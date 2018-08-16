Global Gaming 555 - Q2 Results Analysis

The company is not sacrificing income while aggressively growing, in CFO words: "growth under profitability is what we aim for".

International expansion underway: after obtaining the Estonian license, Ninja Casino will be soon launched in this country. In July, the full version of SpelLandet was launched.

Net gaming revenues (NGR) from Ninja Casino increased 26% Q/Q. During the first month of Q3, they were higher than those from Q2 as a whole.

Strong balance sheet with approximately 20% of the market cap held in cash.

If you are not familiar with Global Gaming 555, please read my investment thesis.

Results analysis

The following graph illustrates that the exponential revenue growth continues.

Source: Global Gaming Q2 Report

Income has increased 133% compared to Q2 2017 and 15% compared to the previous quarter. It is remarkable that all this growth is organic, showing that the company is increasing its market share in a growing market.

The company's strong balance sheet, with a net cash position of 202M SEK (after paying the annual dividend), which corresponds to approximately 20% of their market cap, allows them to explore acquisition opportunities. I expect this cash position to be over 300M SEK by the end of the year. Nonetheless, the possibility of being acquired by a bigger player is not deniable due to their reduced market cap, around 1000M SEK, and their trading price multiples, lower to peers.

Key figures for the quarter and semester are summarized in the following table.

Source: Global Gaming Q2 Report

Regarding the EPS, the company did an internal group transaction that has resulted in non-recurring taxes amounting to 7.1M SEK, which affected the profit after tax negatively.

As indicated by management in the previous quarter, contracts with payment providers have started to be renegotiated, thus increasing operating margins. The company expects further cost declines in coming quarters.

Marketing expenses are flat around 30% of revenues. I do not expect a reduction under these levels considering the international expansion and organic growth pursued.

Staff costs increase impact is expected to be offset by the economies of scale associated to growth.

Valuation

In order to better reflect the company's financials, with the help of Q2 results, I have adjusted my valuation table with the following modifications:

Increase in 2018 estimated revenue considering a quarterly growth of 10% for the last quarters.

Decreased EBIT margin from 19% to 18%.

An actual share price of 29.8 SEK has been considered in order to obtain the EV.

The rest of the assumptions are the same as in my first article, including a 10x EV/FCF multiple for the target share price at the end of 2020.

Consequently, I have reduced my target share price from 54 SEK to 52 SEK. The estimated CAGR is around 25%, excluding dividends, which represent a 4.6% yield at actual prices.

Conclusion

These results confirm our best expectations, with the brand Ninja Casino strengthening and the brand SpelLandet becoming fully operative, and the company fulfilling the milestones towards their international expansion and adaptation to the Swedish market regulation in January 2019.

The Swedish license obtention could be a great catalyst during Q3 or Q4.

In addition, we have a great opportunity of taking profit of two market inefficiencies:

The company is still unknown outside Sweden. For instance, Q2 results have only been published in Sweden. They will be released in English in the next days. At the end of the quarter, there were only 4258 different shareholders.

The company's market cap is under 120M$, so many funds are still not able to become shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLOBAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.