UrtheCast's (LFDEF) CEO Don Osborne on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sai Chu - Chief Financial Officer

Don Osborne - Chief Executive Officer

Doug Taylor - Canaccord Genuity

Steve Li - Raymond James

Noel Atkinson - Clarus Securities

Sai Chu

I would like first to introduce our new CEO, Don Osborne, who has joined us on the call today. Don assumed his role on July 5th and brings a wealth of expense with him, having spent more than three years in the satellite space and defense industries.

Don was previously a senior executive at MDA, a Maxar Company, and was most recently President of the Information Systems Group, where he was responsible for MDA’s Canadian businesses. Don’s experience includes time and both turnaround in growth stage companies. We’re very pleased to have Don -- someone of Don caliber leading UrtheCast at this important juncture.

I’ll directly to our earnings presentation which is available on the Investor section of our website as we go through this call. Please turn to slide three of the presentation we had several accomplishments since last quarter including entering into a binding agreement to purchase Geosys a leading geoanalytics firm, announcing a total revenue backlog in excess of CAD$275 million, reaching an agreement in principal for a US$20 million unsecured revolving credit facility, being awarded a major EO contract, completing the financing for the UrtheDaily Constellation and strengthening our top leadership with the appointment of Don as CEO.

And with that, I’ll had it over to Don.

Don Osborne

Thanks, Sai, and thank you for the introduction. Before getting in today’s agenda, I’d like to say that I’m very excited to be joining UrtheCast. I accepted this role because I think the opportunities for UrtheCast are enormous. The market is growing rapidly and UrtheCast has a differentiated set of offerings and intellectual property, and an exceptional team of people, it’s a great team to join.

I would also like to start it by stating that UrtheCast is going to be a company that is dedicated to engaging with our investors and communicating with the market in a clear consistent and transparent manner.

As a public company, it is of upmost importance that we clearly articulate our strategic direction and provide investors with a clear understanding of the steps we’re taking and the progress we’re making towards meeting our goals. This is something I am focused on and it will be a pointed emphasis going forward.

In the five weeks that I’ve been here, I began a detailed review of the company and its operations. I’ve been impressed by what I’ve seen so far and think there are a number of opportunities to bring the company’s capabilities together to improve our service offerings in order to more fully realize our potential.

I’m also looking at processes and areas throughout the company that can be adjusted in order to strengthen and stabilize our operation. Once I have completed my review, I look forward to discussing these initiatives with you in greater depth and specificity.

For today’s agenda I’m going to focus on four key items, getting the first draw on the UrtheDaily financing, expansion into analytics with yesterday’s announcement of the acquisition of Geosys, OptiSAR next-phase and running a profitable business.

Please turn to slide four of the presentation. With respect to getting to First Draw UrtheCast is first required to reach a certain minimum contracted revenue level. As previously disclosed UrtheCast has already signed binding revenue precommitments for UrtheDaily data with an aggregate total contract value in excess of CAD$100 million.

The contract is actively -- the company is actively negotiating with a number of customers whose combined contract values if concluded successfully would exceed both the first and second draw minimum requirements.

We are pleased with how things are progressing and we’re confident that the first draw is within reach. However, these are complicated negotiations and final terms and timing cannot be certain until negotiations are concluded.

We believe that the launch of the UrtheDaily Constellation will be transformational for UrtheCast and is truly a game changer for the high-quality geoanalytical data collection analysis and decision-making.

In the meantime, as part of our expanding virtual constellation services UrtheCast is developing an UrtheDaily precursor service, which provides customers with the best possible proxy of the services that will be forthcoming with the UrtheDaily Constellation.

In terms of our expansion into analytics, I’m excited to announce that UrtheCast is entered into a binding purchase agreement with Land O’Lakes, Inc. for the acquisition of all the assets of Geosys Technology Holding LLC bring together the best-in-class inventory capabilities of UrtheCast with a proven geoanalytics power of Geosys.

Geosys works with leading agribusinesses across the globe from retailers and input manufacturers to insurance and banks to commodity trading houses, expanding the reach of UrtheCast across the agriculture value chain.

This landmark deal bring unprecedented value to agribusinesses worldwide by closing the gap between data provider and solution platforms, which will streamline services and help reduce operational costs. While other companies that form strategic partnerships this will be one of the first unified businesses of its kind within the agricultural industry.

The integration of Geosys into UrtheCast will provide incremental value to stakeholders by focusing on three strategic imperatives in preparation for UrtheDaily constellation. First increase market share by growing its current business to secure a large footprint for the UrtheDaily data delivery. Second prepare a platform in collaboration with UrtheCast to seamlessly delivers UrtheDaily imagery for architecture. And thirdly, ensure analytics products and solutions fully value the quality and frequency of UrtheDaily data.

Over time our vision is that we will be able to similarly establish our specialized service offerings in a wide variety of verticals and we intend to expand over time as the right opportunities arise.

I’d now like to discuss what I call OptiSAR next-phase. UrtheCast is continuing to develop its world leading digital SAR technology. We have deep in-house engineering talent with expertise in this proprietary technology and multiple filings -- multiple patent filings, excuse me.

This development has been done to ultimately bring a best-in-class Synthetic Aperture service offering in conjunction with our UrtheDaily Constellation. We have derisked and underwrote some of the cost of the development of the ultimate deployment by working with external partners, something I believe it has been prudent to do. We are working hard to continue this effort until such time that we can finance the full constellation buildout.

We are not in the engineering services business and I think this has been a misnomer. We are a services business and this is simply -- this will simply be another service offering to the marketplace.

Finally, in terms of profitability it is crucial for me to run a business that creates long-term value for the benefit of all of our stakeholders. In the near-term, we are looking for opportunities that exist to strengthen, diversify and stabilize our business.

We currently have more than CAD$275 million in revenue backlog and we are focused on aligning the business to multiyear predictable revenue. UrtheDaily is an important step in this direction and Geosys is another.

Our goal is to get the cash flow positive in the near-term. Q3 and Q4 will see a significant focus on restructuring the business and its operations. We feel comfortable with the plan currently being formulated to attain positive cash flow.

In summary, I’m excited about the opportunity to lead UrtheCast during a pivotable moment in the company’s history. I think there is a great potential here and I assure you that I am working hard to complete a companywide review and put in place detailed plans to fully realize our potential.

And with that, I’ll hand it back to Sai to discuss our Q2 2018 financial results.

Sai Chu

Thanks, Don. Please turn to page five of the presentation. I’d like to start-off by putting the company’s financial performance this past quarter into context. As Don mentioned, UrtheCast is going through a transition and are financial results over the past three months reflect the extent of that change that is underway, including our effective recapitalization with the closing of the UrtheDaily financing, our continued efforts to manage the progression and commercialization of SAR-IP, the ongoing preparation as gear up for UrtheDaily and our entry into other verticals, major changes to our top management and the Board of Directors, while we’re disappointed in our operating results, they are unacceptable for the quarter, it’s our view the company is taking appropriate steps to face these challenges and is beginning to turn the corner.

Total revenue was $3.4 million compared to $11.9 million last year and year-to-date revenues were $7.6 million, compared to $21 million last year. SAR related engineering revenue decreased by $7 million over Q2 of last year and $11.6 million year-to-date. This is due to a change in expected completion date of one of our engineering services contract which resulted and the remaining revenue being recognized over the longer period of time.

EO imagery sale decreased by $1.5 million and $2 million year-to-date compared to the same as last year, due to lower contract volume in the current year and the delay in securing the major contract award, which was announced subsequent to quarter and which we will -- we expect to begin recognizing revenues in Q3.

Operating costs declined 5% or approximately $800,000, compared to Q2 of last year declined 3% or $1 million versus last year on a year-to-date basis. While we have undertaken reductions to fixed cost base that will benefit us on an ongoing basis. In terms of Q2, we also incurred significant one-time expenses related to the write-off of bad debts and the amount of just under $2 million related to our EO business. Substantial professional fees of well over $2 million related to special committee cost of the Board, severance cost of $300,000.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $7.4 million in Q2, compared to a positive $900,000 last year on year-to-date basis. EBITDA was a negative $13 million, compared to a negative $400,000 last year. This was primarily due to lower revenues and also various expenses that we’ve mentioned previously.

In terms of government funding in the second quarter, the company filed claims for grants and loans under several government programs for just over $1 million.

In terms of financing and liquidity, total gross proceeds of approximately $27 million have now been released from escrow in relation to the private placement of subscription received that would close on May 3rd. The company made a principal repayment of $1.9 million towards $10 million RBC revolving demand credit facility. Currently has an outstanding balance of $8.1 million.

In June, the company made a €4 million principal repayment to Banco de Sabadell with respect to our €25 million term loan. This repayment was in relation to the previously noted six-month deferral of the December 2017 principal repayment obligation. The company’s outstanding principal balance on this loan is now €17 million.

Don and I met with Sabadell in Madrid last month, we’re very pleased to report that they are constructive and supportive, they demonstrated to be a good partner and our loan is in good standing.

The company incurred approximately $11 million of cost related to the UrtheDaily financing year-to-date, including commissions, fees, legal expenses and other professional fees related to both the senior secured credit facility and the subordinated capital.

UrtheCast announced yesterday that we reached an agreement in principal with the backstop party from our previously announced $34 million private placement for an unsecured US$20 million revolving credit facility. This credit facility remains subject to among other things the entering into definitive documentation and the receipt of all necessary consents and approvals.

We ended the second quarter with cash including restricted term deposits of just under $20 million and working capital above $21 million, compared to $33 million and $20 million respectively at the end of 2017.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was just under $4 million, compared to $23 million at year end. Subsequent to June we received $5 million release from the escrow related to our subordinated capital raise and we reached the agreement as noted on the $20 million revolving credit facility.

We’re comfortable and confident with our access to capital, and our liquidity, and the support of various long-term stakeholders and investors. We’re actively undertaking several initiatives to improve our liquidity position and are pursuing a number of options to diversify and strengthen our capital structure with various opportunities.

Some of the initiative as we’re pursuing to improve the company’s financial position include restructuring certain existing customer contracts to reduce risk and delays in project execution, redefine payment milestones for more stable and frequent cash flows, renegotiating certain supplier and subcontractor relationships to align payment schedules with our collection schedules and thereby improve the company’s working capital and liquidity, implementing restructuring plans to reduce fixed cost to eliminate unprofitable activities and excess capacity, securing additional financing and refinancing to factor accounts receivables related to customer contracts, and satisfy through customer contract conditions and further improve our liquidity, and exploring the potential sale of certain assets.

We are carefully valuing each different option to ensure the company has adequate capital and liquidity for the foreseeable future with the long-term benefit of our shareholders. Additionally, management is confident that we will be able to refinance the Sabadell term loan facility, the transaction of the senior secured lenders for UrtheDaily financing as a precondition to the first drawdown.

In terms of guidance, given the significant transition that’s currently underway, we will not be providing financial guidance at this time.

To summarize, well, our results for the quarter were disappointing and not acceptable, they do reflect unfortunately the extent of the changes taking place at UrtheCast. We are making meaningful progress. We have the foundation and strength of the company across a number of fronts and enable us to pursue the next stage of our development with UrtheDaily and Geosys.

Don Osborne

Thank you, Sai. And with that moderator, we will open it up for questions.

Doug Taylor

Thank you and good morning. The first question, Sai, if we look past some of the one-time impacts in Q2 in your direct cost SG&A, what would you say is now the underlying cost base there that we should be modeling going forward. I mean, if anything could you just quantify some of those the various impacts that you mentioned in your preamble?

Sai Chu

Yeah. We’ve targeted reductions of 30% across the Board and we’re looking at additional reductions. We’re not quite there in terms of giving guidance. However, we’re going to realize some of the benefits going forward into Q3 and Q4. I think that we’ve actually reduced our shared services in Vancouver by about 40%. We’ve had a number of one-time expenses again related to special costs, but we -- as Don mentioned, you’re doing a very thorough review and working together to really put together a much more efficient cost structure for the business going forward.

Doug Taylor

So it’s fair to take the direct costs SG&A line that was provided for Q2 and by Q4, you expect to be at a run rate of 30% lower, I mean, is that a fair assumption then based on what you are saying?

Sai Chu

Maybe timing issues of getting there, but obviously, we -- it is crucial for the company to realign and optimize the cost structure. And there’s a careful review really of revenues and the cost structure that aligns to positive cash flow. So I think that we may not realize all those savings in Q3, but I think that latter into Q4 is possibility.

Doug Taylor

That’s helpful. On the topline, you’ve now finally renewed your agreement with AirBus and there are some other contracts. I mean it would be helpful and I understand you’re not providing guidance, but it would be helpful if we could just get some idea of the magnitude of the revenue that’s going to fall back into the Earth Observation business line towards the end of the year. Any sense there would be I think much more helpful in us trying to figure out the cash burn going forward alongside your cost guidance that you provided.

Sai Chu

Well, I think, that we’re not allowed to actually specifically reference. It is confidentially dollar value of that contract. But it’s certainly in a range that we believe that the EO business will get to cash flow positive, so I think there will be a significant pickup in the revenue line. And it is a bit more complicated because it’s the first time that we’re working within a consortium agreement.

So, there is an expectation most if not all that will be realized in Q3 and Q4. But, certainly, the revenues will be in line with the fact that it is the largest EO contract that we’ve achieved. So it’s certainly a significant contract.

Doug Taylor

Okay. And so when you’re saying Q3 and Q4 you hope to make meaningful improvements in the cash flow profile of the company, the expectation that you will emerge this year at cash flow neutral or something to that degree, when do you expect to hit that milestone?

Sai Chu

It’s -- we have to do a careful evaluation, I think, it’s a bit early for us to predict the timing. But clearly there is a thorough review being going on and it is to get to cash flow positive quick as possible. But it has to be a realistic carefully well fought out plan.

And believe me, the Board and management has been very focused on it and we know our shareholders are as well. So I think it’s not appropriate to give timing at this time except to know that we’re looking on the plan.

Doug Taylor

Okay. Okay. I’ll shift to a couple of questions on the Geosys announcement that you made that concurrent with the results yesterday, and perhaps, these are better more appropriate for Don. First of all, Don welcome.

Don Osborne

Thank you.

Doug Taylor

So, first, what can you say about the profile of the Geosys business as it stands right now, is it a profitable business, what’s the mix of the revenue outside of the Land O’Lakes, obviously, relationship, which is probably the biggest component. I’m just trying to get a hand on the relative magnitude of the impact when you closed the first tranche in November?

Don Osborne

Sure. Yes. We expect the Geosys to be accretive by the time it’s fully integrated into the business. About two-thirds of the revenue are associated with Land O’Lakes and one-third is external. We’re hoping to aggressively grow the external. We think it’s been hindered by the fact that has been associated or part of Land O’Lakes, some of the competitors don’t want to do business with their competitors, so I think, there is lot of opportunity there.

Doug Taylor

And the margin profile, I mean, is this when you say analytics sometimes if I look at some of the competitors out there in analytics, what can be lower margin than straight imagery, can you help us think about that?

Don Osborne

I think it’s little early to say, give me a chance to go through the final due diligence and giving you an integration plan and then I will be more clear on that.

Doug Taylor

Okay. What would be your preferred way to finance this transaction the $20 million?

Sai Chu

This is Sai. It’s interesting to note that it’s not all good at one time, so we have a payment plan that we have agreed to with Land O’Lakes. So there is a certain amount that’s due at closing, but the vast bulk of it is not due at closing.

As we noted earlier, we do have this $20 million -- up to US$20 million revolving line of credit that is available to us. And I think that we do have a lot of different accretive financing solutions that we feel will be best for shareholders.

So we are working on that and obviously we’re very comfortable in financing this acquisition and Land O’Lakes is as well, because they signed the binding agreement and we have to get through due diligence to get to that point. So the company is very comfortable on being able to finance this transaction.

Doug Taylor

Okay. The last question from me the $100 million or over $100 million in revenue agreement with Land O’Lakes coming out of this contract, does that chunk alone get you to the commitment levels required for at least the first tranche of the UrtheDaily debt financing to be unlocked?

Sai Chu

That certainly contributes to it, but no there are still some other things that we need to complete before we get there.

Don Osborne

Yeah. And just to reiterate, Doug, you’re aware of that. As soon as we close we do generate revenues immediately pre or daily as a result of that. So it does help diversify and stabilize our revenue base going forward in excess of the $100 million.

Doug Taylor

Would you be willing to volunteer with the trailing revenues of Geosys or just so we have some idea of the magnitude there to model?

Don Osborne

Doug, you are pretty good at math. We have got a 13-year service agreement in excess of US$100 million and two-thirds of that comes from Land O’Lakes.

Doug Taylor

Okay. That’s helpful. Okay. Thanks I will pass the line and Don congratulations and good luck in your new role.

Don Osborne

Thank you very much.

Steve Li

Thank you. Hey, guys. So it looks like the private placement, most of the proceeds being used up, your cash declined sequentially. How do you bridge the second half? I see there is another principal payment in Q4 and will likely be restructuring disbursements, cash disbursements, will you need to raise more capital?

Don Osborne

It’s a good question, Steve. Again, we -- it’s a focus of the Board and management. We understand our cash situation. We understand that it’s crucial to get the cash flow business -- positive business, but also ensure that there is adequate liquidity and no one is happy with our results. But going forward we are very comfortable and we carefully analyze all different scenarios and ensure we have adequate liquidity and capital resources to ensure this company is growing concern and it can meet its capital needs and also grow the business.

So I think we’ve demonstrated that and we raised substantial amount of capital for the company, and we have a very flexible facility available to us and other forms of capital available. So I think hopefully that answers the question.

Steve Li

Okay. That helps a little bit. And then on Geosys, the press release refers to a first closing, is there a full closing date on and what is the difference?

Don Osborne

Yes. There is the first closing in November and then the final closing is expected within two years of that date.

Steve Li

Okay. And what would be the difference between the first and the final?

Don Osborne

It relates really to payment schedule and some other transfer of some of the assets. But we effectively acquire the entire business, the people and the IP immediately on that first closing date, and we start generating revenues from that acquisition immediately.

Steve Li

And so is there other -- another part of the business that you acquire on the final closing or other IP that you would acquire in final closing?

Don Osborne

Yeah. This is slight different in terms of the some of the assets in IP, but we get use of those immediately.

Steve Li

Okay. And how about the, I guess, in terms of how much you have to pay, I mean, is there also another amount on the final closing or is it just first closing?

Don Osborne

There is a small amount at the first closing and the bulk of it is after the first closing, so there is different tranches.

Steve Li

Different tranches. Okay. Thank you.

Don Osborne

Some part in it.

Steve Li

Okay. Thank you.

Noel Atkinson

Good morning. Thanks for taking my call. My first question is related to a follow on to some of the past questions. In terms of the total revenue backlog of $275 million, would you be able to give us any sense of what proportion of that is from the existing Deimos in engineering contract business?

Don Osborne

The majority of that is very related to UrtheDaily but it does include part of the backlog for the European space agency announcement, also the Brazilian contract of $2.6 million was announced, includes some of that engineering revenue and also pre-UrtheDaily revenues for the Geosys acquisition.

Noel Atkinson

Okay. And the -- of the amount of additional contract of revenue that comes from the Geosys acquisition or related deal with Land O’Lakes, is it a material uplift in your contracted revenue that is equal towards that first drawdown?

Sai Chu

I think broadly it’s an increase I think that we are going to be a bit crazy about timing but I can assure you that Don got a plan in place and it’s been reviewed very carefully and understanding that we could be one contract or it could be two or three that could take out the entire drawdown requirements for first and second drawdown.

Noel Atkinson

Okay. Great. In terms of back to the AirBus contract for that, I understand that had work done in 2017 on collections, so when you are saying that Q3, Q4 you expect to have most of the revenue happen, so that’s for most of the revenue fee contract would happen in Q3 and Q4 of this year?

Sai Chu

That’s correct. I think, perhaps, some of the previous expectation wasn’t fully sought out because this is a new agreement with the consortium of a number of different members with AirBus being lead. So there is a different process that we would have had in the past in contract with the European Space Agency. So you have to go through the process with each of the consortium partners and then there is an acceptance between AirBus and then there is an acceptance between the European Space Agency.

So we did go through a very thorough review of the revenue recognition with our auditors and also how this new contract works and unfortunately previous expectations of possibly recognizing revenue earlier specifically not correct. So going forward we do expect the vast majority if not all of that revenue to be in Q3 and Q4 after we get through this process and the acceptance.

Noel Atkinson

Okay. Great. The US$20 million credit facility that you’re working on or is it almost done. Is there any condition that you closed the Geosys transaction or can you sort of drawdown that as soon as you can close it?

Sai Chu

It’s a good question and it’s been designed and again we have a very supportive stakeholders in the company and they understand the flexible nature that is appropriate for us. So it’s really a very flexible piece of capital that we can use to fund growth, to fund some of our working capital to use in different ways. So it’s not specifically for the Geosys acquisition, but it may be used for the Geosys acquisition and other purposes.

Noel Atkinson

Okay. And then just two more quick things, can you give us any details on rate maturity that you expect from that credit facility?

Sai Chu

No. It’s an unsecured facility. So it’s appropriately and fairly cost for that type of instrument, given the company’s credit profile and we’re not final on the details, but we have gone through to agreement of principle. So it’s not appropriate for us to disclose details yet, to make finalize before we provide details.

Noel Atkinson

Okay. And then, finally, the filings mentioned related to the SAR accelerator satellite sales that have been in the works that there is higher geopolitical risk now and that substantially lowers the chance of approval. If that is you are also understand that’s the same customer that is your primary engineering customer, contract customer and so how is the relationship for that engineering contract right now with the counterparty and what do you see is the likelihood that you’re able to collect on the unbilled revenue in a timely fashion?

Sai Chu

Our relationship with the SAR partner is strongly program perceived and we don’t see any risk of completing the program at this point.

Noel Atkinson

Okay. Great.

Sai Chu

The existing contract, I should -- yeah, go ahead.

Noel Atkinson

Okay. All right. Thank you very much.

