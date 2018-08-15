Roxgold Inc. (ROGFF) CEO John Dorward on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Roxgold Inc. (OTC:ROGFF) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Kelley Stamm - Manager, IR

John Dorward - President and CEO

Iain Cox - Interim COO

Craig Richards - Principal Mining Engineer

Eric Pick - VP, Corporate Development

Analysts

Rahul Paul - Canaccord Genuity

Tara Hassan - Raymond James

Tyron Breytenbach - Cormark Securities

Operator

I will now turn the call over to Kelley Stamm, Manager, Investor Relations.

Kelley Stamm

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Roxgold's 2018 second quarter results conference call. Please note that certain statements made on today’s call may contain forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. For more information, we refer you to our detailed cautionary note within last night’s press release. Please note that all amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

With us today, we have John Dorward, President and CEO; Iain Cox, Interim Chief Operating Officer; Craig Richards, Principal Mining Engineer; and Eric Pick, Vice President, Corporate Development, all of whom will be available for questions following the call.

I’ll now turn the call over to John.

John Dorward

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. I am pleased to welcome both Iain Cox and Craig Richards to the call today, for the first time. And I look forward to introducing you to our new Chief Financial Officer, Vince Sapuppo, when he joins Roxgold early next month.

Turning now to our second quarter highlights, our safety performance this quarter marked a significant milestone as the team surpassed 5 million hours lost time injury free, since the mine commissioning in 2016. This is a credit to Iain's leadership and demonstrates the strong safety culture that has been established at the mine. I'd like to congratulate the team on this important achievement.

Second quarter saw the continued strong performance at Yaramoko, with gold production of 35,828 ounces from a record quarterly processing throughput for the second consecutive quarter of 75,417 tonnes at an average head grade of 14.4 grams per tonne.

Cash operating costs were low at $424 per ounce and the all-in sustaining cost of $718 per ounce sold, generating cash flow from mining operations of $25.7 million or cash flow per share of $0.07 or CAD0.09.

Our gold production this quarter was driven by improved operating performance from both the mine and the processing plant. 86,831 tonnes were mined during the quarter, which represents a 31% increase compared to the second quarter of the prior year and is primarily the result of increased productivity, where approximately 80% of ore mine came from stoping activities.

Four open stopes were available at the end of the quarter compared to two open stopes at the end of June last year. Average head grade was 14.4 grams per tonne and mill operating time was 95.7%. As a result, gold production increased 28% for the second quarter compared to the second quarter of 2017, and increased 20% to 76,280 ounces for the first half of 2018, compared to 63,564 ounces in the first half of 2017. These results put us in a strong position to achieve the upper end of our 2018 full year guidance range.

As in previous quarters, we have continued to invest in underground development where we have approximately 18 months of development in place, which continues to provide flexibility in mine operations and significantly derisk the operation.

The mine stockpile continues to be equivalent to approximately two months of production. Subsequent to the end of the quarter we agreed a contract extension with AUMS, our underground mining contractor, for an additional 12 months, which also incorporates increased tonnage from Bagassi sale, resulting in attractive unit cost reductions of over 10%.

As I mentioned earlier, this quarter saw record tonnes processed for the second consecutive quarter at 75,417 tonnes, which was 12% above nameplate capacity, and represents an increase of approximately 3,800 tonnes over the first quarter this year and approximately 16% higher compared to Q2, 2017.

This steady increase quarter-over-quarter is a result of ongoing optimization efforts at the processing plants. We also continue to see the processing facility report excellent gold recoveries of nearly 99% for the quarter.

Cost for the quarter came in low with cash operating costs of $424 per ounce produced due primarily through higher throughput, and all-in sustaining costs at $718 per ounce sold, which represents a decrease of 18% compared to Q2, 2017. EBITDA was $23.2 million, and a 51% EBITDA margin was achieved, resulting in strong cash flow from mining operations of $25.7 million or $0.07, CAD0.09 per share for the quarter which was up 38% from Q2, 2017.

Adjusted earnings for the second quarter were $0.02 or CAD0.03 per share. Return on equity was a class leading 26% over the last 12-month period as compared to 25% for the 2017 comparable period.

As you can see by the chart here, the Company continues to have strong mine operating margins. In the second quarter, the mine operating margin increased 15% to $813 per ounce for the quarter compared to $705 in Q2, 2017, while the average realized gold price increased by 3% during the same period.

The cash flow waterfall for the six-month period highlights the expenditures on underground development at 55 Zone and on the Bagassi South Project, where we have invested nearly $10 million year-to-date. The Company has managed this long-term investment while continuing to repay debt and improving our net cash position.

In April, the Company received a reimbursement of $4.5 million of VAT from the government of the Burkina Faso, and subsequent to the quarter end an additional $5 million of VAT was reimbursed in July.

Our balance sheet remains strong with a cash balance of approximately $66 million and debt at $43 million, which we have reduced by 43% over the last year-and-a-half. We are internally funding Bagassi South, our second high-grade gold mine which has a total capital expenditure of $30 million, and have also implemented a share buyback program under which we repurchased approximately 663,000 shares for cancellation during the quarter.

Turning now to the Bagassi South expansion. During the quarter, we received the approval of the Bagassi South mining decree by the Burkina Faso, Council of Ministers, on the same terms as the existing Yaramoko Gold Project exploitation permit. The project construction activities continued to progress according to plan.

The Boxcut excavation has been completed in early July, and haulage road, security building, fencing, settlement pond, and tailing storage facility embankment raise have also been completed. The overhead powerline to Bagassi South was energized last week on August the 6th.

The process plant expansion is also continuing to progress in line with the mine stope date and is on budget. Engineering design and procurement activities as well as the civil works for the plant expansion are now complete. The secondary crusher has now been shipped and is expected to be delivered to site in October and the CIO tank fabrication is underway. The processing plant times are expected to occur largely within plant maintenance stoppages during Q3 and Q4.

We continue to focus on our Regional Exploration program, targeting regional anomalies such as the Boni Shear structure, Haho, Kaho, and Houko. During Q2, approximately 5,000 meters were drilled with current activity focused around the Bagassi South granites. The completed Phase 1 programs have widely spaced drilling on the Boni Shear and the Haho region, have identified several low grade structures for follow-up and confirmed the geological model with pervasive anomalous gold in quartz space.

At Haho, results included a significant intercept of 1.5 meters, at 12 grams per tonne. Regional auger sampling is ongoing in the Kaho area, which once complete, will allow for review and refinement of the current drill plan around the Kaho granite, which presents as an exciting target with extensive anomalous gold in an attractive structural setting.

Diamond drilling activities resumed on the 55 Zone during Q2. A 15,000 meter surface diamond drilling program targeting the flanks of the deposit is underway, aiming to converting inferred resources to indicated resources.

7,600 meters of drilling had been completed by the end of Q2, primarily along the flanks of the deposit at shallow depth. Two additional drill rigs with directional drilling capability are being mobilized to site to assist with deeper conversion drilling as well as targeting extensions for the 55 Zone at depth.

In addition, external consultants are being engaged to undertake a structural targeting exercise at Yaramoko, with the primary aim of refining additional drill targets proximal to the 55 Zone. Diamond drilling has also resumed at Bagassi South, where approximately 7,500 meters of drilling have been completed during the quarter.

In part, this drilling is intended to target the western pod of the QV1 load, which is still open down plunged towards the East, and which intersected 2.3 meters, at 20.9 grams per tonne gold in whole BGS-371 during the quarter.

In addition, a significant number of the holes drilled were targeted in and around areas of historic our seasonal activity to assist with short-term mine planning which results slightly better than anticipated.

A 3000 meter program is also planned for the QV Prime load, testing for structure east of the dock. This program is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2019.

As anticipated, grades were higher in the first half of the year, resulting in the production of 76,290 ounces of gold. While we anticipate a solid second half of the year, we expect to process slightly lower grades in line with demand schedule and we remain confident in achieving the upper end of that guidance range of 120,000 to 130,000 ounces for 2018.

We reiterate our guidance for cash operating costs, which are expected to be within the range of $450 and $475 per ounce, and all in-sustaining cost to be within the range of $740 to $790 per ounce for 2019.

In summary, Roxgold continues to go from strength-to-strength, demonstrated by consistent robust operating performance. We continue to be focused on returning value to shareholders through generating strong cash flow from the 55 Zone, strengthening our balance sheet by growing net cash and continuing to pay down debt, initiating a share buyback program, self funding accretive growth by adding ounces through the completion of the Bagassi South extension, expanding the processing plant to increase throughput by nearly 50% in the very near term, and actively pursuing growth opportunities through our exploration program.

Thank you for your time this morning. And we would now like to welcome any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Rahul Paul of Canaccord Genuity. Your line is open.

Rahul Paul

John, could you provide a bit more color on exploration plan primarily with the 55 Zone? On the expansion potential, you spoke a little bit I think about the reserve conversion, then again, just wondering if - has CSA been able to review the work done so far? Has your understanding of the theology changed? Have they been able to define new targets or is that process ongoing and when do you expect to have new targets define and be able to give us plans in terms of drilling?

John Dorward

So, really I think with the 55 Zone, I guess we tend to look at in three pods. The first is sort of the shallow pods around the mine and we've done some drilling early this year and last quarter, on the [flank east and west flank] deposit and really with an idea to try and see if we can sort of add a bit of material on the edges of the deposit.

And I think fair to say, we had some sort of some mixed results there, we had some winds, we've been able to continue developing on some levels into areas where we didn't think we had sort of economic goals but had some winds there. But nothing chattering on that front, I think there's been some accretive winds from that.

The second so design is really the sort of - I guess the middle what we typify as the middle zone as it's currently defined, and that's really where we have larger areas of inferred material that's - but the drill spacing we look to convert to - to indicate or measured. So, that program is ongoing, and that's a really a mix of drilling from underground from our first underground Diamond drilling platform and also Surface.

As, I think we'd probably discuss in the past but just not really deep enough in the mine from a deep one or ramp perspective to be able to really kill it out from underground, so we're assisting that effort from Surface.

And then I think probably the more exciting aspect is the deeper portions. And again, we sort of look at that and again, if we wanted to drill those out from surface and try and extend the deposit at depth, it would be quite a few years before we were underground far enough to effectively do that.

So, we've decided to bring in some larger, higher powered rigs with directional capability to start targeting that and then if you recall last or late 2016, we had really a breakthrough hole for 426, which was the thickest intercept we'd ever recorded on site.

So, I guess the temptation to try and drill some more of those is just proven too great for us and being rather impatient, I just can't wait the next four or five years to drill it from underground. So, we're going to bring in the big steel and give her the hit in the remainder of this year.

So, CSA, being on sideline, this is team that's been intimately involved with the project for a couple of years now, and we've just had a couple of their very senior structural geologists on site, leading that targeting exercise and they're definitely trying up a lot of new ideas, a new approach, I don't want to spoil surprise, but we're planning to be able to unveil a fairly significant exploration effort, certainly in and around 55 Zone because I feel in my votes that there's going to be something there but also along that corridor from 55 Zone South to Bagassi South and through to Kaho, which really probably in my enthusiastic, amateur geologist perspective is probably the most exciting target we've had for about five years. So, I'm getting a little anxious to get out and test those.

Rahul Paul

Do you expect you'll be able to put that up data out in the next two or three months or maybe sooner than that?

John Dorward

Yes, definitely. We're also in the process of recruiting for some in-house additional expertise. I've got a very short list that's really high powered, so I'm just, we're sort of in the process of finalizing some recruitment and I think that we'll assist as well, but definitely this is a matter of next couple of months for us to be able to outline those plans.

Operator

Your next question comes from [indiscernible] of Macquarie. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

A few questions on my end. The first, are you able to please just outline the COGs strategy and timing on the delivery of forwards related to hedging? And is there potential to increase the ounces delivered in this low gold crust environment?

John Dorward

Very topical question, as I came into the office today to see the gold - was filing around down lower, we had a bit of a chat within the finance team about that. I think we do have the ability to do that. It is part of our project finance packaged with BNP Paribas and Société Générale but I would think that given our track record of being able to accelerate repayments, Yaramoko that they would be favorably disposed towards letting us do that.

So, we would have to go through a process there. However, I think it's something that we would think of buying our way out of that would be a reasonable use of cash providing the gold prices goes back up again.

Unidentified Analyst

And onto the operation side of things, how were the unit costs during the quarter?

John Dorward

Unit costs were excellent. So, we saw quite a big improvement in unit costs quarter-on-quarter largely driven by slight improvement in processing. We dropped processing costs a couple of dollars from - as the tonnes have increased. So, hopefully that's a trend that continues to go forward. And then also in G&A we had some wins and also inventory adjustments. So, we had quite a solid, very solid cash operating cost performance for the quarter.

I think probably the bigger news for us is being a little more forward-looking is that we've renegotiated, we mentioned we'd renegotiated our contract with AUMS, essentially what we've done there is we've put an extension of 12 months on the original four year contract and we've incorporated Bagassi South into that.

And what that allowed us to do because we’ve eaten through some of the initial capital which AUMS had on their books ahead of startup and also the increased tonnage is we're probably looking at unit cost reduction in mining in the order of early double digits.

So, we feel pretty good about that I think in this environment to renegotiate a contract that's two and half years old, and be able to see a cost reduction, is a good outcome and I think speaks for the fact that the productivity levels at the mine are being very good, and we've also got some more tonnes to advertise some of those fixed costs across.

So, we think in the coming quarter and those rates are on foot now. So, they apply as of the July invoice. So, I think from a cost management and cost reduction perspective, we should be looking pretty good in the quarters going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

And how did the mine grades reconcile with the block model during the quarter?

John Dorward

Very well. So, we had a good quarter for reconciliation. Basically was spot on terms of ounces, a little bit lower in grade but made up with some additional tonnes over the block model.

Unidentified Analyst

And finally the exploration budget you've guided $9 million for the year. Do you think you'll stick with the $9 million or continue the trajectory at a roughly $3.5 million per quarter?

John Dorward

I think we'll probably - I mean we generally spend a little less at this period of the year given the rainy season is on and we slow down on the regional front, but we are still drilling at Bagassi South and 55 Zone.

I think we had a board meeting early this week and I was sort of warming everyone up to potentially increasing that. I think some of the deeper drilling if we get through that and also some of the targets that CSA is generating, I think they're just really too compelling to not go and drill. And now that we have the capacity to drill the big rigs from surface, I think we'll probably look to edge that up a little bit but I'd be sort of probably getting the cart ahead of the horse if I started talking number, but I think it's a reasonable assumption going forward.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Tara Hassan of Raymond James. Your line is open.

Tara Hassan

Just a quick questions, John, to go back to what you were talking about on the 55 Zone and so. Can you maybe touch on previously when you talked about how the reserves behaved on the reduced drill spacing and then sort of how you reconciled in that areas - in the upper areas if we're looking at a handle on sort of what the resource can behave like further down. And when should we start to see results from that until program?

John Dorward

I think fair to say that I think the results have been pretty encouraging so far. Craig, anything to add on that front?

Craig Richards

Usually when we drill in the past to our experience on 55 Zone is that as we infield and get more data that there is a slight increase in the grade and tonnage in each area.

John Dorward

So, I'm very keen to see that trend continuing.

Tara Hassan

And just to touch on sort of recent events in Burkina obviously it's pretty sad news out of summer fall this week, can you maybe touch on what's happening regionally and how that's changing? And I know it's a different part of the country and certainly different security concerns there but maybe touch on how that's influencing anything you’re doing like your motto?

John Dorward

We continue to be, we're actively reviewing the security situation in Burkina. Our security manager and his assistant manager have been in Burkina for a long time, both members of the French military, who've been working in Burkina for many, many years, and have excellent contacts in the military and the joined armory et cetera in terms of been trainers of those - of units within those areas.

And I think the network of being able to get information is good. And I think there's been a level of activity generally sort of around the northern portions of the country in the more porous border regions that is being sort of ongoing for some time and it's been a big focus for the Burkina Faso military and also some of the foreign military's that are involved in the area.

There's been a couple of isolated -we do good. I think it's probably fair to say that the security forces in Burkina had some success recently in interdicting some of those groups. So I think their intelligence apparatus is working more effectively as time goes on. So that's I guess being encouraging there.

The incident that you referred to I guess was probably a different type of incident in terms of the methodology it is. So that’s something that we’re looking at to take into consideration about how we conduct our own business and what we should be doing and if we should be doing something different.

I mean we operate in a I guess some more populated part of the Burkina Faso. So less maybe communication lines are slightly better intrepidity is something that we've taken - obviously taken note of and sort of working to see what the appropriate response should be. But I'll leave that to the experts in the company and their context to sort of further develop.

Operator

Your next question comes from Tyron Breytenbach of Cormark Securities. Your line is open.

Tyron Breytenbach

Congrats on the quarter, I’m pretty excited to see how this deep directional drilling pans out. So just a couple of follow-up questions from me. The first one is on the processing obviously a record quarter on that front, is that just purely the team you really tightening the screws or are we trying to see some of the capital in anticipation of the Bagassi expansion opening up throughput at the moment?

John Dorward

Basically that’s really the team processing the - optimizing the process so it really hasn't been anything from the Bagassi South expansion that’s come to bear in an operational sense. If you look at the photos I think in some of our publications you can see the civil works have been completed and we are now starting on the steelwork et cetera. So but none of its actually been switched on. So it is very encouraging to see the regular days that are in excess of 900 tonnes per day.

I think not to take any other credit away from Nick our Processing manager and Iain on site, but I think having 80% of the ore feet come from stopes also helps though a better fragmented ore coming in. I think - we sticked out the original build as I am sure you’re aware on the high side with more power in the SAG mill motor and everything. And at the end of the day it’s a well-built project and it’s used very proven equipment and it’s all been sourced from the proper vendor. So it all sort of name brand componentry et cetera. So we haven’t checked or anything or anything like that we are not inventing a new process or anything.

So, I think it’s good equipments being maintained and operated exceptionally well and a slightly better a bit of a win from the blend that all that’s coming up in terms of fragmentation. But it’s been very impressive to see how they’ve really been able to do it and maintain that high availability as well, as well as the three puts. We had some of the significant maintenance items coming through and being taken care of mill relaunch et cetera and the mill just keeps on chewing away.

Tyron Breytenbach

Nice work by the team inside and I appreciate that color it will help us model in the next couple of quarters out. And then just back to Rahul’s question on the deep drilling. So I think in April last year you guys gave us a potential mine schedule post-conversion of some of the inferred material. What's the next milestone for us to get sort of more formal technical report and how we model the years beyond 2023 because it’s looking very likely that you’re not going to shut this thing down at 430 meters it still capacity for the ramps. So what’s the next sort of guidance there?

John Dorward

So I think we’ll - so we will have end of the resource reserve statement come out sort of publicly in line with our full year financials next year. I know that’s a fair way, so I think what we’ll try I mean they were to do is provide plenty of information flow. Now that we’ve got those result geared up and running.

So what I would anticipate you'd be able to see is more confidence in that sort of near-term reserve and resource numbers as we convert some of that in. I mean the challenge we’ve always had is the sort of the geometry of the ore body in - it's pretty sickly dipping, it’s part of the reason why mine so well. But it also remains it sort of runways at depths pretty quick.

So that challenge is always been about drilling at depth and getting the appropriate level of drilling spacing in testing. I am aware that some people need - we’re probably in a bit of showing the market at the moment. And I think sitting in within Roxgold everyone is very confident that ore body continues to dip. I think what we probably decided to do is bring a little bit of that forward. So I think we are intending to - we’re planning to sneak a few holes deeper because that hole 476 as I referred to earlier.

I mean we saw that as a real game changer back in end of 2016 and it sort of - I am sort of getting used to things not creating as much of a splashes I would think they should but I am a bit biased but I think it would be nice to follow that up. And I think that would provide a little bit of clarity as to really what happened at depth. I mean this is a deep rooted system it's going to go for a long time. I think we feel confident about depth, but I think it's probably the holding on us to provide a little bit of additional evidence through the drill bit to help other people get there.

So I don’t want to grudge people their opinion but I think we need to step up to the plate and provide some additional information and evidence to support our higher degree of conviction on the asset it's opened.

And I think that flow through to some of the work we're doing around that sort of Yaramoko Shear I mean it’s obviously a fantastic structural setting to have three deposits now running plus half an ounce it’s a going to be more of them. I don’t have any data about that we just got to get out and do work and pin them down.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I will now return the call to John Dorward for closing remarks.

John Dorward

I'd like to thank everybody for joining the call today. If anyone has any follow-up questions, please address them through myself or Kelley and we look forward to speaking to you again when we report our third quarter results and also our ongoing exploration efforts. So thank you very much and have a good day.

