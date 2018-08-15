Buy MGIC Investment Corp. And Radian Group - Great Risk/Reward Value Stocks

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Gary J. Gordon as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) and Radian (NYSE:RDN) are not household names. They hide out in the obscure private mortgage insurance industry. But my 30+ years of experience as a stock analyst and private investor says that their current risk/reward profiles over the next few years are outstanding. Two years out, I see little chance that MTG and RDN will be selling lower than today. And the upsides are at least 50%. I like that risk/reward. I own both stocks and suggest that you do the same.

What is mortgage insurance?

If you buy a home with less than a 20% downpayment, the lender is obviously at more risk to a default. MGIC and its five private mortgage insurance (PMI) peers insure that risk, earning an insurance premium for the protection provided. For example, say that you buy a $100,000 home with a $5,000 downpayment and a $95,000 fixed rate mortgage loan from Citibank. Citi rarely holds fixed rate loans. In order it sell it, Citi seeks to get the loan insured by Fannie Mae. But Fannie cannot, according to its charter, insure a loan with less than a 20% downpayment unless it carries some form of credit enhancement. PMIs provide that enhancement, in the form of about a $30,000 insurance policy, paid for by you the borrower through a roughly 0.5% increase in your mortgage rate that goes to MGIC. If you default on the loan, MGIC is on the hook to Fannie for that $30,000.

MGIC's current stock price is about $12.50. It is on pace to earn about $1.45 in operating EPS this year. That's an 8.6 P/E ratio. I think reversing the P/E ratio into an E/P ratio makes it easier to visualize. MGIC's E/P ratio is 11.6%; Radian's is even higher at 13.1%. If I came to you with a reasonably safe 11.8% bond, you'd be all over it. If I added that the yield will grow steadily over the next five years, you'd elbow me in the ribs to get to a phone to call your broker (OK, you'd trade online with your smartphone, but I like the "elbowing" image).

The market, in its often perverse way, has decided that very bad things are going to happen to MGIC's and Radian's EPS, and in the not too distant future. I strongly disagree.

My confidence stems from these factors:

PMI insurance has plenty of reasons to grow. Solid mortgage loan underwriting standards and a healthy housing market. A highly profitable mortgage insurance portfolio is already on the books. Stable competition. A growing capacity for financial engineering.

PMI insurance has plenty of reasons to grow

As I said above, if MGIC and Radian never grew earnings again, their returns to you the shareholder would be terrific. But this is a growth-obsessed investment world, and the PMIs don't have a terrible growth story at all. I believe their revenue growth will be at least 3-5% over the next five years.

To start off, this chart shows a growth history of their core product, US home mortgage debt, back to 1960:

Source: Federal Reserve

It averaged a hefty 7.5%, which beat U.S. GDP average growth of 6.3%. You can also see that we overdid the mortgage debt growth thing a bit in the first half of the '00s, causing a multi-year shrinkage. But you can also see that the growth rate turned up in recent years, and I believe that it will accelerate over the next few years, to as high as 5-7%. No, that's not Netflix growth, but Netflix has a 0.8% earnings yield (a negative 1.0% on cash earnings, but that's another story) while Radian's is 13.1%.

Mortgage debt growth should accelerate for several reasons. First, homeowners have the borrowing capacity. This chart shows a history of the equity homeowners have in their residences:

Source: Federal Reserve

We're at record levels. Plenty of equity to tap to trade up to a bigger home or to withdraw spending cash through a home equity loan. Home equity lending died out in the aftermath of the housing bubble. I used to get at least a solicitation a week from a bank 15 years ago. That went to zero, but it's creeping back up. I expect a lot more in the next two years.

Second, the U.S. has a growing housing shortage.The population is growing, albeit at a lethargic 0.7% annual pace. And jobs have been growing, at a more robust 1.5-2.0% a year. But home construction hasn't kept pace. The result is this chart, which estimates the adequacy of the housing stock by assuming a normal 3.5% vacancy rate in single-family home and apartment units:

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

Building to actual new demand for housing adds at least another one percentage point to mortgage debt growth, and therefore to PMI top-line growth.

Third, the PMIs have been taking share from the government. The PMIs are not the only low-downpayment insurance game in town; the federal government has a mortgage insurance program as well. But the private guys like MGIC and Radian have been taking share from the federal government. As a result, PMI insurance outstanding has been growing much faster than overall mortgage debt. This chart shows how much faster the insurance portfolio growth rates have been at MGIC and Radian compared to the overall growth at their insureds, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Sources: Company reports

Finally, the PMIs will benefit from banking industry deregulation.A move is certainly afoot to ease some of the rules imposed on banks subsequent to the 2008/2009 financial crisis. Any easing that encourages banks to loosen up their home mortgage underwriting standards will increase top-line growth at MGIC and Radian.

Mortgage loan underwriting standards are solid and the housing market is healthy

The earnings results of PMIs, like any other insurer, are driven by the level of claims; for PMIs, claims are mortgage defaults. So when claims are low, like today, Radian can deliver a 19% ROE, as it did in Q2. When claims are high, as they were following the 2007-11 housing bust, the PMIs endure large losses. Radian lost a horrific $39 a share from 2007-10.

PMI claims are very largely a function of two factors. One is housing supply and demand, the other is mortgage underwriting quality. I addressed housing supply and demand above. The chart shows the massive excess supply that built during the early 2000s housing bubble. Smaller regional excesses created regional default claim problem for the PMIs in the early 1980s in the oil states (Texas, etc.) and in the early 1990s in California and New England. But today there is a national housing shortage, with only small pockets of excesses, like high-end Brooklyn NY apartments.

Similarly, mortgage underwriting standards are excellent today, as illustrated in this chart:

Source: The Urban Institute

The upgrade in lending standards can also been seen in the change in MGIC's loan underwriting statistics between the bubble year 2006 and today:

Source: Company reports

Yes, today's mortgage credit world is not risk-free. The housing shortage has driven home prices to unaffordable levels in some markets. A recession will happen someday. A zombie infestation - I really hate zombies - could reduce housing demand. But with solid loan underwriting today and for the past decade, and with a housing shortage, the damage from these risks will be minor. "Minor damage" is not enough to justify 12% earnings yields.

A highly profitable mortgage insurance portfolio is already on the books

MGIC, Radian and their peers screwed up mightily during the 2000s housing bubble. With their singular business focus of mortgage credit quality, they should have known better than to mess with subprime loans with low downpayments, so-called "liar loans" (no proof of income required!), investor loans, etc. But they did.

But those stupid loans insured in 2008 and prior are only 7% and 19%, respectively, of Radian and MGIC's mortgage insurance in force. And those old stupid books are more than adequately reserved for; both companies have been reversing loss reserves over the past few years. The new stuff insured since 2009 is gold:

Extremely good lending standards. Loan delinquency rates on the 2009+ business are running at about half the levels of before the housing bubble.

Pricing is strong. Mortgage insurance premiums were raised subsequent to the housing bust.

At low interest rates. The PMIs obviously would like to keep these high quality-high revenue insurance policies on the books for as long as possible. The policies are lost if the homeowner moves or refinances. The higher interest rates of the past year have materially reduced refinancing activity, which is a very good thing. For example, MGIC's policy payoffs were 20% during this past Q2, compared to 22% the year prior.

They get the full benefit of the corporate tax cut.

As a result, the ROEs on MGIC and Radian's 2009+ insurance books are almost certainly north of 20%.

Competition in the PMI industry is relatively stable

No business in the world is exempt from competitive challenges, and the PMIs are no exception. But this plain fact of life turned out to be shocking news for MGIC and Radian investors. MGIC's stock price reached nearly $16 a share during this past January. But by April 26, it was down to $10. What? Two pieces of competitive news unnerved the market. First, Arch Mortgage Insurance, one of the six PMIs, came out with a new price-competitive product sponsored by Freddie Mac. Then MGIC announced a price cut, acknowledging that peers had already quietly done so. Was the PMI industry starting a competitive price war death spiral? Investors became obsessed about the possibility.

As it turned out, the panic was a gross over-reaction:

The Arch product turned out to be applicable to only a few percentage points of insured loans.

The industry's roughly 8% price cut took a product generating 20% or so ROEs after the tax cut and brought it to a more reasonable 15%.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, as I noted above the beneficiaries of the PMIs' insurance, frown on low industry returns because they want the companies to survive housing crises. They will fight material further price cuts and maybe any further price cuts.

PMI industry managers may not be brain scientists, but they can clearly see that investors are not happy with price wars. I'm sure Radian management hated to see its stock price melt from $23 to $14.

In the wake of the price cuts, the industry is still growing by nearly 10% a year, generating 20%+ ROEs on existing business and about 15% returns on new business. Insurance companies with that profile sell at 200% or more of their book value. MGIC and Radian are at about 135%.

MGIC and Radian have a growing capacity for financial engineering

Materially undervalued companies can greatly benefit their shareholders by buying back their stock. For example, one of my other holdings, American Airlines, spent $11 billion buying back nearly 40% of its shares over the past four years. As a result, it earned $1.22 per share during this past Q2. If it had used the $11 billion to reduce debt, I estimate that its Q2 EPS would have been $0.89, or 27% less.

MGIC and Radian get to buy back their stock at a 12% earnings yield. After tax! Beats the heck out of paying down debt. Both of them began seizing the opportunity during Q2, when MGIC bought back over 2% of total shares, and Radian over 1%. Going forward, I estimate that the two companies can use at least half of their earnings to buy back stock. At current stock prices, that means annual share reductions of 6-7% for the two companies. Which means growing EPS by 6-7% a year without having to grow net income.This math almost makes me wish the stocks sit at these levels for another year or two.

Summing up

I certainly haven't covered all of the parts of the MGIC and Radian stories in the 2,000 words above, but these are the key elements. I'll add more bells and a few extra whistles down the road. Hopefully there is enough here to convince you that the risk/reward of these two stocks is extremely favorable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTG, RDN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I intend to remain holding these stocks until they near my target prices of $20 for MTG and $30 for RDN.