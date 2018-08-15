TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) CEO John Stinebaugh on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our 2018 second quarter results conference call. We're joined today by John Stinebaugh, our Chief Executive Officer; and then Matt Burger, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that a copy of our press release, investor supplement and letter to shareholders can be found on our website. I also want to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements on this call. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, and our future results may differ materially. For more information, you're encouraged to review our regulatory filings available on Edgar and on our website.

Thanks, Chad. Now that we've completed the acquisition of Saeta, TerraForm Power's portfolio stands at over 3,600 megawatts, 40% larger than when Brookfield resumed control of the company late last year. Our high-quality wind and solar assets expand in 12 geographic regions, with an average asset age of five years and with over 95% of our production contracted for an average of 14 years, our fleet is young and our cash flows are stable. Going forward, we have a clear path to deliver annual dividend per share growth of 5% to 8% through 2022, only hitting our target payout ratio of 80% to 85% of CAFD. As detailed in a recently updated corporate profile that is available on our website, this CAFD is built upon 4 pillars.

Cost savings of $25 million in corporate overhead and operations and maintenance, fully achieved on a run-rate basis by the first half of 2018. Revenue improvement of $20 million from increasing the performance of our wind and solar fleets to our long-term average generation targets to organic investments in our existing fleet and add-on acquisitions to contribute $30 million in CAFD funded by retained cash flow, project level debt and a potential sale of non-core assets, and finally, the accretion from the Saeta acquisition. Importantly, since the execution of our business plan does not require any metrical equity issuance, our ability to achieve our growth target and enhance shareholder value remains in our own hands independent of equity market dislocations.

With regard to our operations, in early August, we're pleased to report that we executed an 11-year Framework Agreement with an affiliate of General Electric to provide us with long-term service agreements for turbine operations and maintenance as well as other balance of plant services for our 1.6 gigawatt North American wind fleet, subject to customary closing conditions and consents. The LTSAs will leverage GE's proprietary technology to improve and optimize turbine performance in order to increase production from our wind fleet. The LTSAs include a combination of resource-adjusted production guarantees and availability guarantees for all of our turbines, which are designed to improve upon historical resource-adjusted production levels and are consistent with our long-term average generation targets, once fully implemented after a transition period from nine to 12 months. Furthermore, the LTSAs lock in cost savings at an amount that is consistent with achieving our targeted cost savings and is $20 million less than the comparable amount for our wind fleet in 2017. While there will be a modest amount of transition costs and downtime to implement the LTSAs, we expect to begin realizing cost savings in the first half of 2019, ahead of our stated goal of phasing in these operational savings over two to three years.

With respect to our solar assets, we continue to make progress on our performance improvement plan, with a goal of increasing energy production to levels that are consistent with our long-term average generation target. As of now, we've completed infrared scans of most of our solar fleet to identify issues that are negatively impacting performance at the asset level and opportunities to increase production. Our goal is to implement remediation plans for all of our assets by the end of the first quarter of next year so that we can realize increased production in 2019. As of July, we're pleased to report that we have relocated our employees to our headquarters in New York City. Nearly all of our senior and mid-level positions have been filled, and we expect that most contract workers will be rolling off by the end of the third quarter. With the close of the Saeta acquisition, we will utilize our new office in Madrid, as our platform for growth in Europe.

In terms of growth initiatives, in our corporate profile, we identify approximately $500 million of organic investment opportunities within our existing portfolio of assets. These opportunities include re-powering's and expansions of our wind and solar assets. We also have opportunities to buy-out minority partners that own interests in our projects, including options to buyout tax equity investors after a certain number of years that are typically at fair market value.

Finally, in conjunction with previous acquisitions, we have 500 megawatts of rights of first offer to acquire projects owned by third parties. During the second quarter, we progressed in a number of these organic growth initiatives. We entered into a letter of intent to work exclusively with a local developer on an expansion of our existing Tinkham Hill Project in Massachusetts. The 25-megawatt expansion project is contiguous to our existing solar farm and is projected to yield a levered return at the high end of our target range with substantial completion expected by year-end. We also closed the previously announced acquisition of a 6-megawatt portfolio of operating distributed solar generation assets located in California and New Jersey pursuant to a right of offer -- right of first offer with a third party. Expected returns of this investment are in-line with our targeted equity returns, with potential upside from executing our business plan. In addition, in July, we executed a buyout of a tax equity partner in a portfolio solar projects. The initial $2 million transaction is expected to yield strong returns well in excess of those available in third-party market transactions.

Following the settlement of our tender offer, whereby we acquired 95% of Saeta, we closed on the minority squeeze-out on July 2, increasing our ownership to 100%. Importantly, we expect to immediately integrate Saeta into TerraForm Power and realize synergies from the transaction. At the outset, we've identified cost savings as a result of eliminating public company costs as well as potential reductions in O&M expense. Similar to TerraForm Power's North American assets, we believe there will be opportunities to renegotiate some of Saeta's outsource contracts over the next few years and realize additional cost savings. We believe, these two opportunities will yield up to €5 million of annual savings.

Thanks, John. During the second quarter, our portfolio performed slightly below expectations, delivering adjusted EBITDA, net loss and CAFD of $128 million, $28 million and $30 million, respectively. This represents an increase in adjusted EBITDA of $11 million, an increase in net loss of $26 million and an increase in CAFD of $5 million compared to the same period last year. The increase in adjusted EBITDA was attributable to the contribution from Saeta and increased generation from our solar business, primarily due to our improved resource. These factors were partially offset by a decrease in production from our wind assets and lower net pricing in Texas. The increase in net loss was driven by a gain realized from the sale in 2017 of most of our U.K. portfolio in the second quarter. In addition to the increase in adjusted EBITDA, CAFD was also positively impacted by interest expense savings from our Q4 refinancings in 2017.

In the second quarter, our North American wind generation was lower than expected, whereas production from our North American solar fleet was largely consistent with expectations. Wind production was impacted by greater than normal maintenance, including blade inspections and repairs as well as some residual impacts related to the Raleigh wind turbine outage. Going forward, the LTSAs with GE are expected to provide us with protection against operational issues such as these.

Following the closing of the Saeta transaction, Moody's upgraded our corporate credit rating from B1 to Ba3. To support its upgrade, Moody's specifically cited the upsizing of the equity issuance to fund Saeta acquisition to $650 million. This is expected to allow TerraForm Power to reduce its reliance on corporate debt and improve key credit metrics, including reducing its pro forma corporate debt-to-cash flow ratio towards its four to five target range.

In May, we repriced 300 -- our $350 million Term Loan B at a 75 basis point reduction in the spread to LIBOR to a spread of LIBOR or cost of LIBOR plus 200, yielding projected annual savings of approximately $2.5 million. Furthermore, we are making significant progress executing the $350 million non-recourse debt component of our permanent financing plan for the Saeta acquisition. We closed the first project financing of certain of our unencumbered assets in June, yielding net proceeds of $83 million. In addition, we have launched the second financing, which is expected to net $70 million and close later this summer. Over the next six months, we plan to execute two more project financings to raise the remainder of the $350 million of proceeds. Upon expected completion of the permanent financing plan for the Saeta acquisition, TerraForm Power would restore its corporate liquidity to around $900 million and would have ample dry powder to continue pursuing opportunistic acquisitions originated by Brookfield.

Thanks, Matt. I'd like to close by discussing the impacts of recent policy changes on TerraForm's assets and growth prospects. Solar and wind power have enjoyed an impressive run over the last decade, with nearly 200,000 megawatts deployed in our target markets in North America and Western Europe over the last five years, renewables have transitioned from a marginal resource required meaningful policy support to the lowest-cost provider of incremental generation in many regions. However, despite this, level of market penetration, there has been considerable divergence in government policy towards renewables over the past few months. On the one hand, the newly formed coalition government in Spain, headed by the centre-left Socialist Workers Party, the PSOE, that has traditionally been a major advocate for renewable power has already demonstrated increased support for renewables since coming into office. The PSOE merged the Ministry of Energy into the newly created Ministry of Ecological Transition.

Last week, the CNMC, which is the regulator for markets and competition, issued a white paper supporting a 7.04% to 7.14% rate of return for the next six year regulatory period, a reduction of less than 50 basis points from the current level. Following input from stakeholders, the CNMC will make its formal recommendation regarding the regulated rate of return in the next few months. To the extent the coalition government does not pass a law changes the regulatory return the current rate of 7.4% will remain nonetheless.

On the other hand, Ontario's new government, which ran on a platform of reducing electricity rates in the province by 12%, has recently announced its intention to terminate over 700 renewable power projects who were previously awarded to developers. TerraForm Power has no development projects in Ontario. We do have five utility skilled projects and several small distributed generation projects in the province, all of which are operational. Nonetheless, we do not expect to be materially impacted by this announcement. We are confident that a wholesale reduction in Ontario's feeding tariff for operational renewable projects is unlikely, which would have significant long-lasting negative implications on future investment in Ontario and other stakeholders of various projects, which include Ontario-based banks and life insurance companies as well as Canadian pension funds. Furthermore, our exposure to the Ontario market is limited as our projects in the province account for proximately 4% for our capacity, of which 0.2% from revenue is under the feeder tariff program.

Finally, tariff were levied earlier this year by the U.S. government on imported solar cells and modules have not led to the predicted equipment price increases. Shortly after the tariffs were implemented, the Chinese government suspended issuance of new quotas for solar projects within the country. As a result, there is now substantial global overcapacity of panels as the Chinese market had consumed over 50% of panel supply in 2017. Considering decline downs of net cost, the net result is that capital cost or solar projects in the U.S. is actually declined in recent months.

Since our solar fleet is fully operational, this has not impacted TerraForm Power. However, it has increased risk for solar developers who must forecast module prices and capital cost for billing into RFPs for long-term contracts to support their development pipelines. The transformation of global power grids is still in very early stages and will require hundreds of billions of investment over multiple decades. Going forward, we believe there will be continued uncertainty on the regulatory front. As we build our business will remain vigilant and seek to mitigate our exposure to this risk by diversifying our portfolio and maintaining an active regulatory affairs presence in our markets.

Furthermore, we will look for opportunities to deploy capital as attractive rates of return. Considering Brookfield's demonstrated willingness to provide support as we pursue investments, we believe we are well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities that will inevitably arise. As always, we look forward to updating you on our progress and executing our business plan over the coming months.

First question relates to the Framework Agreement with GE. Is there an option to add additional wind facilities into that contract?

Nelson, it's John. There is not a explicit option to add new projects at the terms that were negotiated. However, we, obviously, have spent a lot of time working with GE, have built a very good relationship and think we've got a very constructive partnership with them with this agreement so we will certainly look to talk with them about adding future projects at terms similar to what we negotiated here.

And then just in terms of the Saeta acquisition, I think you might have touched on it in the past, but are you hedging any of the I guess forecast at CAFD back to U.S. dollars? Or is the plan to, kind of, keep some cash in euros for future investment opportunities there?

We have hedged the majority -- the vast majority of our net investment in Saeta and portion of those hedges are timed to coincide with CAFD. So majority of the CAFD we expect to report from Saeta is hedged over the next 18 months.

So it's more of 18 months rolling perspective?

That's right, currently. And we may seek to extend that depending on the pricing in the market in our view.

And then in terms of Saeta's estimated €5 million of cost savings, I guess, what's the rough run rate that would be realized at the end of this year versus I guess future years? Presumably, it will mainly be public company costs this year and, I think, roughly what does that equate to?

The public company costs are going to be probably about one third of that level, and those will phase in, because there will be some severance costs associated with that. The remainder is going to be more the O&M savings, which will be realized that right now, we're we doing detailed analysis of the O&M contracts. There is not as much opportunity as there is in the TerraForm North American portfolio, because the contracts are closer to market. So we're doing a detailed analysis of when we can bring those contracts, and we're leveraging the work that we've done in negotiating this agreement with GE to develop a view in terms of pricing that we can recently expect to achieve, and we -- but we're confident that we will be able to hit at least $3.5 million of cost savings on the O&M side. But that will take a little bit of time to phase in, so it's probably over the next couple of years.

And just one last question before I get back in the queue. For the taxes win facilities, could you remind me whether those facilities are hedged? I just noticed that the average realized price was about $14 per megawatt hour, I think down from $21, so I wasn't sure whether it's hedged or whether it's -- they saw some curtailment or things like that?

So they are hedged. There is -- the hedge is at the node, and there is a differential between the basis of the hedge and the prices received, so there is some mismatch and that's what leads to some volatility in the average price realized, but it's -- they are technically hedged.

Matt Berger

Mark Strouse

John Stinebaugh

Operator

John Stinebaugh

Ben Kallo

John Stinebaugh

Ben Kallo

John Stinebaugh

Ben Kallo

John Stinebaugh

Ben Kallo

John Stinebaugh

John Stinebaugh

Colin Rusch

John Stinebaugh

