Balfour Beatty PLC (BAFBF) CEO Leo Quinn on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Leo Quinn

Okay, if everybody's got their seats. Welcome to our 2018 Half Year Results Presentation. I'm accompanied by Phil Harrison, my Finance Director, who you all know very well.

We'll get into the introduction. Well, first and foremost, I think there's a lot to be proud of in these results. There's some very good trends in the business.

And before we touch on the actual numbers themselves, what I'd just like to touch on is what I think is the real priority. Because any set of numbers defines a period in time, but what's really happening within Balfour Beatty is a transformation underneath that. And if I look at our Build to Last program, here, we're looking at creating a culture with the capability to take us through the next 10, 20 years. And this is underpinned by systems and processes which give me confidence that what we're creating here today is sustainable into the future. And that's really, I think, the value in the company.

If I look at the increase in the backlog, I've always said I don't want to be defined by growth, and I do mean that. But the double-digit increase in our backlog to 12.6 billion, underpinned by the disciplines that we put into place under Build to Last, gives me a lot of confidence in terms of the quality of that backlog going forward. And in later slides, I'll touch on some of the examples of that.

In terms of our construction business and the business overall, if you back out the Aberdeen onetime cost, we've got a 69% increase in our operating profit. If you look at U.K. construction, which has always been our challenge and our nemesis, we come from 60 -- it was 89 very difficult projects we had to work our way through to. There's only 5 those remaining at this moment in time. But without Aberdeen, U.K. construction is at 2.1%, which is inside the range of industry-standard margins. And at the same time, our U.S. operation and our service business is also within the range. So you could look at it optimistically and say that we've achieved industry-standard margin 6 months early, which I think is a very good outcome.

The one thing in any business that doesn't lie is cash. And if you look at our average cash, 161 million, which is up from 45 million for the first half of last year. I think that's a stellar achievement. But it's not a one-off, and I'll show you later in my presentation how it's consistently improved half-on-half-on-half. And I think that's excellent. And if you put all that together, if you think about our operational disciplines and our ability to execute, our very strong balance sheet, the confidence we have within our portfolio of investment assets, 1.2 billion, all of that has led the board to believe that we're confident in increasing our dividend by another 33%, which is the same that we did last year. So I think we're moving along the road to recovery very, very well. And the transformation that underpins it is something that I think will be sustainable for the future.

On that note, I'll hand over to Phil, who'll talk through the numbers, and I'll be back later. Thank you.

Philip Harrison

Thanks, Leo. Thank you. As Leo has said, there's a lot to like about these results. I'm particularly pleased with the profit from operations up 69% from a year ago, 66 million. And as Leo said, our performance on cash. Despite the outflows on Aberdeen, average net cash at 161 million was above our previous guidance. Profit after tax more than doubled versus prior year. And given this performance, the board has declared an interim dividend of 1.6 pence per share, a 33% increase on prior year.

Let's now look at the results in detail. Turning to underlying profit from operations. There were improvements in all of our businesses, and we remain on track to meet our guidance on industry-standard margins in the second half of 2018. Our confidence is underpinned by the fact, with only a small number of exceptions, we are now through our underperforming historical contracts, we continue to realize productivity and cost savings across our operations and we have a higher-quality order book. For our investment business, profit was higher due to the third partial sale of our Connect Plus M25 asset as we continue to realize value in a strong market.

Now moving to the order book. As you can see, the order book has increased 1.2 billion from yearend, an 11% increase in the period, 10% at constant currency. The group continues to focus on disciplined bidding to generate a high-quality order book capable of delivering profitable growth. The construction order book increased by 14%, 10% at constant currency, due to increased orders in the U.S., where we booked our share of the LAX people mover project at circa $600 million. Plus, we booked over $500 million of new school projects, mainly in California.

The UK order book was stable at 2.7 billion as the business continues to be selective in the work that it bids through increased bid margin thresholds, improved risk frameworks and better contract governance. The 2.7 billion does not include our share of the 2.5 billion civil work on HS2, which we were awarded last year. Work is underway to deliver detailed plans and costs for lots N1 and N2, and an early contractor involvement scheme now expected to conclude in mid-2019. At Support Services, the order book was stable at 3.1 billion as growth in transportation was offset by an expected decline in utilities.

Now let's look in more detail at each segment, starting with construction. Whilst revenue was down, gross profit increased and overheads reduced, resulting in increased profitability. The underlying profit from operations continued to improve under Build to Last as all geographies had an increase in absolute profit, in local currency and margin percentage.

In the U.S., revenue was 12% lower at constant currency, following the reduction in order book during 2017. Whilst profit was constant in Pound Sterling, it was actually higher in U.S. dollars, and the PFO margin increased to 1.1%, inside the 1% to 2% industry standard margin range for our U.S. business.

In the UK, we reported profits of 5 million. This includes a 15 million charge on the AWPR project. I'll cover AWPR on the next slide. Excluding the AWR project, we would have reported a 20 million profit with an associated 2.1% PFO margin. This performance from the rest of the U.K. business gives us confidence that we are on track for industry-standard margins in the second half. At Gammon, profits doubled to £10 million as the business moved back towards a more normalized financial performance. It is expected that revenue in the second half of the year for Construction Services and the overall group will be in line with the first half of the year. In conclusion, all of our construction businesses are either delivering industry-standard margins or are on track to do so in the second half of the year.

Now turning specifically to the AWPR project in Aberdeen. The map on the slide highlights that the majority of the road is now complete. And we expect everything in green, I think you can see green, to be open to the public by the end of the month. The one remaining section, which includes the Don Crossing, is now expected to complete in the autumn. In the last few months, our cost estimates, in part due to complications at the Don Crossing, have increased. We now expect the cash outflow on this project in 2018 to be at £135 million versus the previous guidance range of £105 million to £120 million.

The increased cost estimates have been partially offset by recovery positions that the group believe are highly probable to be agreed, but there is a net charge in the first half of £23 million, £15 million of which is treated as underlying, with the remaining £8 million treated as non-underlying as it represents Carillion's share of the project, which we inherited following their liquidation in January. Today, we're focused on completing the project to our revised cost and time scales as well as continuing dialogue with Transport Scotland in order to reach a final commercial settlement on this project. Importantly, we have started to demobilize the project, and this will accelerate over the coming months.

Now turning to Support Services. As you can see on the slide, profit from operations increased from prior year and margins were stable at 3.1%. The 3.1% profit margin is within our Build to Last industry-standard margin range of 3% to 5%. Breaking down the constituent parts into a bit more detail. Gas and water, the business remains in the middle of its current regulatory cycle. In water, the group has started to gauge on the AMP7 planning cycle, which will come live in the next couple of years, including negotiating the renewal of contract -- of current contracts. In power, we saw increases in revenue and order book. We continue to see productivity opportunities in the business that should translate to increased profitability going forward.

At transportation, the underlying highways market is stable, with multiple local authority contracts coming to market. Whilst at our rail operation, our Track Partnership contract with London Underground is due for retender in the second half of 2018. If we now turn to Infrastructure Investments. Profits have increased by gains on disposal. Most significant event in the period was the third partial disposal in February of Connect Plus, the company which operates of the M25 orbital motorway, for 42 million of proceeds and 22 million of profit on disposal. This partial sale completes a combined 25% sell-down of the asset. This is above previous market transactions and our directors' valuation. The group retains a 15% stake in the asset. The group continues to see opportunities to invest in high-quality projects with good returns. We will continue to look to time asset sales to realize optimum value to shareholders.

Turning to the directors' valuation. Looking at the moving parts. Both equity invested in new project and cash distributions from existing projects largely offset at 38 million and 39 million, respectively. We still expect to invest around 60 million in projects for the full year. The sale proceeds of 108 million are predominantly from Connect Plus. In the first of the year, we received 104 million, which is made up of 42 million from the third partial sale in February and 62 million from the second partial sale, which was completed in December 2017, with the associated cash funds being received in 2018. The un-winded discount was circa 50 million. And with the half year valuation again rounding to 1.2 billion.

If we move to half year cash flow, we saw a good cash performance for the group, with average net cash of 161 million for the first six months. This is substantially higher than last year and above the 120 million, 150 million guidance range previously provided. We now expect full year average net cash to be in the range of £140 million to £170 million. The key word in capital movement in the first half of 2018 is the 55 million cash outflow in provisions primarily due to cash cost incurred on the AWR project. This reflects the timing between previous losses booked to the P&L on the project and the cash actually flowing out of the door. So overall, a good performance. And with 366 million of net cash at half year, we continue to have one of the strongest balance sheets in the sector.

Before I move on to the balance sheet, one other point of guidance on net interest expense. Previously, we had guided to higher than the prior year. But a lower-than-expected pension expense in the first half, coupled with retiring some debt earlier than expected, means that we now see net interest expense at around £25 million for the full year.

On to the balance sheet. Most of the key items have already been covered, but it's worth remembering we hold the investment assets on our balance sheet book value rather than at the directors' valuation that I spoke about earlier. I think one item to highlight on this slide, our net retirement benefits, which on an IAS 19 basis, has moved from a surplus of 32 million to a surplus of 184 million. This is driven by actuarial changes, including a small reduction in life expectancy and an increase in the net discount rate used to measure liabilities. The next formal triannual date for the Balfour Beatty pension fund is in March 2019.

Finally, turning to our outlook. We remain on track for Phase Two. We haven't changed anything at all on our outlook. It is about industry-standard margins in the second half of 2018 as we've put on the slide.

That concludes the financial report. I'll now hand back to Leo. Thank you.

Leo Quinn

Thank you. Thank you, Phil. I'll start off with Build to Last again. Remember, the whole purpose here is Balfour Beatty is a company that's been around for over 100 years, and what we want to make sure is that we put a foundation in place for it to be here for the next hundred years. We've done that through driving effectively what is a culture, capability and the behaviors in the company. And it's the way we behave around here that determines the long-term outcome.

In terms of Lean, it's about cash in, it's about cost out and it's actually about investing in a platform that's going to serve us through the future. Interestingly, one statistic. We used to spend 114 million a year, cash, on our IT infrastructure. Today, it's fully functional, it works, it services the business in all the ways we want and we spend less than half. So it's quite interesting how we've got quadruple productivity on half of the cost. In terms of expert, people buy because of the people we employ. It's a people business, Balfour Beatty. This is about recruiting, training and retaining the best and the brightest. Trusted is about doing what we say we will do and delivering on our promises. And safety is about making sure that anybody who comes into contact with Balfour Beatty is actually safe: Employees, subcontractors, members of the public and the like. And it's a leading indicator, I think, of future performance.

In terms of the actions we're taking within the group, we continue to simplify the group. Three or four years ago, this was an extraordinarily complicated group. I have no idea how we actually added up all the P&Ls and the balance sheet and came to a total. This is about continuing to simplify and de-risk the company. Geographically, as you know, we've exited the Middle East. We've exited most of the regions. We're concentrated heavily in the U.K., the USA and Hong Kong as part of the Far East. These are all quite stable places to actually work and, in my view, low-risk economies. Over the last period, what we've done is we've completed -- despite selling our joint venture in Indonesia, we completed our last building, which was the World Trade Center. It was in our economic interest to do that rather than pass that on to someone else. And that has finished successfully and it will be a profitable project.

In Canada, we finished our last hospital, and that's the last project that we'll execute in Canada. That was of the Vancouver women and children's Hospital. That was a successful project. We ran at a slight loss, but it's now complete and it's behind us.

In terms of Malaysia, we collected 9 million on a two year old receivable. We were, fortunately, helped by the government to get that money before the government actually changed, so it was good to bring that cash into the company. So geography, again, we're continuing to simplify the company.

In terms of finances, we've got a strong balance sheet to start with, but we're continuing to focus on paying down debt. We paid down 32 million of our U.S. private placement in the first quarter. We paid down 39 million of our convertible. We will also be paying down the rest of the convertible, which is 200-odd-million, at the end of this year. And then in 2020 midyear, we're going to look to pay down the preference. So in effect, from that point on, the amount of debt we have will actually be very small in the company. Again, derisking the balance sheet.

In terms of commercials, we continue to look very, very carefully at the types of contracts we engage in. Our preference is really to engage an ECI-type contracts, which is early contractor involvement, where we can actually influence the schedule and the design of the project in order to make sure it's a successful outcome. Beyond that, we look at NEC option A, which is like cost-plus; NEC option C, which actually allows for a target price with a gain-paying formula in that, all contracts that we understand very, very well.

We've also found that during the period, in the case of some of our larger contracts, we've actually been able to negotiate a different commercial arrangement, which actually helps the customer and our outcome far, far better. On the A14, we've realigned our interest with Highways England. And that's a 1.4 billion joint venture. And it's all targeted around how do we deliver that successfully to budget, on time. And there are ample opportunities, even in midlife, for improving the contractual arrangements that we operate under which actually makes of the outcome in the financial determination on the project much easier to understand.

And then finally, we're looking to continue to operate and reduce the risk in our operations. Our Gated Lifecycle process is up and running. Our Project on a Page works really well. We've rolled out standardized system in the UK around R12, which gives us better transparency in terms of financial performance. That will be rolled into our services business partly this year and then finish next year. We've rolled out JD Edwards in the United States, and that's actually in operation and now being moved to a point where it's much more value-added. What we'll end up with this is single instance, single country. And you can see the benefits of that in terms of the costs that all fall away. On the back of all of this, we're still looking at taking out potentially another 25 million of cost over the next 12 months in the business.

Looking at Build to Last and the de-risking and the simplification, what has it delivered? First and foremost is we've got a flat with our order book, I would regard. But the important thing about this order book is it's actually all been put together under the Build to Last disciplines, which means we have confidence in higher margins and better outcomes. If you look at how our profit has performed from the loss down in 2015, half-on-half, we've continued to improve. And of course, delivering industry-standard margins for the second half, we'll see further improvement towards the second half of this year.

If I look at cash, and again, this is a stellar record in terms of our average cash by half over the last three years, '16 through to '18. And again, every half, we've improved and we remain resolute and focused on that. And we're now going to start to see what I would regard as cash-backed operating profit kick into this scenario going forward. And then our safety as measured by lost time incidents, that continues to go down, which to my mind, sites which are actually safe and clean are far more productive, and therefore, that will drive directly back to profitability.

If I look at the major projects that underpin our future, all of these projects, the top ones in the United States and these bottom ones in the UK and even here in Hong Kong, these are projects which run over the next three to five years and one or two go out even beyond that. But what's key is this -- is that these actually have all been reviewed through the Gated Lifecycle process. So we have a lot more confidence in terms of what's in them, what's the risk, how do we manage those risks? And in course, in our gate 5, we're into looking at the mobilization; and in gates 6 and 7, how these things are delivered through to practical completion. So this here, for example, for me, gives me a lot of confidence in the outlook for the business that we know what's in the backlog. And this is a strong foundation on which to enter into what is a growing market over the next few years.

And this chart, I've used before, but we've updated with a couple of areas. Is first and foremost, is that there is a very large, substantive, growing infrastructure market. This is really the heartland of Balfour Beatty. If I look at the United States alone, there's over £800 billion that would be delivered over the next 10 years. We're all familiar with the fixing America's surface transport. We've got nationwide transport bonds and education bonds, and Phil's talked to some of the schools that we've actually booked in California, which have come through under that program.

Interesting enough, if you look at Los Angeles, I was there with LA Metro a month or so ago and they've raised two sales taxes, the purpose of which is to purely underpin infrastructure in Los Angeles. They've launched a strategy called 28 by 2028, which is actually 28 infrastructure projects delivered by 2028, which is in time for the Olympics. Now if that isn't a substantive amount of money, what they're also going to do is leverage those taxes through PPP, a little bit like the LAX people mover, in order to actually get more financial leverage. That in effect almost puts Los Angeles on steroids in terms of the amount of money they're going to spend, probably more than a small country in most cases.

If I look at the U.K., we've got HS2, which we know about. We've got Heathrow, which has got parliamentary consent. Highways England has continued to spend, as is Hinkley. Couple of things going on here. We've had the good news around Heathrow moving to the next step. But in the same period of time, the HS2 project has actually been delayed for a six-month period while they reprofile their delivery and the budgets for that. It is interesting from our point of view that we've got some challenges around deploying a bit of manpower in these areas because these projects require a large number of people. We've got demobilization happening in the likes of Crossrail, Aberdeen.

These are people that have got unique capability in infrastructure. We want to deploy them into, example, HS2. And while HS2 delays, we can't put those people on the job, so we're going to have a slight planning challenge in terms of keeping capability for these future jobs. And the reason this is important, that we keep the capability, is that the demand out there far exceeds the capacity to deliver, which is going to allow us to be selective and allow us to choose what we engage in. We will be engaged actively in the program of actually looking after our capability, which is our people.

And you're all aware that we started the 5% club, where we're actively bringing on graduates and apprentices and young people into the construction industry so we've got a workforce for the next 10 years. We're actively engaged in ensuring that we are recruiting and retaining the highest caliber through creating a great place to work. And if you look, our employee engagement scores continue to rise at the same time as our attrition rates singularly fall. Here, I can't emphasize enough.

The single most important thing for our success and the industry's success in the future is actually keeping people in the industry. So it's really important, as jobs demobilize, we're able to deploy people to new, growing contracts. That's the most important thing we do. We spend, by the way, quite a bit of time, and we'll update this in the next presentation, around our employee proposition. It's quite interesting that young people today have very different values to ourselves in that they don't want to work 24/7 and they have other interests in life, and we've got to cater for that if we're to get the best people in the industry.

In terms of our investments business, you've got to love this business because it's the gift that keeps on giving. This is a business that, over the last 3.5 years, we've effectively continued to divest assets when they mature, which is the blue bar. The light blue bar is the yield or the ongoing yield that we receive annually from those assets. And the red bar is where we continue to invest in new assets, which are primary, and will actually grow to replace the ones that we sell.

So you can see our business model is to actively sell assets at their maturity and actually invest in new assets. We maximize our value when we use our project financing capabilities coupled with our delivery capability, and that's when we see the best returns. But what's fascinating here in terms of the gift that keeps on giving, we've yielded 500 million of cash out of this portfolio over the last 3.5 years, and yet, the value's almost remained constant at about 1.2 billion. So fabulous performance in terms of, one, getting the businesses sold, continuing with the investment, yielding the cash and still actually having the same value at the end of the period that we had almost at the beginning.

In terms of our future for our investments portfolio, again, this chart has been updated. But what you can see is our concentration in the United States is about 53% versus 47%. If I look to the future, it wouldn't surprise me for that to become 60 to 40 or even 70 to 30. So we're going to be much more denominated in dollars in this area. And part of the reason for that is if I look at the U.K. market, is if you look at PF2, there's no clarity around what that's actually going to bring for us. If I look at the three major infrastructure projects on the boards at the moment, Silvertown, Lower Thames Crossing and the A303, which is a solitary road. The -- we've looked at those and the risk in those projects, and the cost of actually bidding them under current terms make them very unattractive. So the fact of the matter is we're not actually probably going to pursue those. But at the same time, given the people we've got and the manpower, we've got more than enough work in the projects that I pointed out earlier. So it's a nice position to be in.

If I look at the United States, and you can see how our portfolio strength is moving towards the United States, it's a much more -- how do I say, it's a more aggressive market in terms of there's much more optimism, people who are prepared to take more risk. There's less risk being passed down to the contractor. So we see that as an exciting and interesting area that we want to play in. And of course, it's a building on the Los Angeles people mover that we won last quarter -- or last half. Further, the assets remain mature. In the second half of the year, building what Phil said, we're going to continue to sell down the assets in what we regard now as a very strong market. So good news there all around.

So finally, thinking about what is our value proposition for the long term? Look, Balfour Beatty, I think, has the right culture, the right capability and the right behaviors to be a disciplined contractor. And that capability is going to be key to our future success. We have a very strong balance sheet, which supports our entrance and growth into the growing infrastructure market. We're the largest U.K. construction company, and on a rising tide, all ships rise, so that has to be favorable to us. And then finally, where our balance sheet is differentiated by the fact that it's underpinned by a 1.2 billion infrastructure asset portfolio, which is performing very well. So we're a market-leading company in a growing market, which gives me confidence that in the long term, we'll be very successful and deliver above-industry-standard margins.

Thank you for that. Over to you for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

A - Philip Harrison

Sure.

Unidentified Analyst

I think I asked this last time, so I'll ask it again. Now that we've moved on six months, obviously, your cash is building on the balance sheet and you're kind of more optimistic on that side. So I want to understand, at what point -- or how you think about capital returns to shareholders? How do you -- how should we think about that externally, perhaps, when you think there's excess capital on the balance sheet? That's question one. And then question two on the investment portfolio. Can you give us a sense how the portfolio has changed? Because obviously, historically, it's been very much availability-based U.K. PFI, which I think we all understand quite well. Perhaps you understand less well, some of the projects that are probably more conventional investment, just housing schemes or student accommodation in the U.S. in particular. I think you mentioned that there's more -- the market is a bit more aggressive, so I wanted to understand what you mean by that. Does that mean more risk, potentially more return, and therefore, more volatility?

Leo Quinn

Great. On the first one, in terms of capital return, our first priority is to use cash to invest in the business we have today. And as we look at the pipeline of investment opportunities, those are our first choice. We have also actively invested in plant machinery and equipment which we can actually put to work on our contracts. So again, that's another use of cash. After that, we're looking at paying down our debt. Following paying down our debt, we look to dividend returns. And then if we've got surplus at that point in time, if I've missed anything, tell me, we would look to return surplus cash to shareholders.

But I think that's probably -- looking at the numbers, probably 18 months away, longer. And again, ultimately, it requires a decision by the board. In terms of your other one around the investment portfolio, we're largely demand-based across the portfolio. We have some availability, but it's really -- it's less than 10%, I think. We -- I think we have one project in the portfolio which was effectively where we were investing in student accommodation at our cost and our risk, and that's actually been quite successful. But our business model is really to revert back to availability-based in the majority of our assets.

I don't know if you want to say anything more on that.

Philip Harrison

I think the key one, if you look at our U.K. assets, roads, health care, they're availability, student accommodation is demand-proven. When you look at student accommodation, typically, we're on campus. We're usually in a relationship, a JV, with the University. So typically, that is -- to us, that is a very much higher level of demand-proven, and that's what we like. We don't like speculative ventures. And in the U.S., on military housing, that's a 50-year concession. That's demand. And then our student accommodation in the U.S., very similar. We're typically on campus, we're typically working with the university body. And both our interests are aligned in making sure it's 100% filled up.

Leo Quinn

My 10% was largely the U.K. and not the U.S. side.

Unidentified Analyst

Your point on more aggressions?

Leo Quinn

Yes. It's more a question of aggressive in terms of they are much more willing to take on the risk of moving down a PPP route. That's what I mean by aggressive. It's not aggressive in terms, it's that they're very gung-ho and wanting to spend the money and actually do these projects, as with LA Metro.

Joe Brent

Joe Brent from Liberum. Three questions, if I may. Just one at a time probably. Firstly, on the Support Service margin. I think, historically, you've talked about a 3% to 5% range. You came in at 3.1%. What is the scope to improve that margin? And what's the time frame of that improvement?

Leo Quinn

That's it?

Joe Brent

That's number one. One at a time, then. Are you going to answer?

Leo Quinn

I'm sorry. I was waiting for all of them, and then I thought, then I could hand them over to Phil, then, couldn't I? I think in the Support Services, we've got a very high-quality business in our power business. Our margins there have been sort of held back by one or two project challenges in the transmission area, but we see those largely behind us. So I can see that performing at a level of between 5% to 7% in the future. Rail performs well. Gas and water, I think, will be sub-5%. But I think the portfolio is well capable of achieving a 5% return.

Joe Brent

Moving on to dividend. You increased the dividend, I think, 33% in the first half. Could you just remind us what the policy is? And whether we should logically assume the same rate of growth in the full year.

Leo Quinn

Phil, do you want?

Philip Harrison

Typically, we're one thirds, two thirds. We're stated it's progressive. Ultimately, the board will take a look in March next year and determine, based upon our progress through the year. But we have set a progressive policy.

Joe Brent

And finally for me, on the PPP disposals, clearly, they're quite lumpy. As I would understand it, nearly all of the disposal gain in the first half was M25. Could you just give us some indication of what you expect in the second half, or what you think consensus is thinking for PPP gains in the second half?

Philip Harrison

Consensus for the full year is around about 40 million. We're not changing our view around that. So we did 22 million in the first, so we'll be roughly there in the second, I assume.

Leo Quinn

Again, what you're got to remember is that these things are a negotiation. We're not going to leave value on the table. So if we don't get the right value, we won't sell the asset. If we see a stronger market, we may sell more.

Andrew Nussey

Andrew Nussey from Peel Hunt. A couple of questions as well. First of all, the delays on HS2, you obviously highlighted what it might mean in terms of skills deployment within Balfour's. But I just wonder, is there any other color you could give on why there are delays and what that might mean for other infrastructure projects moving forward? And secondly, just around the supply chain and obviously post the events earlier in the year, what change you might be still seeing in behaviors, whether it's the commitments from main contractors or financing terms, et cetera.

Leo Quinn

Yes, look, it in the case of HS2 and in the case of any of the projects that we've put up there, these are large and they're complex. They require a great deal of definition to stay within the scope, within the budget. And I think all that you're seeing, in the case of HS2, unsurprisingly, is a level of prudence. We're working together with HS2 to deploy people on to some of the early works contracts because the importance is actually keeping the capability. When you've taken 100 people off the largest infrastructure project in Europe with, what is it, 75 structures, 58 kilometers of highway and similar side roads, means these people are pretty valuable. And what we're going to do is work with the client to pay for them. If the client doesn't pay for them, then we have to. So it's much more preferable to make sure they understand the value of these people and that they're very happy to step up for it. And by the way, I wouldn't be surprised by the delay. I think it's just a question of regrouping. And I doubt I can think of many projects substantially less than £60 billion that haven't been delayed.

The -- on the supply chain, do you want to touch on that for a second? That’s great. I’d say..

Philip Harrison

You're on a roll.

Leo Quinn

I'm on a roll. I've seen there's nothing in the supply chain on -- whether around Brexit or anything that we've seen at this moment in time. We haven't seen any behaviors. We have some very special initiatives within Balfour Beatty, different than the rest of the industry, is that we've had a very conscious process of actually aligning around preferred suppliers. So for example, if I take all of our design engineering companies, there are three companies that we do the majority of our work with. And what's unique about that is all three of them have exactly the same contract with exactly the same terms and conditions and can actually engage and enter into contract within basically 45, 48 hours within their own governance process.

So that's really, really important, we're now setting up the same level of collaboration with our subcontractors. I've said before, 80% of our revenue is done by 20% of our subcontractors. And the reason we want to do that is, at the end of the day, we want to make ourselves easy to do business with. And therefore, the cost and the time, that's money, and money that's wasted in bidding stuff is just crazy. So the idea that you can engage in a standard contract, you can do it quickly, just takes cost out of the question and makes us a better supplier.

So we think we've got a very constructive relationship with the supply chain. What the impact of Brexit might be in that case, we're looking to cover that in our terms and conditions, where we are not liable. The one thing that's unknown now there, I think, is Trump and tariffs. How is that going to feed through he supply chain? And then obviously, how do we make sure that, that's something that's passed on? Because the cost of doing business is not a risk that we openly enter into when we take on a contract.

Howard Seymour

Howard Seymour from Numis. I've also got 3, if that's okay. Firstly on U.K. construction, you've highlighted the sort of the 3 different parts of the business. I was wondering if you could give us some color, because the 3 that you've got, major projects, regional and rail, operate on different margins. Is it possible to sort of discuss which of those at the moment is underperforming relative to what you'd expect, or whether it's more general? Secondly, on U.S., Phil, you alluded to the fact that the revenue is down because of the order book last year, but there's more complex projects feeding through. So as the order book rises, do we expect that to sort of see a 12-month lag on that? Or does it take longer to feed through, and whether there's mobilization? And then finally, just on investments. You've alluded before at the fact that, on your valuation, you look on the premise of attaining more than book value. Firstly, you have demand on M25, and secondly, there's obviously quite a public bid out there at a substantial premium to that. Just whether you're mindful of looking again at your valuation on the premise of what is actually happening in the market.

Leo Quinn

Phil will do the easy one, which is the investment question. I'll do the first one. This actually might surprise you. You said we characterize our U.K. construction by three pieces, the regional, the major projects and the rail. And you said which one is sort of underperforming, whatever. And in truth, I don't think any one of them is. I think they're all making good contributions. And again, the challenge with six months' result is it looks at a defined period. If you go back and look three to four years and look at the progress, it's absolutely stellar.

And the good news is because of all the senior management in the room here, it's going to continue. And regional's performing well. It's a much more concentrated business. Our major projects is performing well. You have to remember that within the portfolio, with large projects, we do not look to recognize profit until the project is 25% through the -- complete. And rail is delivering on a lower volume well, as well. So I think all three are okay. Of course, the challenge is when you write-off 15 million associated with Aberdeen, it makes the overall number look pretty meager. But again, we're moving in the right direction. The question about the U.S. being down and feeding through, just remind me what you were looking for there, Howard.

Howard Seymour

I was just -- the order book, so it actually is a bigger, more complicated contract. Do you sort of see that on 1-year lag? And does [Indiscernible] obviously takes longer because [Indiscernible]

Leo Quinn

Yes. There's a real mix in that. In the U.S. business, it's about 4.5 billion, round numbers. 3.5 billion is the -- effectively the building business, which is universities, accommodation, Disney, leisure and those sorts of things. Those actually don't have a large lag to them. They feed through pretty quickly. And that business has performed strong in the first half of the year over a very challenging first half last year associated with the Texas region. In the civils business, which is about 700 million, those are larger projects, such as the LA people mover, Green Line in Boston. Those are projects which are large, and the profit recognition is delayed while they move to 25%. So I think on balance, you've got a good coin-operated business that turns every month. And then you've got these large infrastructure projects which come through a little bit more lumpy. And I think in second half, depending on timing, you should see Caltrain, which is one of the West Coast projects, achieve the 25% milestone on it. Is there anything on that you want to say?

Philip Harrison

Only that just on the timing, it's more likely the revenue is weighted to 2019 than 2018, for sure.

Leo Quinn

And on investments?

Philip Harrison

Investments. Well, we think our valuation is appropriate. I wouldn't say that we're -- we take an optimistic view. So we're on the prudent end. So 20% valuation difference on the [Indiscernible] assets, you could probably describe that to us as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Just two, please, for me. Firstly, just regarding the cash charts that you showed, and particularly the improvement since the beginning of '15. Could you just slightly search beneath that, and if possible, identify what the underlying cash flows in the operating business will have been if you exclude the 500 million of proceeds from investments? Just to give us a flavor of what the operating companies are doing in cash terms. And my other question was around the U.S. portion of the investment portfolio. And apologies, but I actually have no idea, and it's just an assumption that I've always had that most of the refinancing gains are attributable to the U.K. portion of the portfolio. A, is that true? Or alternatively, is the SPV restructure of the debt exactly similar in the U.S. as it is in the U.K?

Leo Quinn

Okay. They look like your questions.

Philip Harrison

On the cash, when you look at the 500 million that we've -- that we got from the investment business, well, all of it, I have to say, over that period, went to pay for the losses that we incurred on the construction business. I mean, that is a fact. I think if you now look at where we are as we go into '19 and beyond, given that overhang is gone, the construction businesses should start to generate operating cash flows at our anticipation. If you look at Aberdeen, there's outflow of 135 million this year, I'm not thinking that's going to happen again next year. So I think you'll see cash generation from our construction businesses as we go forward now.

Leo Quinn

I'll just build on that. If you go back to 2014, when we sold Parsons Brinckerhoff, that was 700-odd million that went into balance sheet repair. And a lot of the cash has been generated over the last three years, both from operations. But primarily from investments, really gone back into balance sheet repair. I think if you look at the balance sheet now and going forward, I think we've just reached the tipping point whereby we're now going to start driving operating or cash-backed profits or profits from operations, which is -- it just shows you how long the tail on some of these contracts can be. Investments?

Philip Harrison

And on refinancing, we do -- we have a similar SPV structure in the U.S. It's not as generous as very early PFIs, so I don't expect huge refinancing gains on the current portfolio.

Leo Quinn

Just on that point as well, you've raised one thing about -- a lot of the assets that have been sold are in the U.K. But if you look to the U.S., there's a very large concentration in military housing. So in effect, the opportunity there to sell down is a one-or-not decision, and that's a very big decision. So that's what you see more activity over here than you have in the U.S. And the other factor is that it's the U.K. assets that are mature in their life cycle, which makes them the most valuable.

Unidentified Analyst

So are you hinting, in a sense, that if you look at the U.S. Military business, which is the sort of the original U.S. investment, as it were, you're saying you can't really sell those on a sort of ad hoc basis, 1 here, 2 there, 3. It would have to be a completely [Multiple Speakers].

Leo Quinn

No, that sort of -- I would say that, that's a single entity. But it's a fantastic business, so got to look at it in that light, too.

Marcin Wojtal

It's Marcin Wojtal from Bank of America. Just wanted to ask for a clarification on Phase 3 of your Build to Last, which is when you expect to achieve a premium to industry-standard margins. How literally should we take it, especially when it comes to timing, when you say after 2019?

Leo Quinn

Look, I think at the end of the day, we are the market-leading player. I think it's not abnormal to think that we should have market-leading returns by virtue of the fact that we've got the largest share. The way I see this is it's a journey. It's not a sprint, as all of a sudden, we go from industry-standard to way above. What we're going to look to do is, each year, is progressively improve on the year before. If that rising tide comes in early, we'll benefit from that. If it gets delayed, then you can push out the returns in accordance with that.

Stephen Rawlinson

Stephen Rawlinson from Applied Value. Just three for me, if I may. Two which, I think, more technical points than anything else. Firstly, on Aberdeen. It would be a high-quality problem if you were able to actually reverse some of those provisions, but will we see them in the P&L in the future if that happens, and then file them separately? Secondly, and this probably just may be overlooking what average cash means, could you just sort of help me out there, whether that's daily or month end or just define it a little bit better? And thirdly, related to the point about premium margins. I mean, it is only the half year numbers, so perhaps, we're going a bit too far in some respects in this case, but they would get completed away in a normal world, of course. But the other element that I wanted to touch upon, if you could very briefly this morning. You talked about capabilities there, but that's more to do with people than it was to do with the technology and some of the thoughts that had been in the papers that you've produced about modular, about off-site and so on. Could you just help us out a little bit as to whether those will also make a contribution? And sort of what additional contribution they might be able to make to your margins.

Leo Quinn

You go.

Philip Harrison

Yes. On Aberdeen, from a technical point of view, if we do get a positive result, I would anticipate that, dependent on size, it may well go through non-underlying. That would be the first thing to note. On cash, we use average month end. And you're doing the technology one.

Leo Quinn

Yes, I really don't care whether things are underlying or non-underlying. It's cash, and that's what's important. So the technical definition, I think, is the accountants' to worry about. In terms of our capabilities, we have an active campaign within the company called 25 by 2025, whereby we're looking to take 25% of the work that we do on-site today and actually have it done off-site. That means it is actually done in a better, more consistent manner, so hence, higher quality. It should be at lower cost, and therefore, it all should be safer.

That brings to my mind competitive advantage in many ways because it just lowers the cost to serve. That then allows us to set ourselves up for what I would regard as hubs. If you look at Heathrow at this moment in time, in order to deliver their projects and their new runways, most of the work is going to have to be done outside of Heathrow because they cannot cope with the traffic and the workforce going to site. So in effect, that off-site assembly will then become a manufacturing hub for Heathrow specifically, where it will be delivered by train to site. So all of those things give us competitive advantage.

We have initiatives around digitizing the company in terms of how we you sort of, in effect, ensure that we only do things once, and that's what comes out of the other end. Today, we touch data many, many times. And that's very, very expensive in terms of time spent, but also data errors and things like that. I still receive my packages at home from Amazon with the same misspelled address that I put into the system 10 years ago. So the fact of the matter is that no one's touched that data for 10 years, yet, it still serves the same output.

We have some initiatives around electronic surveying, photogrammetry, all things which effectively bring more intelligence to the workplace and actually drive more productivity. That's an area of strong focus across all of the business. And actually, I think we'll actually have a demonstrable, deliverable bottom line improvement for us with the passage of time. But these aren't 12-month programs. These are the next five, 10 years for the company.

Philip Harrison

May I clarify something?

Leo Quinn

Sure.

Philip Harrison

Just to clarify on Aberdeen. We have to maintain the same consistency in treatment. So we'll always have to do a split between Carillion and non-underlying and underlying.

Leo Quinn

Any more questions? Great, Howard?

Howard Seymour

It's going to be in Aberdeen one as well, so [indiscernible].

Leo Quinn

Sure.

Howard Seymour

But it just really a bit more on the, I suppose, the technicals, not that necessarily we'll understand them. On what's gone wrong, you alluded to the bridge before and your capability to rectify. And then confidence in the fact that, that's actually ring-fenced on everything you've done, so.

Leo Quinn

Yes, look, I mean, Aberdeen, there's been a number of challenges, whether it ranges from the utilities to the worst winter on record, a resequencing of operations which has caused delay. All of those have added a year to the program. And given that the program was a PPP, which effectively was an all-risk type contract, it gets very difficult to separate out, therefore, client responsibility and contractor responsibility. So as we go forward, we'll be looking to ensure that those types of risks are clearly spelled out.

And in many cases, if we don't feel they're clear or that the risk is correctly appropriated or applied, we wouldn't do that contract. So if you look at the A303, we understand the risks on that contract probably better than anybody because, I think, nine years ago, we won that contract, which was then suspended or canceled. And when we look at those risks and where those risks are being apportioned, as we look at it going forward, we wouldn't be prepared to take on that contract under those circumstances. So I think there's been an awful lot of good gained out of Aberdeen that actually will serve the portfolio in the future. But it's been a very expensive lesson learned, so to speak.

Howard Seymour

But what -- sorry, the investment model, specifically, when you look at -- you've alluded there's one part of it left. What is the issue that you have?

Leo Quinn

The issue sort of sits the bridge over the Don River, and that's a question of the alignment. It's a design challenge and it's a question of the alignment of ducts and the stressing so that when it's put under pressure, that effectively, the duct alignment and the stress put onto the concrete, we haven't overstressed it. So that's what's actually under investigation at this time.

Great. Thank you very much. I appreciate you coming.