Wait For A Drop Before Buying This 4.0%-Yielding Healthcare REIT

Healthcare Realty Trust has solid dividend coverage stats. However, the company is not growing its dividend.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc. (HR) is a MOB-focused healthcare REIT with a growing real estate portfolio and decent dividend coverage stats. The healthcare REIT easily covers its dividend payout with funds from operations, but the company is NOT growing its dividend (even though it could). Since shares are a little expensive, too, I think the reward-risk-combination remains unattractive at this point. An investment in Healthcare Realty Trust yields 4.0 percent.

Healthcare Realty Trust - Portfolio Overview

Healthcare Realty largely invests in medical office buildings in the healthcare sector. At the end of the June quarter, Healthcare Realty Trust's real estate portfolio included 201 properties, representing 14.9 million square feet. The majority of properties are multi-tenant properties.

Source: Healthcare Realty Trust Investor Presentation

The REIT's properties can mainly be found across the United States in big cities with strong economic fundamentals and large populations.

Source: Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust's largest market is Dallas, Texas, which consolidates 15.5 percent of the REIT's investments (based on square feet). The second largest market is Seattle, WA.

Here's a breakdown by market.

Source: Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust's largest tenant is health system Baylor Scott & White Health which represented 9.6 percent of the REIT's revenues over the last twelve months.

Here's a tenant breakdown.

Source: Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust has grown at a fast clip in the last five years, largely because the company is adding new properties to its increasingly national real estate platform through acquisitions. Since 2013, the healthcare REIT has spent an average of ~$212 million per year on acquisitions.

Source: Healthcare Realty Trust

What About The Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust easily covers its dividend with funds from operations, that's the good news. The healthcare REIT pulled in $0.39/share, on average, in normalized funds from operations in the last eight quarters which compares favorably to a $0.30/share quarterly dividend rate. The average payout ratio in the last eight quarters was 76.5 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

While the dividend coverage is good, the REIT does not grow its dividend payout. The company has paid a stable quarterly dividend of $0.30/share for years, and things are unlikely to change any time soon.

HR Dividend data by YCharts

Valuation

Healthcare Realty Trust's shares are a little expensive for my taste at the moment: Income investors pay ~18.9x Q2-2018 run-rate normalized FFO in order to access Healthcare Realty Trust's moderate 4.0 percent dividend.

And here's how Healthcare Realty Trust compares against other REITs in the MOB sector in terms of P/B-ratio.

Your Takeaway

Healthcare Realty Trust is a solidly managed REIT with a strong MOB-focused facility portfolio. The REIT is spending a ton of money on new acquisitions, setting a base for future FFO-growth, and the company handsomely outearns its dividend rate. That being said, though, Healthcare Realty Trust is not actively growing its dividend payout. Together with a rather high valuation on both a run-rate FFO- and book value-basis, this makes for an unappealing value proposition. Healthcare Realty Trust is not a screaming 'Buy' right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.