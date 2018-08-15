General Dynamics: A Deep Due-Diligence Dive On My Favorite Dividend Aristocrat

The Aerospace segment provides effective diversification not seen in most defense contractors .

As a dividend growth investor, I can use General Dynamics' (GD) double-digit three, five and ten year dividend growth record as an argument for investing in the stock. I can point to a world that is in constant conflict as sign that the long term prospects for the company should prove positive. The shares sell for a reasonable valuation. That's a strong selling point in a market where bargains are hard to find, and where most Dividend Aristocrats go for a premium.

However, after digging deeper into this prospective investment, I find the most compelling arguments center around the company's deep, wide moat and outstanding management team. Furthermore, unlike most companies in the defense industry, GD's Aerospace segment effectively diversifies the company's products into the civilian realm. Read on to discover my perspective.

General Dynamics Possesses Concentric Moats

Most of GD’s individual products enjoy at least a narrow moat due to switching costs and technological advantages associated with many general Dynamic's products. Several segments provide nearly insurmountable obstacles to competitors.

In the case of the marine systems segment, General Dynamics enjoys a duopoly position shared with Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII). Less than half of the commercial shipyards operating in the 1970s and 80s are in existence today. Consequently, GD and HII operate the only yards capable of building nuclear powered warships in the U.S.

The costs needed to enter this space, particularly considering the ever increasing technological nature of modern naval warfare operations, provides an enormous obstacle to the entry of a new competitor.

This resilient business model provides one fourth of GD’s revenues.

Many of GD’s combat systems products are entrenched. US defense customers are conservative in their buying patterns, and for good reason. (As one who served during the Vietnam Era as an Airborne Ranger, I well recall the opposition by both Army brass and many frontline troops to the introduction of the M-16.)

The increasing technological nature of warfare systems results in significant switching costs for replacement (imagine retraining thousands of service members in the operation and maintenance of a new weapon system).

Perhaps most importantly, there is a high level of expertise required to negotiate the maze of arcane and difficult processes associated with every aspect of the introduction of a new weapon system. Cost accounting standards, which can be difficult and complex in nature, are one example.

All of these considerations warrant a narrow moat classification for General Dynamics' combat systems segment.

The Aerospace systems segment holds a wide moat as it offers customers a high level of service, a broad geographic range and high customer switching costs.

This segment contributes 30% of revenues and roughly 40% of profits. In 2017, Gulfstream delivered ninety large-cabin aircraft, the most of any manufacturer. Furthermore, only three firms compete in the large-cabin business jet arena.

When considering General Dynamics as an investment, it is important to understand that the Aerospace systems business provides an effective means of diversification away from defense spending.

The expansion of the IT segment through the acquisition of CSRA establishes GD as one of the two largest IT providers to the US defense establishment. As in the case of many of GD's businesses, switching costs and intangibles assets create a significant, albeit narrow moat, for this segment.

Management

I consider CEO Phebe Novakovic’s leadership to be superb. Since Novakovic took the helm in 2013, operating margins have increased from 11.7% to over 13%.

One example of the management team's exemplary performance is reflected in the Aerospace segment. Since Novakovic’s tenure began thorough 2017, that business boasts an industry leading 18.6% operating margin.

During the same time period, Dassault, Bombardier, and Textron Aviation (manufacturers of Cessna) tallied average operating margins well below 10%.

Turning to the bane of many investors, share buybacks: General Dynamics eschews hard share buyback programs, opting for a more opportunistic approach. Nonetheless, the company has rewarded shareholders with nearly $10 billion in dividends and share buybacks over the last three years.

Management has stated current share buybacks will be limited to efforts designed to prevent an increase in the float. In it's stead, there has been a repeated emphasis on paying off the debt funded to complete the CSRA acquisition.

Last but not least, I applaud General Dynamics' decentralized structure. Less than 150 employees work in the company’s headquarters. GD instills a degree of entrepreneurship among lower management while holding them accountable for financial targets.

Some of the Competition Isn’t Much Competition

Bombardier (BBD) recently introduced the Global 7500, which is expected to provide stiff competition to the Gulfstream G650. The 7500’s size and range surpasses that of the Gulfstream.

However, Bombardier’s travails should be weighed when assessing GD’s overall competitive position vis a vis that company. The chart below provides a succinct portrayal of Bombardier’s results.

Meanwhile, late last year, Dassault canceled the 5X business jet program.

The difficulties experienced by these two competitors help to cement general Dynamics' position as the leader in the business jet category.

Headwinds are Manageable

Prior to the CSRA acquisition, GD enjoyed the strongest financial position of any major defense contractor. Following the CSRA acquisition, General Dynamics' debt to total capital ratio rose to 54% from 27%. The company issued approximately $10 billion in debt to fund the CSRA deal.

During the most recent earnings call, GD’s reported interest expense more than quadrupled, to $103 million from $24 million in 2Q 2017.

For the year, the company expects net interest costs of $355 million versus the pre-acquisition guidance of $115 million.

At the end of the quarter, GD held a net cash balance of $1.9 billion versus a net debt position of $12.4 billion.

The Backlog Speaks Volumes

Any assessment of General Dynamics requires perusal of the company’s backlog.

Backlog and estimated contract value (unaudited) - dollars in millions

Source: 2Q/2018 8K

While it appears healthy, investors should be aware that the CSRA acquisition contributed an additional $5.3 billion of firm backlog for the company.

It is important to understand that the CSRA deal resulted in an IT segment that is approximately twice its former size. IT now accounts for a quarter of GD’s revenues while providing a 6.4% margin, the lowest of any segment. Furthermore, IT constitutes the slowest growing business among GD’s segments while markedly increasing the company’s debt load.

There are analysts that advocated the divestiture of IT due to the above listed concerns.

On a positive note, Gulfstream orders increased by 21%. Furthermore, there is a likelihood of a large increase in the backlog due to the anticipated addition of DDG and Virginia Block V contracts later this year.

Positive Developments

The recent acquisition of Hawker Pacific resulted in the addition of 19 FBO and/or MRO facilities in the Asia Pacific and Middle East. This increases GD’s forward operating bases to 28.

This should enhance General Dynamics' position as a global service network leader and provide added incentive for those considering related products.

Trends in international defense spending support a sanguine assessment of GD’s prospects.

NATO Spending Increases

The dark upper line represents 2017 spending, the lower line 2016 budgets.

Chart source: Bloomberg

Due to pressures exerted by the current administration, defense spending by NATO members is projected to increase significantly. NATO pledged to devote at least 2 percent of each members' GDP to defense outlays. In 2017, only Estonia, Greece and the U.K. reached that goal. By year’s end, eight NATO members should have defense budgets equaling or exceeding 2% of GDP. No later than 2024, 15 countries should meet the mark.

Dividend Metrics

With a payout ratio a hair under 34% and a Dividend Coverage ratio nearing 400%, GD’s dividend is safe and has room to run.

Fair Value

I never attempt to formulate a DCF valuation for companies I cover. (In part, this is because I've noted contributors' DCF models are frequently challenged by readers.) Instead, I utilize several services that earned my trust over years of investing.

In this case, there is a wide range of FV’s provided, from the lower end of $190 to as high as $260.

I note that Price/Book, Price/Sales ratios and Price/Cash Flow represent a reasonable valuation.

Conclusion

This coming Monday, I will have a significant sum available. At that time, I intend to enter into a half-position in GD.

Those who follow my pieces are aware that I generally seek a substantial margin of safety in the price of my initial investments, While I believe General Dynamics is trading at or below FV, my decision to make an initial investment at this level is buttressed by GD’s position as a Dividend Aristocrat.

However, I view the formidable moat and excellent management possessed by this company as very important aspects of this investment.

