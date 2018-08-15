How The Fed Could Have Saved Lehman With Just Repo Market Intervention

Merely by broadening the types of collateral accepted for cash funding from the Fed and maintaining the functioning of the repo market.

Laurence Ball's new book "The Fed and Lehman Brothers" is an excellent book on the 2008 Financial Crisis. First, it has a unique perspective on how Lehman failed - it was because the then US Treasury Henry Paulson and the political environment pressured the Fed into not helping Lehman, even it can legally do so.

Second, Prof. Ball has a detailed investigation of the role of Repo Market in the crisis. With that, he has made a compelling case that the Fed could have helped Lehman directly through a repo market intervention, with a standing facility called Primary Dealer Credit Facility (PDCF).

What is PDCF? It is an emergency lending facility that Federal Reserve set up in March 2008 which allows Primary Dealers to lend cash against collateral. The Fed created PDCF after the Bear Stearn crisis as a mean to provide protection to the investment banks against runs on repo market.

Just in case you are not familiar with repo, repo is a short-term lending arrangement between financial institutions. Investors like hedge funds, money market funds, or banks which have extra cash on hand can lend it to the dealers in the repo market. Dealers use a certain highly liquid asset like treasuries, mortgage-backed securities (MBS), or corporate bonds, etc., as collateral, by agreeing to "sell" that collateral to the cash investor and promise to repurchase the asset after a certain agreed period, say overnight. In effect, the dealers are borrowing cash from the cash investors against the liquid asset as collateral.

There is also a tri-party repo market where JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) act as clearing banks, help participating dealers and cash investors with clearing and settlement services.

With PDCF, the Fed allows the dealers to lend cash through PDCF with a broad range of collateral, with only a slightly higher haircut, and that protected the dealers from facing difficulties borrowing in the repos.

This is especially true after 14th September 2008, when PDCF accepted any collateral that can be pledged on the tri-party repo market. Thus, PDCF acted as a standing alternative for those who fear the repo market is shutting down on them. By reducing the fear of liquidity crisis, lenders had less fear of losing money in the repo market, hence, they were more willing to participate and provide cash in the market. This greatly reduced the risk of runs in the repo market.

In a recent NBER working paper "The run on repo and the Fed's response", co-authored by Gary Gorton, Toomas Laarits, and Andrew Metrick, the authors detailed the functioning of PDCF during the crisis. Here are the consolidated data the authors provided on the types and quality of the collateral which dealers used to borrow through PDCF:

An empirical finding of the paper is that dealers used PDCF, alongside with two other emergency lending facility provided by the Fed during the crisis, to mitigate more difficult funding requirements like an increase in haircuts. Simply, these facilities can ease the funding problems dealers faced during the crisis.

What is that to do with the collapse of Lehman?

As mentioned above, the Fed expanded the list of collateral that PDCF can accept all collateral that is accepted in the tri-party repo market.

In "The Fed and Lehman Brothers", Prof. Ball argues that Lehman Brothers had sufficient collateral to lend cash through PDCF that could help Lehman survive for an extended period; even if that was not enough for Lehman to change to a long-term sustainable business operation, it still could have given Lehman the time to close down in an orderly manner.

However, on the day before Lehman collapsed, the Fed declined Lehman access to PDCF, which forced Lehman to bankruptcy immediately. One needs to keep in mind that the purpose of PDCF was to provide backstop liquidity to the financial institutions which have eligible collateral, but, due to the market fear, can't get the cash from the repo market. So, it is a strange case that the Fed restricted Lehman's access to the facility.

According to Prof. Ball's estimation, Lehman needed around $84 billion of cash to avoid collapsing on 14th September 2008; then would it be the case that Lehman didn't have enough eligible collateral to lend the cash through PDCD?

This is very unlikely, as Prof. Ball explained in his book, as Lehman held $114 billion PDCF-eligible assets on the balance sheet. That included $26 billion of equity, $41.7 billion of corporate debt, and $45.9 billion of mortgage-backed securities, among other assets. This amount was more than enough to cover the 17% haircut ratio Lehman should expect.

The kind of assets Ball included in his calculation is similar to those Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) in the same year. For your references, the two survived investment banks have lent $107 billion and $69 billion, respectively, from PDCF and the Term Securities Lending Facility, another emergency lending tool the Fed set up. So, it is not inconceivable for the Lehman to get $84 billion from the Fed.

This is a valuable lesson I have learned from Prof. Ball's explanation of how the Fed could have saved Lehman. Merely by broadening the types of collateral accepted for cash funding from the Fed and maintaining the functioning of the repo market, the Fed can ensure solvent financial institutions being able to withstand the turbulence of financial crisis.

Nonetheless, according to the conclusion in "The Fed and Lehman Brothers," political considerations trumped economic considerations and led to the downfall of Lehman. The chaotic scenes followed that ultimately triggered the Great Recession.

