This Blue Chip REIT Is The Gold Standard In My OOOOpinion

A reliable and growing dividend is just one of the many reasons this company belongs in any DGI portfolio.

A well-managed company with a bullet-proof balance sheet translating into a low cost of capital is what separates this blue-chip from the others.

REITs had been under fire though the first quarter of 2018 but have since turned the corner, and Realty Income is back in the black.

As Realty Income (NYSE:O) becomes more profitable with the retail industry performing well again, this blue-chip REIT is the ultimate Sleep Well At Night (SWAN) stock. Even in a rising rate environment, this stock is primed to perform well based on the strong defensive portfolio and highly competent management team that has guided the company through peaks and troughs in the economy over a number of years. The portfolio is built to protect itself against the threats of e-commerce, with 94% of the portfolio immune to e-commerce.

A few months ago, I wrote about how “Realty Income May Have Just Bottomed” and suggested investors look to add shares of this blue-chip REIT. The reason we believed this was owing to the fact REITs had been under pressure due to concerns largely revolved around rising interest rates. The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), which is used by many as a REIT benchmark, bottomed out in February, when the market as a whole saw the return of volatility. At that time, VNQ was down about 13% in the first six months of trading to start the year. Under pressure may have labeled it lightly, REITs were under attack!

(Photo Credit)

REITs related to retail dealt with not only rising rates but also the negative sentiment surrounding retail and the so-called “Retail Apocalypse.” Once earnings started coming in, investors saw that retail was actually performing quite well. In fact, the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT), which is an equal-weighted ETF, is one of the top-performing sectors year to date. Here is a look at returns YTD for Net Lease REITs:

(Source: Chart created by author)

After hitting a 52-week low of 47.25 in early February, Realty Income has since rebounded 20% to get back in the black for the year. In fact, all but two of the REITs listed above (Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) and VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)) hit their 52-week lows in February.

Realty Income has usually had a premium attached to its name, so it does not surprise us to see this as one of the priciest REITs in relation to its peer group:

(Source: Chart created by author)

Let’s see how Realty Income compares to its peer group when it relates to the dividend yield, as this is one indicator we use when valuing our REITs:

(Source: Chart created by author)

For comparable purposes, over the past five years, it has traded with an average yield of 5.2%.

Realty Income has been flat on the year, lagging the S&P 500, it is priced at a premium, and the company's current yield is below its five-year average, but we still believe this stock deserves a spot in your DGI portfolio, and we will explain why.

A Building Block For Any DGI Portfolio

When building a Dividend Growth Investment portfolio, it is always important to have those few stocks you can rely on. We like to refer to these as building blocks. What better stock to have as a building block for your DGI portfolio than a stock nicknamed “The Monthly Dividend Company.” Realty Income has paid a monthly dividend for 576 consecutive months now, increasing the dividend for over 20 consecutive years. In addition, it is one of only nine U.S REITs with at least an “A” credit rating.

(Source: Realty Income Investor Relations)

As of June 30, 2018 (Q2-18), the company’s portfolio consisted of 5,483 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, leased to 257 tenants. Realty Income has an average remaining lease term spanning 9.3 years. As of Q2 ’18, the portfolio maintained an occupancy rate of 98.7%, which, if the level remained through the end of the year, would be the highest full-year occupancy level since 2006. This goes to show the quality of tenants Realty Income partners with even in a “dire” retail environment.

(Source: Realty Income Q2 Investor Presentation)

The diverse portfolio is made up of high-performing, investment grade companies with long histories of continued success. Of the top 20 tenants, 12 are investment grade. The breakdown of tenants is as follows:

(Source: Realty Income Q2 Investor Presentation)

The top 20 tenant roster above makes up 54% of annualized rent. Realty Income strategizes against any industry slowdown by investing in numerous industries that are primarily immune to the threat of e-commerce, which involve tenants primarily in service-oriented, low-price point, or consumer discretionary businesses. In fact, 94% of the total portfolio is protected against the threat of e-commerce.

(Source: Realty Income Q2 Investor Presentation)

The company has made a living investing in retail, with 80.9% of its rental revenue coming from traditional retail. The largest sector outside of retail is industrial properties at about 12.7% of rental revenue. Walgreens (WAG) remains the largest tenant at 6.6% of rental revenues, and convenience stores recently surpassed drugstores as the largest industry for the company at 10.8% of rental revenue.

The Ultimate Landlord

The tenant/landlord relationship can be a little strenuous at times or even confrontational, but this is an area that separates Realty Income from its competitors. It is in the company’s best interest for its tenants to perform well, and a solid working relationship is important for this to happen. However, the business model of Realty Income, being a Net-Lease REIT, makes the relationship much smoother, as the tenants are responsible for taxes, insurance, and maintenance. The REIT can sit back worry-free for the most part and collect its monthly rent checks, which increase every year.

Since 1996, Realty Income has re-leased 2,389 out of 2,750 lease expirations (87%), recapturing 100% of expiring rent. For the remaining 361 properties, the company has sold and reinvested the proceeds into higher-quality assets that better fit the overall investment strategy.

(Photo Credit)

Realty Income differs itself from traditional shopping centers and malls by the positive relationship it builds with its tenants, which is evidenced by the company’s consistently high occupancy rates. In addition, the company is very precise in its underwriting when taking on a new tenant. Much of its acquisition volume tends to be relationship-driven, which is due to positive experiences tenants have had with the company over the years.

(Source: Realty Income Q2 Investor Presentation)

The Bullet-Proof Balance Sheet

In terms of a fortress balance sheet, Realty Income is the gold standard year in and year out. S&P Global Ratings classifies the company's corporate credit at BBB+. Realty Income has an A3 rating from Moody’s, one of just a handful of other REITs (with an A3 or better rating).

(Source: Realty Income Q2 Investor Presentation)

One of the primary benefits to maintaining its consistently high credit ratings from reputable agencies is the ability to preserve low cost of capital. The access to cheap equity and debt allows the company to keep growing at a consistent rate. It maintains modest leverage with debt-to-total market cap of 30%. This is a big advantage not bestowed upon other REITs, and as a result, when the company raises new equity, it is able to earn respectable spreads over its cost of capital, thus being able to acquire high-quality properties and still earn a positive spread. Other REITs must target higher cap rate properties in order to earn a positive spread over their cost of capital, which usually involves investing in higher-risk properties for REITs with an average cost of capital.

(Source: Realty Income Q2 Investor Presentation)

Realty Income’s conservative approach to its underwriting, which we discussed above, also showcases when it comes to cultivating its conservative capital approach. The company’s risk to rising interest rates is minimized due to the fact 90% of its debt is fixed, with a weighted average rate of 3.9%.

A Reliable Blue-Chip Performer

Realty Income management is one of the best in the business, as they have guided the company to generate positive earnings in 21 out of the 22 years.

(Source: Realty Income Q2 Investor Presentation)

Realty Income recently increased its dividend for the 83rd consecutive quarter and the 97th increase in the company’s history. The increase raised the dividend to $2.64, which is a 4.3% increase from the prior year. The company has an astonishing record by increasing its dividend every year since listing in 1994, which dubbed it “The Monthly Dividend Company.”

Since going public in 1994, Realty Income has raised its dividend at an average annual rate of 4.7%. Based on the company’s history, investors have become accustomed to receiving their growing monthly dividend. During slow economic times, such as after the last recession, the dividend only grew about 1-2% annually, but the silver lining is in the fact that the company still found a way to increase it for its shareholders. As of late, Realty Income has been raising the dividend in the mid-single digits, which has been increasing every year since 2014. I would expect, going forward, the dividend to level out around 5% to be more in line with the company’s long-term trend, as this seems to be the area where management is most comfortable. Here is a look at the dividend history:

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

(Source: Realty Income Q2 Investor Presentation)

The company’s current AFFO payout ratio is 83%, which corroborates its ability to continue growing the dividend over time. Here is a look at Realty Income’s AFFO payout ratio over the past five years.

(Source: Chart created by author)

During Realty Income’s Q2 earnings call, CEO John Case stated that given the momentum management has seen through the first half of the year, they raised AFFO guidance from $3.14-3.20 to $3.16-3.21. In addition, company management also increased their 2018 acquisition budget to approximately $1.75 billion, from the prior range of $1-1.5 billion. In terms of P/AFFO, the stock currently trades at 18x, which is slightly above the 5-year average of 17x. Using the midpoint of the guidance for the year, the stock trades at a forward P/AFFO of 17.7x, which is in line with the company's recent history. Based on this metric alone, the stock appears to be trading at fair value and in line with recent history.

Let’s take a look at the F.A.S.T. Graph:

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Based on the 7-year F.A.S.T. Graph, which shows the recent five-year history and two future years, Realty Income currently trades slightly below the trend line, indicating the current price is a reasonable entry point.

Let’s see what a few analysts think about Realty Income and where the company will be in the future:

Source: Morningstar.com

(Source: CFRA)

As you can see, both analysts price the stock near $60, which implies upside of over 6% combined with a 4.7% dividend, and you have a solid return on investment. Now, REITs are not for all investors, as you may be thinking a 6% upside is nothing to celebrate if you are an extreme growth seeker - but Realty Income is reliable and for conservative-minded investors like myself.

To wrap things up, Realty Income is one of the finest REITs in the world. It had a balanced defensive portfolio filled with high-quality, diversified REITs able to withstand economic downturns and threats from e-commerce. The big O is led by an experienced management team that puts the best interests of the shareholders first. The company’s low cost of capital is a big advantage separating it from other REITs, which will help fuel growth in the years to come.

As a takeaway, we would suggest investors take a close look at Realty Income and look to add shares on any marketwide pullback.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. If you do not currently follow me and would like to be notified of future articles, please hit the "Follow" button above. As always, I look forward to reading your comments below, and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.