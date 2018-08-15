GE's Lost Habitual Vision Of Greatness

There are many views on GE’s (NYSE:GE) future one might have. It is particularly interesting to see the polarization in opinions on the GE stock. You could say GE was mismanaged as a result of which the company is now in total disarray and rapidly selling assets to generate cash; the short view. You could also say that GE is a turnaround stock that will thrive better in a smaller form on secular growth trends; the long view.

In this short note I will provide an alternative perspective. GE’s current issues are a result from its self-validating performance metrics where the financing strategy was decoupled from its diverse set of business units. Then over the years fear set in. The vulnerability was further stimulated by a financial crisis and a landscape of fast growing digital native companies, eventually at the expense of GE’s previous habitual vision of greatness. The result as we know now will be a very much slimmed down GE. The underlying problems of excess debt and strained cash flows are not articulated clearly to investors. As long as GE is not fully transparent of what it tries to solve for and show clean understandable financials, investors will not easily believe a turnaround growth story.

Let me jump right into my observations and opinions.

Past practices.

Historically GE has managed too much on earnings rather than cash flow. Meeting its numbers has largely been an earnings or earnings per share game with a derivative focus on dividend. Business targets were mostly focused on revenues, margins and operating expenses. Cash flow analysis were seemingly not fully integrated in the DNA of the operators. Operating plans were likely to mention cash flow as an afterthought rather than as the core performance metric. Cash was not a key metric, so therefore not a key focus.

There was a fundamental decoupling between the financing and operating side of each business unit that nearly was a fatal blow to GE. Let’s say as an example that GE Power did (does) not have a good view on its look through earnings if debt at market rates is fully allocated to the business unit. This is a flawed model as it decouples the financing strategy from the operations, which for tax and structural reasons is fine but to manage a business it is not. An example was the reliance at GE Capital mostly on short term commercial paper funding. Usually quite cheap but in events of severe stresses of liquidity this pool of funding dries up as could be seen in late 2008. GE has now largely fixed this as the use of commercial paper reduced in conjunction with some of its financial services divestments.

Internal stretch targets prevailed too long over independent critical business planning. The best business plan usually seemed to be slightly higher than last year with the likelihood that this could be outperformed, a so-called stretch target. This streamlined financial process seemingly limited GE’s outward view or mental agility to anticipate unexpected events.

It is likely that so called non-core businesses did not get the appropriate resources nor attention. An example here is the insurance portfolio in GE Capital. The recent deficiency in technical reserves was effectively a total miss due to lack of institutional knowledge. The result is that GE Capital will not upstream excess capital to GE for the foreseeable future.

There is a natural tension between the equipment and services teams in the industrial segment that does not always benefit the company. It matters where the money goes and all business lines have a P&L. A recent example is in the comments to the situation at GE Power from John Flannery during the EPG 2018 conference:

I'd say, the real challenges we have had around the right hand side of the page, fixing the transactional business. And so, I'd just start first by saying, this is quite a back to basics situation here. This is about knowing where our install base is, where there are going to be outages in the install base, and making sure that we have got commercial coverage and commercial proposals out in front of the team. So it's obviously among levels, doesn't sound that complicated, but the reality is, when we were going through this last November, we had visibility to about 28% of our installed base. That number is up to about 88% right now. We see, as a result of combing through that, about 1,100 outages that we expect in 2018. Again back to November, we had commercial proposals in front of about 32% of those. And now we have got that number up to about 75% and rising.

Basically the services team did not know where a large part of the installed base was. Ouch. It implies to me that it is not a concerted effort from one team, but teams potentially competing with each other.

Change, fear and a loss of habitual vision of greatness.

GE has great businesses and people. Strong domain expertise, large installed base and long term contracted services revenues. A global footprint and a highly diverse workforce. The intrinsic quality of GE’s businesses overall seems to be good. I am sure most GE folks agree. That is also the problem. If you experienced winning, you expect to continue winning in the same way as how you got on top. It is challenging to change your DNA to deal with a new era in which GE got exposed to the strain of debt and cash flow which in prior periods were not really a limiting factor.

Since the financial crisis 10 years ago and a rapid ascent of new businesses in my view there has been a increasing panic level at GE. Since 2008 GE has been a net seller of businesses, except for 2017. It is not a surprise that GE has tried to adopt a new style and become more a digital company. Since 2012 or so it embraced some of the business processes from the start-up world and worked closely with Eric Ries known from the book “The Lean Start up”. It probably showed GE management a diametrically different view to the well ingrained financing planning cycle the Company used for decades. This was under the leadership of Jeff Immelt and with hindsight I feel this culturally was a good move although I am not sure it was fully supported by the workforce. I currently do not see any mentioning of this, besides the opposite way by selling the GE Digital franchise, so I don’t take it that this change in the way of working has legs.

What I find interesting is that the great divergence with the S&P 500 index or Dow Jones index only came at the end of 2016 when the GE stock price went off the proverbial cliff.

GE data by YCharts

With the recent announcements of the 80% Healthcare spin-off, sale of the BHGE stake and a long list of other divestments this effectively is the dismantlement of the once revered company. Fear has won. GE will be more focused. I question if the new GE will be better without the conglomerate GE store and cross-fertilization of technology and talent.

Whatever the answer, it is uncomfortable to see a leading company like GE lose its habitual vision of greatness. It has dominated many industries and competed successfully in many segments ranging from media, consumer credit, aircraft engines, insurance, medical imaging, locomotives, gas turbines, light bulbs, appliances and more. Now there is no more vision to ‘bring good things to life’ and a less grand ‘imagination at work’. With all the assets and technology GE still has, it seems to have lost its will to dream. Just go to the homepage: I don’t see any vision or strategy, rather a clumsy search box as the main eye catcher. Well, there is some work ahead for the teams at GE, an avalanche of divestments to reduce its exposure to a more manageable sub-set of Aviation, Power and Renewable Energy units. I have the impression that the equity story recently put forward by the Company is solely the result of putting together the pieces that can support a certain debt service and cash flow generation going forward. What is not said so explicitly is that due to financial constraints GE is, or feels, forced to sell assets that it otherwise would not have sold.

A few, more technical, notes.

Leaves me with a few technical notes, basically things that worry me and should at least be on the radar of investors.

GE Capital.

GE has a financial services business called GE Capital that consists of GECAS, insurance and other financing assets supporting mostly the energy and healthcare business segments. GE Capital distributes dividends when its regulatory capital requirements allow for it. Beside GECAS all of GE Capital seems to be non-core and destined to go to zero eventually.

Clearly in the insurance business there was a total black-out, a proof point of the aforementioned lacking institutional expertise in small or non-core units, and a large deficiency in the technical reserves resulted in capital contributions of $15bn. This basically stops any dividends from GE Capital in the foreseeable future. Chatter is ongoing if the insurance piece can be offloaded which I can tell you will come at a further capital loss (i.e. GE will pay an incremental amount for this or overcapitalize the insurance portfolio for someone else to take if off their hands). With luck, interest rates, longevity and long term care costs could be more favourable to GE. Time will tell but looking at the current fire sales I expect news on this in the coming 6 months.

GECAS with ~$40bn of assets would be a nice money spinner to GE shareholders if you compare it with AerCap (NYSE:AER) which in size is roughly comparable and publicly listed. Looking at the AerCap capital structure they have a debt/equity ratio of ~3.0x compared to the GE Capital standalone business of ~7.1x as per YE17. My latest understanding is that GE targets a GE Capital debt / equity ratio of < 4.0x by 2020. Applying the AerCap debt/equity ratio to GECAS the equity backing GECAS should be ~$10bn. GE Capital’s book equity is $11.6bn leaving just $1.6bn of equity to support the insurance business and remaining portfolios. Something does not look right here.

Considering GECAS is core and supporting the GE Aviation clients to some extent the resulting deleveraging is mostly coming from the other GE Capital earning assets: EFS and Industrial Finance. At the 2Q18 earnings call the Company mentioned $25bn of further asset reductions in GE Capital including the recently announced EFS portfolio sale to Starwood (NYSE:STWD).

It will be helpful if GE would report for each sale the price, book gain / loss and the uses of the proceeds to get a better sense if there is a total implosion of value or if decency in pricing is obtained on some of the assets. Depending on the price the debt / equity ratio will move. Selling below book will negatively impact the denominator making it harder to reach the stated target.

Cash Flow.

The recent flurry of deals are done with the purpose to generate cash. GE’s cash balance will increase from positive operating cash flows adjusted for maintenance capex. The operating cash flows will need to be normalized for the loss of EBITDA or cash flow contributions from the sold businesses and for the structural cost actions GE is taking (the $2.0bn underway and the additional $0.5bn at corporate).

The cash will be used to service debt interest payments of annualized ~$5bn, pay down debt, contribute to underfunded pension plans (~$5.1bn left in 2018) and likely future top-ups, pay a remaining instalment to Alstom (~$3bn), contribute capital to insurance business in GE Capital ($2bn per year 2019-2024), and pay shareholders a dividend. With generating cash to pay down debt comes forfeiting long term future cash flow or EBITDA from the sold businesses that support dividends in the future.

I don’t think GE has done a great job in articulating in a holistic manner its financial obligations and how it will meet the various goals it set. To my knowledge the key KPI’s it has set for itself are to: retain the dividend, GE (used in the industrial GE sense) targets of getting to <2.5x net debt / EBITDA, reducing net debt by $25bn and having $15bn cash balance, all by 2020. Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows (my favourite annoyance) of ~$6bn in 2018 with 2Q18YTD of $(1.4)bn looks challenging.

What is the likely scenario is that the dividend will not be cut by GE; just from the fact that it recently expanded its committed undrawn credit lines to ~$40bn. I expect that in case needed GE will draw on these lines to pay the dividend. Rating agencies will also pay a role here as a significant other headwind may push notching lower and make any refinancing of debt more expensive although I expect the absolute level of debt will definitely decrease from the actions in play.

So a moving puzzle I am sure many investors try to piece together unsuccessfully. What certainly does not help is the different definitions and sub-set of targets for different business units. For those like-minded interested in GE in a further piece I may get out of my laptop in due course focusing on the cash / debt walk and implied valuation considerations. Piece de la resistance. Don’t forget that GE’s best business is part French!

Goodwill.

GE has a large goodwill balance of ~$82.5bn so basically there is a negative tangible net asset value. My worry is that a material write-off in the goodwill will trigger further downgrades from rating agencies. To put it differently, GE’s balance sheet has shrunk from total assets of $797.8bn as per YE08 to $342.8bn as per 2Q18, or a ~57% reduction; goodwill balance has kept solid footing around the ~$82bn mark.

In the 2Q18 10Q disclosures reference is made to the GE Power business that still tests positive for the goodwill impairment test that was carried out. Nonetheless I have that sinking feeling that it is close and that any stalling of the restructuring plan or further softness in demand will require a large accounting entry.

Conclusion

A fast moving puzzle. I am curious if there is a grand master plan that slots everything nicely into place. GE is not a turnaround but really going through a weight watchers diet without knowing how it will react to some of the withdrawal symptoms. Triangulating cash flow, net debt and valuation will be key in a furthering or reducing my (small) position in GE.

