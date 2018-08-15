GE: Bad News Bear Hits Home Run In Second Half Of 2018 And Beyond!

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Brian Dopson as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

General Electric is laying the bad news on the table up front in anticipation of a very bright future

General Electric's (GE) new CEO, John Flannery, has wisely chosen to reveal all the negative issues he can find at his company. Many new CEOs, especially the great ones, get all the negative news out of the way at first. People like to end any journey rising rather than falling, and Flannery and his team have ensured that there is nowhere to go but up. In this article, we will take a look at two major drags on the stock that are overblown and negatively skewing investor sentiment, dissect the facts to provide another view on the moves by General Electric's leadership, and then remind investors of the powerful company that will bring back investor confidence and win the day in the end.

General Electric investors were shaken to the core after just a few brief months with their new CEO, John Flannery. First, in October 2017, the company announced that Jeffrey Immelt, General Electric's previous CEO, ordered a standby jet to follow him for international travels, and the news media had a field day with the wastefulness of the former CEO. Then, in November of 2017, Flannery announced that the company would contribute $6 billion in 2018 to shore up a $31 billion pension "shortfall". Flannery again shocked investors in February 2018 by sharing that $15 billion would have to be spent over the next six years to prop up a reinsurance company within GE Capital's portfolio. The large financial burdens, coupled with General Electric's breakeven performance, inspired some financial analysts and news agencies to summarize the events as evidence of a failing company headed for financial hari-kari, and the stock continued its precipitous decline. Investors were now jittery about what might be in store for the new leadership, and the pension shortfall was just one of many confirmations for the ultra-bearish that General Electric was in trouble.

1) The pension "crisis" is an overblown and misunderstood concept that will play out to General Electric's favor in the end

The pension fund is healthy and will not be an issue for GE going forward. In February of 2018, Bloomberg published an article explaining that GE's overall pension assets are around $71 billion, and the various pension funds have a combined liability of approximately $100 billion. While the $71 billion represented a combined figure of all the pension plans, the "principal" pension fund balance actually grew approximately $4 billion to a total of $50.3 billion by the end of 2017 (see General Electric's latest annual report, pg. 157). Unfortunately, the article reports that General Electric's unfunded portion is the largest among the S&P companies. The "crisis" is brought on by a complex accounting system that allows for interest costs and far-off projections that rarely hold true (see their track record in predicting long-term care insurance payouts as evidence). The bottom line is that General Electric reports in the 2017 annual report narrative that "the GE pension plan was approximately 94% funded as of January 1, 2018." (pg. 63) Benefit payouts were approximately $3.8 billion, but the plan increased the balance by almost $4 billion because of strong investment performance. What's more, General Electric has contributed another $6 billion to the plan in 2018, bringing the present balance of assets to a figure in the neighborhood of $56.3 billion.

Modest returns on the current pension balance will keep the fund healthy for years to come, despite payouts

In 2011, General Electric stopped entering new employees into any pension fund, so we now have a more fixed picture about assumptions and what might happen over the long term. In order to determine General Electric's ability to pay the benefits for the future, I calculated the annual returns at 6.5%, 5.5%, and 4.5% over a period of 20 years, assuming a payout of benefits of $3.5 billion per year and a modest annual average contribution by General Electric of only $200 million annually to the fund over a 20-year period.

GE's 2017 Principal Pension Balance (Column A) Modest Average Annual Yield over a 20 year period (Column B) Amount GE could pay to retirees annually and still accomplish column D (Column C) Amount remaining in GE pension balance after payouts and earnings over 20 years (Column D) $56.5 Billion 6.5% $3.5 billion $75.4 billion $56.5 Billion 5.5% $3.5 billion $54.5 billion $56.5 Billion 4.5% $3.5 billion $37.9 billion

As you can see from the chart above, General Electric can pay out large sums annually to pensions from the principal pension fund, contribute relatively small amounts over time, and still end with strong balances with very modest annual yields on investments. General Electric uses a relatively complicated accounting system that may lead to confusion among pensioners, investors, and interested parties trying to gauge the current status of the pension plan.

Another blow to the exaggerated "pension crisis" is that each interest rate rise of 25 basis points lowers General Electric's liability on the pension by $2.2 billion plus $.2 billion savings in administrative costs ($2.4 billion total). So far, the rates have risen approximately 50 basis points in 2018 alone, and that's not counting the rise in 2017. I estimate that GE's pension liability has already been lowered by at least $6 billion in the last year and a half on this concept alone. Further interest rate hikes, which are expected, will continue to lower GE's pension liability and bridge the gap between the balance and the liabilities.

Why the pension crisis benefits General Electric's bottom line

Maybe another reason GE's leadership decided to play along with the crisis and to voluntarily fund the pension with such a large contribution is that GE will experience an enormous tax advantage for doing so. The Federal Government is allowing corporations a one-time tax savings for the 2017 tax year on pension allocations set aside before September of 2018. General Electric will realize a tax savings of 14% of the $6 billion pension contribution for the 2017 taxable year, which amounts to approximately $800 million in tax savings.

Lastly, and unfortunately, for some workers who have given years to General Electric, mergers, spin-offs, and acquisitions are opportunities for companies to reduce pension benefits. I believe General Electric will seek to erode pension benefits in the mergers and spin-offs of the medical, transportation, and possibly the digital units, or they will offer buyouts that ultimately reduce their liabilities significantly over the long term. Flannery is a stand-up guy, so maybe he will refrain from shedding benefits to retirees and honor the efforts of the very employees who have given much to the success of General Electric.

In short, there is no crisis with the General Electric pension fund, no matter what you hear from various sources!! Little research has gone into most of the articles touting dire problems, and even less thought has gone into analyzing the reasons General Electric's leadership is tactically emphasizing the pension shortfall and setting the company up for future success. Remember that much of the enormous 2018 pension contribution was voluntary and that General Electric plans NO pension contributions in 2019 (see the 2017 annual report). This sets up General Electric for greater earnings in the second half of 2018 and beyond. Lastly, any spinoffs and mergers allow for great flexibility in altering pension benefits, and it gives the corporate buyer and seller greater value because pension liabilities can be altered or reduced during these major transitions.

2. The reinsurance payments are a way for General Electric to stash cash for investment purposes and provide long-term benefits to stockholders

General Electric's massive reinsurance contributions will result in greater profits to the company through a concept known as "insurance float". Warren Buffett became one of the richest men in the world utilizing this type of investing strategy. The concept is so powerful that insurance companies will sometimes offer insurance at a loss in order to invest the premiums received until the time when the actual loss occurs and the money must be paid out. In General Electric's case, they have reviewed the portfolio and believe that additional dollars must be paid into Employer's Reassurance Corporation (ERAC) in order to cover long-term care policy payouts that have been rapidly increasing.

A.M. Best gives a good credit and financial strength rating to General Electric's Employer's Reassurance Corporation, and that's after reviewing their portfolio and before General Electric's planned $15 billion contribution over the next 6 years. I reviewed the A.M. Best report for Employer's Reassurance Corporation at the end of 2017 and found that their ratings have been consistently stable and strong in the past years. According to Investopedia, both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners have designated A.M. Best a nationally recognized statistical rating organization, so we have good reason to rely on A.M. Best's analysis of Employer's Reassurance Corporation's ability to satisfy current liabilities. It's important to note that at no point has Employer's Reassurance Corporation dropped below a b++ rating in financial strength nor below a bbb+ rating for issuer credit rating. Both ratings are strong and reflect a well-managed portfolio. Employer's Reassurance Corporation ended 2017 with $14.8 billion in assets and approximately $14 billion in liabilities.

In addressing the expected insurance shortfall noted by external reviewers, General Electric's contribution helped purchase $1.1 billion in bonds and approximately $1 billion in stocks. The other funds were left in cash. General Electric plans to contribute $2 billion each year to Employer's Reassurance Corporation through 2024. I did a conservative growth estimate of 5% for the $14.8 billion fund through the last year of GE's planned contribution, and only assumed an additional $1.5 billion each of the subsequent six years by backing out potential claim payouts of $500 million per year. At the end of the 6th year (2024), Employer's Reassurance Corporation would have a positive balance of approximately $30.5 billion. Of course, naysayers may point out that much higher payouts may be required to satisfy future claims, but we have seen how inaccurate actuarial assumptions can be, and how hard it is to predict what will happen years into the future. I believe General Electric leadership is positioning the portfolio for strong future gains.

In summary, General Electric has found a credible and ingenious way to stash away cash and earn money on investments over the next few years. The investment yields the company earns in the future will allow them to pull money back into corporate coffers on lean years if varying segment earnings are not as consistent. It's a savvy financial and political move by leadership and one that I believe provides long-term benefit to GE's stockholders.

GE's spin-offs have strong value that will be unlocked and provide investors with great returns in the next three years

1. Transportation

First, the transportation and healthcare spin-offs will produce better returns for investors than initially believed. The Wabtec deal is already lining up to be very profitable for General Electric and its shareholders. While General Electric only receives $2.9 billion in cash from the sale, they do retain approximately 10% ownership in the company. Since the announcement of the sale of the General Electric transportation division, Wabtec has increased in value by close to 20%, which means that General Electric has already gained approximately $200 million in Wabtec share values, and the deal hasn't closed yet. Wabtec's market cap is now $10.92 billion, and General Electric will have $1.9 billion in value of the forthcoming shares. More growth is expected, and tax savings and corporate synergies will likely unlock even more value for GE and its shareholders once the deal is completed later this year.

2. Healthcare

The healthcare spin-off will also produce increased value for General Electric shareholders. The expected valuation of the healthcare business spin-off was initially a very conservative estimate by most accounts. While it's difficult to determine the exact value, some believe that the value of the new spin-off company launched from the conglomerate will approach the $70 billion mark. General Electric also plans to unload about $18 billion in debt and pension liabilities in the spin-off, thus reducing concerns about the pension issue even further. Since General Electric will retain a 20% stake in the new company, the value of General Electric's shares in the new company may be in the $14 billion range. The cash, reduced debt, and reduced liability to the pension will only strengthen the company's financials.

The remaining businesses are powerful international businesses that will produce strong profits for years to come

The three businesses General Electric has chosen to keep are powerful profit generators. The total revenue of the power, aviation, and renewables businesses that make up the new General Electric rose $1.5 billion to a total of $73.4 billion for the year. What's more, the oil and gas business (Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE)) revenue, which is 60% owned by General Electric, improved $4.5 billion in 2017 for a total of $17.23 billion. Baker Hughes has continued to climb in market value, and General Electric will realize a cash infusion of approximately $22 billion if it successfully exits Baker Hughes in the next three years, especially if the oil company's value remains at current levels. General Electric also receives approximately $1.6 billion in dividends from its ownership in Baker Hughes each year and will continue to benefit from this dividend throughout most of this next year.

The power and renewable energy businesses, while separated in General Electric's conglomerate, are really one powerful force for the future. The African continent is woefully under-served in terms of power generation and distribution, and most nations around the world (including the United States) are dealing with antiquated power systems that need improved security, decentralization, digitalisation, and decarbonization. General Electric answers all of these needs by specializing in power generation, distribution, renewable energy, and software that can optimize system performance and enhanced security. This may be one reason that General Electric's backlog and order totals rose from $320.9 billion in 2016 to $341.3 billion in 2017. A significant percentage of the increases is attributed to the power and renewable energy businesses, along with aviation, which General Electric is also keeping.

Investments and R&D will pay handsomely in the near future

Additive Manufacturing

GE continues to purchase existing companies and invest in startup companies that should pay richly down the road. Two examples of recent investments or acquisitions are Arcam and Carbon, both additive printing companies. Carbon and Arcam are gaining traction in the industrial 3D printing space and will continue to grow revenues as the fourth industrial revolution moves forward. Cathie Wood, the ARK fund founder, believes that additive manufacturing is an industry that is here to stay and one that will produce giant-sized returns in the near future. General Electric will continue to strengthen revenues and technology in the metal 3D printing space and add to profits as 3D printing becomes more widely utilized and understood.

Industrial Software

General Electric has spent billions on its digital landscape in the last few years. The company is considered a technology leader in terms of industrial data acquisition and ability to analyze data in industrial settings. The digital movement will propel the fourth industrial revolution forward, and General Electric is poised to capture a good bit of the profits. General Electric is finding powerful technology partners to complement its PREDIX software, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and General Electric recently announced that they would be going to market together with their premier IIoT solutions. While I do not know the relative capabilities or sophistication and usefulness of the PREDIX software, I do believe that Microsoft understands what PREDIX offers, and they value it enough to partner going forward.

As part of the union, GE Digital plans to standardize its Predix solutions on Microsoft Azure and will deeply integrate the Predix portfolio with Azure's native cloud capabilities, including Azure IoT and Azure Data and Analytics. The parties will also co-sell and go-to-market together, offering end customers premier Industrial IoT (IIoT) solutions across verticals.

General Electric expects digital revenue of $12 billion per year in the IIoT space by the year 2020 and believes that by 2025, digital IIoT will be a $225 billion industry. In 2017, GE saw revenue of approximately $4 billion, but only $550 million from its PREDIX software. The growth to $12 billion in the next three years suggests increased returns near 300%. Flannery vowed to narrow GE digital's focus, though he remains committed to a technology-based future for GE.

Risks associated with General Electric

Much of my thesis about General Electric's strengths hinges on continued strength in the overall economy. Also, declining interest rates would dampen General Electric's ability to move as quickly on strengthening its balance sheet. If General Electric is unable to capitalize on major opportunities, it may result in lost ground to powerful competitors such as Honeywell (NYSE:HON), Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), and United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), and may also hurt overall company performance in the future.

What it all means for the future of General Electric

General Electric's stock is simply the most undervalued stock we have seen on the market in a long time. The company is as solid as ever, no matter the blustery news of the day. This is the perfect time to go against fear and market sentiment to recognize the value of a great American company. Buffett's commonly referenced statement about "being fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful" is perfectly aligned with General Electric's current mix of strong fundamental assets, over-hyped issues, and fear-inducing unknowns. They will resolve all of this with ease and become a darling success story in the next few years. My recommendation is to buy now while the stock is low. In the next six months, we will see a steady upswing in price, and the momentum will continue from there.

Flannery and his CFO, Jamie Miller, are quite a matched pair. They are both reserved in their outlook, forthright in their speech, and very savvy business people. They have painted a bleak corner for General Electric, and yet, they also realize that the future is very bright for those investors brave enough to weather the storm of bad news. I believe they have laid all the bad cards on the table on purpose. They are setting up for a comeback in the most classic of ways. Miller, in the second quarter earnings call, mentioned the "second half" no less than six times, referring to future order deliveries and positives that were on the way for the company. While Jeff Immelt was a mixed bag in terms of overall performance, he did provide a steady focus on building the technological underpinnings that will propel General Electric forward. The bottom line is that General Electric is a very powerful company with a current leader who is more like the underlying strengths of the company itself: conservative, powerful, and primed for the future. Good times are on the way very soon, and you will see marked improvement in the second half earnings reports and beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.