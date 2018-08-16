Income Investing Ideas - Today's Editors' Picks

As this earnings season wraps up, the hunt for yield presses on. Today’s picks are great for investors who want to add long-term income plays into their portfolios. Also included in this selection is contributor Eric Basmajian’s take on how emerging markets are faring lately.

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors Brian Dopson, Scott Kennedy, Wealth Insights, BDC Buzz, Eric Basmajian, and John Lawlor bring us some of the best ideas. Are there any picks that you think deserve a second look from income investors? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below.

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Chart of the day: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price and Dividend

Comment of the day, by Chalmus0:

K-1 is not that difficult to fill out, and Brookfield companies that issue them take great pains to not have very much, if any, UBTI. To each their own, for sure, but it is highly unlikely you'll ever get hit with a surprise tax bill due to UBTI with anything Brookfield. BIP has been returning on average 15% a year since going public -- an extra hour at tax time is a small price to pay IMO. Or if your investment is large enough, get someone to do your taxes. I haven't found it to be a large burden, anyway. Good to mention and know about, but to me I don't let it stop me from investing in amazing companies. If I am looking at some random midstream MLP and there is a good alternative that is a Corp, well sure, I'll go with the Corp. But, I don't know that there are any alternatives to BIP or BEP, at least that can hold a candle to them.

Image of the day: Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer in a motivational video

Fun Fact of The Day:

Amazon sold its first book on April 5th, 1995.

Thanks for reading. Please share your ‘Editor’s Pick’ with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Rodolfo