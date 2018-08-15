Technically Speaking For August 15

Republicans and Democrats are changing their economic message; gold and the VIX indicate traders are very complacent about risk.

Are we starting to see weakness in China as a result of trade sanctions? Prime Minister Xi is probably one of the most capable and ruthless politicians we've seen for some time. However, according to yesterday's New York Times, the trade issue is rattling the cages within the Chinese government:

China’s leaders have sought to project confidence in the face of President Trump’s tariffs and trade threats. But as it becomes clear that a protracted trade war with the United States may be unavoidable, there are growing signs of unease inside the Communist political establishment. In recent days, officials from the Commerce Ministry, the police and other agencies have summoned exporters to ask about plans to lay off workers or shift supply chains to other countries. With stocks slumping and the currency dropping 9 percent against the dollar since mid-April, censors have been deleting a torrent of criticism online, some of it directed at President Xi Jinping’s leadership.

The dollar/yuan chart is the best example of the issues:

The dollar was trading at the 1/6.3 level as recently as late April. However, the ratio has since fallen to 6.9 -- a decline of 9.5%. This is a strong move for a currency. We've also seen some modest weakness in recent statistical releases.

Although they are still growing at a healthy clip, retail sales are off a bit in the last three months.

The same observation could be said of industrial production, although this number is more volatile. China recently instituted several macro-level policies to limit the downside damage, which should help to mitigate some of the weakness. However, we should keep our eye on the stats coming out of China for any sign of further problems.

Both political parties are radically changing their economic philosophies. Trump has completely upended Republican economic orthodoxy. No longer the party of free-trade, Republicans are now pro-mercantilism and against multi-lateral deals like NAFTA, the WTO, and the TPP. Democrats are moving to the left, with a majority now embracing "socialism" (although there's a generational difference about the definition of that word). Both parties are trying to appeal to the losers of the last 30-40 years of economic history, which has resulted in strong yet very unequally distributed economic growth.

Let's check in on gold prices, which I use as a proxy for inflationary concerns and as a general measure of investors perception about the level of risk in the markets:

Gold is at a 52-week low. It's been in a strong downtrend since the beginning of May. Prices are below the 200-day EMA and the shorter EMAs are bearishly aligned; momentum is about as negative as you can get. At the same time, we've seen CPI print higher levels; the PCE price index -- the Fed's preferred inflation measure -- is above 2% for the first time of this expansion. GDP was over 4%, which is by definition "inflationary." Emerging market currencies are selling off and trade wars are ramping up. Yet, gold is cheap on a 52-week basis. We see the same pattern in the weekly chart of the VIX:

Translation: traders are very complacent about risk right now, which might not be a good thing given the preceding points.

So, let's turn to the markets, starting with today's 1-minute chart:

While there are several smaller trends and counter-trends, the general price action can be described as two movements. The first is a sharp sell-off in the morning until about 11 AM. The second is a modest rise that lasted until the close. Also notice there is no dotted line on the chart, which means prices gapped lower at the open and didn't rally enough to bring prices within the previous days close.

The 5-day chart shows a general movement lower. Prices gapped lower between August 9-10 and used that gap as upside resistance for the next three trading sessions. Prices gapped lower today; they found resistance at the gap as well.

And the 30-day chart places the recent move lower into a longer context. Prices have fallen from their three spinning tops that they printed last week and are now moving lower in a fairly disciplined manner.

The real issue on the daily chart is the MACD (top panel). Momentum continues to flip between bullish and bearish signal. Prices are stair-stepping down, using the EMAs as support.

The overall modest bearishness in the charts continues. For the second period, prices have gapped lower and have found resistance in the gap area. This is compounded by the moderate bearishness in the macro-environment; Turkey continues to be a problem and other emerging market economies with large dollar-denominated debts are seeing their currencies sell-off.

