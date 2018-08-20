Barnes & Noble Education: After Integrating Acquisitions, Path To 60%+ Upside Becomes Clearer

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Searcher Investment Partners as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

We believe Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) is fundamentally misunderstood by the investment community and could double in the coming year as investors digest recent acquisitions and better understand the Company’s market position. Since spinning off from its parent company in August 2015, the stock traded down nearly 65% and now trades at only 3.8x LTM EBITDA and a 19% pro forma free cash flow yield. Investors have left the Company for dead as concerns have mounted about BNED’s increased leverage, as well as the secular threats posed by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Chegg (NYSE:CHGG), and other digital competitors. With limited Wall Street research coverage, the Company has been assigned the stigma that it is simply a brick-and-mortar bookseller for college students that will reach the same fate as its former parent, Barnes & Noble (“BKS”).

However, we believe this cursory view of BNED fails to appreciate the Company’s long-standing, embedded relationships with universities / colleges, long-term contracts with those counterparties, high retention rates, improved digital offerings, diversified merchandise offerings, and the reality of the competitive dynamics in the higher education book industry. This view even ignores the fact that results over the past several years have been negatively impacted more by the cyclicality of higher education enrollment than the digitization of text books or new competition. Additionally, at current valuation levels, the market is completely ignoring the value of recent acquisitions, which are very synergistic to its historical core business and broaden the Company’s offerings to various high growth, high margin (50+% EBITDA margin) end markets. Before going into more detail about why the stock trades at its current valuation and the opportunities for BNED to be re-valued, we will first walk through the various segments of the Company.

Overview of Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education (“BNED”) has a more comprehensive and diverse product offering than its name suggests. While it is one of the largest operators of physical and virtual bookstores for college and university campuses, it is also one of the largest textbook wholesalers and inventory management hardware and software providers, as well as a leading provider of digital education solutions. Just last month in June, the Company re-organized the way it reports its financials into three distinct segments: Barnes & Noble College Booksellers (“BNC”: 57% of LTM EBITDA) – The BNC segment is what most people associate with BNED. The Company operates 768 physical campus bookstores (most of which are school-branded) and the corresponding school-branded e-commerce sites. However, the most important thing to note is that these are not simply retail bookstores located near college campuses that compete to sell textbooks. Instead, BNED has contractual exclusivity rights with the university/college in each of these locations, and competitors are not allowed to advertise, set up distribution, or sell directly in or around the campus. The average contract term is 5 years, and despite all of the consternation about competition, the contracts have a 94% renewal rate, resulting in an average relationship tenure of over 15 years. In return for exclusivity, the educational institution gets a percentage of gross proceeds, along with a minimum guarantee. Based on the contracts we have reviewed through the Freedom of Information Act, the average payment from BNED tends to range from 7-12% of gross proceeds. This incentivizes the university to drive as much business as possible to the BNED physical and e-commerce platforms. BNED uses its exclusive access to 5 million students to sell other offerings, including school-branded merchandise and miscellaneous school supplies. The “merchandise” category now represents nearly 30% of BNC segment revenue and carries gross margins 10% higher than selling new books. This, along with offerings such as LoudCloud and First Day (which we will discuss in a later section), has helped to offset headwinds of university/college enrollment and textbook digitization, and will be meaningful growth drivers moving forward.

MBS Textbook Exchange (“MBS”: 36% of LTM EBITDA) – The MBS business was purchased in February 2017 for $174 million in cash. MBS is one of the largest contract operators of virtual bookstores for the institutional client market and one of the largest used textbook wholesalers in the US. MBS operates 676 virtual bookstores for colleges, universities, and K-12 schools that don’t want a bookstore on campus. The wholesale business serves more than 3,700 physical bookstores, including all 768 stores operated by BNC. MBS’s distribution facilities process more than 13 million textbooks annually and have more than 300,000 textbook titles in stock. In addition, MBS provides proprietary inventory management, hardware, and point-of-sale software serving 485 college bookstores.

Digital Student Solutions (“DSS”: 7% of annualized LTM EBITDA) – The majority of the DSS segment was purchased in August 2017 when BNED acquired Student Brands for $59 million. The DSS segment operates in the education technology space and offers multiple direct-to-student businesses focused on study tools, writing help, and literary research, among other service offerings. Key brands include Bartleby.com, 123HelpMe, StudyMode, College Reviews, and majortests.com. These sites generate over 20 million monthly unique visitors and have over 100,000 subscribers across the digital properties. The segment also offers tutoring and test prep services through a recent partnership with The Princeton Review. BNED currently offers these online services directly to students, and increasingly will be leveraging BNC and MBS’s 1,444 physical and virtual bookstore footprint to market directly to students where they serve as the campus bookstore. As we will describe later, DSS represents a large growth opportunity for BNED. Management is investing significant capital in growing the business, and while the segment represents just 1% of revenue, it represents 7% of EBITDA thanks to 50+% EBITDA margins (which would be higher if it wasn’t growing so quickly).

BNED History/Why Does This Opportunity Exist at This Valuation?

We have been following BNED since before it was a standalone company. In early 2015, BNED’s parent company, Barnes & Noble, discussed the idea of spinning its education business from its core retail business (thanks partially to investor pressure). As conversations advanced and this became more likely, investors began to evaluate Barnes & Noble as a sum-of-the-parts story. The thesis was as follows: Barnes & Noble and Barnes & Noble Education were disparate businesses that should have different growth trajectories, capital structures, capital allocation, and shareholder bases, and there were few synergies in keeping the businesses together. In fact, investors believed the businesses would be worth more separate than together, mainly due to each optimizing its capital allocation, but also because they would each eventually be attractive as takeover targets by different suitors. Core Barnes & Noble retail would try to stabilize growth, curb growth spending (mainly from Nook), and return capital to shareholders, while BNED would continue to grow its footprint and invest in top-line growth through diverse product and digital offerings. Investors, mainly event-driven hedge funds, piled into Barnes & Noble ahead of the spin, and the stock was up 30% in the 2 months leading up to the separation. However, following the spin in early August 2015, the operating performances of the two companies haven’t met expectations, and each stock has been down around 65% over the last 3 years.

BNED Stock Price Performance Since Spin

BNED’s stock price has been pressured by a number of factors, including positioning at the time of the spin, limited research coverage, self-inflicted wounds from acquisitions/operating performance, management turnover, and industry headwinds outside of management’s controls. Within the first two weeks following the spin, BNED stock was down nearly 20% on no news. This was because a large portion of the shareholder base consisted of event-driven hedge funds (many of whom we had spoken with) who wanted to “play the event” of the spin and the capital allocation plan of core Barnes & Noble, but had little interest in actually owning a higher education book retailer.

Then, just 4 months into being a standalone company, BNED announced quarterly results that greatly disappointed investors. Comparable stores sales were down 3% (versus an original expectation of flat to -1%), and BNED’s stock price fell 27% on the news. Since that first earnings miss and the initial poor performance of the stock, the previous management team (which came from the parent company) struggled to regain credibility with investors. We believe there have been two main factors that have led to this: 1.) the misunderstood MBS deal that increased leverage at the Company and further exposed the Company to the retail book industry, and 2.) continued weak comparable sales growth rates, which have been interpreted as a result of secular industry issues.

Following the initial earnings miss, BNED stock chopped around until mid-2017, when it announced its first quarterly earnings after purchasing MBS. Management had done a very poor job of explaining the seasonality and strategic rationale of purchasing MBS, and investors were surprised by the results. With limited Wall Street research available, people assumed the worst and saw BNED go from a net cash to a material net debt position to purchase what it had feared was primarily a used physical book distributor. This was exacerbated when the Company purchased DSS fewer than 6 months later to further increase its leverage profile. While we now better understand the rationale behind the transactions and believe both offer significant opportunities (more on that in the next section), the Company has struggled to regain investor’s trust.

The most troubling part of the increased leverage was that it came at a time of consistent underperformance from the Company’s core business. Since the spin, comparable store sales for BNC have been down 2-4% annually. An easy explanation for this by the investment community has been that the Company is facing the same industry dynamics as its former parent and is being “Amazon’d”. After all, the similarities of the two companies have been striking – increased leverage (one to return capital and the other to fund acquisitions), negative growth in the core business of selling physical textbooks, and both stocks are down nearly 65%. It makes sense that BNED has been assigned the same stigma as its former parent and has traded so poorly.

The Barnes & Noble Education Opportunity

However, we believe the market’s interpretation of BNED results and competitive positioning has been significantly misguided. Since Chairman Mike Huseby took over as CEO less than a year ago (old CEO Max Roberts was let go following the botched communication of the MBS acquisition), the Company has been much more focused on its biggest asset: exclusive, embedded relationships with higher education institutions, and their millions of students. This has opened up growth prospects for each of the Company’s segments, which we will describe below.

The Company’s core BNC segment is by far the most misunderstood thing about BNED. With all of the discussion about fears of competition and digitization, the market is missing the primary factor that has driven underperformance of this segment: college enrollment. Although it is not necessarily intuitive, college enrollment is actually counter-cyclical. When the economy is good, jobs are plentiful, and unemployment is low, individuals do not feel the need to pursue higher education to get a good job. However, during times of recession, when companies are struggling, people are having a hard time finding quality jobs, and others are losing their jobs, more people tend to seek higher education. We have seen this play out during the most recent cycle. During/after the Great Recession of 2007-2010, college enrollments were up each year and increased over 15% during that period. However, since the recovery took hold, college enrollments have been down each of the past 6 years. As you can see in the table below, two year community colleges, of which BNED has a disproportionate share, have suffered the worst losses, with enrollment down over 10% since 2013.

Declining college enrollment has an outsized impact on BNED, as it has a physical, fixed cost retail footprint and has material operating leverage to both the upside and downside. Declines have lasted longer than expected and have been responsible for the majority of the decline in comparable store sales. We believe college enrollment is not in secular decline, but it has been the most material cyclical headwind that should be soon abating. With unemployment at recent record lows, we believe we may soon hit an inflection point in college enrollment where it can become a tailwind rather than a continued headwind. The National Center for Education Statistics agrees and expects enrollment to grow by over 10% through 2023. Even a flat enrollment environment (let alone growth) could stabilize BNED comparable store revenues on its own. In fact, with the decrease in college enrollment shrinking, BNC experienced positive comparable sales growth in the most recent quarter for one of the few times since it became a standalone company.

However, we realize college enrollment is out of the Company’s control. Instead, the Company has been focused on numerous growth initiatives that can offset enrollment declines and stabilize BNC revenue even without a change in this dynamic. The most obvious opportunity is growth in the Company’s store base. Since 2012, BNED has grown its physical store count 19% from 647 stores to 768 stores today. The biggest opportunity to continue to grow the store count is from schools that currently operate their own bookstores. Presently, about 48% of colleges and universities operate their own bookstores (this number has slightly declined over time), while the duopoly of BNED and private operator Follett operate 22-24% of stores each, and all other competitors operate about 5%. Therefore, BNED/Follett’s biggest competitors are the schools themselves, not online competitors such as Amazon and Chegg, which is another common misnomer.

We believe the recent decline in enrollment and school funding (especially at the community college level) has created a significant opportunity for BNED to continue to take share as colleges outsource non-core functions. As the chart below shows, state government funding per student has declined 18% on average over the past decade. This decrease in funding, along with the declining enrollment described earlier, is forcing schools to evaluate how to lower their budget. A prime example of this is the Community College of Baltimore County, which has seen its enrollment fall from 72,000 students at the peak in 2009 to 62,000 students today. It recently made a series of changes to reduce spending by $43 million, including using solar energy, contracting out food service and child care, and partnering with BNED to manage its bookstores. While we are confident the enrollment dynamics will eventually change, we do not necessarily believe state funding levels will, so there is a large opportunity for BNED to continue to take share from self-run bookstores and save the college from spending capital on a non-core function.

Aside from physical book retail, BNED is making a serious effort to enhance its digital offerings in its BNC segment. At the time of the spin, BNED’s primary digital offering was Yuzu, which was a wholly inadequate offering that effectively offered a PDF of physical books. For this functionality, the Company was spending nearly $28 million per year in development. While fewer than 25% of students say they prefer digital textbooks, education is becoming more multi-platform. To compete in this arena, the company closed its Yuzu division and purchased LoudCloud. LoudCloud is a digital platform that helps colleges and universities deliver personalized learning and support to their students. It is a cost-effective solution for students and includes videos, activities, and auto-graded practice assessments that faculty can easily customize to align with class objectives. LoudCloud has now been rolled out at 40 colleges and universities. We believe BNED has a significant advantage over publishers such as Pearson (NYSE:PSO), McGraw-Hill (MHED), and Cengage (OTC:CNGO), as it can integrate textbooks and learning material from all publishers onto one platform. Therefore, it is much easier for a student to log onto the school-branded platform and see material for all of its courses, instead of having a different one for each course that has a different platform. This advantage is intensified by the fact that 82% of faculty prefer their students purchase their course material from the school bookstore.

The Company is also using its new digital prowess to launch a program called First Day. First Day is an inclusive access program, in which course materials, including e-content, are offered at a reduced price through a course materials fee, and delivered to students digitally on or before the first day of class. Since 60% of BNED students already purchase textbooks online and pick them up from the book store, this seems like a natural extension for BNED. The Company piloted First Day this past spring and will have it on more than 100 campuses by the fall. Because BNED has partnered with Cengage, McGraw-Hill, and Pearson to provide their e-content through First Day, the students’ content will be fully integrated into the First Day platform. As BNED heads to all-inclusive models, we believe they will have a much higher sell-through and increased penetration.

Much like you will see in other segments, new CEO Mike Huseby is working to leverage the captive network to provide students with new products and services more cost-effectively and in an increasingly relevant and targeted way. The initial foray into this was through selling school-branded merchandise and school supplies. Despite declining enrollment, the Company has continued to grow this category and it now represents nearly 30% of category revenue and a higher percentage of gross margin, as margins are meaningfully higher in this category. The 3.6% growth in merchandise comparable store sales in the most recent quarter was one of the main drivers of the positive comparable sales growth in the segment.

The Company continues to introduce new concepts that we believe will continue to drive merchandise growth, including Promoversity, which is a standalone e-commerce solution that can serve any school, corporation, or group looking for customized apparel, corporate gifts, and novelties, and The Glossary, which offers a convenient location (section of the bookstore) for college girls to buy makeup. The Company is also looking to further integrate its offerings with the University. BNED operates 87 dedicated athletic and alumni sites called True Spirit sites. This was so successful at the University of Washington that they were chosen to operate the school’s entire athletics e-commerce business with their True Spirit site, as well as concession sales at all of their athletic venues and two year-round physical fan shops. As colleges look to outsource more and more functions, there is a ripe opportunity for BNED to capitalize on the basis of their operational prowess.

We believe either a stabilization of enrollments or success in these other growth initiatives will stop declines in the BNC segment. If both turn positive, we believe the BNC segment could grow, which would immediately re-value the equity in a material way. The MBS segment has been the cause of much consternation with investors and its acquisition likely cost the prior CEO his job. However, despite top line falling in the LTM period, the segment still generated $55 million of EBITDA, which implies a purchase price of 3.2x EBITDA and more amazingly 3.3x EBITDA minus Capex, since the segment only has $2 million of capex annually. The fact that EBITDA grew despite slowing top line is a testament to the synergies of the acquisition, as well as margin-accretive growth opportunities in the segment, both of which have just started to be realized.

Just like the BNC segment, MBS partnered with VitalSource to provide e-textbooks. VitalSource is a global leader in digital textbooks, with a broad catalog that accounts for over 90% of core textbooks used at higher education institutions, all available on a single platform. This will help to stem the decline from any transition to digital (although the transition has been slow and looks to have plateaued) and could help to explain the higher margins on lower revenue, since that is the profile of digital offerings. MBS was also selected as a national distributor for rental textbooks offered through McGraw-Hill's newly announced consignment rental program and Pearson’s expanded consignment rental program. Through its centrally located distribution center, MBS will offer the seamless integration of these consignment rental programs and centralized administration and distribution to more than 3,500 stores. These consignment rental programs will also be made available to MBS Wholesale customers, including institutionally run and contract managed campus bookstores, as well as BNC physical bookstores and MBS virtual stores. Other publishers have announced, tested and begun to implement similar rental programs, and we believe BNED is uniquely positioned to leverage its capabilities and experience to drive additional growth.

There are also significant synergy opportunities being realized by having wholesale distribution, physical stores, and bookstores all “under one roof”. The Company routinely transfers underutilized inventory from BNC’s physical locations to MBS, who can then sell that inventory to its school partners. Additionally, 5 of 25 new stores (with no known closings) for MBS were previously operated by BNC and will now become either hybrid relationships where BNC will operate a general merchandise store and MBS Direct will sell the course materials or a full transition to a complete MBS Direct store. This is another synergy related to the acquisition, as this revenue would likely be lost without the addition of MBS.

Clearly, with an implied valuation below the purchase price of 3.3x EBITDA minus Capex, expectations were not high for MBS. However, this segment has surprised to the upside and has shown margin and EBITDA growth. While we believe the discussed growth initiatives are just starting to take hold, any continued stabilization of this segment would be upside to the currently depressed implied valuation and expectations.

DSS is probably the least discussed part of BNED’s business (although BNED itself isn’t discussed much), but we think it offers a platform with the most growth potential in the Company. CEO Mike Huseby agrees, as he specifically called out investing materially in this segment in the coming quarters and year. It also explains why the Company split out this business into its own segment despite it being an immaterial 1% of revenue (although it is 7% of EBITDA thanks to 50+% EBITDA margins). DSS is currently a direct to consumer (student) online product offering, so the segment is building relationships with students both inside and outside of the BNED bookstore network. However, there is a huge opportunity to leverage all of the BNC and MBS properties to really accelerate the awareness and adoption of the direct-to-student services. That can include everything from integration into BNED’s e-commerce site, positioning it as a recommended add-on when a student purchases a textbook or merchandise item, as well as driving the awareness and adoption in BNED’s stores. This campaign will start this fall - when students are back on campus and in stores for fall rush and they're choosing their textbooks, BNED will start marketing these new services that are meant to help drive student success. This is the epitome of the Company’s strategy to utilize its most important asset, which is the relationship it has with thousands of colleges/universities and millions of students.

The Company will grow DSS both organically and through acquisitions, both domestically and internationally. We believe it will be a student hub of services where Student Brands will be the first in that hub (writing and research tools), which will not only help the direct-to-student business but will also help the other segments. BNED will package and price these offerings in such a way that it should exploit the current platform it has in its core business as well. However, this goes beyond the US. The Company recently did a small acquisition in Brazil and sees opportunities in most English and Spanish-speaking countries for now. It already offers services and has 100,000 subscribers in 15 different countries. We believe the recent partnership with The Princeton Review is a good example of the types of programs that BNED will begin to offer to students. This will be purely complementary and create a much easier cross-selling opportunity with the Company’s core book business. While the Company has not disclosed how quickly top line is growing (we will be able to see in the next two quarters), we do know it has grown every quarter sequentially since the purchase and does not have as much seasonality as the other segments. While most investors see this as a throwaway due to its small revenue profile, we think it will soon have a meaningful impact on BNED’s financials. The segment generates 50+% EBITDA margins while spending considerably on growth. With 97% gross margins, this segment could reach even higher EBITDA margins and has incredible incremental margins. In our opinion, the acquisition of Student Brands could not be more complementary to a business model and will become the backbone of this new transformative segment for BNED.

Valuation and Price Targets

To be quite honest, it’s somewhat difficult to do a valuation exercise on BNED when there isn’t a true comp in the market. It’s even more difficult when BNED trades so far below the worst comparable company you can think of. For instance, BNED’s former parent, Barnes & Noble (“BKS”), trades at 4.9x LTM EBITDA (EBITDA that has been markedly declining) and a 7.8% forward free cash flow yield. In comparison, BNED trades at 3.8x LTM EBITDA and a 19% pro forma free cash flow yield. Having followed each of these companies since before the spin, we believe there isn’t much of a comparison between the two, and BNED should trade at a material premium to BKS. With that being said, our conservative sum-of-the-parts analysis is below: Source: Searcher Investment Partners.

For BNC and MBS, we assume 4.5x multiples in our base case, which is reasonable if both continue to have top line declines. As we said earlier, BKS definitely has top line declines, and it trades at 4.9x, despite not having any contracts, any barriers to entry, or any exclusive access to customers. Therefore, we truly believe 5x would be a more reasonable level, although it is not necessary to see material upside in the stock. This is particularly true for MBS, which has only $2 million of capex. Therefore, our conservative base case, which provides over 50% upside, assumes MBS is worth 4.7x EBITDA minus capex, despite EBTIDA growing over the past year and a number of synergistic initiatives that just started.

We truly believe DSS deserves a significantly higher multiple, but because BNED just bought Student Brands for $59 million, we valued it at only 10x EBITDA. We believe this is a depressed EBITDA margin due to the growth spend in the segment, but again, you don’t need heroic assumptions to get meaningful upside. Publicly-traded Chegg Inc. (“CHGG”) offers somewhat similar homework help, course selection, note taking, manuals, and textbook rental services and trades at 36x Forward EBITDA. We would argue that although subscale, DSS has a higher growth rate and 30% higher EBITDA margins, so it should command at least the multiple of Chegg.

The general point of the valuation section is that it is difficult to come up with a valuation well below current levels (our bear case has just 20% downside and would imply a 23% pro forma free cash flow yield) and quite easy to come up with a valuation target of nearly 100% upside (which would still trade at a material FCF discount to BKS).

Risks

Although we believe the downside is muted for the reasons mentioned above, there are several factors we continue to evaluate that could cause us to reassess our thesis. The true bear case is that BNC and MBS growth rates accelerate to the downside and EBITDA falls materially due to the operating leverage embedded in the segments. This has been the primary fear since the spin and is one of the primary reasons the stock has traded so poorly.

We believe the best way to continue to evaluate this threat is to look at contract wins and renewals, as well as the economics of those deals. Much of this information is available through Freedom of Information Act requests to various academic institutions. As mentioned earlier, what we have continued to find during this analysis is that the contract renewal rate has not changed, schools continue to use BNED and Follett when deciding to outsource their bookstores, and most importantly, economics are not materially changing at the time of contract renewal. All of this confirms our thesis that underlying weakness has been due to university enrollment levels instead of structural change in the industry. However, if we begin to see other competitors taking share or contract economics changing for the worse, we would have to reassess our thesis.

The other primary risk we have heard is that the major publishers (Pearson, McGraw-Hill, and Cengage) could try to disintermediate the college bookstores and go directly to the student. While we view this as unlikely for the reasons mentioned above (BNED can integrate multiple publishers on one platform, Universities have the ultimate incentive to drive business to the campus bookstore, and faculty strongly prefer their students use the campus bookstore), we continuously speak to these publishers to learn about their future plans. If anything, we have found their recent integration with First Day and other BNED initiatives as further confirmation that their best path forward is cooperation, and they have continued to move towards that path. Should that somehow change, we would have to re-evaluate our thesis.

Conclusion

We believe BNED is one of the most misunderstood companies in the market today, and it is easy to see why. With crowded hedge funds selling immediately after the spin, along with limited research coverage (only two boutique research firms currently cover the stock), the Company has been assigned the stigma that it is simply a brick-and-mortar bookseller for college students that will reach the same fate as its former parent, Barnes & Noble (“BKS”). Add in management turnover, misunderstood acquisitions, and industry headwinds outside of management’s controls, and you have an under-followed, small cap company trading at 3.8x LTM EBITDA and a 19% FCF yield.

However, we believe the market’s interpretation of BNED results and competitive positioning has been significantly misguided. It ignores the fact that recent underperformance has been due to cyclical university enrollment, rather than secular competition. It also ignores BNED’s biggest asset: exclusive, embedded relationships with higher education institutions and their millions of students. Under the direction of new leadership, we believe the Company is finally capitalizing on these relationships and opening up a number of growth prospects for each of the Company’s segments.

Ultimately, we believe this is an extremely asymmetric opportunity where an investor can win big (50-100+% upside) multiple ways, whether it be from university enrollment stabilizing, acquisition synergies being realized, or the Company’s growth initiatives taking hold. While this upside is evident if our thesis is correct, we also believe there is limited downside, since the stock is already trading at a significant discount to industry competitors and even its former parent BKS.

