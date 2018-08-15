Weekly Cannabis Report: Delay In Ontario Causes Selloff

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

The cannabis sector has been experiencing another major selloff precipitated by the recent announcement by the Ontario government to delay the opening of physical retail stores in the province. The widely-watched Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTC:HMLSF) lost 4.5% on Tuesday, adding to the substantial losses experienced since late June after legalization was passed in Canada. Since we last wrote about legalization in June, the ETF has lost about 25% of its value. The last selloff happened when the entire cannabis sector entered a phase of irrational exuberance towards the end of 2017 and early 2018. The sector slumped to its low before slowly recovering some of the losses. However, since legalization, the sector has been battering with the lofty valuation, bad dealmaking, and delays and changes in regulatory regimes in Canada. Our recommendation for investors when legalization was passed was to focus on picking the high-quality names in the industry instead of chasing the hottest stock at the moment. We still think stock selection can still make a difference in a down market. We will illustrate the diverging performances of some of the largest stocks.

During the last month, the largest cannabis stocks saw very different performances despite relatively few news. While the ETF lost 15%, Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) was the largest loser with an appalling 34% loss in just one month. Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), Cronos (CRON), and Canopy (CGC) fare slightly better with losses between 10% and 20%. We think the selloff in Aurora can be attributed to the acquisition of MedReleaf (OTCPK:MEDFF) which closed recently and resulted in a huge amount of dilution for existing Aurora shareholders. Aurora is now officially the largest cannabis company in the world by market capitalization, but that could change soon if its share price keeps dropping.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Ontario Privatizes Cannabis Retail

When Ontario initially announced its plans to scrap its long-time plan to open government-owned Ontario Cannabis Stores that will monopolize cannabis retail in the province, the cannabis sector reacted with enthusiasm and share price jumped. However, the province announced on Monday that it will only open its online cannabis stores in October 2018, the official target launch date for legal sales nationwide. The physical retail stores won't be ready until April 2019, a six months delay compared to what many had in mind. The delay caused a major selloff this week so far with all cannabis stocks losing double digits. However, it is interesting to note that CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF) is the outlier on Tuesday with its stock up 3% after management indicated that they will be looking to get into the retail business in Ontario. It is important to recognize that opportunities still exist during this turbulent period. Investors are rushing out of the door on Tuesday partially because the cannabis stocks are highly sensitive to any changes to their revenue projection and potential market sizes. The stocks are valued based on future profits and any delay would add significant doubt to their ability to generate enough revenue and EBITDA to support their current valuations. We also do not think Ontario's announcement would cause a change in the fundamental thesis for cannabis stocks given the delay is only temporary. Cannabis stocks should ultimately benefit from the change from government to private retailers, and we believe the short-term reaction is overdone and only temporary.

Stock Analysis

Here are our latest 3 best long and 3 short ideas in the sector. Last week, we discussed the shifting role that cannabis licenses play in the market.

Best long Ideas

Hydropothecary (OTCPK:HYYDF) is the dominant cannabis player in the Canadian province of Quebec. The company secured the largest contract in the Quebec RFP which will include 20,000 kg in year one and will include up to 200,000 over the five-year period. The company has also recently won a contract with the British Columbia government, a great sign that the company is expanding outside its home province. We think Hydropothecary combines a solid financial position with a large secured contract base which has largely de-risked the revenue in the next five years. See our comprehensive analysis on Hydropothecary here.

Best short ideas

Cronos became a billion-dollar cannabis company after it became the first Canadian cannabis company to list on the Nasdaq. However, we have expressed significant doubts over the company's near-term outlook due to its tragic execution domestically with no provincial contract secured to date. The company's international efforts are unlikely to produce any substantial revenue in the near term. We see a very high risk of the company facing a difficult situation where its billion-dollar market capitalization no longer makes sense as other cannabis companies start to report millions of sales. Read our latest concerns on Cronos here.

Pairs Trade

Long Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF and short Horizons Emerging Marijuana Growers Index ETF, as we continue to favor large caps over smaller pure-play growers. We believe the market will become oversupplied starting at 2020 and cannabis prices will be compressed significantly as provinces compete with the black market on pricing. The pure growers will become the least profitable group and they will likely trade at 5.0-6.0x EBITDA, similar to other agriculture companies. Larger companies will maintain their dominance in the domestic market and capture the largest share of the provincial supply deals. They will also be able to invest in branding, technology, and international operations to move towards value-added services and products that could enhance their growth prospect, profitability, and competitive positioning.

Author's note: "Follow us" to stay informed of the latest development and best ideas in the cannabis sector. We provide the most in-depth and comprehensive cannabis coverage on Seeking Alpha.

