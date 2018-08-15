OHA Investment Corporation (OHAI) CEO Steven Wayne on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

OHA Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:OHAI) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Steven Wayne - President & CEO

Cory Gilbert - CFO

Steven Wayne

Thank you, Norma. Good morning. I would like to welcome all of you to our company's second quarter 2018 earnings call. I am joined on the call today by Cory Gilbert, our Chief Financial Officer. The presentation we're about to review was posted to our website earlier this morning under the Events & Presentations heading of the Investor Relations tab. We also refer you to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that was filed yesterday.

Before I begin today, I want to remind you that OHAI is in the midst of a strategic review process that our Board of Directors initiated to provide more scale to OHAI. These options could include among other things raising additional capital, a merger or joint venture with another party, the acquisition of existing investment portfolios or other strategic transactions. We were actively working with our financial advisor, KBW, although there is no assurance that the company will execute on any of these options. As we have said previously, we do not expect to comment further or periodically provide updates to the market with additional information unless and until the Company's Board of Directors has approved the specific transaction or otherwise deems disclosure appropriate or necessary, and I will not be commenting further or answering questions today regarding the strategic review process.

I'll now turn to Page 4 and provide a summary of the developments for OHAI for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. OHAI's NAV increased for the third consecutive quarter. At the end of the second quarter, NAV was $2.46, up $0.03 per share or 1% increase for March 31, 2018. From a financial standpoint, we finished the quarter with $667,000 of net investment income or $0.03 per share on a GAAP basis and declared distributions of $0.02 per share. Cory will provide more detail on the financial results later in the presentation.

This quarter, we invested $12.9 million in six new portfolio companies with an aggregate principal amount of $13.1 million. Also during the quarter, we had $6.9 million of realizations including $6.7 million from our Berlin Packaging second lien term loan, an OHA investment which was fully realized this quarter upon paid out. Two notable developments during the quarter both relating to legacy investments. First, we extended the maturity on our OCI subordinated notes to August 31, 2019; and second, production restarted on some of the properties underlying our ATP royalty interest and we received royalty payments during the quarter totaling $153,000. I will provide additional commentary on our portfolio later on in the presentation.

Now turning to the leverage credit markets; private equity activity which generally drives new money financing opportunities in the below investment credit markets continued it's recent decline in the second quarter of 2018, as private equity deal count decline 30% and capital invested declined 17% compared to levels in the second quarter of 2017. Private equity activity also declined compared to the first quarter of 2018. After a weak first quarter of 2018, our U.S. high yield market bounced back in the second quarter showing a positive return of 1.0% for the quarter. This strength continued into July which returned 1.1%. High yield spreads have continued to hover at level near the post-financial crisis types.

Moving on to the leverage loan market; the strength we saw on the first quarter continued into the second quarter of 2018. Quarter-over-quarter, the new issue volume was up 9% and up 13% from the second quarter of 2017. This increase in volume was driven primarily by M&A activity, as May and June were the busiest two-month period for acquisition financing on record according to LCD. After reaching post crisis loads earlier in the year, the heavy new supply pushed new issue spreads higher. Average new issue first lien spreads for Single B borrowers rose to LIBOR plus 374 basis points, up from LIBOR plus 336 basis points at the end of the first quarter.

After outperforming the high yield mark in the first quarter of 2018, the loan index lagged the high yield market in the second quarter of 2018, it was up 0.7%. The recent rise in LIBOR will have a significant impact on both the yields of our floating rate assets and the cost of our borrowing, which is LIBOR based. Although the three-month LIBOR has gone from 1.33% at the end of the third quarter 2017, to 2.31% today, it has remained relatively stable over the past four months.

One issuance in the middle market accelerated both sequentially and year-over-year in the second quarter of 2018. Issuance by companies with EBITDA of $50 million or less increased from $2.3 billion in the second quarter of 2017, and $2.2 billion in the first quarter 2018 to $2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2018. However, middle market syndicated credits of $350 million or less were down 18% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2018, and down 11% from the prior quarter. There has been a noticeable summer slowdown with the two-month period ending July being the lowest two-month period of volume issuance in the middle market in the past year.

Similar to the broadly syndicated market, middle market spreads widened in the second quarter driven by heightened M&A activity and increased volume. According to LCD, institutional spreads on loans issued by companies with EBITDA of $50 million or less increased from LIBOR plus 445 basis points in the first quarter of 2018, to LIBOR plus 453 basis points in the second quarter. Despite this recent rise over the past year, spreads have come inconsiderably as the average spread in the fourth quarter of 2016 was 581 basis points.

I'll now turn the call over to Cory to discuss the financial results for the second quarter.

Cory Gilbert

Thank you, Steven. The financial summary for the second quarter can be found on Page 5. Our investment income for the second quarter totaled $2.6 million or $0.13 per share, a 15% increase from the prior quarter. Base management fees were $384,000 or $0.02 per share and there was a reversal of $1,000 capital gains incentive fee in the second quarter. We finished the quarter with net investment income of $667,000 or $0.03 per share. We recorded net realized and unrealized gains settling $341,000 or $0.02 per share during the quarter. Altogether, we reported a net increase in net assets from operations of $0.05 per share after a $0.02 per share distribution declared in May and paid in early July, our net asset value increased $0.03 per share to $2.46 per share, a 1% increase from the end of first quarter this year.

We continued our practice to seek positive assurance from a third-party evaluation firm on all level 3 assets with fair values in excess of $10 million on a quarterly basis. We will also seek positive assurance on other level 3 assets within meaningful fair value on an annual basis. This quarter, we saw and received third-party positive assurance on 94% of our Level 3 assets with any fair value. Page 6 shows the net investment income section of our income statement for the second quarter of 2018, compared to our results for the first quarter of 2018 and for the second quarter of the prior year. Investment income increased by approximately $344,000 and $152,000 from the first quarter of this year and the second quarter of prior year respectively. The increase quarter-over-quarter is primarily driven by the recognition of $244,000 of unamortized discounts associated with the Berlin paydown that occurred in the second quarter of 2018.

Interest expense for the quarter was $801,000 or $0.04 per share compared to $823,000 or $0.04 per share in the first quarter of this year, a $984,000 or $0.05 per share in the same quarter prior year. Quarter-over-quarter, the decrease in interest expense is due to lower amortization expense related to our debt issuance cost, partially offset by an increase in one month LIBOR. Compared to the same quarter prior year, the decrease is primarily attributable to lower amount outstanding on our credit facility. Management and incentive fees to our advisor were $18,000 lower in the second quarter this year compared to the first quarter and $113,000 lower compared to the same quarter prior year. Our base management fees continue to decrease as a result of the lower average asset balance subject to the base management fee calculation.

Other G&A expenses for the quarter were $743,000 or $0.04 per share, compared to $1.1 million or $0.06 in the prior quarter this year, and $840,000 or $0.04 per share in the same quarter prior year. Quarter-over-quarter other G&A expenses were $406,000 lower, primarily due to lower legal fees incurred in connection with the CapEx bankruptcy and the strategic review cost incurred in the first quarter. G&A expenses were $97,000 lower compared to the same quarter prior year, primarily due to lower legal fees. As a result, our net investment income for the second quarter of 2018 totaled $667,000 or $0.03 per share compared to a net investment loss of $95,000 or $0.01 per share for the first quarter of 2018. In comparison, net investment income for the second quarter of 2017 totaled $145,000 or $0.01 per share.

Turning to Page 7; you can see a summary of the realized and unrealized gains and losses in the portfolio for the relevant quarters. During the second quarter, we wrote-off our investment in Castex, a legacy energy-related portfolio company from our schedule of investments. Therefore, the loss on the investment was reclassified from unrealized to realized in the second quarter and had no effect on the Company's NAV in 2018. Now, let's look at net unrealized and realized gains losses of a lower half of the page. For the second quarter of 2018, excluding the reversal due to Castex realization, the total net unrealized loss was $9,000. Meaningful valuation changes in the quarter were related to write-downs in our investments in OCI, a legacy non-energy investment which were offset by write-up in our ATP royalty interest, a legacy energy investment.

Steven will provide further commentary on the portfolio valuation changes in a moment.

On Page 8, you'll find a graphical presentation of the components of the quarterly result and the respective impact on our net asset value per share. Net asset value at the beginning of the quarter was $2.43 per share, net investment income was $0.03 per share, net asset value was reduced by the second quarter distribution of $0.02 per share, and the net positive adjustments in the value of our investment portfolio totaling $0.02 per share. These all combined to increase our net asset value per share to $2.46 for a quarter-over-quarter increase of $0.03 per share or 1%.

Now to discuss recent portfolio activity, let me hand the call back over to Steven.

Steven Wayne

Thanks, Cory. Let's go to Page 10. As shown here, OHA has been able to invest $163.2 million in 31 new portfolio companies since September 30, 2014, which we believe demonstrates OHA's origination capability for OHAI.

Turning to Page 11. During the same period, we have realized $163.8 million of investments including $113.8 million through the full or partial realization of OHA investments, $99.6 million of this has come from the full realization of 10 investments. At the end of the second quarter, the fair value of our portfolio investments totaled $72.3 million, excluding the $14.1 million of cash on our balance sheet, which is net of $5.3 million due to broker front settle trades. As noted at the bottom of the page, our investment portfolio is now split 88%, 12% between floating rate and fixed rate investments. Also, 63% of our portfolio investments based on fair value were classified as Level 2.

Moving to Page 12. This page presents the realized and unrealized returns for the portfolio company investments OHA has made through June 30, 2018 since becoming OHAI's investment advisor. This page further underscores OHA's ability to originate investments for OHAI. The 10 fully realized investments generated a dollar weighted average gross IRR of 13.4% on an unlevered basis and when you include the $8 million of TIPCO [ph] that we sold in the third quarter of 2017, this increases to 13.8% as shown on the page. The remaining unrealized investments excluding the recently made investments this quarter based on prices is presented in our June 30, 2018 financial statements have a dollar weighted average gross IRR of 12% on an unlevered basis. The return shown in this presentation and discussed today are unaudited and provided for informational purposes, and these gross IRRs are presented before any fees or expenses. Please note, that the explanatory footnotes related to this chart are now found on the following page.

Skipping now down to Page 14. Despite investing $165 million of the past three and three quarter years which includes $1.7 million of additional investments in legacy portfolio companies, the size of our portfolio by fair value has decreased by 58% since September 2014, driven by $115.3 million in net negative valuation changes and $163.8 million of realizations.

Let's now go to Page 15. This page better illustrates and explains the significant decline in NAV that OHAI has experienced since September 30, 2014 when OHA became the investment manager of OHAI. As shown here on that date, the portfolio consisted of $171 million of investment assets in 10 portfolio companies, concentrated heavily in the energy industry. The price of West Texas intermediate crude oil or WTI was over $90 a barrel, but almost immediately started dropping, following to around $50 a barrel by the end of 2014. In early 2016, WTI was under $30 a barrel and today it has recovered to the high $60s. This commodity price movement in conjunction with a similar movement in the price of natural gas which still remains under $3 [indiscernible] on these legacy energy assets.

Over the past 15 quarters, we've had a write-down or mark-down approximately $107.3 million of the original $171 million of investment assets or approximately 63% of the fair value. Most of that $107.3 million of write-downs and mark-downs has come from seven legacy energy assets that totaled $127 million of the $171 million of investment portfolio. As noted below, the amounts written off in mark-down shown here do not take into account any additional investment, paid in kind interest or dividends or discount accretions subsequent to September 30, 2014.

Let's now go to Page 16. While the portfolio may be smaller, this chart does show material difference in the composition and diversification of today's portfolio. Although our energy exposure has now been reduced to 2% at June 30, 2018, up from 0% last quarter due to the write-up of our ATP royalty interest, too much of this reduction in energy exposure has come unfortunately from the losses in the legacy energy investments. Away from the energy positions, we have substantially diversified our portfolio into a wide range of industries. I will note that our legacy position in OCI shown here as therapy services does constitutes just over approximately 21% of our investment portfolio plus cash today.

Let's move to Page 17; I'll focus my comments on the meaningful changes in the portfolio during the quarter. As mentioned previously in the presentation, our $6.7 million investment in Berlin second lien term loan in OHA investment was fully realized as a result of a paydown in May generating an 11.2% gross unlevered IRR. Also during the quarter we described $1.4 million of fair value to our ATP royalty interest as production on some of the underlying wells recommended in April 2018, and production payments resumed in May 2018. This quarter we received production payments totaling $153,000 and subsequently received an additional $169,000 in July relating primarily to June production. Previously these wells ceased production in November 2016 as a result of Bennu's Chapter 7 bankruptcy which led OHAI to write-down the value of our investment in ATP to zero in that quarter.

In 2017, Equinor, formerly known as Statoil acquired the Titan production platform and certain assets on which we hold royalty interests. Our June 30 valuation of $1.4 million is based on June production volumes assuming to continue over an 18 month period which have been probably weighted using future commodity price curves and discounted back at 15% rate. As through the status of the ATP bankruptcy litigation, as in prior quarters this remains a complex situation and my remarks here qualify entirely by the detail in the December 31, 2017 10-K and our 10-Q that was filed yesterday. As previously announced, the bankruptcy court ruled in our favor regarding Phase 2 of the ATP litigation and this favorable ruling was upheld by District Court in 2017.

On April 17, 2018 the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit affirmed the District Courts opinion dismissing the claims of the interveners. On April 30, 2018, the interveners filed the petition with the court for an en banc rehearing by all of the Fifth Circuit judges. And on June 9, 2018, the Fifth Circuit denied the petition for a rehearing on en banc. We believe that no valid basis exists for further appellant review. As in further appellant review, including a petition to the United States Supreme Court, the Fifth Circuit's existing decision will conclude the adversary proceeding on a final basis in our favor. The deadline for the interveners to file a petition with the United States Supreme Court is September 4, 2018.

Moving onto our largest decline in fair value to the quarter; OCI, our last non-energy legacy portfolio company investment. Although we kept the overall fair value of our investment in OCI subordinated notes flat quarter-over-quarter once again, through June 30, 2018, OCI continued to pass substantially intake which resulted in $1.1 million unrealized loss during the quarter. We also wrote down the remaining $162,000 of our equity interest in OCI to zero. OCI, a home health provider of pediatric therapy services to Medicaid patients in Texas has been negatively impacted by Medicaid reimbursement rate reductions that were initially proposed in June of 2015, and were officially implemented by the State of Texas effective December 15, 2016.

Even prior to the implementation of these rate reductions, OCI experienced pressures on rates and certain parts of it's business in reductions in visit volumes; as a result, operating performance in cash flow have suffered. In May of 2017, the Texas legislature agreed to the 2018-2019 biennial budget. The new budget which went into effect on September 1, 2017 restored approximately 25% of the rate cuts subject to a number of specific provisions relating to pediatric therapy reimbursement. OCI has seen the benefit of this rate restoration and management continues to address it's cost base and reduce visit volumes, and is pursuing operating initiatives to best position itself for success in the new rate reimbursement environment.

As part of the effort to navigate the challenging rate environment, OCI announced on January 30, 2018 that it had been selected as the preferred provider by Superior HealthPlan covering approximately 167,000 member lives in the Texas Travis service delivery area and Central Medicaid rural service area covering 15% of all Texas counties. This preferred provider arrangement commenced on March 1, 2018, and OCI now provides speech, physical and occupational therapy in all practice venues for Superior's pediatric members aged three years and older as well as adults. This value-based care program is the first of it's kind in the Texas Medicaid pediatric therapy services market. The program has been rolled out and initial results have been encouraging, and although the program is still in it's infancy, we continue to believe this is a significant positive for the company and will help mitigate the Medicaid rate reimbursement reduction and other industry issues OCI has faced over the past few years.

There were no other meaningful valuation changes during the quarter across the rest of the portfolio, but as you see on our schedule of investments and as I mentioned earlier, we added $13.1 million par amount and six new portfolio company investments during the quarter. Community brands, power school and [indiscernible]. In May, OHAI purchased $1.7 million of second lien term loan in Ensono at 96% of par, which pays cash interest at a rate of LIBOR +9.25% and matures in April 2026. Ensono is the hybrid IT managed service provider focused on mission critical workloads for enterprise customers in the United States and Europe.

In June we made investments in five new portfolio companies, we purchased $6 million of second lien term loan in ministry brands at 99% of par, which pays cash interest at a rate of LIBOR+8% with a 1% LIBOR floor that matures in June 2023. Ministry Brands is a provider of member management and financial planning software, as well as payment processing and technology solutions for associations in member-based organizations, non-profit and private schools K-12.

We purchased $3.8 million of second lien term loan in PowerSchool, at 99% of par, which pays cash interest at a rate of LIBOR+6.75%, and matures in June 2026. PowerSchool is a provider of software solutions catering the K-12 schools in the United States and Canada. We purchased $900,000 of second lien term loan in Vertafore at 99% of par, which pays cash interest at a rate of LIBOR+7.25%, and matures in July 2026. Vertafore is a provider of software and services for the property casualty insurance distribution market. We purchased $400,000 of second lien term loan in FirstLight Fiber, at 99% of par, which pays cash interest at a rate of LIBOR+7.50%, and matures in June 2026. FirstLight is an independent bandwidth infrastructure provider across the State of New York in Northern New England.

Finally, we purchased $300,000 of second lien term loan in Edelman Financial at 99.5% of par, which pays cash interest at a rate of LIBOR+6.75%, and matures in June 2026. Edelman is a provider of independent, technology-enabled financial advisory services and investment advice to employer-sponsored defined contribution plans and retail investors.

So let's move onto to another snapshot of our investment portfolio, the yield comparison on Page 18. This table focuses on the yield of our portfolio, but it relates to paradigm cost [ph] based on our current yielding investments which includes any pick component from performing investments. Our portfolio yields 14.3% and 13.6% based on weighted average fair value and costs respectively at June 30, 2018. This compares to 14.1% and 13.6% respectively at March 31, 2018. Our portfolio yield of June 30, 2018 excluding our investment in OCI were 9.8% and 10.0% based on weighted average, fair value and costs respectively.

As shown on Page 19, we have 23 active portfolio company investments as of June 30, 2018 as compared to 10 investments of September 30, 2014. 21 of these are new investments made by OHA and they now constitute to 73% of the investment portfolio on a fair value basis. Before I end today, I would also like to note that we are actively engaged with our lender, [indiscernible] on extending the maturity of our credit facility which comes due on September 9, 2018.

This ends our formal presentation for today. I'll now turn the call over to the operator to coordinate the Q&A process.

Steven Wayne

Thanks, operator. I want to thank everyone for their time today, and I look forward to speaking with you next quarter.

