Leoni AG (LNNNF) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Leoni AG (OTC:LNNNF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Karl Gadesmann - Chief Financial Officer

Martin Stüttem - Director

Analysts

Sascha Gommel - Crédit Suisse

Marc Tonn - Warburg Research

Harald Eggeling - ODDO BHF

Julian Radlinger - UBS

Christoph Laskawi - Deutsche Bank

Henning Cosman - HSBC

Karl Gadesmann

Thank you. Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our Conference Call. During the next 20 minutes, my colleague, Martin Stüttem, who is responsible for LEONI's Wiring Systems Division, and I will be presenting our results for the second quarter and first half of 2018. We will start with a short introduction of the group's highlights during the reporting period and after that, I'm going to walk you through the group financials. Then I will hand over to Martin, who will elaborate on our divisional performances. We will close our presentation with LEONI's updated forecasts for the current fiscal year and our midterm guidance. Following our presentation, we are happy to answer your questions.

Let me start with the reporting period's financial highlights. We achieved strong organic growth on sales of 9% year-on-year in the second quarter and 11% in the first half of the current fiscal year. Based on group sales of €1.3 billion in Q2, sales for H1 were at the new record level of €2.7 billion. Our operating profit is in line with our full year expectations. Adjusted EBIT for the second quarter was slightly down 2% year-on-year due mainly to some one-off costs related to the transformation of our company as well as effects from accounting standard IFRS 15.

Correspondingly, the adjusted EBIT margin decreased from 5.2% to 4.8%. Adjusted EBIT for the first half was up by 7% year-on-year at an almost stable margin of 4.8%. Given the positive business development during H1 2018, we are adjusting our guidance for the current fiscal year. Based on our dynamic top line developments and due to the higher-than-anticipated copper price year-to-date, we now forecast group sales of at least €5.1 billion. I would give you more information about LEONI's anticipated development during the remainder of the year before we start our Q&A session.

Last but not least, we would like also to highlight that we strengthened our financial flexibility during the second quarter with a credit facility of €750 million. Apart from the reporting period's financials, there are, of course, other topics we would like to highlight. In H1, our investments increased to €127 million, primarily for site expansions and new plants in the Wiring Systems Division. We celebrated the opening of our third plant in Serbia, which also increases the production capacity in our Wiring Systems Division.

Our total order backlog at the end of June amounted to €21.5 billion. However, due to the cyclicity of our customers change and model range and order placements, order intake for the group was down to €2.6 billion during the first six months and thus below the exceptional high order intake of last year's H1. Our Wire & Cable Solutions Division also won PARC, a Xerox company, as a strategic development partner for LEONiQ, our intelligent cable technology.

Before we look deeper into the numbers, I would like to give you an update on the adoption of IFRS 15 and the related impact on our Q2 numbers. During the Q1 conference call, I was explaining to you how the adoption of the new IFRS 15 regulation impact our actual results. To provide proper like-for-like comparison year-on-year, we also restated the figures for the previous year. As shown here in the left figure, the newly adopted reporting standard affected sales negatively by €7 million in Q2 2018 and positively by €6 million in Q2 2017. In total, the positive effect for the first half 2018 narrowed to €10 million compared to €23 million for the same period last year.

At the operating level, EBIT development during the second quarter was dragged down by €2 million due to IFRS 15. The positive effect in Q2 2017 amounted to €3 million. This means that the positive impact on EBIT in H1 2018 decreased to €3 million compared to €6 million last year. Unfortunately, we will have to issue of comparing our 2018 results with restated 2017 figures until we publish our annual report for 2018. According to our internal simulation, there will be, presumably, a neutral impact on EBIT development in full year 2018 associated with IFRS 15.

Having said that, I would like now to come back to our second quarter and first half 2018 results. Demand from the global automotive industry remained at a high level during the second quarter. Our top line development was thus driven by strong organic growth of almost 9% or €109 million. Changes in consolidation, please remember that we sold our Business Group Electrical Appliances in May last year, and currency effects, especially the U.S. dollar and the Chinese renminbi, burdened our top line, while copper price effects were slightly beneficial. In total, LEONI's group sales increased by almost 7% year-on-year and came in at €1.3 billion. In the first half 2018, we saw a double-digit organic growth of about 11%. In total, group sales increased by almost 8% to €2.7 billion, which is a new record level for our company.

As already mentioned at the beginning, the Q2 operating result was below the previous year's level. Reported EBIT decreased from €87 million last year to €62 million this year, while the group's gross margin decreased only slightly to 17.8%, especially the increase in selling and admin expenses by 9%, to €143 million burdened our EBIT development during Q2. But I would like to point out that the selling and general admin expenses included €3 million one-off personnel costs.

The increase in research and development costs relates mainly to the support of previous year's new customer projects, which will drive our future growth. R&D expenses thus were up by 13% to €36 million. The sharp decrease in the net other operating income and expense is a result of last year's divestment of our business group, BG ES. The sale of this business group had a positive impact on previous year's Q2 EBIT of roughly €25 million.

Profit contribution from our joint ventures increased further and came in at €7 million. Adjusted for the profit contribution linked to the sale of the business group and PPA effect, EBIT came in at €64 million, almost at Q2 level in 2017. Here please keep in mind that the adoption of IFRS 15 led to an EBIT burden of about €2 million in 2018, while there was a positive effect amounting to €3 million in the previous year. While our financial result improved year-on-year, the tax rate was at a normalized level of 27.7% again. Net profit for the second quarter came down to €41 million, mainly as a result of last year's positive exceptional items as already explained.

Reported EBIT in H1 decreased year-on-year and came in at €125 million. However, last year's H1 EBIT included the profit contribution from the already-mentioned sale of business group, ES, and the insurance compensation associated with the fraud case, so another €5 million for the insurance. Adjusted for the before-mentioned items and PPA effect, EBIT increased by roughly 7% to €128 million. Profit after tax for the first half of 2018 came in at €84 million versus €98 million last year.

Despite the increase in the balance sheet total of roughly 8% versus year-end 2017, the equity ratio was at 32% at the end of June, a stable development year-on-year and slightly below year-end 2017. When taking a look at the short-term assets of the balance sheet, you will notice that there are significant increase in our accounts receivables and in our inventories, both the result from dynamic top line development. Since financial debts increased to €599 million, our gearing was 55% at the end of June following 39% at year-end 2017 and 44% on year one year earlier.

Net working capital increased to €411 million from €297 million at the end of December and €309 million at the end of Q2 2017. As a result, net working capital as a percentage of trailing 12-month sales came in at 8% and thus was higher than at the end of June last year. Based on the positive bottom line development during the first half of 2018, our equity position improved further and came in at €1.1 billion at the end of June.

When it comes to our cash flow development in H1 2018, two items that I have already mentioned are important. First, operating cash flow was negative due mainly to the increased working capital. Cash flow from operations came in at minus €2 million for the first half of the current fiscal year. This development is still not in line with management expectations and working capital initiatives are intensified, and we will see improvement in H2.

Second, investments in capacity expansion, which are related to last year's all-time high order intake, represent the basis for future growth. Investments in property, plants and equipment and intangible assets were €138 million in H1 2018. Thus, our free cash flow for the first 6 months amounted to minus €140 million. Taking our cash flow from financing activities into account, net cash flow for the period was minus €69 million, which explains the decrease in our liquid funds to €117 million at the end of June.

So far my comments on the group financials, I would like now to hand over to my colleague, Martin Stüttem, who will elaborate on the performance of our two divisions.

Martin Stüttem

So thanks, Karl. Dear ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome also from my side. Now since we have been only touching the group level development before, I would like to give you some details on our divisional performance. In our Wiring Systems Division, organic growth was 63 million in Q2 2018, which corresponds to an increase of slightly more than 8%. Growth was driven by the positive development of our business with European OEMs as well as the international commercial vehicle business. We faced some headwinds from currencies totaling €80 million.

Overall, sales in the Wiring Systems Division came in at €829 million, an increase of slightly more than 6% year-on-year. Even so development of our Chinese joint venture, Langfang, continued to be positive, second quarter reported EBIT increased only slightly to €45 million. Apart from the adoption of IFRS 15, EBIT was burdened by ramp up costs related to last year large new customer projects, which will drive our future growth. Consequently, the reported EBIT margin was slightly down at 5.4% from 5.6% last year. However, EBIT adjusted for the IFRS 15 effect went up around by 13%. EBIT margin was 5.6% compared to 5.3% in the second quarter of 2017.

For the first half of the current fiscal year, we generated sales of roughly €1.7 billion. In H1, organic growth was very pleasing at €177 million, which corresponds to an increase of almost 12% year-on-year. Reported EBIT came in at 87 million, representing a margin of 5.2%, up from €70 million and 4.6%, respectively, last year. Adjusted EBIT improved from €77 million or a margin of 5% to €89 million or a margin of 5.3%. Additionally, I would like to mention that exchange rates had an additional negative impact on H1 2018 of roughly €7 million just for the WSD Division.

Our Wire & Cable Solutions Division organic growth also continued to be strong. In Q2, organic growth amounted to €46 million or an increase of 10% was what's primarily driven by the positive development of automotive and automation business. It compensated for the negative consolidation effect amounting to roughly €12 million that are related to the sale of the BG ES last year as well as negative currency effects totaling €15 million. The copper price, on the other hand, had a positive impact of €70 million to the division's top line. In total, the Wire & Cable Solutions Division sales increased by 8% to €498 million in Q2 2018.

As expected, the division reported EBIT was down year-on-year in the second quarter due to the positive contribution related to the sale of BG ES last year. However, reported EBIT of €70 million was also burdened by the weak performance of our solar and petrochemical businesses, ramp-up cost in India as well as price increase in some raw materials. For the first six months of 2018, sales increased from €937 million last year to €983 million this year. In H1, organic growth was €97 million, an increase of more than 10% year-on-year. Adjusted and reported EBIT for the 6 -- for the first 6 months amounted to €38 million, down from previous year's €43 million and €68 million, respectively. Also here, I would like to mention that exchange rates had a negative impact for WCS of €1 million in H1 compared to 2017.

So the order intake during the first 6 months of the year was in line with our expectations and the cyclicality of the year. In our Wiring Systems Division, we received new orders totaling €1.6 billion, including orders of roughly €0.1 billion that are related to e-mobility. In Q2 2018, order intake in the Wiring Systems Division [indiscernible] amounted to €500 million. In the first half of the year, our Wire & Cable Solutions Division's order intake was at €985 million compared to divisional sales during the same period of €983 million. Q2's order intake of the division amounted to €487 million, which means that the book-to-bill ratio for the second quarter was around 1. In total, order backlog of both divisions was at €21.5 billion at the end of June 2018. The Wiring Systems Division's order backlog amounted to €21.2 billion at the end of Q2. E-mobility orders accounted for €4.5 million or roughly 20% of the orders divisions -- of the division order backlog.

So far my comments on our two divisions, I would like now to pass the word back to Karl Gadesmann.

Karl Gadesmann

Thanks, Martin. Based on our sound development during the first half of the current fiscal year, we are adjusting our guidance for 2018. Now we forecast sales of at least €5.1 billion compared to previously more than €5 billion. This increase is mainly driven by higher-than-anticipated copper prices. Please note, copper is the pass-through for us, which is why we confirm our operating income guidance and continue to forecast group EBIT ranging between €215 million and €235 million. CapEx excluding the investments in our Factory of the Future are expected to amount to roughly 5% of sales. We also confirm our guidance for positive free cash flow before dividend distribution. However, achieving this goal in 2018 will depend on achieving significant improvement in working capital management in H2.

Before we move to our midterm guidance, I would like to spend a few more words on our expectations regarding LEONI's development during the remainder of the year. You are all well aware of the fact that our performance during the second half of the fiscal year is, in general, weaker, at least top line-wise, but not in terms of EBIT margin. But please keep other relevant items in mind as well, which we have already been addressing. As mentioned in our Q1 call earlier this year, our sales development in 2018 will be burdened by the phase-out of the volume projects in our Wiring Systems Division.

The sales decrease related to this project is forecast to range between €80 million and €100 million. We will also have to closely monitor the copper price development. Here, we have seen quite a volatility in the months so far in 2018. If there would be a sustainable decrease in copper prices, this would impact our top line growth. And not to forget the more or less unpredictable impact on possible further import duty disputes and technical changes for some of the OEMs in managing the WLTP procedures.

At the operating level, and Martin has touched this issue during his part of the presentation, the market environment for some of our business units in the industrial cable remains challenging. This is not only applicable to -- for LEONI, but also for our cable competitors who are facing headwinds in same markets and thus have already adjusted their guidance for the fiscal year 2018. In addition, there are the already-mentioned ramp-up costs in the Wiring Systems Division, which are related to the large expansion of our production capacity due to the €7 billion order intake in 2017. A large part of these costs will burden the division's EBIT development during the second half of the year.

With regard to our midterm guidance for fiscal year 2020, we confirm sales growth of the compound annual growth rate of more than 5% and EBIT margin above the 5% threshold and targeted CapEx amounting to around 5% of sales. We also confirm our 2020 forecast regarding positive free cash flow, including the distribution of the dividend, which is in line with our dividend policy.

Having said that, we have come to the end of our Q2 presentation and are now more than happy to answer your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Sascha Gommel of Crédit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Sascha Gommel

The first one would actually be on your order intake in the second quarter, and here particularly, on Wiring Systems, with only €500 million, that was quite a weak outcome. I was wondering if you can explain the reasons around it? If you see some acceleration again in the second half of the year? Because with a book-to-bill of 0.6, that really looks a little worrying at first glance. My second question would be on your cash flow guidance for the full year. Because when I look at your EBIT guidance, you're guiding EBIT down for H2 compared to H1 and only slightly up compared to last year, and your last year H2 cash flow was only €23 million. So I was wondering how you will actually come even close to a breakeven free cash flow for the full year? And then my third question would be on the copper price effect. I think, in the first quarter, you had a small negative effect in WCS. So I was wondering, since the copper price recovered in the second quarter, if you had a positive effect in the second quarter in WCS in a inventory revaluation? And then my last question is more in general, when I look at your top line growth -- your organic top line growth, it was more than €100 million in Q2. But if I would adjust your EBIT for the joint venture earnings growth, your EBIT would actually be down. So I was wondering how we should think about that in general?

Martin Stüttem

Okay. This is Martin Stüttem. Coming to the first question, order intake [indiscernible]1.6 billion and 500 million in Q2. So that's according to our expectation, because there is a certain cyclicality in the business. So we still expect 4 million -- €4 billion order intake in 2018. And the majority of orders will be nominated and awarded in Q4. But that's the normal timing of the nominations from different customers and especially coming off the back of 2017. So the order intake of -- for the Wiring Systems Division of €7 billion was basically book-to-bill of 2.3 is really extraordinary. And please remember, we have normally sales for last year of €3.06 billion and the normal expectation is book-to-bill ratio of 1.4 roughly. So I would say, we are 1.3, 1.4. Also for 2018, we expect the €4 billion was -- is equivalent to 1.3, 1.35 book-to-bill. And once again, this will come mainly with the nominations due to the cyclicality of the business in Q4 2018.

Karl Gadesmann

Okay, Karl Gadesmann. Then I will take the next two questions pretty much related to each other, and I will start with the last one. So copper price impact on inventories. With the development, you are right as you have described it, so based on the quantities, the level is not that much higher than compared year-on-year to June 2017. But simply by the development of the copper prices, based on that volume, there is an impact on roughly 15 million in the inventories in WCS Division purely on the copper impact. So this has some significant impact on our working capital balance so far. And as I mentioned earlier, we are not, for the first half, at a level where we would like to be. I mean, initiatives are on the way. First positives we see but the impact most likely we should see some more in second half than in first half. But let's say, other developments like material shortages and safety stocks for some of the PVC components, they worked, unfortunately, in the false direction. So as I mentioned, it will be very challenging for us to meet, more or less, breakeven or zero number on the free cash flow in 2018. But still, we see that this is manageable if the related measures will work as we think they could work.

So if I take the third question or the fourth, basically, to the WSD operating profit without joint venture. So I have to give a little bit broader explanation. First of all, if you look H1 '18 compared to the H1 '17, so if I'm not mistaken, basically, if I take out the joint venture results, we have slightly better margin of the rest of the business of 4.4% compared to '17 of 4.0%. So you can see that there is a clear evolution of the business without joint venture. On the other hand, in Q2, that's also very important what I mentioned just in my presentation before. You should not forget that Q2 and H1 was impacted in '18 also by some effect compared to 2017.

If you make a bridge of '17 to '18, I mentioned that we have basically a minus 7 million impact from currencies, mainly RMB and U.S. dollars, and also an IFRS 15 effect of minus 5 million compared to '17. So first of all, if you look to the H1, clear state evolution of the performance of the business without joint ventures in the right directions to a reasonable level for this year. On the other hand, we have a lot of extraordinary impact like IFRS 15 and exchange rates what hit us negatively. And we are starting or we have started already in H1 Q2 2018 with pre-investments into the new factories. And once again, the pre-investments topic, I would like to stress, if you have a book-to-bill ratio of 2.3, we basically have double of launch pre-investment cost in one year. And that's an effect what is already starting in Q2 2018.

Sascha Gommel

Maybe a quick follow-up. When do you expect this kind of investments in new capacity? And I think my understanding is also that you invested in kind of operating transformation with new SAP system and so on. When should we expect this to kind of fade-out and actual real operating leverage to kick in?

Martin Stüttem

So for the operating -- for the -- coming back, I guess we will come back with €4 billion order intake to a normal level of acquisition was still good. So the heavy load of pre-investment will be '18 and '19. So the ramp-up, basically, are starting in '19 going to '20. So the pre-investment in -- the extraordinary pre-investment, what is caused by the book-to-bill ratio of 2.3 last year, will impact '18 and '19. For the SAP, that's more long-term story because that's a transition phase where we need for the full rollout, I would say, up to 5 years until we have reached all of our 90 factories what we have to change. And for the transformation in total, we, for sure, will have for the transformation -- our technology transformation, we already have investments, especially also in WCS but also in WSD in '18, but there will be further load in '19, because we will start the -- or we will accelerate our path to solution provider where we heavily invest into capabilities like electronics and software.

Operator

The next question is from Marc Tonn of Warburg Research. Your line is now open please go ahead.

Marc Tonn

Just a couple of question from my side. One would also be on the phasing of the ramp-up costs, which you mentioned, I think, you talked about this as an incremental burden above the high single-digit-million euro amount. And perhaps you could give us some indication of how much of that is booked in Q2 already and how much we should expect for the second half? And the second question will also be related to Wiring Systems with regard to this larger contract in run-out, which, to my understanding, was still very strong in the first quarter. But if you could give some indication from the €80 million to €100 million in loss in revenues for the current year, how much of that was already, let's say, I believe it was the first quarter, second quarter and how much of that will come now in the second half? Then I think you mentioned some extra personnel cost in general and admin and selling expenses in the second quarter of about €3 million. I would also be interested in what was that related to? And which division was affected by that? And then the second -- the last question would be just a clarification on the €7 million foreign exchange headwind you mentioned for the Wiring Systems Division in the H1, if you could give us a split on Q1 and Q2 for that number?

Martin Stüttem

I will start with the -- this is Martin Stüttem. I will start with the first question with the ramp-up cost and pre-investment cost, I'm talking about cost OpEx, not about CapEx, into new factories. So basically -- and once again, I start book-to-bill ratio, because it's very important to mention that book-to-bill ratio of basically double what normally is means double amount of launch cost. So we -- in total, in 2018, we have about €12 million additional launch cost to the -- to a normal year, I would say. And there -- also that was also mentioned in the Q1 call, the press conference where we gave the guidance. We have about €10 million in the H2 2018. So in 2019, you can expect a further increase.

Once again, we have a double amount of burden of launch cost within 2018 and 2019 to a normal year, and you can expect a further increase of €10 million to €15 million in 2019 equally distributed. That's a little bit hard really to answer, but I would say equally distributed both of these years. Once again, that's additionally to a normal year. That's very important to say that the extraordinary very positive situation because of growth but it's extraordinary so we have additional cost to a normal year. So I'm very strict on that because it's very important to say that this is something what is on top because of very positive momentum of the order intake.

Marc-René Tonn

If I may, 2019 is on top to a normal year but not on top to 2018? Because 2018 is already on top of a normal year. Did I get this right?

Martin Stüttem

No, it's on top of 2018 because we basically -- you could see that we have the ramp-up basically in H2 2018 so there will be an even stronger effect because the ramp-up will last through 2019. So that's the 10 million to 15 million additional impact to 2018. Sorry, I was possibly not very concrete with that.

Karl Gadesmann

So maybe I jump in with giving some further information on the increase in SG&A cost in Q2. Here, roughly €3 million one-off cost which are shared between divisions, 2/3 Wiring Systems and 1/3 Wire & Cable Solutions. Basically, what's the background, I mean in the overall transformation, ONE LEONI, we reshaped some management structure and in relation to that, we had personnel costs incurred. And these are onetime, just to get clear on this.

Martin Stüttem

Okay. And the last question was the personnel cost -- the exchange rate headwinds in H1 is basically equally distribution both Q1 and Q2. So the third question was the ramp down of the projects in WSD was -- is a total impact of 80 million to 100 million. I would say that the -- none of that -- 2/3 of the impact will come in H2 and 1/3 is in H1.

Operator

The next question is from Harald Eggeling of ODDO BHF.

Harald Eggeling

Two questions on WCS, please. First question, you are mentioning weak solar and petrochemical business for some time now, and I would be pleased to hear what exactly means weak in your understanding? Probably some more details here, please. What is your expectation regarding an improvement? And are there any constraints on potential restructuring? Second one, digitization. And could you please elaborate a bit on digitization costs, the amount and also with respect to the time line? And when will we see some kind of meaningful revenues, resulting in a positive margin impact from digitization?

Karl Gadesmann

Okay. So I start with the first question. And you are absolutely right, we mentioning this, I recall, starting second half of last year, where mainly issues occurred in the business units relating to oil, petro and solar. Roughly, you can sum this up to energy, our energy business in the cable. Here we have a mixed picture. I mean, this is, to a very high extent, project business, which then occurs in countries of Far East or territories where, as we have seen during this year, the -- let's say, political impact on doing business in that area becomes more difficult, almost impossible. So a lot of projects that were on hand and were visible are frozen totally.

Like other companies, we drove back these activities in that region. This is one reason. For solar industry, I mean, there were some -- you may recall, in China especially, there was some subsidies provided, this has been taken back. Now we see some impact on that area and what is significant or even more hitting us is material cost increase, where we at least see a time backlog to pass this through to our customers. I mean, you can imagine that for the majority of the PVC-based components where we produce our own compound, we have seen shortages in material capacity and market price situation, which is, I take it simple, take it or leave it. So this increase so far, majority of burden is on our side and we are working to pass this through. And for the time being, as of today, we have not decided on restructuring in that area.

Martin Stüttem

We -- I can also add that for the full year of the second half, we see stabilization of -- stabilization not an improvement of petrochemical business. And still because the visibility -- the midterm and long-term visibility is very low at solar. We don't see any improvement for the solar business in the H2.

Karl Gadesmann

Digitization? Okay. Yes. I think we mentioned that again in Q1 call or press release call. So basically, we have two areas where we invest in digitalization. So one is more related to the cable area with the new cable technology, LEONiQ, that is related to getting our cables combined with Daimler technology, real-time measuring of cable conditions in the field. There the first pilots are on the way. We -- today, we see a good response from the customer end, but I think it's pretty good understandable that with -- coming with a new technology, new features, this needs time to be tested in pilot projects here. But this is a ramp up, which mainly is in expertise and resources person -- on the personnel side. Here, we will see, in the second half, higher ramp-up of, let's say, expertise and personnel on that side, on the WCS. On the Wiring Systems, of course, you can answer this.

Martin Stüttem

I can answer this, because digitalization is a very big word, first of all.

Karl Gadesmann

Yes.

Martin Stüttem

And if you could just come to the part of digitalization, what is the Industry 4.0 and automation for sure, we have the first -- not just the pilot, also application for further automation of high-voltage and even low-voltage where we are going forward for minor harnesses already in '19, '20. So the investment of digitalization in the Industry 4.0 will be quite fast and the pilot application and the start of production, for sure, at a smaller scale, because we have big business until we have automated everything, it will take some time, will start in '19, '20 with automation for high-voltage concretely and for minor harnesses possibly in 2020.

So if we look to the transformation of Wiring Systems Division, where we would like to be even more of an electronics solution provider, that's more midterm story. We already start in '18 to invest. '19 will be -- and you will have also further information due to the course of this year about potential partnerships and so on. The impact, until we come to market, we will start with the development, predevelopment, concept development, but that's a three to five years' period until we come to market with these not new kind of products, which are in addition, and that's very important, that's not something not in our current business, what is the value addition to our current offering what we have in Wiring Systems Division.

Karl Gadesmann

And maybe just to add something. I mean, besides the business view, I mean, digitalization, as Martin said, is touching, basically, all areas of our organization. So in our IT system environment, as already mentioned a little bit, and here we see a change in the SAP technology as for HANA more or less starting 2025, with a new, let's say, technical platform available. And here we are preparing for that too. I mean, that's all in all, you may say unfortunately, but it comes in line and we have to manage this, but we are very positive that the relevant things are built-in into our projections what we give on hand to you.

Operator

The next question is from Julian Radlinger of UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Julian Radlinger

Two from my side. The first one on free cash flow, another question here. I'm struggling a little bit to understand your free cash flow progression towards what you're guiding for, for 2020. If this year achieving a positive free cash flow is going to be challenging due to the net working capital issues you're working through and the capacity addition for the launch costs that are related to that, et cetera. And now you're telling us that these launch costs are going to be even higher next year. Can you just give us an idea about what your expectations are, at least directionally, for free cash flow next year? If you have confidence that if you're not going to achieve it this year, at least next year you're going to hit positive free cash flow. And my second question, a much quicker one, on WLTP. Basically, just wondering if you're seeing anything with your customer, specifically Volkswagen and Daimler or the German OEMs in general, in terms of production disruptions in September? Specifically if they've communicated anything to you? Any color you can give us on that would be appreciated.

Karl Gadesmann

I would like to start with the free cash flow development. So as of today, we will not, let's say, give the guidance for 2019 [Technical Difficulty] from the beginning of 2019. But what we can see so far for the plans on hand is that 2019 will be very challenging and maybe even more than 2018 due to the, let's say, large order intake last year, in combination -- and not to forget, at the same time, we are in the middle of building a new plant in the WCS Division in Roth, which is a total investment for the years '17, '18, '19. I mentioned that roughly 95 million CapEx. Then we move into that plant 2019 and '20, so there's relocation costs in line with that. And -- but I mean, as we already guided 2020, based on the three-years corridor, we see the strongest growth potential we have, let's say, the biggest way of ramping up capacity for managing that is then done. We are pretty much finalizing the Factory of the Future project. So this gives us confidence that in 2020, our guidance picture is still valid.

Martin Stüttem

And from the operational standpoint, I would like to add that we are currently not at benchmark for inventories. So just in my division, roughly, 1 day of on hand is €8 million cash flow. So that's, for sure, something where we are working on to achieve our targets for 2018 but there will be further work. And that's a big lever, basically what we can use also for 2019 to come to benchmark levels on inventory. But it's not a short-term issue. And therefore, the implementation of -- if you talk about ADS, advanced delivery centers and so on, it's something what you do not switch from one day to the other day if you talk about payment terms, if you talk about [indiscernible] top and all these topics, it's something what takes some time to get implemented. And there, I would say, we have enough potential to positively counterbalance the -- for sure, what you have said, the pre-investment burden what we have still in '19. So on the WLTP, so we have -- as you can see in our sales evolution also, so I would say, even if Q1 was slighting, we said that higher than our expectation, we are pretty close in the WSD division to what we assumed will happen from the sales side.

And we -- my answer was always, we don't see a significant impact of the WLTP in our sales. And especially, very often, it's linked also to engines and the engine cable or the engine cabling is just a minor part of our business. So the main harnesses there was switch and engine, it will not really impact our -- significantly our sales. So bottom line, we did not see a significant impact. We saw an impact on mix. But mix, if we have the different engines also in our portfolio and once again, the cable is a main value part of our Wiring System, we -- the mix effect is not significant for us. And we will not see -- I guess, as we cannot see, currently, out of our [indiscernible] what's also covering September, significant impact on our business going forward. So the more significant impact is what we have said before is the runout of this major project with the €80 million to €100 million. But once again, there are impacts, I cannot neglect impacts, but they are not significant for our evolution going forward in 2018. Once again, WLTP is a temporary item what will hit the industry possibly in H2, but will disappear if we go to 2019.

Operator

The next question is from Christoph Laskawi of Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open please go ahead.

Christoph Laskawi

Sorry to get back to this, but another one on WSD margins. So looking at the operating leverage that you show in Q2, stripping out both joint venture and the IFRS 15 impact. My question will be, now that you point towards even increasing add-on cost, even though FX would likely fade, we probably get to 0% operating leverage in H2 or at least close to it. And you also say, for next year, the ramp-up costs will increase on top of what is seen in 2018. So should we essentially expect flat margins in H2 and also next year? Is that what you're pointing to given the challenges that you see? Or would you expect margin improvements also in that time frame? That's the first question, please.

Karl Gadesmann

So I guess, we're not in the -- it's not the time to give guidance for 2019. So that's the first comment. But for sure, the load what we have -- and once again, without joint ventures and if you try to look to the H1, it's very difficult in our business to compare really quarter-by-quarter. If you look to the H1, you see -- also '17 to '18, with or without joint venture, an improvement of the EBIT margin. If you look to the evolution also from Q1 to Q2 in 2018, that's increase from 4.9%, if I'm not mistaken, to 5.2% -- 5.4% in the second quarter. So you're right. The joint venture impact in the second quarter is a little bit bigger. But what I said before, IFRS 15 basically was a 5 million -- like-for-like comparison to 2017 equals already to 5 million. And the exchange rate impact, what you did not mention, is also 7 million, in total, equally distributed both -- about both quarters.

So I clearly see -- first of all, we are happy to have a joint venture what -- which provides a good market situation, a good business growth and a good EBIT contribution, that's the part of our model. Second, you can see that the evolution of the margin is in the right direction and constantly, if you eliminate extraordinary effects on the right direction, so we have sustainable improvement of the margin. Coming to your point, for sure, the margin evolution in H2 will be heavily burdened by the pre-investment cost, that's an easy calculation we can do. And the burden will continue in 2019. But -- and I guess we will be -- also for the next guidance, we will give an outlook further on what will happen in 2020. You can expect with the -- and I think we were concrete, we said a double-digit growth in 2020, we will -- you can expect because the pre-investment is done in '18 and '19, a repayment or payback really just by the contribution what we get through this additional phase in 2020.

Christoph Laskawi

Understood. Second item would be on WCS. Do you expect the raw mats to be passed on the second half, so that we actually should see margin improvements? And you already elaborated on end markets, which -- one is turning positive, the other one not necessarily so. So would you expect margins to improve actually in the second half, which is needed to reach the guidance range? Recognize that you didn't show it in the presentation, and I was wondering if you've made some shifts in between the divisions as well keeping the group guidance unchanged or not? And just as a clarification, was there any copper valuation impact in Q2 EBIT for WCS?

Karl Gadesmann

Okay. So I mean, starting with what do we expect out of this situation. I mean, the material price increase is something that we can transparently discuss with the customer. So we are in discussions. But as you will fully understood, that's not an initial immediately agreement on that. So this will take longer than having, let's say, full impact to our satisfaction in half 1. I do not expect that this will be solved in H2 completely, definitely not, will take some longer. But anyway, that's something -- development, not in our hands, not in our performance.

So we will have these discussions with our customers, and they are already started. The copper valuation you mentioned in Q2 is minus of €2 million, basically. I mean here, you know our valuation method is the moving average, and we have to do cutoff -- at cutoff date end of month, do the testing of lower of cost to market, and if the copper price, as we have seen, dropping sharply and unfortunately was at the end of March, the first hit, now June but not so significantly but anyway, July we have seen high volatility.

So this is kind of a black box really to give you guidance on what will happen out of this. So -- but what do we see with the businesses still facing difficulties. We do not see two-- really recovering then on a level than we would like to see them in 2018. So of course, we're working on the same hand on measures what can we do for applying this future business. But here, we have to see -- I mean, as I mentioned, some issues are coming from geopolitical discussions, it's not in our hands. But of course, we do our analysis and our measures to look what we can do in the future on that. So I'm not sure, I think, I missed something of your question, the last part maybe. Can you repeat this?

Christoph Laskawi

Full year guidance.

Karl Gadesmann

Can you do full year guidance with regards to no divisional forecast, you asked? Okay. When we started our -- first of all, the EBIT guidance for LEONI is a group guidance, so we guide the group EBIT of LEONI. To split this down, in the beginning, there is a kind of a rational how this should relate to both business divisions. And what we see, let's say, after the first six months that we have a quite opposite development, WSD is at the, let's say, really upper end of the range we started and WCS is at the lower end of that range. So in total, we still -- and that's why we confirmed today our guidance this year that the group guidance is still something we see that we achieved this. Yes, that's the clear message here. Not to get it wrong or take it wrong out of this. So one division is performing better than expected and one is not so good than we expected at the beginning of the year.

Operator

And the next question is from Henning Cosman of HSBC.

Henning Cosman

Maybe if I could start out just clarifying all the one-off elements in the second quarter. Adjusted EBIT, that you're not actually adjusting. So just to have this perfectly straight, on top of the €64 million reported adjusted EBIT, if you like, for the real underlying adjusted EBIT, we should be adding back €3 million negative one-off from SG&A, 2 million from IFRS and 2 million from negative copper price marking to market. Is that correct? So an overall 7 million, which will take the real underlying adjusted EBIT number to 71 million?

Karl Gadesmann

You're correct. So far the numbers you mentioned, I confirm. I mean, there's always a discussion what has to be adjusted for what, yes? And you could end up with a long story. That's why we give you this information on hand and we keep the, let's say, method how we guide the adjusted EBIT on a very limited range, that's for us. The PPA impact, that's restructuring and any really other significant one-offs, yes? And like in Q2, we have some information to report on one-offs, we give you this on hand. So I think we're very transparent on that.

Henning Cosman

Yes. And I appreciate that. So having said that, I'm just struggling to reconcile your guidance to the midpoint of the EBIT guidance range a little bit. Because of course, it implies vis-à-vis that 71 million or even the H1 run rate that basically implies a much bigger shortfall than would be implied by the start-up costs that you've now quantified at 10 million to 12 million. I mean, we're basically talking about a run rate of 50 million per quarter now. So I'm just struggling to reconcile this. If you could just help us understand again over and above the start-up or preproduction cost, where that shortfall is supposed to come from to get to the midpoint of the EBIT range, please?

Karl Gadesmann

Well, pretty much at the beginning of the year, we set the range of 215 million to 235 million, starting point for that could be midpoint, right? I think with the development we see after six months and what is our best visibility for the second half, we see that, most likely, we might be below that midpoint range for the full year EBIT as of today. But of course, we see we have opportunities, think we have good visibility. What kind of costs, ramp-ups will be occurring in the second half and that's within our guidance.

Martin Stüttem

Yes. And also what is also very important, therefore, we limit our adjustments to some line items. Of course, we have to differentiate. If we do the bridge from '17 to '18, so if we do a bridge what is next order impact, what impacts our guidance. So that are two different elements and totally different. So if you look to the -- what you mentioned, for instance, the SG&A for sure is an additional impact on what basically impacted our profit, not foreseen and not foreseen in the guidance. If you look to the IFRS 15, so the expectation for the full year is that we don't have any, at least compared to '17, any extraordinary impact that will level it out. And of the top of what you see in the quarter, here it could be a different impact over the full year. So we really have to see, not to mix all the different items.

And because we're very often doing the comparison quarter-by-quarter, '17 to '18, so we have different bridges. And if I mention, for instance, IFRS 15 or if I mention FX rate, what is possibly already planned in our budget and our guidance here, that's still a difference to 2017 to make a fair comparison apples-to-apples between '17 and '18. So it's possibly very confusing topic. But out of what you've mentioned, I would say the SG&A is an impact of what we did not forecast, but it was a conscious decision to invest. But IFRS 15, from our standpoint, will be more or less neutral over the year. And copper is also for us not an EBIT-effective topic. But could have an influence on the quarter and on the half.

Henning Cosman

I'm not sure actually if I was quite clear, but what I meant was that I don't understand why the run rate should be as low as €50 million for -- per quarter for the second half. But anyway, I'll try it may be slightly differently. I understand you don't want to guide to 2019 at this point, but just being conscious that you're saying the effect will, if anything, increase in 2019 off these extraordinary ramp-up costs. I'm just being conscious of that €50 million projected run rate per quarter for the second half vis-à-vis the €250 million to €260 million EBIT consensus level for next year. So I was just trying to get a feeling if you're at all comfortable with this? Because to me, it sounds like from your comment so far that, that might not be the case.

Martin Stüttem

I mean, if we progress during the year, we will have more discussions with you and more information to be provided. But again today, it's not a time to give any guidance for 2019.

Operator

And we have a follow-up question from Sascha Gommel of Crédit Suisse. Your line is now open please go ahead.

Sascha Gommel

I was just trying to confirm the copper revaluation effect because when I look at the copper price, it was higher at the end of Q2 than it was at the end of Q1. So shouldn't there be sequentially a positive effect?

Karl Gadesmann

I mean, in -- regarding the copper chart, you are right. At the end of Q2, it was higher than at the end of Q1. That's right. So the valuation impact, we had €2 million, that's what we confirmed for the Q1. So there was another one in Q -- sorry, Q2?

A – Unidentified Company Representative

[Indiscernible] It went down.

Karl Gadesmann

Yes. But I mean, it's something -- again, at the -- yes, the cutoff date is relevant, the [indiscernible] of the month. That basically, even if you take an average, the average for Q2 on copper price was higher than for Q1. That's absolutely correct. But here, you have to reflect this with the really last day of the month trading where we have to do the valuation.

Sascha Gommel

I totally understand that. I was just confused that you were talking for Q2 about a negative revaluation effects. So it's actually a positive revaluation effect, right?

Karl Gadesmann

No.

Sascha Gommel

For the second quarter. Not for the first half, for the second quarter. Or was there an effect or not? I'm just confused right now.

Karl Gadesmann

There was an effect of €2 million. We can elaborate on that later on.

Operator

There are currently no further questions. [Operator Instructions] We haven't received any further questions. I hand back to the speakers.

Karl Gadesmann

Okay. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, for your attention. If you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to get in touch with our Investor Relations team. Goodbye, and we're looking forward to talking to you again soon. Bye.

Martin Stüttem

Thank you. Bye.