CSS Set To Craft Near-Term Value

Source: CSS Industries

Online competition and weak margins have beat the stock price of CSS Industries, Inc. (CSS) down to levels not seen since the 2009 recession. While the current fundamentals already indicate a strong buy, continued poor guidance through Q2 will push the price down even further. A buy within the next month, at ideally a $13-15 price range, will set the stage for 1.5x returns.

CSS data by YCharts

The Core Business

CSS Industries is a North American manufacturer of creative consumer products. Its base business is divided into 3 segments: craft, gift, and seasonal. Its largest segment, craft, includes items such as ribbons, trims, buttons, sewing patterns, needle arts, and kids' crafts. As a result of the fungible property of its products, CSS must maintain very low margins and create efficiencies to stay competitive. Most of the company's operations are in North America, but it also has manufacturing and distribution centers in the United Kingdom, Australia, Hong Kong, India, and China.

Growth Plan

In its 2018 Annual Report, management outlined its 5-point plan to increase profits and improve return on invested capital.

Defend the base business

Identify adjacent product categories with a focus on brands

Build omni-channel business model

Improve ROIC by maximizing margins while minimizing capital investment

Build collaborative, dynamic "One CSS" culture

While CSS has continued to struggle, it has started executing on its points and halted a 10-year slowdown in gross sales. In its most recent Q1 earnings call, management has expressed optimism in its ability to continue this turnaround.

Strengths

In keeping with its growth plan, CSS has embarked on a successful M&A strategy in the past few years. The company acquired Simplicity Creative Group in 2017 for $73 million, and that acquisition generated $35.6 million in net sales in 2018. In 2016, the company acquired The McCall Pattern Company - a firm with $33.5 million in fair value assets - for $15.5 million, and that generated $28.3 million in net sales in 2018. Overall, net sales saw a 12.2% increase from $322.4 million in 2017 to $361.9 million in 2018, with approximately $64 million of its FY18 net sales generated from its M&A acquisitions. Source: PatternReview.com

The company has managed to maintain an incredibly clean balance sheet. Its revolving credit facility offers it a credit line of up to $150 million, but it has been able to operate on a strict cash and equity basis to fund most of its operations and acquisitions for the past 10 years, save for the 2017 Simplicity acquisition which led it to borrow $40 million. When that $40 million comes to maturity in 2020, I am confident the company will have no problems paying it off. Its current working capital is $177 million, and has hovered near $200 million for the past 5 years. Bankruptcy is a very remote possibility for the 5-year time frame ahead.

While guidance was mixed, management expects an overall 10-14% increase in sales year-over-year at $398-412 million. CSS is continually diversifying its product lines through its M&A strategy, while also being able to provide attractive prices for its sellers. While its top ten largest vendors make up 61% of its sales, management has expressed no probable likelihood of losing any of its biggest clients.

CSS does not have a high turnover of executive management, and this provides a stable course of operations for the firm. CEO Chris Munyan has been with the company since 2006, and I am confident in his ability to create value for shareholders based off of its recent endeavors, resulting in free cash flow growths (non-GAAP), and growth plan.

Source: CSS Industries Annual Report

Weaknesses

Net income was -$36.5 million in 2018, down from $28.5 million in 2017, because of -3.4% operating margins and a $33.4 million impairment charge. This was reflected in the company's 108% miss on earnings at -$1.31 per share. CSS's adjusted, non-GAAP EBITDA was down -3.1% from 2017. CSS will have to focus on further diversification, capitalizing on its more profitable segments, and avoiding future large, non-operating charges to ameliorate its EBITDA. The Q1 earnings call shed some positive light on the situation by reaffirming EBITDA expectations at $26-29 million for 2019, or a 7-19% increase.

Source: CSS Industries Annual Report

CSS's pricing model is partly based on a consignment agreement with third-party sellers. Under these consignment agreements, CSS's products are stored in third-party warehouses. CSS retains ownership of its products and only receives payment when these products are sold to the end customer. Inventory destocking significantly harms manufacturers under consignment agreements. Destocking has plagued CSS throughout 2018, and is projected to harm its sales through Q2.

CSS is the classic case of a firm heavily reliant on one large customer: Walmart (NYSE:WMT). Approximately 25% of its net sales are attributable to the national retailer. None of its other top nine customers accounted for more than 10%. Walmart's continued partnership is a critical factor - and vulnerability - in CSS's contingent sales structure.

Opportunities

What difficulties CSS has faced with a few of its product lines, it has turned into profitable opportunities. Stock-keeping units (SKUs) are essential for an organized and diverse inventory, but too many SKUs slow down efficiency and raise costs. CSS saw a good opportunity to increase its bottom line by reducing its SKUs by 75% this year. The company discontinued its unprofitable back-to-school sports licensing product line and restructured its specialty gift line. The result will be boosted margins with greater quality, speed, and efficiency with lowered costs.

Source: BevIndustry.com

CSS will also continue its successful M&A strategy to further diversify its product line. If it can maintain its working capital near $200 million and well above long-term debt levels, that should leave the company with plenty of company-acquiring cash.

Management has expressed the desire to expand CSS's presence online. Currently, sales attributable to e-commerce are less than 5%. Management hopes to improve that in the next two years by utilizing Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) platform rather than competing against it.

Threats

The largest threat CSS faces is battling its products' fungibility. Unfortunately, many of its products could be replicated by any of its large customers. CSS does not have much of a competitive advantage nor a moat. Walmart opting to create Great Value creative customer products would be a disaster for CSS's top line. It is largely in response to this threat that CSS has embarked on its M&A spree, in order to diversify its product line and hedge against losing its big clients.

CSS is not an industry leader, nor does it have a strong presence online. Unsurprisingly, its greatest competition comes from e-commerce that sells creative customer products directly to end customers. It is in response to this that I have given CSS a negative DCF growth rate in my valuation.

Another possibility is that the company slashes its dividend to hedge against any future headwinds. This would severely bottom out the price and put a cap on profitable price advances for investors. Thankfully, the clean balance sheet shows no immediate need for this, so the more likely bearish scenario is no dividend raise for 2019.

CSS has a manufacturing arm in China, and this may increase logistical and selling costs on a small portion of its products in response to President Trump's tariffs. However, management is not worried about significant headwinds, so tariffs are largely negligible in my valuation.

Valuation

In response to the changing manufacturing and retail climate, I have projected a small but steady decline in CSS's business. I project present years to be worse than future years as CSS recovers from destocking headwinds and a fallen equity price. In a DCF timeframe of at least 10 years, I gave the company 3 years of low growth at -5% for 2019, -4% for 2020, and -3% for 2021. The terminal growth rate was -2%. Using levered FCF and a cost of equity of 9.94%, I calculated an intrinsic value of $31.78, or a 117% upside.

At a yield of 5.52%, CSS has been paying quarterly dividends of $0.20. Until the beginning of 2017, the firm had consistent increases averaging around 10%. This year, facing tough headwinds and struggling financials, CSS maintained its dividend instead of increasing it. For my dividend discount model, I discounted its dividends back 4 years with 0% growth through 2020, and 10% growth through 2022. The terminal growth rate is set at 0% growth, discounted back using a 9.94% cost of equity rate. The result was a $9.38 price.

Looking ahead, cash flows will be the focus as dividend growth drops off. For the final intrinsic price, I weighted the DCF at 60% and DDM prices at 40%. The result was a 56.1% upside at $22.82 per share. This conservative price indicates a significant value opportunity for investors, not including the potential momentum opportunity created by some banks' $30+ valuations. The sensitivity table below demonstrates the potential this stock has even at a -15% growth rate and an 11% cost of equity. Source: Author's Calculations, Numbers from Morningstar

As a final note, I simulated what CSS cutting its dividend entirely would look like. Given my current models, such a drastic change would not reflect very accurately on the intrinsic price, so I did a 30% DCF and 70% DDM weight. The resulting price was $9.54, or a 34.8% downside. The current market price is not too far from pricing in a dividend elimination already. This is encouraging because even if CSS were to get rid of its dividend, the investor would not face insurmountable losses. In FY18, CSS had operating cash flows of $31 million and returned $7.3 million to shareholders. With a cash dividend coverage ratio of 4.2, I am confident that eliminating the dividend is a remote risk for CSS investors.

Conclusion

As CSS's stock price continues to fall, I am recommending a strong buy within the price range of $13-15. At an upside of 56.1% supported by solid financials, I encourage investors to move in on this bargain buy. At 5.8x EV/FCF after a few years of no growth followed by a steep drop, the ensuing selloff and bearish sentiment have created a significantly undervalued gem. At a $8 margin of safety, I am strongly considering acquiring a sizable stake in CSS.

The greatest risk to investors is that CSS reduces or gets rid of its dividend or loses one of its large customers. Negative publicity around CSS's dividend policy would put even more downward pressure on its already-depressed stock price. CSS's current business model and margins are dependent on its clientele lineup. Any variation in the lineup would force CSS to increase its prices, which may lead to even less demand. However, the probability of either of these events is low, and the probability of near-term bankruptcy is even lower.

A quick way to create value for shareholders would be to focus on improving margins and responsibly continuing its successful M&A strategy. Another $0.02-0.05 dividend increase would also provide some upward pressure, and help the market appreciate CSS's underlying financials. While I do not see another dividend hike as very likely, I do believe a reversal in price is imminent as CSS continues to stand its ground. There is not much time before CSS's fundamentals begin their market manifestation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CSS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.