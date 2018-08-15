Oil: Upside Price Risks From The Supply Side

Investors have not yet embraced the need for a major industry-wide recovery in spending as Exxon has lagged since announcing its plans in March.

Exxon Mobil is a good example of trends underway industry-wide, planning a major spending spree over the next 7 years to arrest ongoing declines in production.

While short-cycle spending in US shale has rebounded, spending on major long-cycle developments such as deepwater has yet to take off.

There’s an old saw in commodity markets: The cure for low commodity prices is low commodity prices.

In other words, as the price of a commodity like oil falls it encourages both faster growth in demand and slower growth in supply as commodity producers take lower prices as a cue to cut capital spending.

Of course, it takes time for supply and demand to adjust; however, the evidence is growing we’re now at the bottom of the cycle.

In fact, there’s growing risk the collapse in spending on exploration and development since 2014 will soon result in an air pocket in global supply that will send prices significantly higher.

Long and Short-Cycle Supply

Oil supply can be divided into two main camps: Long and short-cycle.

Long-cycle oil production includes the multi-year, multi-billion-dollar development projects that have traditionally been pursued by major integrated oil producers like Exxon Mobil (XOM) as well as national oil companies like Brazil’s Petrobras (PBR) and Norway’s Equinor (EQNR).

These developments can take 5 to 10 years to transition from discovery to final investment decision and then first oil. For example, consider French energy giant Total’s (TOT) Kaombo oilfield in Angola that’s scheduled to go into production this summer.

This project, located in waters up to around 6,000 feet deep, is estimated to contain 660 million barrels of reserves and reach a peak production rate of around 230,000 bbl/day.

Kaombo is a massive project that's required more than a decade to bring to fruition. Specifically, the six main fields being produced by Total were discovered in the 2005-07 period and the final investment decision (FID) to go ahead with Kaombo was made in April 2014, just a few months before the oil price crash that brought investment in energy mega-deals to a screeching halt.

The $16 billion project includes around 60 subsea wells, 300 kilometers (186 miles) of subsea pipelines, 1.7 million barrels of oil storage capacity and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSOs).

Given the capital intensity, timelines and execution risks associated with projects like Kaombo, final investment decisions hinge on longer-term expectations for commodity prices. These factors mean that new project approvals tend to lag after oil prices drop and increase only slowly after oil prices recover.

The good news is that, once completed, these long-cycle projects tend to provide many years of relatively stable and reliable oil output with modest ongoing operating costs.

On the flip side of the spectrum, shale is a classic example of a short-cycle source of oil because producers can adjust drilling activity and spending levels quickly to reflect the commodity price environment. For example, when oil prices rise, shale producers can put more rigs to work within a matter of a few weeks and that will show up in US oil production within 3 to 6 months.

A simple glance at my chart of US oil production and the oil-directed rig count – the number of rigs actively drilling for crude – shows a clear relationship between short term changes in drilling activity and US oil output.

Here’s a quick look at total capital spending (CAPEX) from 16 large integrated oil firms and around 60 North American independent exploration and production (E&P) companies:

Total CAPEX for the companies covered by this chart fell by just under 50 percent between 2014 and 2016 as the price of oil fell. In percentage terms, the North American short-cycle producers saw the more dramatic declines with spending down 62 percent over this time frame as these smaller producers quickly adjusted shale drilling plans to reflect the weaker commodity price environment.

Spending by the larger integrated producers peaked in 2013 due, in part, to concerns about rapid oilfield services price inflation in some of the hottest markets (notably deepwater) in 2013 and 2014. Spending fell by around 43 percent between 2014 and 2016.

However, that’s where the pattern diverges. While North American producer CAPEX rebounded about 25 percent from 2016 to 2017, the big integrated producers effectively maintained their spending around $180 billion per year in 2016 and 2017 and are projected to spend roughly the same sum in 2018.

While short-cycle spending and production bounced alongside commodity prices, the integrated and national oil companies’ long-cycle spending remained depressed for three straight years. If current forecasts for 2018 CAPEX spending pan out as the commentary from the majors suggests they will, this will mark a four-year drought in energy CAPEX.

With short-cycle spending, the impacts on global supply are almost immediate. For example, oil prices reached their historic bottom in February 2016, the US oil-directed rig count turned higher in May 2016 and US oil production bottomed and began rising in October. That’s roughly 9 months from a turn in prices to a meaningful production response.

In contrast, the effects of the spending drought on long-cycle projects aren’t visible at first.

If an integrated oil company cut their deepwater spending budget in 2015, there will be no immediate impact on production because a deepwater field sanctioned for development in 2015 would not go into first production until at least 2018 or 2019 and probably long after that.

And, in fact, many integrated producers continued to see upside momentum to oil production in 2015 and 2016 because of projects sanctioned during the boom years of 2012 to 2014 when many thought $100/bbl oil was the new normal for the industry.

However, it’s never a question of “if” but “when” this spending drought shows up in the form of falling long-cycle oil production. And, we’re beginning to see clear signs of a long-cycle supply hangover from the CAPEX depression of the past few years.

The Exxon Mobil Experience

Consider the case of US energy giant Exxon Mobil.

Source: Exxon Mobil 10-K Reports, Exxon Mobil March 2018 Analyst Day

Reflecting the pattern for the energy industry as a whole, Exxon’s capital and exploration spending peaked in 2013 at $42.5 billion, collapsing to less than half that (about $19.3 billion) in 2016.

This year, Exxon is in the early stages of what’s slated to be a multi-year capital spending spree aimed at reversing the company’s accelerating production slide. At the company’s analyst day in March, management set guidance for spending to recover to around $24.0 billion this year, $28 billion in 2019 and more than $30 billion per year from 2020 through 2025.

The company’s capital spending plans rest on 5 focus areas.

In South America, Exxon announced its Liza deepwater discovery off the coast of Guyana back in 2015 and has announced a series of new discoveries over the past three years. In total, the company’s fields offshore Guyana are estimated to contain over 4 billion barrels of oil equivalent and Exxon is targeting first oil in 2020. At its March analyst day, management projected production from the field in 2025 to top 500,000 bbl/day with upside to 750,000 or higher by the end of the coming decade.

Of course, Guyana is effectively a new frontier for the energy industry and moving from field discovery to first oil in roughly 5 years is considered a rapid pace of development.

In short, this project will be expensive – around $4.4 billion just to develop the first phases of the Liza oilfield alone – and there’s risk the production timetable could slip to the right as is common with oil mega-projects. While up-front capital costs are high, Guyana is an economically attractive project over the long-haul – Exxon estimates 10% returns even with Brent crude oil at $40/bbl.

Further to the south in Brazil, the company took advantage of the energy bear market over the past four years to acquire one of the largest acreage positions in the country’s deepwater pre-salt fields at a bargain price of about $1.70 per barrel of contingent resource. Exxon and its partners now have around 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent of resource potential and, as in Guyana, the company projects a double-digit return at $40/bbl crude.

The firm also has two long-cycle focus projects targeting natural gas for development as liquefied natural gas (NYSEMKT:LNG) in Papua New Guinea and Mozambique. In Papua New Guinea, the company is already producing 8.3 million tons of LNG per annum and has plans to double capacity over the next few years.

And the company entered Mozambique through an acquisition in 2017, again at an opportune time when commodity prices were weak. The company’s first floating LNG platform is due to come on-stream in 2022 at 3.4 million tons per year with a target of expanding to more than 13 million tons by 2024.

However, as I’ve just explained, these four energy mega-projects are all due for start-up after 2020 and, as with all long-cycle deals, delays are common so that production timetable could slip to the right.

That’s why Exxon’s fifth focus area is short-cycle – shale developments in the US Permian Basin and the Bakken Shale of North Dakota. At the beginning of 2017, Exxon had 10 rigs operating in the Permian shale, less than Permian focused operators Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and Concho Resources (CXO).

After the company’s BOPCO acquisition in early 2017, Exxon more than doubled its resources in the Permian. The BOPCO transaction added more than 250,000 net acres to the company’s position centered on the New Mexico section of the Delaware Basin (the western piece of the larger Permian play). And Exxon has wasted little time developing its new acreage there, running 31 drilling rigs this July (more than 3 times what it was running 18 months earlier), making it by far the most active operator in the premier US shale field.

Eventually, the company plans to grow US tight oil production from just over 250,000 in the second quarter of this year to 400,000 to 500,000 in 2020 and 700,000 to 800,000 by 2025.

And while short cycle drilling projects are considered less capital intensive than energy mega-projects in markets like Guyana, Exxon Mobil is still spending enormous sums to build its US production base. That includes the $5.6 billion up-front payment for the BOPCO deal and spending on the company’s EPIC joint venture with Plains All American (PAA) to build a pipeline to transport oil out of the Permian to the US Gulf Coast.

This capital spending cycle is absolutely crucial if Exxon is going to reverse its ongoing production slide:

In the most recent quarter, Exxon Mobil’s total global oil production slid to just 3.65 million boe/day, down more than 7% compared to the same quarter one year ago and down roughly 750,000 boe/day over the past 7 years.

However, while this CAPEX boom appears necessary to reverse a multi-year production slide, Wall Street hasn’t cheered Exxon’s plans. The stock is down more than 5% so far in 2018 including dividends compared to a 9.2% gain for French rival Total, a 2.7% gain for BP (BP) and a more modest 3.4% decline for Chevron (CVX).

And, at times, the company’s plans to invest for production growth rather than returning capital to shareholders via dividends and buybacks has been greeted with mild hostility. Consider this exchange from the Q&A portion of the company’s March Analyst Day Event:

Analyst Question: Can you talk a little bit more about – I mean, you talked about growth and value creation, but how you arrived at the current strategy. I'd say, it's probably a little of a departure from – a lot of your peers are focused on capital constraint and cash return to shareholders. You've laid out a relatively aggressive growth strategy. So, can you talk a little bit about how you arrived at that strategy? Thanks. Exxon CEO Darren W. Woods: Sure. Let me cover that and I'll ask rest of the members obviously to jump in. The way we have looked at this is, as I said at the beginning, what are the advantages that the corporation has built up over the years, what are the strengths that we have, where can we differentiate ourselves versus competition, and what is the opportunity to leverage those advantages and the portfolio of investments that we've got available to us. As Neil said, if you look back in time, as the prices came off, we were actively out there working to acquire exploration opportunities, discovered undeveloped opportunities, trying to fill that pipeline of high profitability opportunities, and we were very successful at that as the chart showed. So, our view is where – how can we make shareholder value, how can we contribute uniquely to that. If we have an opportunity to do that we will, we'll prosecute it. So, what you're hearing today is there's so much a change in strategy, it's a change in the opportunity set available to us. In the past, when we didn't have those opportunities as readily available, we made money. That excess cash, we return to the shareholders, because the portfolio was then didn't justify all the money that we had. Today, we see the opportunities well in excess of what we've had in the past. As we said, the best portfolio of opportunities since the merger between Exxon and Mobil, that's why the capital is ramping up. Source: Exxon Mobil Analyst Day Presentation

To be clear, I’m not recommending Exxon Mobil as a buy right now. In fact, I believe the market will continue to gravitate toward companies that either have the prospect to accelerate capital return to shareholders or have a growth strategy less exposed to execution risks. Frankly, Exxon Mobil has missed many of its long-term production targets in recent years and energy mega-projects are notorious for delays and cost overruns. Thus, expect investors to adopt a “Show Me” attitude toward this super-major.

Exxon is, however, a good model for the much larger problem facing the global energy industry these days – a shortfall in long-cycle supply caused by the recent CAPEX depression.

The International Energy Agency sees global oil demand reaching over 100 million bbl/day in the fourth quarter of this year, up around 1.4 million bbl/day in 2018 as a whole. To meet growing demand over the next few years, offset base declines from maturing fields and offset supply disruptions in troubled markets like Venezuela and Libya, I believe we’ll need to see a significant increase in long-cycle project development.

And, as Exxon's plans illustrate, even if the industry starts a major CAPEX drive this year it's unclear if that will result in sufficient new oil volumes fast enough to prevent the global oil supply/demand balance from tightening further.

Of course, the most common push-back is that short-cycle projects-- US shale chief among those -- will continue to grow to meet demand. That's true to an extent --short-cycle supplies can fill some of that gap. However, this year’s cost and logistical challenges in the Permian Basin illustrate why it’s dangerous to rely too heavily on any one single source of supply.

Just consider that oil price differentials between Midland in West Texas and the US Gulf Coast have topped $20/bbl this year as there simply isn’t enough pipeline capacity to move growing oil production out of the Permian Basin. Several operators are already discussing a slowdown in drilling activity and production growth plans to wait for new pipelines to be completed in late 2019 and early 2020.

Other operators are struggling with shortages of truck capacity, sand and labor in West Texas. Even basic infrastructure such as housing is at a premium and there's a boom in construction of dormitory-like developments known as "man camps" due to the dearth of local housing options.

The risk of a major oil price spike due to supply shortfalls is highest over the next 18 months with Permian production growth likely to slow due to these constraints. With less than 2.5 million bbl/day of reliable spare capacity in OPEC, there's limited scope for the cartel to offset outages in troubled markets like Venezuela and ongoing declines in countries like Mexico. Meanwhile, it will take time before long-cycle projects from Exxon Mobil to ramp up and provide secure new supplies. Short-term gyrations aside, we also believe these issues will keep a floor under oil prices near-term., preventing another slump into the $40s as we saw in the first half of 2017.

From an investment standpoint, we're looking for a new capital spending cycle to act as an upside catalyst for beleaguered services and equipment firms including Schlumberger (SLB).

