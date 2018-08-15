Birner Dental Management Services (BDMS) CEO Frederic Birner on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Birner Dental Management Services. (NASDAQ:BDMS) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Frederic Birner - CEO

Dennis Genty - CFO

Analysts

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Birner Dental Management Services conference to discuss their 6 months and second quarter 2018 results. Today's conference is being recorded.

And at this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Dennis Genty, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Dennis Genty

Thank you, and thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for standing by and attending our call today. I may -- I'd like to take a brief moment to read our Safe Harbor statement.

Pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995, the company notes the statements contained in this conference call that are not based on the historical facts are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to uncertainties and risk that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the actual results for the 6 months may differ from results currently reported, risks associated with the implementation of adding incremental dentists, regulatory constraints, changes in laws or regulations concerning the practice of dentistry or dental practice management companies, the availability of suitable locations within its markets, changes in the company's operating or expansion strategy, failure to consummate or successfully integrate proposed developments or acquisitions, the ability of the company to manage effectively an increasing number of dental offices, the general economy of the United States and specific markets in which the company's dental offices are located or are proposed to be located, trends in the health care industry, dental care and managed-care industries, as well as risk factors as may be identified from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or in the company press releases.

At this time, the company will present a summation of its financial performance for the period stated followed by a question-and-answer session.

Your speaker for today is Fred Birner, CEO of Birner Dental Management Services. Good morning, Fred.

Frederic Birner

Thank you, Dennis, and thank you all for joining us. I'll go with the first 6 months and make some comments and then move on -- or the second quarter results and then move on to the 6 months. But I'll make some comments on the first quarter -- or the second quarter.

Our revenue for the quarter was up $575,000 or 3.9% to $15.4 million. Our EBITDA was a loss albeit improved from the quarter before by $120,000. There was an EBITDA loss of $25,000. The company's net loss for the 3 months ended June 30 was $1 million or $0.55 per share.

During the quarter, despite the fact, for the first 6 months of the year we had pretty significant increases in revenue, new patient visits and total visits. We faced some challenges with cost and productivity that we're working on strongly right now. I think we discussed in prior calls a new hygiene director. We're taking a hard -- the management team, number 1, has taken $100,000 reduction in compensation effective in July of this year. We have taken a hard look at cost at the office level as well and have identified some significant opportunities there.

We're taking a look at leases, in particular, leases at offices that are losing money. And we're proceeding with some significant cost reductions moving forward here.

We completed the digitization of 6 offices during the close of the first 6 months of this year as well.

For the 6 months ended June 30, our revenue was $31.2 million or up about 2.4% or $735,000 versus 6 months in '17. Our EBITDA was $366,000, and includes a onetime expense of around $66,000 related to accounting and consulting services, related to the $5 million of convertible debt that was placed in the company by the Palm investors, that was versus $621,000 for 6 months of June of '17 or down $265,000 from that period. Our net loss was $1.5 million in the -- for the first 6 months versus $1.1 million or a loss of $0.80 per share.

We unfortunately missed our EBITDA covenant with the bank for the quarter. And the Palm investors have agreed to cure that. And as I said, we are looking very hard right now at identifying some cost, some significant cost cuts. We are working on productivity improvements for both doc -- and doctors and hygienists, and are looking at select offices anyway, after leases and what we might be able to do there.

With that, I'm going to turn over to question and answer.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Frederic Birner

Thank you all for joining us. We appreciate it.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's conference. We thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.