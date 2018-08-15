Pershing Square Holdings Ltd. (PSHZF) CEO Bill Ackman on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:PSHZF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Bill Ackman - CEO & Portfolio Manager

Bill Ackman

Bill Ackman

We had a little bit of feedback by the way on your line, if you can make sure to mute your line during the call. Reminder, we distribute a legal disclaimer available on our website before each of these calls, I encourage you to read it. If you have -- we're going to answer questions that we've received in advance of the call. Future questions can be sent to ir@persq.com. We have a replay of the call available for two weeks until August 29th that midnight or and that is available at www.pscmevents.com.

We did something little bit different this quarter. We issued the letter last week and giving you an opportunity to read it in advance the call. As a result, we’re not going regurgitate really anything that we said in the letter. We’re kind of focused on toward the key issues with respect to the portfolio, individual companies that we own, and then address the questions that we received. We are limited somewhat in questions that we can answer or topics, regulatory reasons because we’re on the Board of Directors because maybe in the possession of material nonpublic information, but subject to those constraints we do our best to provide transparency.

We made very good progress since the end of Q1. Year-to-date, performance has been quite strong and the funds are up, call it 11 to beginning all most approaching mid teens. We will publish our actual results at the end of the business day today. Portfolios are very much fully invested. We have a new investment which we’ll not disclose in detail on this call. We will give you little -- it represents about 10% of our portfolio and with that we are largely fully invested firm wide.

With that, I’m going to turn it over to Charles Korn, who is going to talk to us about kind of high level important development, ADP during the quarter. Charles.

Charles Korn

Sure, thanks Bill. So, overall, we are pleased with progress in the quarter at ADP. Maybe just point out three things that I want to touch on above and beyond what we already referenced in our letter, so most significantly ADP hosted its first Analyst Day in June. This is the first Analyst Day since 2015 and the Company highlighted the product portfolio, improved business trajectory and the revised midterm outlook.

Overall, I'd say that the Analyst Day was well received by shareholders. Importantly, the Company introduced fiscal 2021 guidance, which was centered around EPS of approximately $7 per share and these projections represent substantial increases relative to management prior guidance.

That being said, we believe there continues to be a significant opportunity for ADP to exceed the new fiscal 2021, $7 dollars EPS guidance. And for future accelerated progress thereafter, we detailed these views extensively in the letter that we published back in June, which is available on the PSH website.

With respect to actual quarterly earnings, the Company reported fiscal Q4 earnings and introduced fiscal 2019, guidance, recall that their June year end filer. For fiscal Q4, results were very strong evidenced by accelerating year-over-year bookings growth, strong top line growth and evidence of significant operational margin expansion in the quarter. They’re also aided by the benefits of tax reform.

With respect to fiscal 2019 guidance, the Company provided initial views which centered around EPS targets of $5.12 to $5.21 of adjusted EPS, and we believe that this guidance is a positive step towards their long-term fiscal 2021 targets. However, the remains a significant opportunity for continued operational margin expansion in the coming years at ADP as they narrow the gap and employer services relative to that businesses structural potential.

Last thing worth mentioning at the June Analyst Day, ADP announced that their CFO, Jan Siegmund, who is held in high regards by shareholder, will be leaving the Company once the replacement is identified. We believe that the hiring of a new CFO with operational experience and executing business transformations would be well received by shareholders and we look for news there.

Just to summarize, we -- it’s been basically a year we filed 13D on ADP, I think second week of August about maybe August 7th or 8th, I think the timeframe like that. We’ve owned the stock over the period and we’re obviously quite pleased with the stock price and progress that’s has been made here, stock prices of about 35% over the period.

As you know unlike really other investment currently in the portfolio, this investment we hold a large portion that we own through for the most part deep in the money options that we purchase at the time of our investment in the Company and we’re struck at 50% to 60% of the market price of stock in time and we did so because of our view that this is an amazing business that could support investment grade, we call it triple B type leverage in it consistency

Free cash will character et cetera, but for business reasons the Company itself is basically unleveraged. We've added some nonrecourse leverage in the form of deep in the money long dated options, so while the stock is up 35%, our investments appreciated meaningfully more than that because of the large component of this investment that we held through deep in the money options.

Anything you should note is that we did not follow up with directors on an ongoing deadline for ADP, which passed in the last week and what you can conclude from this is that we’ve been pleased with the interactions we had with the Company. We think the business is making good progress and we are looking forward to your continued progress and success.

Charles’ point about Siegmund, we had -- he’s someone I think we and other shareholders thought highly of, it’s also -- that being said it is an opportunity for the Company when a key role like this becomes available and we’ve shared our views with management about the opportunity they have and they clearly understand the opportunity to bring in someone here who could not just -- we’re not really looking for an accountant in this role.

You’re looking for -- there’s really the number two executive of the Company. And the I think the Company under shares that point of view and I think they're looking for a talented person to take, to take the seat but we do think it is a very important seat and not a common in terms of we have sold stock in this company. This was at one point we own something like 7% or of the Company or even more on a beneficial basis.

Obviously with stock price increase and in light of the leverage of the position of this proved to be what was very large position became even larger position and we and we had some redemptions and some of the private funds and the combination of those things cause us to sell down on some of our stakes. So, the sales that you’ve seen by us over the last several months and you may see some in the future for similar reasons are not our thing.

We don't like this investment in fact we like a lot. We do need to manage the portfolio overall in light of just the relative waiting with respect to different holdings. We actually have purchased additional shares in our co-investment vehicle, Pershing Square VI, which has several years to go because that vehicle is a close system and has not had redemptions and there are no concentration limits because it's a fund of one equity, so to do like ADP, and you should not look at our stock sales we’re suggesting otherwise.

With that, I want to turn it over to Ryan Israel just to update us on our restaurants brands. We just briefly kind of comment on performance, ADP year-to-date is up around 22% and about 19 percentage points of that came in the second quarter, go ahead, and that's the stock price not adjusted for the inherent leverage of the where we own a good chunk of that investment.

Ryan Israel

So for restaurant brands, I just highlight a couple key things from the quarterly earnings reports. First Burger King and Popeyes continue to show very strong growth. And on Tim Hortons, we think that the turnaround taking place will ultimately successful. We think management is doing the right things and over time that will be reflected in results. So if you recall last quarter, we talked about how the Company had installed a new management team at Tim Hortons and unveiled the winning together plan.

On the earnings call, the Company talked about several new initiatives that are being rolled out in the coming quarters. So for example they talk about All Day Breakfast, which their consumer survey showed people had a lot of interest in purchasing sandwiches in the afternoon and also that it would increase the frequency with which I guess visited the store. Additionally, they talk about things like adding a kids menu and further developing a mobile platform as drivers are future increases in same-store sales of Tim. And we think the Company is doing all the right things to ultimately get that business back on track to its historical levels of growth.

The other positive development for Tim is that we think the unit growth remains on track. This quarter the Company announced an agreement with the current Burger King franchisee partner in China to open up 1,500 stores, which is about 30% of the current Tim Hortons store base today and could result in nearly doubling the rate of growth that they’ve had in the store base over the next decade when they plan to develop these units.

Bill Ackman

Thank you, restaurant brands have contributed about 280 basis points of actually the stock is up to 280 basis points year-to-date despite we think good business performance. We think the stock is being held back by? around Tim Hortons and resolving that those questions with improved performance I think will lead to meaningful stock price appreciation. We do think this is quite a cheap stock in light of the very high quality nature of the business. This is one of the greatest free cash flow stories in some sense of all time. Business $30 plus billion enterprise which has been spent normal amount of money on CapEx it’s really remarkable very high-quality company.

Also on the restaurant business probably this has been our biggest contributor year-to-date. It's up 71% before today's move the stock is up a lot today and last I checked up of $18 a share on an analyst upgrade. Maybe I'll start their Anthony, we do our own work, but obviously analyst is having impact of stock and with the change to clear big huge change in sentiment on Chipotle, what the analyst say and wide stock at 70% this year?

Anthony Massaro

Sure, so it’s interesting I think the primary reason that the stock is up this year is frankly optimism around the new management team's ability to turn around the Company and really reignite and drive long-term growth. And the management team laid out a lot of the detail behind how they're going to do that in a special call they held in late June. What was interesting is that, the stock actually fell quite a bit after they held that call. I think a lot of people expected them to give out quantifiable three year target, which are a lot easier obviously for messages to digest. And instead they went through a lot of the qualitative initiatives.

Now as investors and analysts have actually done work on those initiative to understand how they can contribute what you have seen is the resulting change in sentiment and the way that analyst upgrades. In fact, the Morgan Stanley note that came out this morning talks about things like digital like menu innovation like loyalty, et cetera and how they can really reaccelerate same-store sales and these are all the things that management explained on the call they held in June.

So what management said is, one, the turnaround is going to be ignited by a cultural transformation of the Company and the people transformation. They want to make the Company a lot more disciplined, a lot more results focused and a lot more scrappy or aggressive, hard working, et cetera focus. The initial stages of that transformation will include a relocation of their headquarters. They are going to be closing their offices in Denver and New York and opening a new headquarters office in Southern California, which should help them attract needed talent in areas such as menu marketing analytics, digital, and human resources.

They are streamlining the corporate structure. They're eliminating two management layers to really speed up decision-making. And then to drive sustained growth perhaps the most important thing that the new CEO, Brian Niccol, talked about on the call, was a stage gate process where they're going to really test learn and iterate on each new initiative that they have to really make sure that they're confident and the probability of that initiative success before rolling it out nationally. And a couple examples of initiatives that are in various stages of that stage gate process right now are bacon which was just tested at the test kitchen in New York, the next kitchen downtown as well as nachos which is being tested in several different metro areas right now.

Management plans to shift their marketing approach from a promotion driven strategy, a lot of buy one get one to a really centralized brand building strategy. They aimed to elevate Chipotle from the food brand to a purpose driven lifestyle brand, which means the brand with which people really want to identify and be seen and fits their daily routine. They plan to launch a loyalty program in 2019 after testing it later this year. That will be their first ever ongoing loyalty program. And management also shared on their Q2 call some initial results from a comprehensive consumer research project that they are conducting, and perhaps most interestingly then they found is that the Chipotle brand is exceptionally strong with millennials and also with generation Z relative to most other food brands.

A - Bill Ackman

Generation Z for those of us are not part of generation Z is…

Anthony Massaro

Right, really like today's teenagers and younger, so the growth is sort of -- the Chipotle is in the right cohort right. We would much rather be strong with generation Z and millennials than with baby boomers for obvious reasons.

Bill Ackman

Excuse me.

Anthony Massaro

No, look I think they are strong across the board but they are exceptionally strong with younger people which we find very exciting. In the near term, the Company is focused on improving operations so I think there is some progress that’s been evident so far. Employee turnover has decreased quite significantly, along with guest complaints and concurrently guest satisfaction scores have risen.

But there's still a lot of work to do here to improve consistency and excellence of operations and improving throughput, which is down about 30% from peak levels is something they are really focused on, and that’s something the Morgan Stanley analyst highlighted this morning. He believed the throughput can be returned to sort of best practices that that alone could provide a 4% lift to same-store sales. And the Company is also rolling out new training materials as well as redesigning its sales forecast thing and labor scheduling tools to schedule labor a lot more accurately and efficiently.

And digital sales are also growing like a weed. They grew 33% in Q2 from 20% growth in Q1. Delivery sales quadruple as they introduced a partnership with the third-party provider, DoorDash. The Company's rolling out their technology enabled second make line on an accelerated basis. They want to get it to cover every store by the end of 2019, up from 500 stores today. And that really enables the Company to stores today and that really enables the Company to deliver digital orders accurately and efficiently without disrupting front of house operations and they held their highest digital sales they ever on July 31th with National Avocado Day, and they serve customers 700,000 avocados across the country. On deal on, so early stages here, but were very optimistic about what we’re seeing.

Bill Ackman

So I think what’s interesting look at chipotle, you give Steve enormous credit for building a great brand and a great concept and also for the handoff to Brian Niccol and I think getting the right -- it’s kind of probably best example I can think of in a while of the impact of the new senior CEO stepping in to a situation stock was low 260s when the Company announced that we were looking for new CEO and today's over $500 a share where it is with this moment. And that's a big move. It’s been a seat for 120 days or something, I mean.

Anthony Massaro

That’s right, since early March.

Bill Ackman

On that why don’t we actually jump to Lowe's because I think you if you look at Pershing Square over a long period of time, the second half of our history, we created a lot of value in situations where we’ve been helpful in bringing in an executive or like in the case Lowe's where we took a stake in a business where research was underway, and they made the right choice and we think Lowe's made the right choice.

We would not have the opportunity to meet Marvin Ellison, yes, he is a busy man, but we did a lot of due diligence on potential CEO candidates who could run this business and his name kept coming up as the number one choice, and we did a fair amount due diligence on him. We’ve got comfortable that the Company was running a very good process and shared our views on, who the top few candidates were. And then that we are fortunate that they were able to recruit Marvin and we’re excited to see him do his job. So, Ryan, why don’t you update us, always that’s the biggest headline earnings are not out yet.

Ryan Israel

Next week, yes, it will be the first time Marvin will have an opportunity to speak with the analyst community, and then we expect over the coming months, he'll lay out more of his longer-term vision that an Analyst Day, which is scheduled for December so that may be an opportunity for him and team it has hired to layout the plan.

Bill Ackman

And actually what’s interesting is we bring in a new executive, the earnings actually don’t really matter certainly the way we think about that. What can we reported in the earnings report is the past. And what you own this company for what the changes that are going to be made to make the business more successful in the future. So we’re certain to be different to what the earnings are next quarter. I'm sure people will trade around those earnings, but obviously we will -- go ahead, Ryan.

Ryan Israel

Sure, as we wrote about in the letter on that point, there is an enormous difference between the current earnings base and the margin in the same-store sales between Home Depot and Lowe's. Even though we think that there very similar competitors and so that gap actually, if you go back before the financial crisis. Lowe's is thought to be the better run company, outperform Home Depot on a variety of metrics, same-store sales, things like that.

Since the financial crisis that really turned around and as you mentioned, I think what’s interesting to us as Marvin was a key part of that transformation at Home Depot, one of the most senior executives there. And Lowe's, we think really has some problem since the financial crisis of adjusted execution management. So now they get new CEO on, there is an enormous opportunity to close the gap is developed over the last seven years.

We think Marvin and any team that is hired have experience and capabilities and just a little bit on that team. Marvin started in July and not even a month and half year he has already done several things that we think are very impressive. He hired most of the senior team already and that includes quite a few executives who actually work with him at Home Depot during the transformation.

We done a fair amount of work on Marvin and also these new executives are really excited about their skill sets. There is knowledge of working together an overall their ability to make meaningful improvements and we think a lot of them can be quick improvements at Lowe's. The second thing Marvin already done he redesigning the organizational structure, so Lowe's had a little bit of the unique structure and retail and Marvin has implemented a structure which is very similar to what Home Depot had. So we’re excited about the quality of the people that Marvin has already been able to recruit. We’re excited about Marvin and we think that they are moving very quickly.

Bill Ackman

Great and we’re looking forward to hearing from him on the quarterly call. Just a brief comment on our position in Lowe's, our 13F which we filed yesterday disclosed the common stock we own. In addition, we have a large amount of shares under forward contracts for some technical reasons, but that give us the same sort of one for one economic exposure with the companies, so it’s a good-sized position. It contributed -- I guess this is the stock price performance year-to-date, it's as I dictated on mid-18.

Ryan Israel

We're up about 15% so far in our average cost and that does not really reflect in our view any of the potential opportunities in the future, which we think Marvin and his team will be able to execute on.

Bill Ackman

Yes, so we think it’s a quite good opportunity.

Unidentified Company Representative

Mondelez, year-to-date stocks down 100 basis points or so what's going on?

Unidentified Company Representative

Right, so a pretty uneventful quarter for the Company I think they reported underlying organic sales growth of about 2% quarter of that from volume and the balance from pricing. Their global category growth for cookies and crackers and chocolate and gum globally improved from 2% last year to 3% year-to-date, so it’s about a 100 basis points gap right now between where the Company is growing and where their categories are growing. That is due primarily to share losses in Brazil, which is going to a tough recessionary environment as well as their U.S. gum business which is a category that frankly looks like it's in structural decline.

Mondelez sees that growth, there are 2% growth approaching 3% overtime as they work to fix those issues in Brazil in the U.S. and as their share gains elsewhere globally which are actually happening right now accelerate. And as of sign of that confidence they raised their full year organic growth guidance from 1% to 2% initially to the high end of that range, which frankly, given what they've delivered already here is quite conservative.

As I did mentioned you, Billy, mentioned the stock was down a bit year-to-date, a lot of that is due to just a rewriting of the sector frankly, so as interest rates have gone up as concerns about growth for package food particularly in the U.S. but also, more probably in consumer products globally the sector multiples and sort of committed and than if you look at the other companies in the sector that most of them are down quite a bit more.

So, I think you Mondelez continues to grow earnings and their earnings are -- will increase at a double digit rate this year excluding currencies that should be basically neutral this year may be very slightly negative. So the business continues to perform and the next catalyst will be the new CEO we will lay out his strategic plan on Friday at September 7th, a three-year plan. He has been in the seat since November, so it really his first time to address investors and communicate what he plans to do over a longer period of time.

Bill Ackman

Howard Hughes, why don’t you update the quarter? And then I have few thoughts on the stock price.

Ben Hakim

Sure. Just touching on some of the key developments in the quarter as its 60 acre Ward Village development in Honolulu, Howard Hughes is now nearly sold out of inventory at the full condo towers it has under construction. They also launched presales on a 751 unit condo tower at the beginning of the year, and in just seven months the tower is now already 67% presold and Howard Hughes will begin construction on this tower later this year. With only 25% of its entitlements utilized continued strong demand for condos and 30% gross cash margins on its condo sales.

We think Ward village offers a substantial value creation opportunity for Howard Hughes over the next decade. In its operating asset portfolio, Howard Hughes announced several new developments and increased its estimated stabilized net operating income or NOI to $309 million, which represents a compound annual growth rate of nearly 30% over the past three years. This growth is NOI has come from organic development opportunities on Howard Hughes's existing land assets and represent only a small fraction of the potential opportunity as it has 50 million, square feet of remaining vertical development entitlements across its master-plan communities.

With a growing percentage of its enterprise value coming from stabilized real estate cash flows, we think it'll become easier for investors to underwrite the business and should attract more traditional real estate investors to the story. At the South St. Seaport, Howard Hughes launched its summer 2018 concert series at its one-of-a-kind rooftop venue and plan to open new restaurants later in the year. They also acquired a one acre parking lot of the Seaport District which is a large development site and could represent an opportunity for Howard Hughes to utilize some or all of its 600,000 square feet of excess air rights of the Seaport.

Now despite this excellent progress during the quarter Howard Hughes's stock price is down approximately 5% after its earnings report last week. We believe this is due to a decline in reported land sales at its master-planned communities in the second quarter, which may have caused some concern among investors who worry their rising rates may slow new home sales. If you look at homebuilder stocks, they have actually significantly underperformed the market this year due to this concern. However, management announced one of their largest book land sales in Summerlin, Las Vegas right after the quarter closed in July and they remain very confident about the landfill pipeline for the rest of the year.

Additionally, Howard Hughes has MPCs in Las Vegas and Houston ranked among the most desirable in the country with very strong continued home sale activity in those communities. So, in summary, we remain impressed with their performance and very optimistic about the best opportunities ahead for the Company.

Bill Ackman

So just briefly to touch on you look at Howard Hughes, we have a superb management team. They are seriously investing in the Company. The CEO has something approaching $250 million in the stock that all of which he acquired with his own money. So that’s obviously a big commitment. And the warranty purchase for $50 million I guess is it earlier this year? How long was that? I don’t remember I think it was really this year.

Unidentified Company Representative

You can't sell our hedge for another five years. We got a totally appropriately incentivized management team they have been executing extremely well. This is one of the few real estate companies in the country that over the last --it’s been eight years, little under eight years since we have been a public company, the stock come from 38 to 127, it sounds like pretty good story haven’t issued any equity in fact become the opposite. They have actually repurchased shares. So it's a closed system. The share counts got down, and the intrinsic value of the business has grown and it's a very unusual model because the Company can self fund its developments we believe adding some items.

So over time you are going to see that operating income go up we think materially. They will be selling lots overtime lots are in effect of liquidating asset and those cash flows will go to build. But the more lots you sell the more desirable between these are for retail, office, other commercial uses we retain that land it can build assets so that we can own for long-term. So it’s a very interesting business. As a public company we think it still struggles to get respect. An analyst Jeffries came out with a very well done research report in the last four five weeks price target or NAV estimate of…

Unidentified Company Representative

Just 170s, they just reduced to 160.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, $160 a share. And I don't think that we think that underestimates the intrinsic value of the business. So we think this is a very interesting company and over time as it becomes more and more cash generative my expectation is that share count goes down further, if the Company continues to trade at a big discount to the value with assets. Okay, with that I think we're going to turn to Feroz to update us on UTX United Technologies.

Unidentified Company Representative

Sure, thanks Bill. So, on the surface United Technologies reported strong revenue growth which grew 6% organically, this quarter. This is now the fourth quarter in a row that organic revenue growth has been about 5%. And the Company also increased its outlook for the full year for the second time already this year. But looking underneath each segment the results were actually quite mixed, so nearly all the profit growth was driven by the aerospace businesses whereas the commercial businesses which are CCNS and OTIS reported results that were quite soft.

These divergent results further reinforce the logic of the business separation in our view as we believe the strength in the aerospace business is not being truly reflected in UTXs stock price. UTX still trades between 16 and 17 times. Our estimate of this year’s earnings giving full effect to Rockwell Collins transaction, which we believe is significantly below the intrinsic value of the business. The Company also continued to study its portfolio options and on the call UTX’s CEO, Greg Hay has mentioned that “all options are on the table.”

We believe this includes the affirmation through with one of the Company as well as business divestitures. And we expect the Company to come back announce the results of this portfolio later this year. As for Rockwell Collins, the Company reiterated that they expect the transaction to close in the third quarter and the Company was actually in the market earlier this week to raise about $11 billion of debt to fund the deal. So it all seems on tracking as we wait the Rockwell Collins transaction and the results of the portfolio review.

Bill Ackman

Thanks very much, Feroz. Platform, we had a material development during the quarter. Ryan, do you want to update us?

Ryan Israel

Sure, so Platform announced the sale of its ag business for $4.2 billion this quarter to the Indian agrochemicals firm UPL. This will actually complete when it closes the transaction and the business separation that we announced about a year ago. And we think that $4.2 billion all cash it represents full value to the ag business and it also will significantly deliver platforms balance sheet.

Bill Ackman

And what’s interesting, as it's full value for Platform to sell this standalone asset. What is it represents from the acquirers perspective?

Ryan Israel

It’s also an attractive deal. So strategic company that has a lot of overlapping opportunities on the cost base as well as an opportunity to expand its portfolio effectively go up market for UPL can bring to revenue synergies as well. And so these one of those deals where both parties can achieve their own goals by this transaction.

Bill Ackman

And what are UPL's estimate synergies and cost synergy?

Ryan Israel

There in the hundreds of millions of dollars with over $200 million worth of synergies on base of about 400, and changes of EBITDA, so they are very significant.

Bill Ackman

Right so arguably to them this is an incredibly accretive transactions.

Ryan Israel

That's right, and we think that the share price performance announced after they announced the transaction speaks to the excitement that both they see in the analyst and investor see in the transaction.

Bill Ackman

Share price of UPL.

Ryan Israel

Correct.

Bill Ackman

Okay, so wanted to talk about Platform that we own.

Ryan Israel

So for Platform, we also think this is a good deal offer for platform shareholders and for the Company. As mentioned we like the price of the deal as well as we like the fact that it deleverage is in a very quick way. The Company balance sheets, so the Company today is levered about six times net debt even to EBITDA before the deal closes and that leverage will come down to less than 2.5 times the Company estimates right after the deal closes.

And I think the deal will close either in the by the end of the year or early next year so relatively shortly. It also though by achieving the business separation they talked about result in more focused portfolio. If you look at the recently released quarterly results, the RemainCo which will be the Performance Solutions that business grew organically 5% this quarter and EBITDA in terms of revenue, EBITDA was about 10% which really speaks to the attractive nature of the assets in the growth profile that they have.

Bill Ackman

Talk about the industrial chemical kind of RemainCo business in terms of business quality in term of how we think about it and recurring nature revenue stream capital intensity exposure to commodities, factors, we can control?

Ryan Israel

Sure.

Bill Ackman

Again, we made this investment originally. We’ve driven largely by those characteristics of the original asset they owned, which I think were less present in the ag business.

Ryan Israel

Correct and going back to the beginning, if you role the RemainCo, which they will change the name afterwards to Element Solutions to reflect the nature of the business which the Company talk about it effectively be very critical small elements that you can't really see, which I think is emblematic of the business model. A lot of the products in the RemainCo which are the business as we first acquired several years ago after the vehicle came to fruition. Those represent very critical elements of the customer's ultimate and products but there are very small portion of the overall cost.

So they’ve kind of think about a couple key examples, in their automotive business, Platform effectively makes a chemical bath that you can get the nuts and bolts and other things into in order to prevent corrosion, very low cost product very critical to the overall automobile safety for the consumer. At the same time they make other types of chemical solutions that can take plastic and give them a chrome look and feel, which is a very low cost item for the automotive manufacture but value very highly by the consumers. So, it’s a very good return on capital because consumer will pay you a lot for something that looks like chrome even if it doesn't have a cost of chrome.

So those types of products are very small for the cost structure of the auto OEM, but they are very valuable to the end result. Take the other type of product for example, something electronics industry is the effectively allow plastics to play have conduct electricity between the different items for something like a cell phone. So that allows you to do squeeze effectively more semiconductors and more small parts on the phone to reduce the size of the phone increasing it power and it strength and platform make the chemicals ultimately allow those types of parts to be put together an effective way.

So again something that is adding a lot of value to the OEM and something is an value ultimate in customer very small amount of cost structure with it. But very value-added does not allows platform to charge a price that allows during a very attractive margin, which today is into the mid-20s level in terms of EBITDA and also very capitalize. So the Company has less than 2% of its sales allocated to CapEx, and so we think that business is model very sticky, it’s very recurring and financially very high return on assets.

Bill Ackman

Okay so take us through the setup. Let's assume transaction closing at year end. Let’s assume they don’t do a buyback for moment.

Ryan Israel

Maybe we should talk about that real quickly because has the Company has authorized in conjunction with the closure of the deal $750 million share purchase authorization which is about 20% of the current market capitalization of the Company. So that is something that the Company can do, but for argument sake they don't have to do it.

Bill Ackman

Okay, so transaction closes and les’s assume they take all the proceeds they paid on debt. What's the EBITDA approximately of the remaining business? What…

Ryan Israel

Correct.

Bill Ackman

What's the EBITDA approximately of the ring business, what's the…

Ryan Israel

Sure. So the Company and in the announcement put together is some financial targets and I said the, EBITDA giving effect some cost cutting that would happen is for round numbers a little bit less than $500 million, thinking for about a year from now. Based on what some analyst have also put together for 2019 results. That would result effectively in a multiple nutritional or talk in terms of earnings that would result based on analyst numbers or about a dollar of share companies today in the market $12 to $12.5 a share for the price. So it's trading the very low multiple whether it is on EBITDA or earnings relative to its peers.

Bill Ackman

And that's before the buyback or outperformer for a buyback?

Ryan Israel

That is before the buyback.

Bill Ackman

Okay.

Ryan Israel

And so, the Company basically we think is very cheap relative to its peers. And a lot of the analyst ion sale side community has talked about the reasons for why straight that the discount appears overtime is the leverage of the Company and because it doesn't have a focused portfolio. It had ag assets as well as these industrial and electronic specialty chemicals. The transaction solves that and if the Company is able to trade in line with its peers after the transaction closes, we think that there's a lot of upside and just getting the peer levels even though we would we believe that the assets that the platform has have some advantages over some of the peers.

Bill Ackman

And the peers trade where on the earnings basis? And again, I think once the Company delivers substantially I think the analyst across start looking that's on based on EPS?

Ryan Israel

So, there are a handful of peers and due to their slightly different business mix as they all trade at different levels. But, roughly speaking on the lower end of the range the peers trade around 16 times earnings on the high end of the range it trade a little bit of north of 20 times. So either way you look at it very significant from sort of the 12 to 13 times.

Bill Ackman

So at mid point, it could be an $18 stock before buyback, if that's map holds?

Ryan Israel

Yes, if the Company were in trade in line with the peers and we kind of take a multiple by 18x and you were to take analyst estimates, which are plus or minus a few cents around the dollar. That would result into that a share price around…

Bill Ackman

If you retire 20% of the shares at $12.5 share…

Ryan Israel

That will be a very accretive buyback.

Bill Ackman

Okay, so it sounds like a cheaper stock. It makes sense where trade today in some sense I don’t think it's little too bigger but discount, but 6x EBITDA is even for a capital light business is high for many investors perspective and trend has been so a lot of uncertainty in transaction closure this year lot of deals have been happened. Wanted to just comment briefly on what protection the Company has in terms of deal closure what basis are the closure.

Ryan Israel

Sure. So in this type of deal, it's a fully financed committed financing deal so it takes away the funding uncertainty for the transaction as well as if forever reason there were any regulatory requirements of the buyer UPL is required to satisfy those a regular ratio and requirements. Typically, regulators don't reject your outright they say if you can get rid of this business. This business or what have you with your small portion is normally as the business that you are acquiring overall UPL required to develop those in order to complete the transaction. So overall, we think that this transaction has a lot of protection for platform and we would it in our view think that the transactions is quite certain to happen and in the Company has been very thoughtful about those provisions.

Bill Ackman

Anthony, do want to give us the last word on Fannie Freddie.

Anthony Massaro

So Fannie Freddie continued to report growth in their core single-family guarantee businesses. Last quarter that growth has allowed both entities to rebuild their capital reserves, up to the $3 billion limit that was established in December. They plan to pay their excess capital which is about $6 billion in the form of a dividend under the network sweep to treasury by September 30th. Once treasury received the payments, they will have realized an annualized cash and cash return of almost 11%, which is above the 10% interest rate they originally bargained for that's a total of $286 billion in dividends thus far. That reflects no value for the warrants. The treasury received for 79.9% of the common stock of both entities, which we believe would be worth over a $150 billion, if Fannie and Freddie were allowed to exit conservatorship and be recapitalized.

Also in June, FHFA, which is Fannie Freddie's primary regulator, released the draft to capital rules that would apply, if the entities do exit conservatorship. We’re encouraged that FHFA is seeking feedback from market participants on what the capital level should be, in order to raise the large amount of private capital that will be necessary for recapitalization. We believe that the final capital rules need to one avoid complexity and pro-cyclicality so that investors and market participants can understand them. And two, balance the requirement for a fortress balance sheet with the need to deliver market returns to investors and also affordable mortgage rates to consumers across the country.

Other than the draft capital rules, last quarter was relatively uneventful for housing reform --housing finance reform efforts. We believe that’s due to the upcoming midterm elections in November. Once those elections are gone or done we believe that administrative and legislative efforts on housing finance reform will pick back up in earnest. Secretary has reiterated many times that this is the top priority for him and he actually said that he believes that early 2019 is the time to tackle the issue. On the legal front the government filed their motion to dismiss in the Court of Federal claims taking litigation a couple of weeks ago. There are going to be some back and forth between the parties with a decision on that motion from the court expected in late spring or summer of 2019.

Bill Ackman

Thank you very much. What's interesting about this security is it treated really like a litigation security. Restaurant stocks penetrate very much in same-store sales, these stocks are treated really based on people's perception of progress in litigation. And I think that is not sufficiently farsighted. I think litigation will still move -- obviously if there is a -- we have a government's motion to dismiss is defeated. Stock will trade up on that but at the end of the day here you have two of the greatest businesses ever created in very strong dominant positions performing really well and we are a large common stockholder of. And they are in suspended animation until such time as there is a resolution here.

As Anthony said, the government has $150 billion reasons to come to a resolution here as there was an economic benefit to the government for resolving this in a way that's favorable for shareholders because we own the same security, as the U.S. government, but there is much more important driver here that I believe will motivate secretary ammunition, and the government to resolve Fannie Freddie's. And the answer is, we have been in one of the longest running economic cycles more than it we are a decade in, in terms of the complete financial crisis. And at some point in the housing markets had a huge run, and at this time, you have to raise a lot of capital. The time to do that is when times are good and when the markets are strong. And otherwise the government gives up its June make $150 billion, but also is our first loss position in the next housing finance crisis because there's only $3 billion of capital and these entities protecting the taxpayer from losing money.

I think that incentive which is now not $150 billion incentive, but an even bigger one is a very good reason for the government to act here. And obviously a lot of doesn’t get done going into midterm elections, but this would be another thing for the present to point to as a success, if he is able to resolve this last piece of unfinished business from financial crisis. So we are very bullish on Fannie and Freddie the stocks will trade up in down the short term based on -- it seems people's perception of litigation because it’s the only market moving information that’s out there until such time as that we start to -- we hear from the treasury what they are going to do. And then fasten your seatbelts as they say.

Okay. Howard Hughes, we have one question. We've only received one question in advance of the call and we encourage you to send questions next quarter. The question is 'running investment how the Hughes Corporation and the general economic situation U.S. you have your team might have come across the downfall in the high-end real estate markets across U.S. Canada, UK, Hong Kong and China have you taken any countermeasures to tackle the risk? The Howard Hughes might face in the upcoming quarters.

So briefing on Howard Hughes's portfolio, I wouldn't describe Howard Hughes as a high-end real estate company. They have a real estate in good markets, but I don't think of this for example, like the high-end condominium market in New York, which is clearly facing some headwinds or high-end markets and other places. I would say the closest we have to high-end market that’s active today is Hawaii and they are the supply demand situation is so favorably tipped toward the seller, i.e., the developer you have seen the fastest pace of sales of the Company has ever achieved occurred.

And they are being smart about designing product to appeal to market in the success of this most recent product and I encourage you if you want to buy a condominium on the beach in Hawaii you can do so for 100 million bucks. and that is something that is very appealing to investors in Japan investor people live in Honolulu people live in California and a growing number of New Yorkers who want to retire to Hawaii to send me an email I could do a good introduction to our broker there if you are interesting in buying from Howard Hughes.

Beyond that, the Company has a small -- does have a lot of air rights downtown which ultimately now that we have a development site. There could be a building built there were little ways away from launching development of a large condominium building as you seen with Howard Hughes in the past, company monetize development site. Once it is created a fair amount of value, but wer’e we bring in partners. This is a site will we will likely develop over time but we will mitigate the risk by bringing other financial partners like Howard Hughes did recently in Chicago building $750 million asset.

The Company's equity investment total investments is 49 million of that $750 million capital and that how company thinks about risk. I don't think there's any countermeasures we really should take your think the cheap stock the product designed really all segments of the market. It's really geographically diversified different economies in Las Vegas and Maryland and New York, Hawaii, Texas they happen to be among the best markets were quite fortunate in the country.

Bill Ackman

With that turning to Tony of any other questions, we received the answer is no. So, look are pleased with progress since last quarter and work hard to make this a very, very good year and we see a lot of potential for that.

And then lastly let me just point out that I mentioned briefly at the beginning of the call, but we are excited about our new position. It is a represent today, about 10% of firm wide capital not yet ready to disclose the Company, but it certainly meets our standards for a simple predict will free cash flow generative dominant company, strong market positions growth globally, and we think it's quite undervalued, and lots of opportunity for improvement.

So we look forward to talking to about that later date, and thank you for joining us. With that we’re going to close the call. Thank you, operator.