RGS Energy, Inc. (RGSE) CEO Dennis Lacey on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dennis Lacey

Thank you, Operator. We are very pleased with the transformation of our Company over the last year and how are positioned for 2019. We are also quite excited about our prospects. The press we issued yesterday later rollout including our results for the quarter where we stand the POWERHOUSE power our future cash and capital position looks. Plus our financial model in the press release, you can see hypothetical future earnings per share.

We do not believe we needed to do another capital offering, having raised all of the capital we expect to be needed to commercialize POWERHOUSE. We plan to begin sales and installation of POWERFUL 3.0 Solar Shingles immediately following UL Certification. We previously anticipated receiving UL Certification in September. However, due to UL closing their facility where POWERHOUSE is currently being tested, UL testing of the product will be moved to another facility. So we now expect receiving UL Certification in October.

To-date, POWERHOUSE written reservations exceed $96 million in potential annual revenue. This is from more than 55 roofers across 20 states and up from the $76 million we reported just a couple of weeks ago. To meet our growing demand, we partnered with a second plastic molding manufacturer during the quarter. As we work toward UL Certification in October, our supply chain partners are taking the necessary steps to be able to quickly manufacturer POWERHOUSE 3.0 immediately following UL Certification.

We believe POWERHOUSE is the server product that roofers above orders have been waiting for. We expect that after receiving UL Certification, we will continue to sign-up more local roofers and the homebuilders are begin to sign up having the comfort of knowing their product as you all certifying be a manufacturer. We believe homebuilders who want to offer the most visually stunning solar offering to the new communities, which is POWERHOUSE 3.0. We believe our product stacks up extremely against potential competition, as shown in various news publications that have compared and contrasted our product to other solar shingles in the marketplace. We continue to believe we are in a unique position to be the first real mover in the air roof single marketplace.

For the nationwide rollout of POWERHOUSE 3.0, we recently entered into a partnership agreement with Venture Global Solutions, VGS. They are a third-party logistics division of Venture Logistics. VGS will provide cutting edge 3PL services for POWERHOUSE, including network optimization, warehousing and final packaging. The solution will optimize shipping routes to minimize freight costs, thereby supporting POWERHOUSE as the most affordable solar shingle system. Together VGS and RGS will distribute POWERHOUSE 3.0 kits to roofers and homebuilders in 50 states. By coupling new roofing with visually stunning energy saving solar shingle, POWERHOUSE 3.0 addresses the unmet need of residential homeowners with asphalt rooftops, which represents about 85% of U.S. homes.

With recent legislation, like the California 2020 Solar Mandate and are already having written reservations in excess of $96 million in over 20 states, we certainly are excited about the future for our Company. We believe we already have written reservations for future annual revenue for us to operate a profit. Looking ahead, we see strong growth and expect profits in 2019.

Now with that, I’d like to open up to questions at this time.

Couple of questions from me, firstly the reservations that you have received the written reservation, the $96 million. You briefly mentioned in your prepared remarks that you are on track to be profitable on an annual basis. Do you have a preliminary sense for how long it will take for you to fulfill those $96 million reservations, and are you factoring in any possible cancellations?

Dennis Lacey

Well, we expect -- thanks for the question. As we move toward UL certification and actually going into the fourth quarter, we expect we're going to have more reservations. In fact, once we start to manufacture the product we’ll be taking purchase orders from our roofers and homebuilders at that time. So the numbers going to both grow. So I think the amount of growth will exceed any cancelations that might occur in that written reservation number. So do we think we can gear up to support $96 million of revenue for next 12 months, the answer to that is, yes. In fact one of the questions we put on earlier was that Revere, one of our supply chain partners, have already committed enough -- support us for $138 million. So $96 million we could -- we believe our supply chain could address.

Ishfaque Faruk

And do you have sense for the timeline of how much $96 million reservation might be for you to fulfill? I'm guessing it's over several months, possibly a year?

Dennis Lacey

Well, I believe we could exceed $96 million. For full 12 months of operation as our supply chain start and our partners out prepared to be able to have the product ready to go immediately after UL. But they're going to be ramping up their volumes and their shipments, so we’ll grow into it. Our capability to the max that we can produce will, we believe, increase month-by-month. And which totally makes sense because our supply chain partners are going to accelerate beyond that. So yes, we feel very confident we can manufacture and sell $96 million for the 12 month after getting UL.

Ishfaque Faruk

And the gross profit margin that you outlined in the press release is a little higher than I thought it would be. Is there anything that you’re seeing in terms of new information that is needed to factor in larger margin expansion for that?

Dennis Lacey

The gross margin in there is, now at this time, we feel comfortable putting in a more precise number, because we've come to terms with our supply chain partners. And we didn’t have that earlier, we were still negotiating. And so that will be -- have a few -- we have agreement signed, we know what the cost will look like, we put it on our freight costs and everything else. We're now in a position where we can have a more precise number like this. And so I think as we said last time we put out this financial model, this reflects what we've negotiated.

Ishfaque Faruk

So you're very comfortable with the 28% gross margin as opposed to high teens 20% or so gross margins in your prior remarks?

Dennis Lacey

Yes, for full 12 months period. Yes, that's correct. Individual quarters will vary.

Ishfaque Faruk

And Dennis, your stocks taking a hit lately. Are you concerned that it’s under the $1 market or are you here comfortable as it is for now?

Dennis Lacey

Well, no CEO is happy when their stock is trading this low. So we’re not pleased with where our stock trades. We don’t think it reflects the value of the Company in the future value to shareholders. So yes, we’re certainly not pleased with this. But I think the reasons are evident. There’s is an overhang for our stock from our convertible note offering. That will not be there forever. So when we look to the future, we believe that overhang will burn off. We also believe when the new UL gets announced and we start shipping the product, we think our stock price will perform accordingly. So yes, by couple [indiscernible] now? They’ll like it, no; but I do it as transitory…

Ishfaque Faruk

And you’re not worried about possible notifications from the exchange rate?

Dennis Lacey

Yes, we already received one from them we filed an 8-K on that, I think a few days ago. So that gives you six months to get the stock over a $1 and we think in the six month window the overhang will be gone and UL will be passed and we’ll be operating very nicely, and the stock should rise above the $1 by then…

Ishfaque Faruk

Yes, that’s wonderful. That’s it for me, Dennis, thank you very much.

Dennis Lacey

Okay, well thank you for the questions. We really appreciate it.

