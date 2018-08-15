Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (SENR) CEO John Comb on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCQB:SENR) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2018 11:30 AM ET

John Comb - Chief Executive Officer

Heidi Anderson - Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, operator. Thank you, everyone, for joining us on our second quarter 2018 conference call. As you may have seen in our recent 8-K filling, our Chairman Don Moorehead resigned this month. What was not in the filling was also that he got married this month and he is reprioritizing his priorities so to speak. I personally very much enjoyed working with Don, and we’ve agreed that we will continue working together as projects or opportunities present themselves. We all thank Don for his service and congratulate him on his marriage.

In the same category of events, on behalf of all of us at SEER, we want to welcome Scott Yenzer to our Board. Scott has a very extensive and impressive background and invaluable hands on business experience that can be leveraged to benefit SEER and its shareholders.

We believe, he will be tremendous asset to management and help us accomplish our near and long-term growth initiatives. Having known Scott for many years, I am certain he will be presenting new opportunities to bring to market several of our technologies and otherwise add value to the company.

We published a press release yesterday, which covered the second quarter 2018 results and subsequent events. The press release addresses the financial and operational highlights during and subsequent to the second quarter. As we progressed into the third quarter, we are seeing long related and tangible progress, particularly in our Paragon rollout efforts in our MV sales and in our REGS' new upcoming manufacturing revenue and contract backlog.

SEER, and in particular Paragon, are also being presented with interesting offers from prospective investment groups and operating partners. It is too early to discuss the specific offers and opportunities that we will continue to carefully evaluate and access how they may advance our objectives and add value to SEER. We will be making announcements as appropriate.

As I noted in our last conference call, we have achieved a series of significant operational milestones with our Paragon division, one of which includes the commissioning and ramp up of Paragon Southwest Medical Waste, a full scale waste destruction facility in Anahuac, Texas. Three CoronaLux systems are operating approximately one shift each day with a total daily capacity of 4.5 tons. We have plans to expand to two shifts daily as we capture market share. The facility now represents the first time "bypass" medical waste can be destroyed in the United States on a large scale commercial basis in a manner other than traditional acceleration, of that we are all very proud.

In addition, our final approval from South Coast Air Quality Management District in California, in December of last year, represented a major milestone in the industry and the waste market in California as Paragon and its partner MWS have become the first and only fully permitted facility to destroy medical waste in the State of California. This has allowed us to increase our usage of the CoronaLux system at Paramount from hours a day to a full time five days a week basis. We estimate that the potential for 12 to 16 placements for the CoronaLux systems to exist over the next several years in California alone.

Let’s briefly review our strategic operational highlights. As to operations, although our Environmental Solutions division experienced a very slight decline in revenue during the second quarter of 2018 due to slightly long-term contract revenue and a lumpy sales cycle, we believe that the potential for higher growth rate exists over the next several quarters due to the new rental system revenue and increased high margin recurring media sale. All of this is expected to minimize the impact of inevitable periodic loss in new system sales. Just the existing number of maturing installations nationwide, gives us confidence in our ability to create a growing and stable stream of high margin recurring revenue year-after-year.

In addition to receiving the first manufacturing order for Biochar equipment valued at more than $1 million, we’ve realized several exciting new project wins in our REGS division, which when considered in tandem with our partnership with Biochar Now. This leads us to believe that we have an unprecedented opportunity to create an imminent and real potential to grow this segment over the next few quarters. We look forward to sharing these developments as well as ongoing industrial service project wins in the near future.

Before I discuss additional developments in more detail, I’d like to turn the call over to Heidi Anderson, our CFO, to review the second quarter financial results. Heidi?

Thank you, John. Total revenue in the second quarter of 2018 decreased 2.6% to $2.4 million compared to $2.5 million in the same year ago quarter. This decrease was primarily driven by a $0.4 million decline in Environmental Solutions revenue caused by a reduction in long-term contract revenue. Somewhat offset by an increase of $0.3 million in Industrial Cleaning revenue. Industrial Cleaning revenue in the second quarter of 2018 increased 43.4% to $0.8 million versus $0.5 million in the same year ago quarter. This increase is primarily attributable to a large mobile railcar cleaning contract in 2018.

Environmental Solutions revenue in the second quarter of 2018 was $1.5 million versus $1.9 million in the same year ago quarter. Solid Waste revenue in the second quarter of 2018 totaled $88,000 versus $74,500 in the same year ago quarter. This increase is attributable to a change in the revenue mix, to include management services revenue and an elimination of costs paid by the company on behalf of the MWS joint venture.

Gross margin in the second quarter of 2018 increased to 27.4% from 14% in the same year ago quarter. The increase in gross margin is largely attributable to an increase in margin across each segment. Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2018 decreased to $2.9 million compared to $3.4 million in the same year ago quarter, a reduction of over $0.5 million. The decrease in operating costs mainly stems for the 17% decrease in Environmental Solutions revenue, which resulted in a 22% reduction in its related costs.

The net loss attributable to SEER was $1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 compared to a net loss attributable SEER of $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. The decrease in net loss is primarily due to a decrease selling, general and administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDA loss in the second quarter of 2018 was $0.3 million compared to a loss of $0.5 million in the same year ago quarter, an improvement of approximately $0.2 million.

Cash at June 30, 2018 totaled $0.2 million compared to $0.3 million at June 30, 2017. That concludes my remarks. I will now turn the call back to our Chief Executive Officer, John Comb, for an operational overview. John?

Thank you, Heidi. While management readily acknowledges there remains a lot of work to do, we believe the company is finally arriving at the inflection point where all divisions will be profitable at the same time, and Paragon will be in a position to make demonstrable progress in rolling out as path and disruptive technology on full commercial scale nationwide.

On the Technology Solutions side, moving forward, we expect our growing base of profitable and recurring media sales to help minimize the impact of periodic loss in new system orders. Refocused promotional activities are underway to help boost the growth rate of both system and media replacement sales as well as new sales efforts targeting high margin system rental revenue. Additionally much of the installed base of the MV systems was installed during the last 24 months, which means that media revenue will continue to increase as more of these systems installed throughout North America come due for media replacement.

While not a so called home run, the existing rental revenue and imminent prospect for growing this recurring high margin revenue represents a new and valuable opportunity to increase and sustain profitability for MV. Each one box rental system manufactured in-house by REGS will generate approximately $19,000 of monthly revenue between the equipment rental and the ongoing media sales. It is estimated these rental system will be in place for 6 to 12 months at each site. The capital costs are recouped very quickly and the systems can be redeployed from site-to-site further increasing the profitability of each system.

In our early stage of this program, MV has already placed several systems in California that are currently generating more than $50,000 a month. This number is expected to double by year’s end.

Meanwhile, we continue to promote the V3RU Technology in Canada and to Western US oil and gas producers. We have discussed the potential of this patented technology to address the very real and increasing problems in the oil fields with our newly appointed director Scott Yenzer, and he will be instrumental in creating new marketing strategies and seeking the recognition this proven technology deserves.

In summary, SEER’s MV division will continue to focus on developing organic growth of its profitable new systems sale and rentals as well as replacement media offerings, while exploring high growth opportunities that leverage our other existing and patented technologies such as the V3RU.

Let’s now review a few of the operational accomplishments that occurred in our service segment during the fourth quarter of 2017, another accomplishment continuing into 2018. Although not immediately apparent, REGS is seeing an uptick in its pipeline of large long-term projects. Since the close of the first quarter, we have realized several new project wins including tank cleaning for an energy firm in Kansas, a Western based asphalt firm, a pipeline company in Colorado as well as a chemical cleaning project in Oklahoma, and several smaller projects throughout the front range and Western slope regions.

We anticipate the REGS segment will continue its upward trend both in revenue and income during the second half of 2018 and into 2019, as we begin to collect and book our new revenue. REGS continues to leverage into well established background and oil field services and will work closely with our new management to support efforts to bring our patented V3RU oil field through to heavy machine capture system to market.

Of major importance, we have significantly expanded and diversified REGS' market opportunity to our partnership with Biochar Now. As we have announced, REGS just received its first order to manufacture kiln sets for Biochar Now. This order valued at more than $1 million is the first of what we anticipate to be many as we see the demand for this product increasing at impressive rates.

Indeed, BCN and REGS have already visited the site in the South Eastern U.S. to assist one of the world’s largest chemical companies and its outside engineers and its federally mandated river remediation and clean-up project. REGS was engaged as a manufacturer of especially designed delivery systems to deploy the Biochar product into the river and water color and deliver these custom designed systems to the site. The next phase of this large project has already begun and the equipment manufactured by REGS is performing in line with expectations.

REGS has already realized several new water remediation project wins in Texas as well, where we demonstrated that the path to BCN product outperformed alternatives in removing excess nitrogen and phosphorous, while successfully destroying invasive algae.

REGS continues to work with BCN, and leading water experts and service companies to leverage the success and expedite the deployment of its technology with both the water treatment market and in the mining industry. The addressable market for Biochar is very significant, growing rapidly and fits perfectly into SEER's business portfolio. This presents an exciting and eminent revenue growth opportunity for SEER. Joint marketing opportunities between MV and Biochar now in the landfill market are also ongoing and include a range of players on the East Coast and in South Florida, including discussions with two large municipal solid waste operators and government agencies that are currently addressing the huge problem with algae and lichen controlled in surrounding areas that you're may be seeing in the national news lately. These opportunities are all in addition to REGS being licensed to manufacture the kilns required to fulfill BCN increasing demand for Biochar.

We believe that returning REGS to the profitability that experienced in the recent past and leveraging REGS reputation and experience is a notable driver of the short and long-term growth of SEER.

Let's now address Paragon. As noted earlier, Paragon has recently achieved several major milestones. We have already outlined the successful operational ramp of the JV operations in Texas. Let me reiterate that the Texas joint venture is an extremely important operational development for Paragon as it marks the immediate term commencement of a large scale commercial operation of our CoronaLux technology at a firmly operating medical waste incineration facility. This positions SEER and Paragon to capture a large portion of the medical waste disposable market and significantly grow Paragon’s revenue.

This facility has been audited by all three major waste collection companies in the medical waste business and two very large industrial service companies. Volume has been ramping up, we are operating three CoronaLux systems at 4.5 tons a day capacity with a plan to add a second shift to ramp up capacity to 9 tons a day as soon as appropriate. It is worthy of repeating that this facility now represents the first time "bypass" medical waste is being destroyed anywhere in the United States on a large scale commercial basis in a manner other than traditional incineration. The Paragon Southwest joint venture is also the first time when an established incinerator operator has idled its operation in favor of adopting the CoronaLux technology.

The partnership is leveraging its existing industry experience and implementing an aggressive marketing program to secure waste from the entire Southwest region. The new venture has purchased three existing CoronaLux systems for $1.5 million and currently owes Paragon 900,000 on a priority payback basis.

Subject to the joint venture meeting certain performance metrics, expansion to the five neighboring states is a real and lucrative possibility, and the joint venture is committed to purchasing an additional six systems at a minimum of $500,000 each over the next five years to maintain the contractual exclusivity.

Aside from its 35% equity ownership in the partnership, Paragon is also providing ongoing managerial services in return for annual compensation. This opportunity has launched in earnest our patented technology at scale into the multi-billion dollar medical waste market.

We are excited and optimistic about the opportunities that currently are being presented to Paragon as a result of recent successes in rollout and expect to soon be making further announcements regarding these developments.

While the second quarter numbers don’t yet showed the momentum that the company is currently trading, we are on an exciting growth trajectory to create shareholder value in 2018 on the back of, one, Paragon's recent successes and increasing revenues; two, opportunities being presented to Paragon by prospective funding and operational partners; three, REGS is immediate opportunity to generate significant high margin manufacturing revenue in its recent service contracts towards; and four, MV's new rental revenues as its growing and recurring high margin environmental solutions to media sales.

We also intend to continue enhancing management at the executive level with the focus on practical and proven industry experience, particularly in the specific medical waste, engineering and oil and gas sectors. With this growth and opportunity as the backdrop, we acknowledge our cash flow constraints and SEER is keenly focused on immediately improving the situation, but not at the cost of selling all or most of the assets that represents our long-term value.

As I remarked earlier, we are entertaining several options that will result in significant cash infusion in the company while insisting we preserve what we have all worked so hard to achieve. As we evaluate these options, we will continue to work toward achieving self sustaining and profitable operations across all divisions. In the long run, it is these fundamentals that create a strong company. We expect to have a comprehensive update in the weeks to come, planned progression of our conversations with key perspective partners and investors.

I want to deviate now from concluding with the standard business terms and phrases and end with a more human side of the business. I personally interact with many of these shareholders. I have the pleasure of visiting with some of you during my travel and speak with many of you from time-to-time.

I am well aware of the frustration many of you are feeling with the passage of time. I hear you all and acknowledge your frustration. We too are feeling the same emotion at times, I know why. With that's said, I say to you all now what I remind myself up and say to the team here, we are not selling mundane or fungible off the shelf products into traditional common place markets. We are striving to bring new truly innovative and disruptive technology into very established and old school market and that takes commitment and perseverance.

In a sense, the entire medical waste consideration market is threatened by our CoronaLux technology. It is being proven to be cleaner, safer, better and cheaper. To think it will be embraced or adopted overnight would be unrealistic. SEER’s overall mission is and has always been to disrupt large markets with better, cleaner, safer and more efficient technologies and we are doing just that.

This is where real upside and success can be found, and I believe that is why you are all here. I know it's why we are here and none of us will ever waiver from our commitment to make this happen. Over the last four years, we have accomplished many things that industry experts that we can never do. We’ve had a thermal destruction technology deem to be non-incineration by the EPA. The first time a viable alternative to the centuries old incineration has been designated as such.

We receive not only one but several patents from this technology when many said not even one would ever be issued. In addition to being permitted in Florida, Texas and North Carolina, we just recently received our full and final permit to firmly destroy medical waste in the State of California. Arguably one of the most, if not the most stringent air quality regions in the world and in the state that is banned all incineration and land filling of medical waste for almost two decades, we are now operating five days a week. Again, we were told such permits would never be issued and that we would never be destroying medical waste in California, especially United and Southern California, yet there we are.

We have taken a virtually zero revenue startup operation with new technology and built MV into a profitable company with more than $5 million in revenue last year, and growing. Indeed MV is now a nationally recognized biogas capture and conditioning company with 70 installations nationwide accounting.

Our company is now service some of the nation's leading companies, Cargill, ConAgra, SimPlat, Budweiser, MillerCoors, Molson Coors, Coca Cola, Waste Management, DuPont and many others. We have set high goals and objectives, and so far have accomplished each and every one of them. Yes it's taken longer than any of us would like, but all the [indiscernible] and experts have been wrong about our technology and what we can and have accomplished. All our technologies are being proven to be better for the environment to be safer to be more profitable.

In the end, this is what will bring value to our company. It hasn’t always been easy and it is taking time, we acknowledge that. But traditional multi-billion dollar markets are not disrupted easily or quickly. But know this, all of us have feared didn’t come this far just to come this far, and we’re all committed to the preposition and still believe that these markets can and will be disrupted, and there end, we’ll be found the true value for SEER.

With that, we’re ready to open the call for your questions. Operator?

Hi, John, anyway very good presentation and summary of the way things worked for the quarter. And I am glad that you are all optimistic there. I think there are plenty of opportunities for the company's various products and divisions. You’re talking about the blue green algae there in Florida, in the Lake Okeechobee, of course, even worse that the red tie that’s destroyed the West Coast to Florida basically. I am sure, you’ve seen it. You wouldn’t put your hand in the water, never mind go swimming in it. I was there in December, two years ago; there were nothing but dead fish and vultures on the beach. So when people's home value starts plunging as a result of this, and I am sure that’s already begin it starts green. So could you – is there a way with the Biochar and for the red tie too?

John Comb

Yes. It truly its, and it’s a little premature Jim, to be discussing the scope of it, but it was on national news yesterday. And the entire Coast of Florida, Central Okeechobee are literally becoming hazard, basically non-functional, wild life is dying at an unprecedented amount. And they're already talking about the start of emergency. We made Biochar and SEER have been in contact with several government agencies, including the army core of engineer. They are becoming so desperate. They’re pondering, literally draining and dredging Lake Okeechobee, which would take years and billions and billions of dollars. So it is an emergency. We are confident we can and have proven that the Biochar product can remove the nitrogen and phosphorous, which is at the core of the problem. We have deployed that product here in Colorado, in the City of Denver, in Texas. We’re talking to Los Angeles Water District and others, including our project in the Southeast. So we’re very confident it can be achieved, again we cannot be naïve and think it's an overnight contract. When you’re dealing with governments and states it takes time. We know we can be part of the solution. We think it's in a very emergent issue down there. So what normally takes very long might take less time because of the emergent situation. But we know the product can and will solve this situation. The scale of it is enormous and we SEER and REGS plan to be right in the middle of it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. Thanks. Go get them.

John Comb

Thank you.

John Comb

As always all of us here at SEER, thank each of you as our shareholders for your trust and continued support. We look forward to continuing the momentum we’re now enjoying and we look forward to upcoming calls in coming weeks and certainly our quarterly call at the end of third quarter. Thank you all.

