JBS S.A. (JBSAF) CEO André Nogueira on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

During this call, we'll present and analyze the results for the Second Quarter of 2018.

Taking part on this call, we have Mr. Gilberto Tomazoni, Chief Operating Officer of JBS SA; Mr. André Nogueira, President of JBS USA; Mr. Wesley Batista Filho, President of JBS Brazil and Mr. Jerry O'Callaghan, Investor Relations Officer of JBS USA.

Thank you, Paula. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to our conference call to analyze the results for the second quarter of 2018. We recently uploaded a presentation on our website, which is available for those that are listening to us. And we will make reference to that presentation during this call. So I recommend that you have a look at the presentation. And the first page in the presentation is a disclaimer. So I please ask you to bear in mind and to read that disclaimer as we initiate this call.

I will pass you on now to Gilberto Tomazoni, he will make some strategic initial comments and then I will take the call later to talk a little bit more detail about each business unit. Mr. Tomazoni.

Gilberto Tomazoni

Thank you, Jerry. Good morning everyone and thank you for participating in today's call. The results announced by JBS for the second quarter reinforce our strength, our successful diversification strategy. In kind of pertains by regions. Our focus on operational excellence and the quality of our management, this EBITDA was the best second quarter in all of UBS history.

While we have been significantly improving our economical results, at the same time, we also continue to grow in the market, where we operate. Focusing on innovation and providing excellent product and service to our customers and consumers.

Net revenue for the quarter was R$40.5 billion, an 8.4% increase when compared to the last quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA was R$4.2 billion, 12.8% higher than the second quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved was 9.4%, compared to 9% in the same quarter of last year. Relevant point in the quarter was the free cash flow generation of R$1.9 billion. I would like to highlight the significant reduction on net debt in U.S. dollar by US$2.1 billion in one-year. As a results leverage reduce to 2.98 times compared to 4 times in the second quarter last year.

In addition, the company debt profile improved significantly short-term debt was 7% of the total debt compared to 30% during the second quarter last year. Furthermore, total liquidity for the quarter was R$20.3 billion, 5 times higher than our short-term debt.

Now let’s discuss about our business units. I would like to begin with our Brazilian business, which represent less than 25% of the total company sales. JBS Brazil, which includes our beef operations, leather in related business, delivered a recover quarter. EBITDA margin was 6.2%. This positive performance was a result of better trades, increase in export, strategy partnership with the key customers in domestic market and the higher value add product mix.

Our Seara business, was strongly impacted by the truck strike in Brazil. In the penalty from this event, second quarter results were below the potential of this business unit. One of the biggest challenge has been passing commodity costs to the sales price. Pilgrim’s Pride has already reported the second quarter results, the company delivered a solid quarter with EBITDA margin of 10%, with highlight to its operation in Mexico, and Europe. In U.S. the company diversified portfolio, focusing on higher value added products, offset our weaker performance of the commodity segment.

In our pork business, as mentioned in our previous quarter, we saw a period of higher supply and sales price reduction in the domestic market, which were partially compensate by the higher export. These factors has caused margin to report to historic levels. It is important to highlight a significant increase in the results delivered by Plumrose, our prepared food business.

In addition to the improvements implemented to the operational level, Plumrose has benefit from lower fresh for price to be used as a raw material. At JBS Beef which consist of our operation in Canada, in Australia, included [indiscernible] goods, our prepared food business in Australia, in New Zealand, we saw a very positive cycle. Greater, availability of carrion, solid operating performance helped by the economic improvement and increased international demand has been important factors. Our business in Australia and Canada, have both delivered a strong quarter results.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Jerry, who will present a more details analysis of this quarter results. Jerry?

Jerry O'Callaghan

Okay, Tomazoni. Thank you very much. I am going to make reference to the presentation that I mentioned earlier and to the page numbers as I go through, each one of business units in a little bit more detail.

And I am going to start on page four of that presentation, where we discuss net revenue and gross profit. We had an increase of 8.4% in our net revenue when compared with the same quarter last year, from R$41.6 billion to R$45.2 billion. Gross profit also comparing the same period went from R$6.15 billion to practically R$7 billion just under R$7 billion, an increase of 13.5% year-over-year. Gross margin increased from 14.8% to 15.5%.

Moving on to EBITDA and net income on page five of our presentation. EBITDA, as Tomazoni mentioned came in at R$4.2 billion, an increase of 12.8% on top of the R$3.75 billion of the same quarter last year and more importantly EBITDA margin went from 9% to 9.4% in the period. Net income, the FX, the devaluation of the real against the dollar affects the net income quite substantially. So when we adjust for that we had net income of R$3 billion, we reported R$911 million of net loss, which is basically the FX variation for the period at the end of the March to the end of June. That’s compared R$310 million of net income in the same period of last year.

Moving on to our cash flow on page six of our presentation, we had strong operating cash flow of Are$2.5 billion, up 177%, compared with the same period last year and free cash flow came in also strong at north of Are$1.9 billion, compared with the negative free cash flow in the same period last year.

With regards to debt and leverage on page seven of our presentation. Tomazoni already mentioned, and I think it's relevant number. Our net debt over the last 12-months decreased by $2.1 billion. Leverage in dollars remembering that the vast majority of our business is in U.S. dollars leverage in U.S. dollars reduced to under 3-times 2.98 times at the end of June. Leverage in reals also remained at just under 3.5 times at 3.47 times. On page seven, we have the evolution of leverage in both currencies over the last five quarters.

Moving on to liquidity, page eight in our presentation, cash at the end of the period was R$13.1 billion. And when we add on the $1.8 million of committed lines in the U.S. which represents R$7.15 billion, total liquidity at the end of the period was north of R$20 billion, R$20.3 billion, which is five times our short-term commitments.

Short-term debt, again as Tomazoni mentioned, reduced substantially to 7% of net debt at the end of the quarter. The source of the debt is basically 43% with commercial banks and 57% in the capital market. The breakdown by entity 7% of Seara, at 33% JBS -- JBSSA, and 60% JBS USA. And by currency and this reinforces the fact that the U.S. dollar is basically the currency of the company. 96% of the net debt of the company is in U.S. dollars at an average cost of 5.67%, and just 4% of the debt is in real at an average cost of just north of 9%.

Now moving on to business units starting with Seara on page nine of our presentation. Revenue impacted by the truck strike in Brazil reduced by 5.4% from R$4.3 billion last year to just over R$4 billion this year. EBITDA also reduced from R$356 million to R$226 million, with the EBITDA margin reducing from 8.2% to 5.5%. As I mentioned the trucker strike was quite relevant and impacted EBITDA to R$112.9 million in the second quarter this year in Brazil.

Domestic poultry prices were under pressure as a result of incremental supply in the domestic market in Brazil and higher input costs. The FX rate, the devaluation of the real in the period April to June boosted exports, which partially offset the higher costs. A portion of our incremental input cost were pass through to sales prices, particularly towards the end of the quarter in the month of June. We continue to focus on profitability through innovation, product mix and cost pass through in our pricing, particularly in Brazil.

Our JBS Brazil business unit which is basically our beef business in Brazil plus our leather business plus or related activities also basically all of which are in Brazil. We had a decline in revenue year-over-year of 6% going from R$6.18 billion to R$5.18 billion in the comparable period. EBITDA went from R$261 million in the second quarter of 2017 to R$358 million in the second quarter of 2018.

EBITDA margin going from 4.2% to 6.2%, remembering that in the second quarter of last year, we had activities in Argentina, in Uruguay and in Paraguay, which were part of the composition of the EBITDA of the revenue of last year and of the EBITDA as well. When we exclude the discontinued assets revenue increased by 7% and we had a robust growth in the number of livestock process, which was up 17.5% in the comparable period.

Fresh beef is the highlight for the quarter with revenue growth of 12.8% in Brazil and 33.7% increase in exports. EBITDA margin of 6.2% was boosted by better spread between beef and raw material and by a more favorable export environment.

Moving on to the JBS USA beef business, page 11 of our presentation and just remembering that the Australian business and also our Canadian business is part of this business unit and now moving from reals to dollars. So revenues for the period were $5.6 billion, up 1.3% when compared with the same period of last year. EBITDA grew substantially from R$324 million to R$570 million, with EBITDA margin going from 5.9% to 10.2%. The improvement in EBITDA margin was primarily due to the greater capital availability and the strong demand for beef both in the domestic U.S. market, but also in the export markets.

The U.S. industry’s beef exports have grown quite substantially in the first half of this year and the second quarter grew by more than 26%, the industry exports out of the U.S. We’ve seen an improvement in product mix and in the growth in special programs in this business unit again particularly in the U.S. including our organic business, our grass-fed business and our natural business, which has dedicated brands towards each one of these special markets.

In Australia the greater availability of cattle operational efficiencies and a diversified product portfolio contributed to significant improvement in the performance of our Australian business.

Moving on to our pork business it’s all in the U.S., JBS USA pork revenues were down by 6.3% from $1.52 billion to $1.43 billion. EBITDA was also down from $178 million to $103 million, a decrease of 41.8%. EBITDA margin was down from 11.7% in the second quarter of last year to 7.2%. Basically an increase in hog supply pressure sales prices in the domestic market in hog supply and thus pork products in the domestic market in the U.S.

The U.S. industry pork exports actually grew by 3.9% in the second quarter of 2018 when compared with the same period last year. We’ve also had an increase in the volume of higher value added products that we’re selling and Plumrose integration has been completed. With a new leadership team and that team is already achieving higher volumes and better results in our Plumrose business.

Pilgrim’s Pride, which already reported its results at the turn of the month, it had an increase in its revenue of 3.1% going from $2.75 billion to $2.83 billion. EBITDA went from $449 million to $283 million, a decrease of 37%. EBITDA margin went from 16.3% in the second quarter of 2017 to 10% in the second quarter of this year. We had an increase in revenues due to incremental volumes in all of the regions remembering Pilgrim’s Pride is in U.S., in Mexico and also in Europe.

In the U.S. adverse market conditions in the commodity segment were offset by a stronger performance in other segments. In Mexico the highlight was the EBITDA margin of 19.6%, with a double-digit increase in the higher value added products under our Elbea [ph] and Pilgrim’s brands in Mexico.

Also we had an increase in volume and in prices in Europe, with a share gain in our key customers in the European market. That concludes our prepared comments for today. We will hand you back -- I will hand you back now to the operator, so that we can initiate our Q&A session. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Bryan Hunt, Wells Fargo.

Jerry O'Callaghan

Hi, Bryan.

Bryan Hunt

Thank you for your time this morning. Hello, Jerry. I was wondering if you could comment first of all on drought conditions in Australia, what is meant for accelerated livestock availability and how long do you think the heightened livestock availability may last?

Jerry O'Callaghan

Andre.

André Nogueira

Hi, Bryan, good morning. So we have Australia drought especially New South Wales, normally the winter time in Australia is the time especially July and August is the time of [indiscernible], not part of the normal seasonality there. It’s early to say if this drought is causing liquidation in the herds we have. My [indiscernible] at least to stop the [indiscernible] but it’s early to say if there is a liquidation, especially because the more localized drought there increase on the beef carrion producer. It’s a much better shape than it is in New South Wales. And South Australia has areas that are in very good shape. So it’s early to say, what would be the impact on this drought, but it’s not an overall drought in Australia, it’s more localized in one area.

My impression is water seeing the carrion of that is coming that at least at this point it stopped the hic over [ph] of the herd.

Bryan Hunt

Very good. I mean and in periods where we have a herd liquidation like this, we’re seeing livestock prices drop in Australia and your margins, I believe are expanding. How has that impacted your expectations for earnings out of the Australia segment for this year relative to what you’re expecting just two quarters ago.

André Nogueira

I don’t think that we see a liquidation in the herd. I cannot say that we’re liquidating herd, because of the drought is more localized in New South Wales, not overall in Australia. The margin in Australia is in good level now, in the similar level to U.S. still a little bit below, means that we have several other business in Australia, premium business that performed better than last year, have several other businesses. The carrion business in Australia, our expectation again we had the last two years while it’s very tough, this year is better, but still below what we want to consider for the full year, still below what we consider the normal level of margin in Australia.

Again, this New South Wales drought relatively new, started in the last two three months, it’s impact the price of grain in Australia, the grain now sell at pretty much double the price. But we have several other areas that are in very good shape in Australia. It’s early to say the impact of this drought if it’s going to have a liquidation, it's going to have a reduction in the herd. I think that’s early to say. I think the next quarter, we’re going to have a much better visibility about the impact of this specific drought in New South Wales.

Bryan Hunt

And continuing on the drought conversation and impact, there is a drought across most of Europe, feed costs likewise there have spiked, are you seeing increased export competition and any herd liquidations, out of Europe at this time.

André Nogueira

So you’re talking about beef, you’re talking about beef.

Bryan Hunt

I’m thinking more of Pork.

André Nogueira

Well, I think that’s -- the U.S. perspective, Europe is good competitor. I don’t think that we are seeing a liquidation in the herd from Europe. It’s just the normal competition between U.S. and Europe in pork what is impacting U.S. right now, Brian is the trade discussion that has an impact in especially the price of byproducts. If you see what happened in byproduct price the last few months. The big reduction in the price and especially hams, tabasco, there is a lot of reduction in the price too. So that was I think that in terms of [indiscernible] continue doing well. But there was an impact existing price of hams from the U.S. to Mexico and the byproducts that we sell in Asia and the direct consequence of trade discussion and the growth in production from U.S.

I'm not seeing any special competition from Europe, what we need to keep our eyes on related to Europe is the fever that exist today after swine fever that exist today in some countries and seems based on the report that received it’s spreading a little bit we do not achieve the beef counter that produced for us in European. So German, Netherland, Denmark and it is for some reasons is achieved that counter that they have the fever that can be a big impact in their export. Because normally, the markets will closed the door, and that will open a big opportunity for U.S. We're not there yet, I'm not telling that this is going to happen, but this is something to pay attention.

Jerry O'Callaghan

I think just as to add to Andre's comment. I think in Europe because of worm weather, what is most jeopardized is posture, pace and silage and that would affect more the beef industry in Europe potentially than the other meat industries and potentially would make the European Union more import dependent, which could be an opportunity particularly for our business in Brazil. We have relevant access to the European market. So I think that could be a consequence of the weather situation in Europe.

Bryan Hunt

Great. And two last questions if you will. One, I was wondering is there any progress update on any settlement with Department of Justice in United States, which would allow you to list your U.S. entity on a stock exchange?

Jerry O'Callaghan

Yes, with regards to the progress we are making towards the listing in the U.S. We continue to work on all of the fronts necessary to remove any of the obstacles, so that we can do that listing as early as we possibly can. Beyond that I would not like to make any specific comments about any specific activities that we are conducting.

Bryan Hunt

All right. And then my last question is, you mentioned the net debt reduction and it's more through a build of cash as oppose to absolute debt reduction based on the financial press release today. When do you at -- what level of cash or do you all feel comfortable operating with and really start to use free cash to reduce the absolute debt levels?

Jerry O'Callaghan

I think potentially the FX influence your analysis there. If you look at our debt in U.S. dollars, which if you look at our activities, it is the currency that we should be looking at. The vast majority of our activities our debt and our cash generation is in U.S. dollars. We had a relevant reduction in our net debt in U.S. dollars over the last 12 months more than $2 billion, $2.1 billion of net debt reduction in U.S. dollars.

So we are generating cash, we are reducing debt. We continue to focus on that. It is our priority. In U.S. dollar terms our leverage is already under 3 times, which was a target we set ourselves for the end of this year. And we will continue to focus on cash generation, deleveraging debt reduction through 2019. We've set ourselves a target of 2 times leverage by the end of next year.

Bryan Hunt

Right. Very good. Yes...

André Nogueira

Bryan, just to complete Jerry question. I think that you’ve got a valid point. We are to-date, with our total liquidity that is above appropriate level. And I think from now to the end of the year we are going to acquire this cash to pay down debt or going to analyze the most efficient debt that we need to pay down, but we are going to accelerate we are with the liquidity that we played this way in the last year we comment about that we’re going to keep a lot of liquid. The liquid is now is about the level that is efficient and we’re going to accelerate to pay down debt from now to the end of the year and we are going to look for the most efficient debt to be paid but we have a version that we’re going to use part of this just to pay down debt.

Bryan Hunt

André you’re right thank you very much and best of luck on next quarter.

The next question comes from Benjamin Theurer, Barclays.

Jerry O'Callaghan

Hey Ben.

Benjamin Theurer

Hey, good morning, Jerry. Thanks for taking my question. Actually just a couple of things I wanted to touch based on that starting off with Seara and thank you very much for actually giving the disclosure on the amplification from the trucker strike. So clearly we had other issues affecting during the quarter with the oversupply then the trucker strike implementing a lot of constraints in terms of the delivery of product.

So if we think about being now somewhat at the middle half way through the third quarter what are you seeing in the chicken business in the specific in Brazil? How have you seen some of the oversupply getting sold and what’s your outlook for the remainder of the year on the Seara business in specific?

Because obviously if we adjust for the implications the margins were still pretty attractive. So should we expect that those margins be go basically more or less immediately back to a normalized level or do you still see headwinds for the back half of 2018 on the Seara business. That will be my first question.

Wesley Batista Filho

Hi, Benjamin, this is Wesley. So I’ll answer that question for you, so yeah we had the challenging quarter with the trucker strike in Brazil. We think that -- we see that most of the effect that we had in the results have been reported on this quarter and there’ll be very little residual effect on the following quarters. So that will be something that we think that our team did a good job there managing the situation and we don’t think that there will be much more residual impact in the next few quarters here.

So when it comes to normal business and out of this special situation we see that grain prices in Brazil are challenged and something that will be a challenge for us in the near future and will continue to be a challenge for us. And there’s no way around that other than we are focusing on putting that on the price, and changing price to match that. We’ve successfully been able to do that on the export side. We’ve seen our export prices go up both because of the U.S. dollars, U.S. dollar-real exchange rate, but also with the opportunities we have in markets like Europe, like Japan. And so we see that that has been successful.

On the prepared side, we have been able to pass some of the cost over to price, but not as much as we would like to. So we are focusing on the prepared side to be able to pass the elevated grain cost to the -- to our prices.

The domestic side, on the fresh domestic side that has been a little bit more of a challenge, we have a larger oversupply then that has been making it difficult for us to pass the cost over to price. So we have a more challenging situation there. So overall we see that we still have some challenges in the following quarters, but we’re confident that we’ll be able to leverage some of the export opportunities we have to focus on improving results.

Benjamin Theurer

Okay, perfect. Thanks for that, very clear. And then my second question goes into the pork business U.S. So clearly we’ve seen several somewhat severe margin contraction on a year-over-year basis and obviously there were implications just because of what you’ve just mentioned with the increased supply from other competitors. Could you elaborate a little bit of what you're seeing on how hog supply is coming in, I mean, very lately we've seen actually the spread somewhat improving on the packer margin, especially in July.

So, what's your expectation here, what are you seeing in terms of the competitive environment that the fact that new capacity coming in? And how do you feel about the second half on the pork side?

Gilberto Tomazoni

So first, Benjamin -- first, thanks for the question. When you look at year-to-date margin in the pork we are on 10%. So, pretty good, pretty strong margin equals to the year-to-date 2018. There's a contraction in the margin in the last quarter and I think that much more relate with the volatility that we're seeing some of the export market and consequence of the trade discussion, then is related hog supplier. I think that's a pretty good shape in terms of hog supply order numbers show that we're going to have a lot of availability of hogs for the rest of the year for next two year. The producer will change to increase.

So I don't think that the hog supply will be an issue, the issue and the discussion is how successful can we be in selling how this new higher production in export market. We have strong positions in markets, but which is new production with more availability, we will need to continue to sell more outside of U.S.

Some market that promises to see what's happen in ---- for example, that come from zero a few years ago to today be the sixth largest export for U.S. I think that we are doing a very strong job in the whole Latin America to sell more. But Mexico is a very important partner and the direction Mexico effect our business, how fast can we resolve that, how long this will drag between U.S., Mexican U.S. and China, will be the most important fact that you can have in the business is not related hog I think the hog supply will be plenty, will be very strong, the question is can move all these meats in the reasonable price in the export market.

We still optimist in our business, when we look how our business perform compared to our competitors. How strong is our operation? How efficient we are? How we changed our business and have much more value added further process compared to how we used to be three, four, five years ago. It is a very strong business for us and performed extremely well compared to our competitors.

We are not going to be immune from some volatility in the export market we’re doing what we can internally to find the new markets U.S. it is extremely competitive. And at the level that right now and at the level that the pork meat will be in the third quarter, in the fourth quarter. I think that we can find new markets.

But what happened with Mexico discussion, with China discussion will be relevant for the margin in the business overall be relevant for the margins for the pork producers and we have impacting our business. I still believe that we can finish the pretty strong base and be for the whole year around 8% and 10% margin for our business. Because the way that we have the business, because our efficient, because our value added products.

Benjamin Theurer

Okay, perfect. And then one last very quick, it’s more of a strategic question. So we see you guys even with the leverage that’s been out there and now I really appreciate the significant reduction over the last 12 months. So clearly, I mean, a year ago leverage was higher and we seeing you still active to certain degree on the M&A side. You have the Plumrose acquisition, you have the GNP acquisition. So clearly there were things that were kind of fitting into your portfolio complimentary.

So is M&A currently still something -- is M&A something that you would currently still consider? Is that for example was assets that are up for sale in Europe? I mean, we know some of your competitors out there trying to sell assets there. Could that be something of interest for you just in order to further strengthen some of the international footprint, you have outside of Brazil. Or is M&A something that you would currently discard?

Gilberto Tomazoni

Ben, its Tomazoni speaking. Our focus now is in organic growth. We have our priority to deleverage the company. Of course, we are all the times looking for opportunity in the market, but is not a focus, it’s more for understand how is the market opportunity there, for the future options, but not for now. Maybe after we are able to make IPO in U.S. we start a new phase of JBS. That could be M&A activity, today we are just focused on deleverage the company.

André Nogueira

Tomazoni, allow me to add some color on that. So, allow me to add some color on that Tomazoni. Two things here Ben, I think that you’re seeing in our results this quarter is proof of how correct is the JBS strategy in terms of diversification, not only in different proteins, but in different mark. So, our strategy is staying back big for us, we saw the diversification that we build in different mark, different proteins and continuing to grow in the further process, value added processed foods.

Having said that, Tomazoni is very clear about the direction this is the --- have been very consistent in the last two years, the last four quarters I have been saying the same thing for delivering in what we promise. We just need to consider that PPC is a contract company that has their Board and have their direction. So PPC, it’s looking and a little bit different than JBS, they can look and do what’s the best for PPC.

For JBS the stock is overall is very clear and defined in the last page of our presentation.

Jerry O'Callaghan

And regarding Europe, you mentioned Europe, just add a final comment. Seara already has a very strong presence in Europe, as does JBS through Pilgrim’s and Moy Park. We have relevant customer base, relevant supply of product there. And so we have good access to that market already and we would look to grow that access organically, with the team we have in Europe, a very good team in Europe, a very good customer base. So from our strategy point of view in Europe, we would continue to look at growing that business organically.

Benjamin Theurer

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much gentlemen. I won’t take much more of your time, and congrats for the results.

The next question comes from [indiscernible] HSBC.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Jerry and the team. Thank you for taking my question. First question, very quickly on what you guys seeing in U.S. in terms of the knock off impact of oversupply obviously in hogs in the U.S. and also obviously Chinese tariffs, obviously hasn’t affected your beef segment in U.S. ES, and that poultry seems to kind of getting bit of business hit from that. So what’s the outlook going forward? I know the company is focusing on increasing the share of value added product, but would be interesting to see to hear your thoughts on how beef segment could get impacted in the second half and whether that’s though have any sort of impact maybe on shortening the cattle cycle in the U.S. because of these exogenous factors.

André Nogueira

Yes, I am not sure the call is a little bit better, I am not sure if I understood the question correctly. I think that I understood what was the impact in China in terms of the hog, the pork…

Unidentified Analyst

No, what I was basically asking is, you guys have diversified into the other products I understand that, but these proteins are still interchangeable pork, poultry obviously and beef in a way your beef segment is obviously doing a phenomenally well in the second quarter. But going forward, given the oversupply in pork, given the retailers are not promoting maybe poultry as much as they have for beef in the first half.

And what -- do you think that margins for beef segment could come down, because consumers are going to switch maybe to -- back to poultry or with pork prices being down. What's the outlook for the second half for your U.S. beef business? And also longer term do you think these external factors, this trade wars and the discussions between U.S. and China could impact the cattle cycle in the U.S?

André Nogueira

I think the cattle cycle in the U.S. let's talk about first the supply side. The cattle cycle in the U.S. is it's starting more availability are going to have more availability this year probably 2% more available next year. And just continue to grow 2020 and maybe even 2021. So the supply side will be in the very good shape. The demand side have been very strong in U.S. and globally. So I don't see at this moment that more availability of pork and chicken will impact the demand for beef in U.S. If you look historically U.S. the beef side just took over some of the large share in the domestic market.

But I think that the big driver for profitability overall is the demand in the domestic market part of this. But I think that the global demand for beef. And as --- for Japan and Korea two very important markets for the U.S. beef and Australia. And the growth in the demand in the domestic market in Japan and Korea is just phenomenal. A combination of probably the price of fish overall very high and continuing to move high. The domestic production of beef continue to decline in these two markets.

And there is lot of common situation in that area that's driving the demand of beef and drive the import in a pretty strongly. And I think that this is more relevant overall. I think the domestic demand helps to be strong, if they start to promote more beef and more chicken or more pork and more chicken, I don't see how this impacting the margin in beef. I think that of course was a very strong quarter 10% margin.

I think pretty confident that we are moving the overall margin in beef for a different level that was in the past and consequence of the whole side for the supply the capacity process ---, we saw several plants that are shut in the last five years that's impacting.

And specific for JBS, our business today is very different than our business was five years ago. We improved dramatically in the operational side, with all the investment that we have done in our plants. We improved even more in the sales side, doing much more value added programs. So our business fundamental is very different than it was before. And that explain part of the expansion in the margin on top of what the market offer.

So to answering in a very shortly, I don't see that next year the margin would be very different than we're going to see this year, maybe even some expansion in the margin. But I cannot see how the beef you asked can be less profitable in 2019 compare how it is going to perform in 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. That's it for me.

Jerry O'Callaghan

Thank you Bouchier.

The next question comes from Azeem [ph] Haider, DWS Investment.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking the -- year good morning thanks for taking the question. And just wanted to get further clarity on the export sort of volume and revenues for you guys. So good that you guys have broken down this time the export quality on overall basis in terms of revenue. But would you have a sense of what percentage of EBITDA that exports sort of number comprises of?

Jerry O'Callaghan

What percentage, I'm sorry? Can you just repeat the last part of your question?

Unidentified Analyst

Of EBITDA.

Jerry O'Callaghan

Yes, it's very difficult for you to break down EBITDA by domestic and export markets. Because basically our industries and industry where we have a blend of products. We process a livestock, we produce a blend of products. And so we have a blend of sales, which results in the EBITDA and the EBITDA margin of the business.

You cannot isolate one and give that a specific value. Because one is dependent upon the other, or they're both interdependent. So because you are processing a livestock, you've got to think about the EBITDA margin of the animal that you’ve purchased with a blend of sales domestically and the export market. In my view it’s impossible to separate out the performance, the EBITDA in that regard.

Gilberto Tomazoni

We have a disassemble business and cost is the whole chicken or the whole pork to define what is the costs for each part is kind of…

Jerry O'Callaghan

Subjective.

Gilberto Tomazoni

Subjective, then we prefer to see the results for the old birds.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that’s fair. And then just for expand on the color on exports, would you have a sense of your exposure to China and Mexico because they are just so topical in terms of tariff et cetera?

Jerry O'Callaghan

We export from South America, from Australia and from the U.S. so you would have to think about that kind of regionally. Any trade disputes is not affecting our South American export business nor is it really affecting our Australian business. But I would defer to André to further comment on that André please.

André Nogueira

Yes, Jerry yes that’s right and you can define, which quarter talk about and which protein we’re talking about, but for Canada some of the trade dispute is opportunist, for Australia some of this trade disputes is opportunity. At this moment the impact in the negative side is only in the pork from U.S. and in the grain, but the grain is a benefit for us, the grain price remain in this compress level in U.S. because of the trade disputes will be positive for our chicken and hog production in U.S.

The real impact, the real negative impact until this moment is pork from U.S. to Asia and especially in the byproducts because that’s the main market from the byproducts in U.S. and thus impacting price, a relevant impacting price in every byproduct that we export from U.S. to Asia. And there is an impact in price in the hams, especially the hams that U.S. export to Mexico because with the tariff and if you look what happened with the price that we export pretty much came down the same level of the tariff. So that’s the true impact until now.

If these trade disputes continue and expand then we can have some other consequence from U.S. We will be positive in other aspects probably for Brazil, probably for Canada, probably for Mexico. So that is trouble for Australia, that’s again once again the relevance of the diversification of the footprint of JBS it’s unique, we don’t have any other company with this type of diversification, that’s how others to navigate better even a scenarios of trade dispute like we’re having right now.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And then lastly just want to circle back on the asset sale sort of question, and sort of getting an update from your end. In terms of the original plan that you guys have to divest non-core assets to sort of the liquidity and deleverage are you guys mostly through it or is there some more sort of asset sales of non-core units we can expect in future?

Jerry O'Callaghan

On that question, we announced just over a year ago about 13 months ago an asset sale, which we clearly defined the assets that were up for sale, we divested all those assets, I would say in a timely manner and in our view at market value and that concluded our divestment program that is concluded. As also may I add that at that time we announced the divestment plan because we decided to focus on our balance sheet, on deleveraging, on cash generation and we continue to have a natural focus on those priorities right now, with no intention of revisiting the M&A market in any circumstance during this period of time.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, that’s fair. Thank you very much

This concludes today’s question-and-answer session. I’d like to invite Mr. Gilberto Tomazoni to proceed with his closing statements. Please go ahead, sir.

Gilberto Tomazoni

To close this today’s call, I’d be like to reinforce that the company’s priority continues to be focus on operational efficiency, organic growth and focus on the leverage. Invest in innovation and quality and world class comparative programs. It is we just reinforced every quarter because we’re focused on that. I think is that we can change the priorities, we can change there in the future of course.

May be when will be an IPO in U.S. but today our focus is deleverage of company. Our target to be in the end of this year below 3 and next year around 2 times leverage. It is so important and we believe that it is the best way to create value to the shareholders.

With that, I’d like to thank you for all our 230,000 employees, which made it possible for the company to deliver the results announced today. And I’d like to thank you every one of you for participating in JBS this quarter conference call. Have a good day.

Jerry O'Callaghan

Thank you.

This concludes JBS audio conference for today. Thank you very much for your participation and have a good day.