developments in our market environment. Because of our strong cash position and expectation of profitability, and certainly on stable market environment, we are very comfortable with the decision to start share repurchase program.

The Board authorized the Company to purchase up to 20 million of our ADRs in open market purchases. As they noted, this repurchase program really underscores our confidence in our outlook.

Now we will open the call to questions. Operator, please proceed.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question today will come from John Hecht of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

John Hecht

Good morning guys and thanks for taking my questions. So clearly, there has been a more of a shift to Lifestyle loans and you guys gave a range of terms. Can you maybe just for modeling purposes give us what is the average term, the average size and the average interest rate out of Lifestyle loans?

Junqing Shen

Hi, John. You are asking the Lifestyle loan only, right? This is Kerry.

John Hecht

Correct. Lifestyle loan. Thank you, Kerry.

Junqing Shen

Okay. The Lifestyle loan, the average size was $10,900 in Q2 versus $10,500 in Q2 last year. And then the average tenure is pretty similar. Still between 20 to 22 months.

John Hecht

And what about the interest rate on that loan?

Junqing Shen

The interest rate is generally between 15% to 18%. And we charge service fees to borrowers. For Lifestyle loans the take rate in the second quarter for the Lifestyle loan - gross billing for the Lifestyle loan is 21.6%. And in the second quarter last year, it was 13.6%. And then increase in take rate is generally because of the risk-based pricing that we will charge to borrowers were half of to the investors.

John Hecht

Okay that's very helpful. I Appreciate that. And then on the investors, it sounds like you had a very fairly stable amount of investors. But do you have any information the inflows and outflows and the type of investor that you are attracting at this point in time?

Zheng Wang

John, this is Zheng. Our overall lenders overall base was pretty stable as we said about 18,000 lenders. And this number pretty much unchanged. And we had a positive net inflow in the second quarter. So they are pretty much flat, the current status of our lender community.

John Hecht

Okay. And then you guys talk about the loan productivity which is - that's a good trend in terms of the amount of volume required for $1 net revenue, is that productivity, is it impacted by changes in scenes or just really reductions in expenses or is it a combination of both?

Zhengyu Wang

Hi, Jon. This is in terms of loan volume units which I know revenue is just the result of gross billings are not connected to expenses. And then the main reason behind that is a number.

First, is better product design, we introduce consumption plus Lifestyle Lite, which are longer term, larger size, longest duration loans to our borrowers, who’s take rates are generally higher than the shorter versions of our loans.

And secondly, this is also tied due to more attractive product mix management. We have now multiple loan products to meet the needs of our borrowers and then we manage the product mix quite well and quite effectively.

And thirdly, this is also partly due to our focus, our repeat season borrowers, by reducing new borrow acquisitions and focus on high quality repeat borrowers who generally are loyal to our platform and have much lower delinquency rates.

So based upon the above three key aspects, we are now able to generate a much higher net revenue on the same low amount or on the other way to generate the same $1 net revenue, we need less than half of the loan originations.

John Hecht

Okay guys I appreciate the information. I will get back in the queue. Thank you.

Zhengyu Wang

Alright. Thank you, John.

Junqing Shen

Thank you, John.

Our next question will come from Richard Xu of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Richard Xu

Hi Zheng, hi Kerry. A couple of quick questions. Hi. Just want to understand the Lifestyle loan billing a bit more. So basically you are saying that basically 18% interest and 20% fee, will there still be a less Lifestyle program for that and what is the aggregate total sort of IR for the Lifestyle Loan, because you know, I do see the gross billing jumped quite a bit, even though the volume similar to third quarter of last year? And secondly is you know in terms of the operating expenses, some nice progress there. So, what is the plan, $10 million a month now, like are you still trying to cut it more? Where did it get later on? And in terms of breakeven or profitable second half, any assumptions both revenue and expenses, sort of like any guidance on loan volumes and billings, et cetera to get to the profitability in the second half? Thank you.

Junqing Shen

Hi, Richard, this is Kerry and let may take the questions and then we add afterward. For the Lifestyle loan take rate. Actually there is no safeguard program anymore. It was dissolved, And then in Q2, what we did is that we charged borrowers the risk based pricing, charged borrowers more gross billings, especially so we generate more gross billing. And we pass on these additional charges directly to investors such that investors take the ultimate credit losses.

We give investors [CAI] (Ph) for both consumption loans and Lifestyle loans. So it's a pass through model that results or the financial impact that we are able to generate from more billings and CAI will increase accordingly and almost no impact on net revenue. And in terms of expenses, I understand your question is what drove down the expenses. And how it may look like in the second half of the year.

Actually, Zheng explained that we went through a reorganization in the second quarter, one of the key objectives or initiatives is to streamline the operations. What we did included a cutting off more than 20 non-productive [BDC] (Ph) offices and we removed more than 500 redundant staff and we also established rigid cost control policies and procedures particularly in managing office expenses, coverage expenses, outsourcing expenses, et cetera.

At the same time we also increased our pending hiring more talent in product design, product development, IT and risk management particularly in algorithms and basic analytics. And we also spent more dollar on R&D, including AIs in algorithms, intelligent customer services, upgrading loan management systems, investment in block chain technologies and other new loans products. So we did spent a little bit more in other areas.

And the result of our efficient or more efficient operation is that we are able to reduce the run-rate by more than $4 million a quarter. And then going into the third quarter, I understand that these expenses will be stabilized. We do not anticipate to have - continue to have more significant cost cutting or other expeditious spending generally the OpEx will be stabilized in the third quarter or even fourth quarter. So did I answer your question, did I miss any of your questions?

Richard Xu

Yes.

Zhengyu Wang

I has one point is here is, we are focused on the customer experience. So not only we just optimize our overall cost structure, but more importantly we are focused on to try to be more responsive and effective to serve a customers' needs in terms of the processing, in terms of customer experience, our platform, our app such that our Lifestyle loan and Consumption loan can drive a better business results. So our current customer loyalty, the credit quality and the longevity of our platforms all those metrics are moving the right direction. So that's why also another driver to cut down the cost increased the probability.

Richard Xu

Thank you. In terms of the revenue sort of guidance for the second half into breakeven. So you what type of loan you will focus on and things have. Any volume targets?

Junqing Shen

We originally said, overall in the beginning of the year. We said that probably we are going to have a certain amount of the growth towards the second half. Right now, there is a new borrow acquisition mechanism seems to be stabilized.

So we actually, right now the second quarter results are showing our existing borrowers show tremendous potential in terms of the customer loyalty and the way to generate our take rates - generate our gross billing.

So the second half, probably we can keep our loan growth strategy to save our existing customers needs, move them to even a higher range and also focus on customer, the value added services, but also would do customer acquisitions as well.

Zhengyu Wang

Hi, Richard, let me perhaps give you more color on breakeven loan volume needed. Even though we do not provide guidance on the second half in terms of loan volume. Our total current OpEx for quarter is like 33 and then in June it was down to $10 million a month. So let's just assume our running OpEx is between $40 million to $45 million.

And based on our current profit design and take rates, the loan volume needed to breakeven is less than a $500 million. In the second half of last year, each quarter we are able to generate $1 billion loan origination. That is why we think currently we need less than half of the loan volume to breakeven.

Richard Xu

Thank you

Our next question will come from Daphne Poon of Citi. Please go ahead.

Daphne Poon

Hi, management. So my first question is I want to understand more about change in terms of your gross billings. So I saw that in same quarter like the last time gross billing was up a lot better. If you look at the gross fee rate, it also jumps like almost doubled versus first quarter, while on the consumption loan side, the [indiscernible] and also the fee rate stand like from about 4.7% last quarter to this quarter its only 1.5% if my calculation is right. So, can you help explain more about the reason behind?

Junqing Shen

Hi, Daphne, this is Kerry. If you look at the Lifestyle loan, gross billings of Lifestyle loan was $25.7 million which is divided by the loan volume of Lifestyle reach gross take rate at 21.6%. And then out of that, we paid risk based pricing to the investors directly, which is roughly 9.5% to 10%. And then the net obvious, if our net take rate, so our net take rate for Lifestyle loan, is about 3.5% which is pretty much consistent with the previous quarter or previous years.

And then in terms of Consumption loans, if you look at the growth billing, it was $9.4 million. If you divided by the consensus loan volume, you arrive at a growth billing rate of 3.5%. And then because of the reduced new borrower, we are now seeing much less CAIs to investors. So total amount of CAI paid to consumption loan investors in this quarter has less than $2 million.

So in that case, we are able to generate net revenue for consumption loan at a rate of roughly 3%. So these combined efforts increase our capability in monetization and allowed us to generate not only more gross billings, but also more important generate more net revenue.

Daphne Poon

Okay that's very clear. And also I'm wondering if you can also give us more color about like what is the all in API for currency for the Lifestyle loan and the Consumption loan respectively? And also what is your current average loan duration for the new product like the Lifestyle loan and also the Consumption loan part.

Zhengyu Wang

Right now. As Kerry just discussed, our lifestyle loans overcharging rates are pretty much consistent compared with the year or two years ago. So the overall feel is in the range of the 25 overall all season interest includes while there are 25% to 28% range. Our consumption loan is slightly higher in the range of the 30% to 35%. So that's the current overall charging rate, and we understand the rate cap and that we are operating under the full compliance status.

Daphne Poon

Okay. And lastly, can I also get an update about maybe I think your funding situation over the past few weeks. Because on the industry level, we see the three months of [indiscernible] shutting down and they have seen some funding outflows. So I guess also want to get an update on your funding situation maybe in July and also in August so far. Like whether we also see any outflow on the investment?

Junqing Shen

Okay. Let me take your question. Zheng previously discussed that in Q2, our funding remains resilient. Number of investors accounted for at 18,000. And our overall funding for the second quarter is net positive, actually positive about $30 million. And in July as you see that more and more P2P platforms may not be legal ran out business. And there are certain level of unease in the investor community which we have observed.

Our business model is that we have a very small number of high network individual investors provide many capital to large diversified borrower base. And now you can see the beauty of this business model. We have more than 250 wealth management customer representatives. They have the capacity to reach us directly to our investors and communicate with them on a regular basis.

We keep them informed of our risk management approach, the performance of our underlying assets and the results we are achieving. So in the second quarter in the earnings release you will see we reported an annualized loss rate of 4.9%. But because we defined loss and granted a delinquent. So loans originated in Q2, were not included as the loans have no chance to generate any matching up delinquency.

However the early delinquency rate, we just discussed, for example for 30 day delinquent show that's a long issues in Q2 is 30% better compared with previous two quarters. We communicate these information with our investors. And then these effective communications and also our long-term relationship with our high net worth individual investors earns their confidence.

So therefore even though getting into July and August, we do have some pressure from investors. However, since we are a marketplace and we do not provide liquidity. And as I discussed our communications with investors are very effective. And the performances of our underlying assets are very strong and solid. So, so far earnings as of date of this earnings release, we do not see material impact on the overall lending capital.

Daphne Poon

Okay, got it. Thanks.

And our next question will come from Ryan Roberts of MCM Partners. Please go ahead.

Ryan Roberts

Good evening, Kerry and Zheng. Thank you for taking my question. A couple questions for me. Number one, kind of on the cash flow side, looks like the operating cash flow is kind of the - burden is continuing. So I'm kind of curious in terms of the outlook for kind of profitability. Is that on a GAAP basis kind of or non-GAAP basis in the future and sort of as a follow on to that what you guys see in the market that is giving confidence to forecast a profitable [indiscernible] in the year and more to the fast natures of most market, is that going to be - next year is going to be possible? Thanks.

Junqing Shen

Hi Ryan. Thank you for your question. I appreciate your question. So first, let me answer your questions in financial perspective and then I will kind of add more color from the markets and strategy perspective. What gives us confidence that we will operate profitably towards the end of this year?

So, let me answer this question from a few aspects. First of all, I think being just discussed that we went through a reorganization which we think is very effective. It's [indiscernible] our organizational structure where the few leaders are now innovative and market responsive.

We identified internally a number of talents, who have both business sense and strong P&L management experience. And promote them to leadership roles. So they are building the product design, product corrections, marketing competition very well.

And secondly, as I provided information and answering Morgan Stanley, Richard's question. We streamline our operations that made it to the more efficient and effective. Other than cutting down non-productive offices and expenses. We also cancels long payback products and we introduce well designs and new products like consumption of plant and Lifestyle Lite to the well established customers.

And third, from a financial perspective, let me share some data with you. We had already seen immediate changes in the second quarter in Q2 from April to June. We showed in a slide that operating expenses is in the continuous downtrend, $12.3 million in April, $11.4 million in May and $9.8 million in June. So you can see the trend very clearly, it’s in downtrend.

And in response to that, net revenue is increasing very fast. Net revenue for April, May and June is $6.8 million $7.8 million and $8.4 million respectively. Because of these effects if we look at the net loss on a monthly basis, the trend is minus 5.5 in April, minus 3.6 in May and minus 1.4 in June. So the trend is a pretty good that it shows we are on the right path towards profitability.

And also previously we said that because of the effective product designs and product mix management, the loan origination needed to generate $1 net revenue has greatly reduced $48 to $17. So with these changes, the management is quite confident that we can achieve profitability towards the end of the year, if the funding situation and market conditions remain stable. Zhen you may add more color.

Zhengyu Wang

Yes. Actually, right. This is a very important question. Actually I will add couple more points why we feel confident we can drive a profitability towards the end and the beyond. One very important aspect is a regulatory revenue - efforts. They are making tremendous efforts to stabilize over market condition. They were helped the industry grow in the healthy and long-term way.

The second is the regulators make great effort to help establish nationwide credit reporting system. They include the P2P companies into this reporting systems. That probably will consider the single most important factor to help the industry to grow. Because there were cut on the delinquent rate, make the borrowers to payback. They will help lower the overall risk level for the entire industry.

And [indiscernible] with our analytical power and our long-term operating history in the consumer credit area, we now benefitted the most in this journey. But also we discuss number of product services and the privileges we provide to our customers. So we are going to be much more diversified, expand the customer service metrics, this would give another strong so called revenue generating engine to help the growth.

And also as Kerry discussed, so called we have stabilized so called the lender base, but importantly we also observed some institution lenders who are actually coming back to our platform seeking for opportunities to working with us. So our funding towards the second half of the year and year beyond, we will be very confident that would help.

So all those the factors adding together so on the strategic level and on the operational level, we feel confident the second half looks promising and also the year beyond we should be able to operator to give your long-term perspective

Ryan Roberts

Got you. Could you just thinking follow ups about one. Given the confident outlook and kind of how you are seeing things kind of shifting in kind of in your favor, the $20 million buyback, there is a pretty aggressive number giving your cash balance is roughly $60 million, giving you confidence how expressive should we see that buyback? Should we see that buyback happening in the next 12 months kind of well - faster, is that strong, when should we see that going to be expressed in the market? Thanks.

Zhengyu Wang

Overall, the way we look at as we discussed, the way we look at the current the market condition, we think the stock is obviously undervalued based on what we discussed, based on our confidence to the gross and the based on the current operational status. So that's why you feel it would be very good to create a tremendous shareholder value by pursuing some sort of the - such kind of the share repurchase program.

At the board level, we are very confident we should be able to by doing this show our confidence in the Company and give the confidence to the market. On the other hands, we also try to emphasize the stock buyback program is not just a technical, is just say the long run, we have a pretty confidence to be able to generate operating cash flow.

So, the way we confident, we can generate operating cash flow as a Kerry just discussed for the second quarter. We have the month-by-month improvement in to our cash position, in to our income and revenue position. So, going into the third quarter, the second half of the year, we feel like our overall operating revenue, operating cash flow were give even more stronger.

So based on all those kind of assessments we find that this is good thing to do and we hope we give this market, give our customers confidence, give our shareholders confidence and also going to help a Company in the long-run.

Ryan Roberts

Great. Thank you very much. Appreciate that.

Operator

Robbie Lee

Hi management. This is very quick question. So, as you have said in announcement the setup of National Credit Reporting System will benefit in this company. So, I'm just curious so after this kind of National Credit recoding systems are setting up, what is your competitive advantage versus appears? Because I'm assuming previously you are loan growth strategy or those kind of credit quality control matters, set aside apart from the competitors? And now with these kind of National Credit System setting look will be a unique versus others? Thanks

Zhengyu Wang

Robby, thank you for asking this is very important question. As we said before, the National Credit Reporting System is one of the key driving factor will help the industry go in a long-term healthy environment. And the China Rapid Finance, when we started 17 years ago, the first mission was help People's Bank of China to help them to establish the nationwide at credit bureau.

So we are very experienced, we know how credit bureau works and how the credit reporting function works. And then later, we have more than 50% of nationwide banks help their credit card centers, using credit bureau data to develop credit scoring and delivering capability. So 17 years ago, almost all of those P2P names you have heard today have not even exists yet.

So we have a longest operating history in this sector to not only understand the credible bureau data, not only to use credit bureau data, but also we help banks to develop credit data driven underwriting strategy, like management strategy and the consumer credit overall business model.

So the history of our capability, our competitive edge really help us set up. So those are in terms of operating history. In terms of scoring power and the analytical capabilities and our working experience with the so many nationwide credit card issuers, so many banks, we are helping them to issue consumer credit.

So that's the confidence where it come from compared to the peers in that industry, we feel we should be able to benefit the most by adopting so called the current credit reporting system. So we think the regulators really doing a great thing to help this industry. And as we keep saying, this will probably be one of the most important step the regulators helped the industry to go long way and China Rapid Finance will be able to benefit the most in this move.

Robbie Lee

Okay. Thanks.

Our next question will comes from Matthew Larson of Wells Fargo. Please go ahead.

Matthew Larson

Hi thanks for taking the call. Confidence is a critical factor I guess in your business as investors I have read pulling your money as a funding source from a lot to peer-to-peer lenders and consumer, online lenders as a number of shutdown. What do you think the fact that you are publicly traded here in the U.S. has helped you as far as delivering confidence to your investors?

Zhengyu Wang

Matthew thank you for asking this question. Actually probably this is the, probably one of the most important issues we are facing. Because our lenders have a trust on us believe actually their investment will be able to payback.

And as you mentioned, China Rapid Finance is a public company listed in the U.S. compared with the space with the thousands of companies out there. Just handful number of our public companies, so which really put us in the so called standup their position.

And not only we are just the publicly traded company. Also more importantly, we have a longest operating history as I said earlier. We help banks to using credit behavior data, help banks to improve their credit analytical skills, help banks to develop underwriting strategy and the line manager strategy section.

So our lenders understand, we not only have a status of a public company, also we have a longest operating history. But more importantly we are transparent, because we are working on regular basis, we respond to regulators' requirements. And in the first quarter of this year we finished all the requirements to be able to submit application to complete a registration.

So we are a transparent, compliant and the win the trust of our vendors. So with all those factors together, that's why we see. When others, other platforms might experience some sort of difficulties, we still have net inflow of our lending capital in the second quarter. And also going forward, we are confident that we should be able to maintain the trend and even though the market have some sort of the uncertainty where others are facing difficulties.

But we think as with the issues, as we have said earlier, regulators and also the governments are really try to create environments, let complied platforms to continue operation and to apply for registration. That would give our lenders confidence CRF is going to be the winner of all this trend.

Matthew Larson

Great. And I will say this, I have really seen so many callers have an interest in being involved in a conference call on a company with $100 million market cap. I think it's because you all are the first company to report in your space and give some guidance and some insight into the state of the market. It sounds to me, to step on it for what it's worth, that it's very difficult, but it sounds like you are going to be a survivor and any other company that will survive at this juncture should do quite well. So anyway, I appreciate your transparency, you have been very - at least for me, very informative on what is going on over there in the PRC. It's difficult from here in the U.S. to get a sense of the level of panic with a level of just sorting out of the companies. But I appreciate your insight and good luck going forward. Thank you.

Zhengyu Wang

Matthew. Thank you for your compliments. We try our best, it takes a little bit of courage to be the first to report in just kind of the market. But we are confident that’s the right thing to do, I think we really deliver the right message not only for the company, but also for the industry as a whole. Thank you for the comments.

Junqing Shen

Yes, we also appreciate the confidence of our shareholders many of whom on this call in our Company. We appreciate your confidence.

We will now make some closing remarks to conclude the call.

Zhengyu Wang

Thank you, operator. We will now make some closing remarks to conclude the call. Our Management team and the Board remain optimistic about the future of our marketplace for lending in China. The market opportunity is unchanged, demand is a huge and our mission remains to serve this demand.

In our 70 years of operations, we have a navigated all sorts of external challenges by focusing on how we can serve our best customers across many dimensions of their financial life. We believe we can continue to grow and thrive no matter how our market evolves. Our lenders trust that we will bring them high quality borrowers and they continue to lend.

Our borrowers trust in the value we bring to their financial lives. Regulators in the market are making great efforts to establish a healthy environment for the long-term growth of the industry. As our market stabilized, we anticipate emerging as one of the leading platforms with operations that are solidly profitable and reputedly growing.

We thank all our all our employees, lenders, borrowers and shareholders for your confidence and support. Thank you.

