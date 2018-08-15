Don't Let Your Guard Down - Invest In This Military Stock

There is a slump in the defense sector in 2018 - let's see if there are opportunities!

Since the last budget sequestration saga in 2013, most aerospace and defense companies have seen their stock prices surge like there is no tomorrow. Over a few years, those companies were forced to rationalize and optimize their business models. As new money wasn't coming in from governments, they found other ways to boost their earnings. Once military budgets started to increase again, they were ready.

While their business continues to boom, 2018 isn't their year so far. As you can see, besides Boeing (BA), they all lag the S&P 500:

Source: Ycharts

As I was looking into their earnings reports, I was quite surprised to see companies like General Dynamics (GD) and Northrop Grumman (NOC) in negative territory. Considering a new report from the Pentagon aiming at the establishment of a sixth military branch for a "U.S. Space Force," I think it's only a matter of time before companies like GD see their stock prices bounce back.

Understanding the Business

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company. GD is divided into 4 segments: Aerospace (26% of revenue), Combat Systems (19%), Information Systems (29%) and Marine Systems (26%), but it is especially strong in the aerospace business.

With the new acquisition of CSRA, GD will add more synergy across its various segment and will be able to cover more defense needs.

A Look at Their Latest Quarter

On July 25 th, GD reported the following numbers:

Non-GAAP EPS of $2.82, up by +15%, beat estimates by $0.33.

Revenue of $9.19B, up by +19.8%, beat estimates by $120M.

Dividend of $0.93/share, no increase.

What the CEO said:

General Dynamics delivered solid operating results and accomplished a number of key strategic objectives across the portfolio. We closed on the CSRA acquisition, building on our core GDIT business to create a leading government IT services provider, and integration of the business is well underway. Our Combat and Marine segments continue to have reliable growth with strong operating performance. And the FAA certified the G500 and we look forward to delivering this newest Gulfstream aircraft to our customers in fourth-quarter 2018.

Growth Vectors

Source: Ycharts

GD is well positioned to benefit from the budget increases for the military. In April 2018, GD completed the acquisition of CSRA for $9.6B. CSRA expands General Dynamics' services for the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies. This will also serve as a growth vector going forward. The company's short-term future is already secured by over $60B in backlog. The company increased its backlog from $62.1B to $66.3B in July. What is great about GD's business is its backlog is well dispersed among all its business segment. Therefore, you can expect stable revenue growth in the upcoming years.

Source: GD investor presentation

Why the company is undervalued?

There has been an overall sour sentiment toward all aerospace and defense sectors since the beginning of the year. As GD shares were trading around $80 five years ago, you can appreciate that some investors quickly pulled the trigger when it hit $200 to cash some healthy profit. As uncertainties rise around the November mid-term election, this seems about the right time to take a look at GD and its potential.

However, as military spending will increase in the upcoming years, there is very little reason to believe GD will not benefit from this strong tailwind.

Dividend Growth Perspective

While GD does not have the most generous yield, the stock value has surged over the past 5 years. Keep in mind that GD is a dividend aristocrats showing 25 consecutive years with a dividend increase. Plus, the company shows a 10 year dividend CAGR of 10.27% and a dividend CAGR of 10.67% for the past 5 years. Yes, it is quite stable!

Source: Ycharts

A double-digit dividend growth rate for the next decade is expected. GD shows the potential to double its dividend every 7 years. With both payout ratios under 40%, strong margins and a substantial backlog, GD should keep its aggressive dividend growth streak alive.

Source: Ycharts

Potential Downsides

We must remain cautious about this type of business. GD mainly does business with large clients placing large orders. Many contracts are for hundreds of millions of dollars. Should an order be cancelled or delayed, the company's financial performance could be significantly affected. The aerospace division had a few struggles due to weaker jet demand. Slower orders of their famous Gulfstream jets resulted in a 5% sales decrease last quarter

Valuation

By looking at GD's P/E ratio history, you can see it used to trade at very low valuation during the last financial crisis (that led to the Budget Sequestration). I like how the valuation recently dropped under 20 PE and that its 12 months forward P/E ratio is now below 18.

Source: Ycharts

While GD shows an impressive dividend growth rate history, I decided to remain more conservative with my numbers. I used an 11% dividend growth rate for the next 10 years as I think its business will boom. Then, I decreased it to 7.50%. While those numbers seem high, keep in mind I used a 10% discount rate to balance my calculation. For dividend aristocrats, many investors will require a lower discount rate. Overall, it seems that GD is trading at an interesting value under $200.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $3.72 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 11.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 7.50% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $433.11 $257.07 $181.75 10% Premium $397.02 $235.65 $166.60 Intrinsic Value $360.93 $214.22 $151.46 10% Discount $324.84 $192.80 $136.31 20% Discount $288.74 $171.38 $121.17

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Final Thought

GD could be compared to Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT). However, while 80% of Lockheed Martin's sales come from U.S. governmental units, this proportion falls to 60% for General Dynamics. A more diversified client portfolio also means various budget improvements. In fact, 28% of its sales come from commercial clients and 12% from non-U.S. governments such as the UK and Saudi Arabia. GD also has a solid backlog to support its business for the coming years. Budget increases have already had an impact as GD posted solid numbers in 2018. GD's cost cutting program has significantly improved its margins. This was perfect timing as its order book increases. I think GD could be a great addition at this point.

