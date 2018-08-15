Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Strategic Transaction with Ganfeng Lithium to Jointly Advance CaucharÃ­-Olaroz Conference Call (Transcript)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Strategic Transaction with Ganfeng Lithium to Jointly Advance CaucharÃ­-Olaroz August 14, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Tom Hodgson - Chief Executive Officer

John Kanellitsas - Vice Chairman and President

Joe Lowry - President of Global Lithium

Analysts

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets

Rupert Merer - National Bank

Mac Whale - Cormark Securities

Eric Zaunscherb - Canaccord Genuity

Joseph Reagor - ROTH Capital Partners

I would now like to turn the call over to Tom Hodgson, Chief Executive Officer of Lithium Americas. Mr. Hodgson you may begin the call.

I would now like to turn the call over to Tom Hodgson, Chief Executive Officer of Lithium Americas. Mr. Hodgson you may begin the call.

Tom Hodgson

Thank you, Virgil and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. We want to welcome you to our call this morning to discuss the announcement we made last night of a strategic transaction involving LAC, SQM and Ganfeng Lithium. We very much appreciate you taking the time to join us. The terms of the transactions are reflected in the press release and the PowerPoint presentation we have posted on our Web site. I’m certainly not intending to regurgitate what's in the press release, but do want to give you some background, some color and our perspective on the project moving forward. We look forward to addressing your question after the prepared remarks.

This call will, of course, include forward-looking statements, and we refer you to the forward looking language on Slide 2 of the presentation on our Web site. With me today is John Kanellitsas, Vice Chairman and President of LAC and Joe Lowry, President of Global Lithium, the strategic adviser to the newly announced Lithium Americas-Ganfeng strategic partnership.

We're very pleased to be able to have this call this morning following our announcement last night. That announcement was the culmination of several months of constructive and sometimes intense discussions between the three parties. The deal was possible because on all sides we were dealing with people of great integrity with whom we have developed a close relationship of trust over the past couple of years. Patricio, Ricardo, Pablo and the SQM team have been great partners in Cauchari. We fully understand that they now want to focus their near-term efforts on the major expansion of Atacama at which they own 100% over a joint venture in which they own 50%.

Over the past two years, they have helped build a first-rate standalone management and operating team in Minera Exar, have trained operators and have helped put us in a position to have first production in 2020. They've also committed to provide continuing support to help the project move forward smoothly. In that regard, let me give you a little history. When we first created the joint venture with SQM, we both committed to build Minera Exar as a standalone Argentine company. Today, we have a full and first-rate management team in Minera Exar, leading a total staff of 187 people, all Minera Exar employees. In addition, there are just under 200 contractors on site, many from the local communities. Only about 5% of the people working on the project today are actually SQM employees. And they will stay with us during the transition period over the next several months.

Over the period of our joint venture with SQM, approximately $100 million has been invested in the project by both parties. As you know from our press releases, production wells are being built and pond construction is well underway. We expect to begin peeling the first pond in the next few months. If you haven’t looked at the PowerPoint we put up on our Web site this morning, you will see some pictures of the pond construction.

So where do we sit on the capital and construction budget? We have not changed our stage one CapEx guidance from the $425 million provided when we filed our updated feasibility study more than a year ago. That number, as you know, did not include BAT or working capital but we remain on track against our CapEx budget. I’ll come back to this discussion when we discuss the deal terms in a little more detail in a few minutes. But first, I want to say something about our new partner Ganfeng Lithium. The first thing to say that they’re not really a new partner, we’ve been working with them over the past 18 months as well and have developed an extraordinarily close collaboration. For those of you unfamiliar, Ganfeng Lithium is China’s largest vertically integrated pure play lithium producer. The Company was founded in 2000 and is listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with roughly $5 billion market cap.

About 18 months ago, we announced the strategic financing package of equity, debt and offtake with Ganfeng. Their Vice Chairman joined our Board of Directors. The financing and offtake was part of Genfeng’s vertical integration strategy of securing long-term supply to feed their production facilities, which currently produce lithium carbonate, lithium chloride and lithium hydroxide. They are also the largest producer in the world of lithium metal, and they’re working hard to develop solid state lithium batteries. Finally, they are already active in recycling lithium batteries, which taken all together, qualifies them as a lithium ecosystem.

Why is Genfeng such an ideal partner for the Caucharí-Olaroz joint venture? Well, they have been producing extremely high quality lithium products from raw concentrated South American brine for over 10 years. They also have an extremely strong technical team and they’re viewed by knowledgeable industry players as the technology leader in the sector. We know that from recent first-hand experience in the preparation of our prefeasibility study on the past project in Nevada, we were able to leverage Genfeng’s technical facilities and expertise saving lot of great deal of time and money. We have already developed a great working relationship with their technical team in China giving us a very high degree of confidence on what they can deliver to the Caucharí-Olaroz joint venture.

Now let me talk briefly about the turns of the transaction. At the high level, the strategic transaction consisted three parts. First, Genfeng has agreed to purchase SQM interest in Caucharí-Olaroz. On closing Genfeng joins LACs as the joint venture partner to continue the construction of the Caucharí-Olaroz project, but as the part of the deal with Genfeng, LAC’s joint venture interest increases from 50% to 62.5% at no incremental financial cost to LAC and with Ganfeng holding remaining 37.5%. And then secondly, and in part to support LAC's 25% larger project interest, Ganfeng has agreed to provide LAC $100 million unsecured subordinated loan facility. The facility will bear an interest rate of 6 months LIBOR plus 5.5% up to a cap of 10% annual interest rate and is available until 2025. That facility is fully subordinated to our existing $205 million senior loan facility. And it's repayable exclusively out of 50% of LAC's future dividend distributions from the Cauchari-Olaroz project.

Now let's go back to those CapEx figures we discussed a few minutes ago. Including VAT, contingencies and G&A, we will still have more than $450 million to spend. Our share will be 62.5% or around $280 million. We have a $205 million senior debt facility from which we have just drawn the first $5 million. We now have a new $100 million subordinated loan facility. And at closing, we'll have something in the range of $50 million in cash on our balance sheet. You do the math. The new loan facility finances our increased joint venture steak and provides a significant cushion. As someone, I can't remember just who, tweeted recently, funding secured.

Seriously, one of our focuses has always been on risk mitigation. It is important to us and it is important to our largest shareholder, Ganfeng, that we can assure the market that the project remains fully funded under conservative assumptions. And as we have previously communicated, we expect stage 2 of the project, adding an additional 25,000 tons of production, to be funded from cash flow and perhaps additional offtakes rather than requiring any equity raise.

Finally, coincident with this transaction, we're very pleased to announce that Ganfeng and LAC have formally entered into a strategic collaboration agreement. Pursuant to which, we will jointly explore other lithium development opportunities in North and South America. Leveraging our local knowledge, our exploration talent and financing expertise with Ganfeng's unquestioned technical leadership in lithium production and global reach, and having already worked together so collaboratively, it's only natural that we explore new opportunities to leverage each other's strengths.

We both remain very bullish on the medium and long-term demand for lithium. We also know how hard it is for good projects to attract capital expertise and talent. As we look forward, we see significant opportunities to create additional shareholder value for both Ganfeng and LAC by continuing and expanding our collaboration. In that regard, I want to now introduce Joe Lowry, adviser to our new strategic partnership. I might say that most of you probably know Joe in person, or at least by reputation. Widely known as Mr. Lithium as one of the true pioneers of the lithium industry. Joe knows SQM very well, knows Ganfeng very well and in fact is responsible for introducing LAC to Ganfeng. We owe Joe a lot, but that introduction of Ganfeng would have to be considered very close to the top of the list. Joe?

Joe Lowry

Thanks, Tom, appreciate the kind words. My relationship with Ganfeng goes back to the very beginning and my relationship with Wang Xiaoshen actually predates back when he was with Xinjiang NonFerrous. And he was -- Wang Xiaoshen was a pioneer in exporting specialty chemicals from China into the upstream markets, back in the late 90s…

Tom Hodgson

Thanks Joe. And so ladies and gentlemen, in summary you’ll understand that we’re incredibly excited to announce this historic milestone for Lithium Americas. With our great team in Argentina and in Nevada with our great new partner Ganfeng, we’re looking forward to completing the construction of what would be one of the larger and lowest cost lithium brand projects in the world in the Jujuy province of Argentina. It is now all about timeline and execution and as our friend President Macri says, the world needs more lithium.

That concludes our prepared remarks. So Virgil we’re now ready to take questions.

Your first question comes from Joel Jackson from BMO Capital Markets.

Q - Joel Jackson

I wanted to talk a little bit more about on the ground transition period from SQM people to I guess Ganfeng people. Obviously, brine is not trivial. I know you set up 5% of the employees are SQM people. I imagine a lot of them are key technical people on the design. So can you talk about what’s practically going to happen as the design team switches out the engineering team I guess partially switches out, you still got the 20-20 schedule. But I imagine you’re making some big changes at the top of the design and things?

Tom Hodgson

In that number and it’s a total of about 18 people from SQM right now, there are couple of senior people and expertise that relates to pond management and sort of thing. They will be staying with us through the transition period through the end of the year, and some of them may well join us full. And for the most part they will be replaced by Ganfeng people, they’d be replaced by local hires and people that are in the in the Minera Exar team that have been trained and are being trained to take over those roles.

Ganfeng certainly bring some extremely impressive technical knowledge to the project and that does relate in part to the management of brine and the preparation of brine through the pond system. Of course, it also relates very largely to the production facility at the end of the pond system. So it will be a continuing and we expect quite smooth transition but in terms of the operators on the ground more in the direction of more staff in Minera Exar rather than Ganfeng sending in a team to replace the SQM people that are there now.

Joel Jackson

And just one more question a follow up. I don’t know exactly really when in your release talking about looking yourself and Ganfeng to maybe look at optimizing the design typically in the mining, and senior or by a junior or invested junior or partner with the junior they want to do some design works, some time the delays. When you think about that -- I mean is Ganfeng again involve with the pumps and the pump strategies and other things like that could just normal course of action and maybe different delays?

Tom Hodgson

We don’t think so. I mean they’re going to be heavily involved in the design of the plant, which is an area where they have obvious expertise that’s not a critical path item in our time table. As you know the frontend of all of this is because the pond construction and pond filling and the evaporation process and we would be really focusing on the plant itself next year. And those discussions between LAC and Ganfeng are already underway. We don’t see any design changes that they would suggest adversely affecting our timeline.

Your next question comes from Rupert Merer from National Bank. Please go ahead.

Rupert Merer

Can you talk about how the price of the transaction was determined and maybe give a little color on the structure of the shareholder agreement and how it might have addressed bio price?

Tom Hodgson

We had a very strong shareholder agreement inside that, but it’s really important to understand that the discussion and the negotiation wasn’t then pursuant to their shareholder agreement. We had developed a relationship with SQM and also with the Ganfeng, or we could just sit down and have agreement and share discussion about changes that have taken place in their world in the case of SQM and the approval for expansion that they got in January for Atacama. And then in no respect, no respect was this any kind of an auction. This was a really strategic discussion about was the best potential partner in the world to step into a situation that for us significant industry knowledge and would be a very good partner for a smooth completion of the construction concept and getting into the production.

And the truth is that, SQM have had a commercial relationship with Ganfeng for 10 or 12 years, certainly much longer than we’ve known, neither one them so we had a discussion about how we want to move forward in the context of them wanting of them wanting to focus much more in the short-term on their Atacama opportunity. And a discussion about how much they invested not just financially but in terms of expertise and all of that and engaged in, frankly, some shuttle diplomacy in our part between Santiago and Shanghai and came to an agreement that that worked and made sense for all parties.

John Kanellitsas

LAC provided consent to the transaction. And at the end of the day, we had to provide that. And Ganfeng was just a natural fire based on everything that Tom just said. And again, you'll see that SQM largely recovered the capital they invested. And they're aligned with the project being successful going forward with the second payment of $50 million. And that alignment was important for all three parties.

Rupert Merer

And then secondly, can you talk about your collaboration with Ganfeng to explore further opportunities? Where do you think that's going to lead you? And is stage two when involved in this? And can you give a little more color on any changes you might see the stage two or any milestones that we should be looking for on the Stage 2 development? Thanks.

John Kanellitsas

We haven't discussed Stage 2 publicly. We have no typical or reports, we can talk about that. There's, of course, a lot of lithium in the basin and SQM in the past has discussed intent for us Asia for Stage 2. But the collaboration agreement is something that grew organically out of our relationship. We, as Tom said, we've been working closely with, with Ganfeng technically on the Thacker Pass project, so this formalizes that. We believe in partnerships, we believe in partnerships. We believe that, again, it's an important de-risking approach or model in this very complex global supply chain or it’s in hyper growth and battery materials. We believe in leveraging organizations and achieving critical mass that way. An example would be the Tesla-Panasonic model.

So given the state of the industry, given this hyper growth, we've never believed in the lone wolf approach and nor does, nor do many of the leaders in the in the industry. And so you will see we have two flagship projects right now that the best way to create long-term shareholder value is to advance those two projects and you'll see close efforts between Ganfeng and LAC to do just to do just that and potentially others. It's a very interesting time in the industry.

Your next question comes from line of Mac Whale from Cormark Securities. Please go ahead.

Mac Whale

With the project in construction now, based on in part SQM’s design and with Ganfeng bringing brine process expertise. I am wondering whether there’s on operations itself or the operations of the ponds, whether there’s something inherent in extracting the noise that SQM has in how to run those and whether that’s coming to the 50 million in milestones that are linked to that as well. I’m just trying to understand how that was put together and how that was thought through?

Tom Hodgson

I think there is complete alignment and a strong sense of cooperation. SQM has a financial stake of some significance in the success of the project. They have trained the people, the 187 people that are on the Minera Exar staff. A large percentage have spent time at Atacama and been trained in the various aspects of pond management. They will continue to provide consulting the systems through the transition period and beyond and there's been a very significant focus on training and the documentation of everything that's involved, especially in the fund management side where SQM are clearly world leaders and have brought their expertise and their IP to this project. That knowledge has been transferred to the maximum extent possible to the employees of Minera Exar.

Mac Whale

And then turning to feasibility. Is there anything in the feasibility perhaps sourcing of reagents things of that nature that would have been, through say SQM, that would no longer occur? Is there anything we should be thinking about in terms of how to view the financial implications of this vis-à-vis the fees?

Tom Hodgson

Well, I don’t know there’s adverse financial consequence that you ought to be contemplating. We put together a purchasing department in Exar, again it goes back to Patricio’s commitment and ours at the very beginning that this is not -- this wasn’t to be a Chilean company or a Canadian company. This was to be a standalone Argentine company from day one and it was a focus of us working together as partners to create that standalone company. And so everything I think is well in hand in terms of future acquisitions of reagents and raw materials and all that through Minera Exar’s own purchasing department now. We did mentioned in the press release that we’re doing and will be doing further optimization studies with Ganfeng based on their perspective of opportunities. And so I’d say that there will be some changes that take place, but we have no reason to think that that’s going to either increase cost or create issues for the joint venture. It’s more a matter of looking at opportunities that Ganfeng may foresee that neither SQM nor we have really focused on in the past.

Mac Whale

And just my last one here, on the development agreement it’s quite exciting to have the two of you working together to find these early stage projects. I’m wondering whether is there -- a particular focus at early or late stage, or is that hard rock, soft rock, brine North America, South America. I’m just trying to get an idea of whether you have a preference, or is it something that is literally you’re going to look at anything?

John Kanellitsas

I think it’s a time to be opportunistic Mac and we recognize that. So we’ll be focused on the two projects again, but with an open eye to see the opportunities as they -- as we see them. This is -- lithium is difficult it requires a talent and it require another capital. And this collaboration agreement provides us, we’ll see. We’ll be focus geographically in America itself, North and South America.

Your next question comes from the line of Eric Zaunscherb from Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Eric Zaunscherb

First of all, congratulations on finding a positive resolution to something that was disturbing the market let say for a last few months. My question follows on what Mac was getting at and that is basically, given what’s happening in the marketplace as far as I understand that there has been, obviously, we’re moving towards looking metal and solid stage, moving towards hydroxide and potentially away from carbonate. Does that color where Ganfeng and Lithium America are going to go with this collaboration agreement?

Tom Hodgson

Joe, do you want to jump in on that one?

Joe Lowry

I think that Ganfeng have become what they become by, first of all as Tom alluded to earlier. Ganfeng has had a track record of cooperation with Rockwood in the past, with SQM in the past, with FMC in the past. And they’ve build up this the ecosystem. And I think what you’re going to see now is their initial strategy, they took the lithium metal market and then worked back upstream from there. And you’re going to see, as Eric mentioned, the solid state development. Ganfeng is uniquely positions to do that. But when you talk about the global market, Ganfeng is very strongly positioned in hydroxide, but carbonate is not going away. The carbonate market in 2025 will still be larger than the hydroxide market.

So I think what’s happened now is that with this alliance both parties are going to benefit from the ecosystem that Ganfeng's created that that they are strong participants in carbonate, they're strong participants in hydroxide and they are the world leader in metal. So of all the lithium players, this alliance has most unique opportunities to leverage future developments.

Your next question comes from the line of [Gary Murphy], a Private Investor. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

When do you expect the Cauchari-Olaroz to actually be producing lithium in terms of 2020 more towards the beginning of 2020 or the end of 2020?

Tom Hodgson

Well, we've guided to the second half of 2020, Gary. And we are absolutely -- obviously, our first commitment is to get this project into production. Our related commitment is to get it into production as quickly as we reasonably can. Of course, with the work that we’ll now be drilling down on with Ganfeng and the design of the plant and all of that, it's too early to give you a more detailed answer than in the second half of 2020, but that remains our firm commitment.

Your next question comes from line of Joseph Reagor from ROTH Capital Partners. Please go ahead.

Joseph Reagor

Most of my items already been addressed, but just one bigger picture item, with this strategic relationship the additional $100 million of debt, do you guys think you're well funded to push the Lithium Nevada asset forward now as well? It seems like there's a little bit of extra capital in there that you didn't have before?

Tom Hodgson

There is and that's another great question which we didn't, we haven't mentioned Lithium Nevada this morning. We will fund Lithium Nevada independently of, the funding arrangement for, that are in place for Cauchari, that's the first thing let say. The second thing to say is that, yes, as a result of this deal we will have more cash in our balance sheet. And in terms of the near-term development of Lithium Nevada, that's obviously helpful. We're in the process now of completing the development plan that allows us to actually move forward with permitting. We're waiting with bated breath to see the strategic and critical minerals legislation come out which is do very quickly. And we're incredibly excited about the prospects for that project. So yes, we have some runway in the short-term and we'll be focusing on the financing plan for Lithium Nevada quite independently from new arrangements in Cauchari.

Joseph Reagor

But confirming the cash on the balance sheet is -- war earmarked more for Argentina and now it could be repurposed without having to do an additional financing?

Tom Hodgson

We have no -- just to be crystal clear. We have no plans to turn to the equity markets in the foreseeable future for Nevada, we will develop a financing plan on, as we as we tried to do and I think did do with Caucharí that involves minimal solution, if any, to the shareholders of LAC. But it's early stages in the development of that financing plan so we can't say anything really categorical. We probably should all get back to work pretty soon so maybe we have one or two more questions and then -- and then end the call and I look forward to following up with you individually afterwards.

Your next question comes from [William Dean] from JAC Group. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a quick question, congratulation on the deal. Looks like as usually, you’ve got the tees and cross the eyes before you come out and say anything. It's a very relieving thing in this business.

Tom Hodgson

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

It’s always precise, it’s perfect. And just on two things -- just two questions, one is for the plant in South America and one is for Nevada. On the first one for South America, judging by what you said in terms of the plant construction and all that which obviously you’ve already laid down pretty much with SQM at this point, so other than a few tweaks and changes do you foresee going ahead with what's already been decided in terms of plant design? Of course, you might decide to change a few things, but you don't foresee changing the scheduling and the process of getting into production in that second half of 2020. Am I correct?

Tom Hodgson

You are correct. And I don’t want to say what the extent of tweaks might be. Certainly, we’re going to be looking at opportunities to reduce CapEx and reduce OpEx if that's possible, that’s much too early to say that, to say that it will be. But we’re -- I mean we’re starting with a design that is largely complete of a chemical plant that of course will work extremely well. And if we can make any further improvements on the design with the involvement of Ganfeng we’ll do that. But we see no reason at all for that that would cause any delay in our 2020 timeline.

Unidentified Analyst

And on the question on Lithium Nevada, which you’ve stated obviously in a sense; regardless of the fact that they’re both your projects; obviously, you keep whatever monies and stop financing; it has to be separate, right. But as far as that moving ahead, which from the prefeasibility study that was announced in June. Do you target getting ready, because production still is a goal for 2022? When would you expect to have after all the permitting and stuff is that you need immediately, when would you expect to at least begin to really close financing on that particular aspect for the plant in Nevada, which is much different than a plant say from brine, since its clay in South America? When would you anticipate that to be close to completion?

Tom Hodgson

That’s a little bit tougher question. And the reason is tougher is because it’s really hard today to get a firm handle on the permitting timeline. And I say that in a very positive sense, the changes that we’ve seen over the last six to 12 months in the Bureau of Land Management have incredibly positive and we’ve been getting a very responsive much quicker action on permitting them with historically the case. So, we’ve provided -- in the PFS we provided a permitting period of two years. We’re hopeful that that could well turn out to be shorter. And of course we’ll be putting our plans in place, the precise timing of executing those financing plans -- there is a lot of opportunities that we want to explore in terms of what that optimal financing package might look like.

So we’re going to be doing work on that internally very quickly. But the timing of where we would actually make an announcement of a capital raise, as you say, with the eyes down and the tees crossed that’s going to be sometime in the future. And I wouldn’t want to actually put a stake in the ground on that timing right now.

John Kanellitsas

The reality is it’s still to be determined.

Joe Lowry

It’s to be determined, we have plenty of runway, we will engage and in conversations the dialogue as we’ve done in the past and work through a process in a very measured approach.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you so much. Good luck. Nice job guys.

Tom Hodgson

Thank you. And then we have good place end our call. Thank you all very much for joining. We really appreciate taking the time and look forward to catching up with you soon.

