First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (FCHS) CEO Chris Romandetti on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:FCHS) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Chris Romandetti - Chairman, President and CEO

Phil Keller - CFO

Analysts

Howard Halpern - Taglich Brothers

Operator

Good morning. My name is Jane, and I will be your conference facilitator today. Welcome to First Choice Healthcare Solutions Second Quarter Earnings Report Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s remarks. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. A replay of today’s call will be available on First Choice’s website later today and will remain posted there for the next 90 days. I would also like to remind everyone that any forward-looking statements made during the call or protected under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in the statements will be realized.

Actual results may differ materially from such statements due to a number of important factors and risks which are identified in our press release and our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to First Choice today and the Company assumes no obligation to update statements as circumstances change.

Now, at this time, it is my pleasure to introduce Chris Romandetti, Chairman, President and CEO of First Choice. Mr. Romandetti, the floor is yours.

Chris Romandetti

Thank you, Jane. Let me first thank everybody for joining us today on the call. Present with me is Phil Keller our CFO. And we'll begin by providing an overview of operations, and then Phil will get further into the details of the financial performance. We will then end at the end with a question-and-answer period, in which we hope to exceed everybody's expectations on knowledge of our Company and where we are.

So, first, a few highlights of the quarter. We've achieved several significant milestones that we believe are setting the stage for growth of our business, and I should say continued growth. The ability to grow margin while growing the business is a testament to the management and staff. Crane Creek, our surgery center turned around from a lost total of $850,000 to a Q2 margin positive of $200,000. Although, our prospective ownership is approximately $150,000. A change in the policy in Q1 in ‘18 is we're no longer adding bad debt back to EBITDA. So, this is truly a great turn. And in addition, last year's numbers year-over-year did not take into consideration the bad debt right off at year-end that would have been attributed to the four quarters equal. The ability to leverage Steward’s relationship with successful renegotiation of multiple payers, contracts, some payer contracts as much as 18% increase with continued increases over future years. The ability to capitalize on Steward’s GPO, which has enabled us to recognize lower costs across the board, both on acquisition of equipment but daily operation.

A strong balance sheet, cash on hand of $8.5 million, ample enough to grow the current business needs that we are seeking. Our surgery counts continue to grow, our average patient value also has increased.

So, with that, we will get back to the future and what our plans are, but I'd like to turn the call over to Phil, so we can get our financial updates. Phil, the floor is yours.

Phil Keller

Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone.

As previously mentioned, 2018 is a year of focusing on strengthening First Choice’s foundation both operationally and financially and setting the firm up for continued growth in both top and bottom line performance. During the first six months of the year, I believe we're off to a great start.

Total revenues for the quarter were $9.4 million, an increase of 14.7%. Our net patient revenue increased 15.7% to $8.8 million. On a sequential basis, total revenues increased 7.2% this quarter. I'm also pleased to report that all three operating units, First Choice Medical Group, The B.A.C.K. Center and Crane Creek showed year-over-year growth sequentially -- year-over-year growth as well as sequential growth in net patient revenue.

Our income from operations were approximately $460,000 for the quarter compared to the last year's net operating loss of approximately $221,000, an improvement of $681,000. Sequentially, income from operation increased 72.5% or approximately $192,000. Increasing volumes of surgeries and ancillary services, improved reimbursement levels and renegotiated payer contracts, continued turnaround at Crane Creek and controlled spending in general administration were the primary drivers of these improvements.

As a result, our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was approximately $820,000, a 132% improvement over the prior year and over 11% improvement sequentially. On a year-to-date basis, the growth metrics are very similar to the second quarter, with our overall revenue growing 14.3%, our net patient revenue growing15.3% and income from operations growing $800,000 and our adjusted EBITDA increasing over $700,000 to $1,556,000 or 8.5% of revenue.

Quickly turning to our balance sheet. As Chris mentioned, our cash position remains strong with $8.4 million or $0.26 per share and remains unchanged from the last quarter. The quality of our AR continues to improve with decreased aging [ph] buckets and improved DSO crossing 90 days from a year ago.

Last quarter, we discussed issues we’re having with the VA [ph] and TRICARE, both payers have appeared to fix our operational issues in the second quarter and plans are being processed much more timely. Our collection in Q2 was $688,000 compared to Q1 was only 300,000. -- $350,000.

As of last week, about 75% of our claims are under 150 days and the backlog of claims is continuing to drop as we push through. In addition, VA [indiscernible] of our older claims because of the operational issues they had. We are continuing to put significant resources and focus on improving our revenue cycle, measure processing system optimization, increase focus on training and redesigning both our back and front. Our days of sales outstanding are improving over the last year, as well as the last two quarters. And as our system optimization program takes hold, I expect continued improvement in both our days sales outstanding and the reduction in our allowance for doubtful accounts.

I’ll now turn the call back to Chris.

Chris Romandetti

Thank you, Phil.

So, I think that’s a great result. And as demonstrated and spoken, as I mentioned in Q1, we’re looking to put a foundation together here so that we can grow the business, expand into different territories and capitalize on that and make sure our foundation is sound. So, what I’m going to talk now a little bit is not only what we’ve achieved in Q2, but now our future plans with the Company, and as we move forward.

The expansion of our business in ancillary services. We’re on track to implement our services into Vero and Sebastian, as we previously mentioned, Florida. We currently have two locations open in Sebastian, which we are servicing with our providers and we are doing surgeries at the third Steward location in Sebastian.

We’re in the process of putting offers at [ph] to two surgeons in the Sebastian area to join our group in that geographic area. We have offers at to two additional orthopedics in our current existing geographic area to join the Brevard County. We also are in final steps to determine the required footprint to expand our ancillary services in all areas that we are adding services to.

We’ve entered into lease to open up our up our fifth PT location in Q4. Unfortunately, the contractors were a little bit behind, but it will open this year. While we have identified three additional locations to capitalize on, those leases are in negotiations, and the finalization of -- the locations are being determined. We currently are exceeding 1,000 patient visits per week, that was one of the milestones I told you I would be excited to get passed, well on track to aiming that when we're done in the Florida operation that capacity could hit between 2,000 and 2,400 visits per week, depending upon the loads of the surgeons and the geographic area, both in Vero and the Melbourne.

MRIs continue to run parallel with our growth along with DME, following right along as percentages of growth, so as their departments. We're implementing and opening new service line in Q3/4. We'll be putting our own in-house lab in. This will give us the benefit of not only capturing the revenue but serving our patients in a more timely manner. The opium crisis across the country is a huge issue. July 1 in Florida, a lot of new rules came into testing patients and making sure they're properly being evaluated. And this was again another service line that we were just writing prescriptions and having done out-house. And we are looking to bring that in-house starting in October. They’re telling me, it could be as early as September, so I'd say Q3, Q4.

We have continued to see improvement and recognizing, as Phil has mentioned, our revenue recognition. I think the team is doing a great job reporting our corporate, I call them partner, a team to come in to do the optimization with Phil to make sure that we can capitalize on all available features the software offers. And that has given Phil the opportunity to lower the days in AR by 19 days. And while still managing bad debt at a manageable number, I'm still seeking to see that number start to decrease as the benefit of this implementation of the training goes into place.

So, our pleasure to announce three additional independent directors that will be giving us a total of four independent directors. They've been selected and approved by First Choice Healthcare's Board. We are in final steps and expect that these appointments to be completed no later than September 7. I know in the past, I told it’d be done sooner, but two of these are being appointed from Steward and the other -- and it isn't just ours -- our accounting firm has to do backgrounds, and they need to be prepared to be able to handle an uplisting, background checks. So, final steps are -- at least now we have gotten to the point where we feel confident by September 7th or earlier we'll have four independent directors and myself would make five. I'm not the independent one.

This will allow us to complete the application for uplisting to a national exchange. It's our last requirement other than the price. And that's what they're telling us right now. And so, we're excited to be able to get that in motion and moving forward. There has been initial coverage started with the Dougherty & Company Group. If some of you haven't seen that, you can go to our website. They don’t press release those type things, but it's available on our website. They initiated coverage at $2.50 on a buy rec, hitting some fundamentals. And then, the Taglich Brothers put a target on the $2. And they have their mapped out path where we're going. And never talking with me with them about these target numbers, I don't have it specifically. We can do it in question-and-answer, but we're little above one and a little below the other. But, I think we're right down the center of where they thought we would be. So, we’re cautiously optimistic, we’ll be running towards their target and the future will bear that to show true or not.

Our options remain open as it relates to additional capital to grow the business. We’re currently in negotiations to implement the $6 million to $8 million line of credit that would have a fixed rate of interest, thus narrowing or eliminating the possibility of a dilution activity in raising capital. I always think it’s good to have dry gunpowder as it’ll allow us to keep our options open for potential new acquisitions or the expansion of our business. The exciting part is, we’re putting that all in place because we are currently reviewing four potential targets to acquire. These are both, part of our core business and our ancillary business. Our M&A team is in their final steps of due diligence. They’re reviewing this as it relates to financials and giving us what a post closing balance sheet would look like and also have this -- from a financial perspective, we can appreciate and achieve the accretive contributions to the Company's earnings.

So, with that that’s our update. That’s where we are going. I want to be clear and with everybody, this is what we said we would do Q1, Q2 should be better than Q1; Q3 is looking good right now. We’re also in a position where our surgical counts have gone up from Q1 from a 900 and change to the upper 900s. Our APV is down from $8,900 up to $9,250.

Part of what I want everybody to better understand is, while we’re going to bring [ph] surgeons on, I will say this and continue to say, if we could tell you in some of our presentations you've been part of that when we look at the surgeon and what they contribute, and yes, they order things and they do things, but the actual margin on the surgeon is far less than the ancillary area. So, what we look at right now is -- some of these other acquisitions is what part of ancillary services are we missing that we can expand on because that would increase our margin. As Phil mentioned, we’re 8.5 right now in a growth stage, I think that’s great. Our future still lies to say this is a 10% to 15% margin business. And the more we can move over into the ancillary, the quicker that number can be recognized.

So, as it comes back to the surgeries, some people -- and I am sure this might come up in question and answers, so I may as well address it now. Some have said, Chris where are you at on ending the year at your 6,000 surgeries? With now, what I am getting from the financial department, somebody could figure out if we did 6,000 surgeries at Q1 numbers, we would be around 52 million, 53 million. If we did 5,000 surgeries at 12,000 of APV, we’d be at 60 million run rate. So, we’re looking at these additional acquisition targets to see. At the same time, we want to increase surgeries. But more importantly, the company will become more profitable if we increase APV. So, we are working them both hand in hand and making sure that we can -- we can look at opportunity equally for the amount of dollars invested. So, that’s what I have for now.

Jane, what I’d like to do is turn the call back over for question-and-answer, and I appreciate everybody on the call again. And we’re open for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Howard Halpern from Taglich Brothers. I’m sorry, if I mispronounced that.

Howard Halpern

No. You got it right. Congratulations. Great quarter. And first question is regarding the physical therapy that you’re seeing in excess of 1,000 patients, and you’re opening a new center, I guess, in Q4. What kind of CapEx and also staffing that new location with qualified physical therapists? How are you finding that part of the industry?

Chris Romandetti

So, that’s a great question. Again, for those that didn’t hear, it was what’s CapEx to open up these facilities and then the staffing of it. Each location when optimized, should run 300 patients per week. It’s not always equal, we have some doing 450 and some doing a little under 300. But, we serve [ph 3,000 square foot, 300 patients a week, and that would take between 4 and 5 providers, two 2PTs, three PTAs, a front check-in and check-out person and a tech. So, as it relates to that, our reputation in the community now is that we’re not a facility that just tries to get you and ambulate, [ph] we’ve actually expanded PT from referrals, which has taken us all the years to be open that both Steward with 33 locations on all their primary cares, only a week or two ago has now initiated that their outpatient referrals now that they’ve measured our results, have now been turned over to be coming towards us. And Health First, which is a large organization that has about 22% of our business in Palm, also after eight years, has turned PT over to us, starting in Q2.

So, to earn that and to put this into place, you have to have measured results. So, finding the best so far has been under Dr. Ryland, Steve Ryland, our Director of Physical Therapy going through that and then the evaluation team that we really hired some great experienced PTs, most of them are local in the area, pretty straightforward to get them onboard. They want to work for a reputable place too. As it relates to CapEx for each one, our total build out in this facility is somewhere about of $150,000, to open up each location. That does not include training, which we can capitalize, which we have to expense. So, already the people coming onboard to open up in 90 days have been selected to go to this location. So, we do have that added cost for 90 days to get them trained up at our locations to be ready to open up the new location.

Howard Halpern

And I guess the similar question for the lab that you’re opening up. What’s the CapEx? And I guess I’m assuming everybody has been hired for that facility.

Chris Romandetti

Right. So, as it relates to the lab and what we do, this facility has the CapEx of under $50,000. The rest of the equipment is leased. It’s a one or two-person operation. And it’s an analyzer, and they just analyze all the urine testing screens that we have to do and are required by the law and staff. So, the opportunity there is, I can give you some national numbers, it’s about $71 a test. It’s what Medicare reimburses on average. And I know right now, we’re ordering in excess of 700 tests a month outside to other people and the that changed in July. So, this could be numbers from 700 to 1,000 test per month.

Howard Halpern

Okay. I also noticed in the press release, and I think you mentioned it earlier, about multiple payers planning increases, so 5% to 18%. Has that already kicked in or is that going to be a gradual kick in half of the year?

Chris Romandetti

So, the two we just mentioned have kicked in. So, they’re in already. And I think a third payer, the whole new contract is in place now or will be for October 1, Phil?

Phil Keller

Yes. The increased rates kicked in starting on May 1 -- one on May 1st and other one went in on June 1st, another one came in on June 15th. So, they are rolling in gradually with the full impact of those rate increases in Q3. And we're still negotiating with other payers.

Howard Halpern

Okay. And one final one. You had the sequential growth of 3.6% versus second quarter -- in the second quarter. Do you expect that range to hold true in the second half -- and that's without adding the new surgeons, do you expect that 3.6 approximately going forward?

Chris Romandetti

Well, what I would tell you, with the current team that's in place, we came off Q2 which was the beginning of summer; Q3 will be the end of summer. So, those are two slower quarters, just by design. When doctors take 4 to 6 weeks off a year, those are the months they're typically taking. So, I'd watch that to be just lower. I think if we didn't have the summer time, we would have been up another 50, 70 surgeries at ease. So, Q4 will be our largest that usually always is because people’s deductibles, they want to get their surgery done because their deductible kicks in, in January. So, there is a little bit of a seasonal trend there. But, organically, among our team, we feel pretty confident that we will be at 4,000 if we did not add any other surgeons, say for January of next year, which is an easy number that we think to achieve. But, it's the additional offers four more surgeons. And if it goes right and the average is that they would all be in, it’s just now a matter of run-rate which when you bring a surgeon -- and we have some that do 750, but our average is, say, 450. And so, looking to get four in, you would then be able to sell somewhere rolling up of having them seated and their camp brought in would put us up another 2,000 surgery, a potential is what we keep discussing.

Howard Halpern

I hope that works out. Keep up the great work, guys.

Chris Romandetti

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from [indiscernible] from GL Investing. [Ph] Please state your questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, guys. Congratulations on a successful quarter. My first question is about four targets that you are looking into to acquire maybe later this year. You mentioned that you're in the final steps of the due diligence and also mentioned that you're looking at ancillary services that are potentially increasing the margin of the overall business. Can you give us any more color on that? How much Steward was involved choosing these targets? Any color would help.

Chris Romandetti

Thank you. Probably because we're in a pretty small network community, there aren’t many targets available. But today, I can’t get down into which part of ancillary. I will say, our current Board’s aware of the targets we’re looking at. And we’ve been looking at the -- on some of these possibly the new Board, September 7th will be coming in and weighing in, although they’re members, we want things across the board all the time. But just today in a short future here, I think we’ll be able to shed better light on it. But, we look at things all the way through. And like I mentioned earlier, we just don’t want to do 10 or 20 million more dollars of business, it’s the accretive amount of contribution that really matters to both you and I. And if we can do a product that makes 30% margin or we can do a product that makes 10%, we’re clearly looking at those upper ends that are sitting around, which we call our low line fruit, which would benefit Steward from their investment in our Company. Remember, they’re investor, great potential. And when they turn around and say Chris, we’re going to give you our outpatient therapy, we want to make sure they have other things that they’re not doing, we can capitalize on that. So, yes, those talks continue to go on. We don't cross paths. They have other outside ancillary services they’re now [ph] providing that they’re asking us to look at and that’s where we will continue to go. But as of today, it’s such a small geographic area, I just can't tell you that it is a -- I’d say it’s a little bit of both, core business expansion and ancillary services, some of which have not been provided now and others that will expand on more what we’re doing.

Unidentified Analyst

In terms of completeness of product offering and how many ancillary services to have that, you could potentially add to your network. Where are we at this stage? Is there like a lot of potential at extra services that may carry or would you say that you’ll soon reach a point where you -- kind of at least the majority of medical areas?

Chris Romandetti

So, I think in the past I’ve mentioned, it was a couple of calls ago where I said, one of the area we’re looking at now is under the home healthcare, Steward doesn’t offer that right now; we don’t offer it. And it’s a need in our area, specifically as we are increasing surgeries at our surgery center, and some of our patients there that now are receiving whether it’d total joints

or spine work, need home healthcare. So, that’s probably an expansion of an area of opportunity for us. That’s still new to us. But, clearly, it would be a bolt-on. And the reason for that is if you go back three, four calls ago, we have third-party payers, big payers that are coming to us right now that really want to get involved with expanding bundled payments. And there’s bundled payments that take you from the beginning to the end, including home health, and we don’t have that feature right now, compared to making sure we offer other services like therapy in their area, DME in their area, diagnostics in their area. We only do very little in diagnostics, if you look at -- we’re only doing MRI when it comes to high imaging. If we put a full diagnostics centers as calculated [ph] down in Vero, that would include CT, bone density, women’s care, everything that Steward is sending out to competitors right now that will give us the opportunity to capture that. So, I would want to say expansion of a high field diagnostic areas, home healthcare for now and then maybe one other that we’re still looking at that today we’re not ready to discuss.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. My last question is like more of a high level question, another quarter in -- to the relationship with Steward Healthcare, what is your personal take, is relationship lived up to your expectations, you’ve exceeded, can you give us any color on that?

Chris Romandetti

That’s a great question. We do a weekly call every week, sometimes we’re all busy in different parts of the country. But, I would say, we do our open issues from day one. I’d say half of them have been addressed. They clearly helped us with their GPO or buying capability and expansion of equipment. We’ve saved hundreds of thousands of dollars on purchasing all the way down to computers. So, getting in their network of buying has been a big benefit. Renegotiating payer contracts has been path in theirs and happen in our team here, getting our own contracts up, knowing that we can prove to payers that pay us more and you’ll spend less. I know that’s an oxymoron, but we literally -- 3 out of 4 of our patients don’t require high cost surgery. So, they’re recognizing that. That’s something we’ll be working on in ‘19, start tracking more thoroughly. So, staying focused on what Steward has been proactive or not, I don’t have anything today to report that’s negative, everything we discussed has been turning positive. We’re still looking at them at our Melbourne location for further expansion that they’ve claimed they will do. So they’re quantifying that right now.

But, we think that our large space is going to become tighter for us at all locations, when you go from 4,000 surgeries to the end of ‘19 that we could be on a run rate of 8,000 surgeries. There aren’t 4,000 surgery OR rooms available in the geographic area today to handle that. So, we’re working with them to make sure we can forecast that growth with them to make sure they can try to fit that need. What I will tell you is their Sebastian location is already getting 4 ORs, they expect -- completion is a year from today, I believe. I don’t want to go on the record. But, I think it was August of 2019, let’s expect some construction delays. But, at least it’ll pick up 4 more ORs large in the geographic area. So, I think they’ll need 4 more in their Melbourne area and I can’t comment on Rockledge what their inventory is there. So, those are things we work with.

And so far, I don’t have anything negative to say that they haven’t fully supported us with. But, they’re very -- we’re an organization of size, but they’re tremendous organization of size that now has quadrupled in one year. So, it is a slower moving machine, but not one which that has hurt our business plan today that we’re reflecting.

Operator

Our next question comes from Greg Hillman. [Ph] Please state your question.

Unidentified Analyst

First of all, can you tell me, in your marketing efforts, you’re directed with two HMOs and self insuring employers and to get big blocks of business from them? How are you approaching that in terms of marketing, and do you think that will bear fruition in the next 12 months?

Chris Romandetti

Well, I think, that’s a great. Like, we said, one of the large payers has already come to us and wants to have -- sit down and meet their CEO of the south region of the United States. So, I think you’ve got to break the ice with one. I think the next thing you’ll see is that Medicare is going to be allowing, I believe in ‘19, total joints and larger surgery capacities being moved from the hospitals to the local centers. And so, for us to increase business, we’ll be looking at that across the board with each one. But, today, I’m not going to put guidance on the success of that. We’ve just entered into proving to them we can be a net benefit partner to them.

Unidentified Analyst

And how many surgeons do you have that can do hip replacement in one day or keyhole surgery and hip replacement, so that patient could be out the same day?

Chris Romandetti

On total joint, so we keep people focused so they don't overcompete, but we have two people that are doing and capable to do total knees right now outpatient at our center, if need be. And our spine guys can do an ACDF and ALIF and L4 fusion outpatient, go home the same day. So, in knee care -- shoulders will be next. Dr. Harrison, or Colonel utilizes the center, but -- total joints, but a [indiscernible] on Friday to do 12 to 13 surgeries on a Friday. So they love -- we're still somewhere in the neighborhood of 30% to 35% more efficient at our centers, so that puts in perspective as they do can 7 at the hospital, they can do 9 or 10 at our center.

Unidentified Analyst

Are you doing hip replacements in one day in and out the same day or is that in the future?

Chris Romandetti

That will be in this month. Right? We're scheduled for this month. So, we have not started that. The demographic of individuals that can qualify to do an outpatient hip is much narrower. You just can't take any patient. The population is over 50%, probably Medicare elderly people. So, that will never be the bulk or a significant huge amount of hips. But, without a doubt, if you have a younger, healthier person that needs a hip, that will be 1 hour and 20-minute procedure which typically starts 7 am, and they'll be departing to their vehicle around 3 pm in the afternoon. All our hips and training, we don't -- our doctors are both in training now to where Dr. Sands, who does the majority of the hips, he has a 95% exit on one day stage at the hospital as we speak. So, that’s a hip, that’s go home, see home healthcare for four days and then get into outpatient therapy with us.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And finally, can you talk about just developments at Medicare over the next 12 months that might affect you, in particular when is the next setting of -- resetting of the prices for what they pay? And then, also, whether they're bundled -- they like a bundled territory, I think for Orlando, and whether that would move to your geographical areas? And any other Medicare things that you anticipate that might affect you?

Chris Romandetti

Right. So, great questions. I can't answer them all as of today, but I can get back to you. The one I will answer is that we're slated I believe in 2019 that Medicare is putting a performance based reimbursement model together that showed that the lower performance people on the grade on patient outcome and recovery, and spend [ph] will be decreased 5%. And then, a group of people will stay in the middle and have no change, and then the exceeders will get a 5% bump. We are currently qualified for the 5% bump. We don't know if and when it'll come, but we've been assured through our EMR, Athena, that we qualify right now for what their standard has been known to be put into place today. So, if anything, we're looking for our 5% increase there. As it relates to other bundling cost, we've been told that forthcoming that bundled payments for some joints will be out in ‘19 and are on the horizon that they want to move more patients out of -- less complex cases out of the hospitals and to the surgery center. But, I don't have that in front of me today other than I know my team is all over that to be ready to capitalize on the day we can do it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Chris, what’s Athena?

Chris Romandetti

Athena in the country is our billing collection partner that we use, so the largest in the country, they do about $1 billion a year -- a $1 billion a month or a $1 billion -- I think it’s a month, in collections. And they do our EMR collecting out of Boston with about 6,000 people. So, we use them as our platform for EMR in our initial billing that goes on these patients.

Unidentified Analyst

What does EMR stand for?

Chris Romandetti

Electronic medical record that sets up everything that the doctor uses. So, the whole continuity of them doing their office visit, making sure it codes right, ICD-10 compliance and then Medicare compliances. This is everything that Athena is offering us on the input that gives us a percentage per month of clean claims going out. And the intuitive system, unlike many other EMRs, like we used to have is you could have different revisions, you could have revision 1 through 12. And if you didn’t pay the 15 grand for the upgrade, you could be on pretty old revisions. Athena is a live system that allows them that if tonight in Ohio they start denying [ph] for Blue Cross, because you didn’t put a comma under their middle initial, we now get a kick tomorrow to say this claim is not clean, it needs a comma. So, it’s a live, intuitive system that you don’t have to wait for updates -- that they do update, but you don’t have to pay for them or wait to constantly be updating your system.

Unidentified Analyst

And if I -- and what’s the number of surgeons you have in your system right now?

Chris Romandetti

We stand in the orthopedic field of sports medicine, doctors that are fellowshipped in that, upper extremity, fellowshipped in hand, we have orthopedics that are in total joints…

Unidentified Analyst

But your number of all those people, what’s the number of doctors you have?

Chris Romandetti

On the orthopedics side, I think we’re at 11 right now; we’re just completing adding our neurosurgeon, first time we’ve got into neurosurgery now with Dr. Jacobs.

Unidentified Analyst

And do you have doctors outside of orthopedics?

Chris Romandetti

Well, under providers, each one of those which again have multiple PAs and that -- so from revenue sources, we have 41 providers, people that -- out of the 200 count, 41 people bring revenues into the company, but that’s including PT, PTAs, PAs, nerves practitioners and physicians and orthopedic surgeons.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Gene Mannheimer. [Ph] Please state your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Regarding the topic of surgeries, I think, you said you have offers out to four surgeons, two in Vero, two in Brevard if I heard that right. So, assuming they each accept, and I know there’s a credentialing process that has to take place, when would you expect them to be functioning fully and contributing to revenue?

Chris Romandetti

I am not going to forecast that today. That’s right on the edge of guidance. I want to make sure I am on the positive side. But, without a doubt, what I’d tell you is that if we added four, we think it would contribute 1,600 to 1,800 surgeries. I mentioned on the last call that I wanted to have a block of this set by -- to turn the run rate by year. In that number at the time were some of Steward’s doctors that in their whole organization; in the two counties, they had three doctors in Vero. As of right now they will remain Steward employees because they have contracts they got to run out. So, that was about 1,000 surgeries. But we can capture their outpatient ancillary services.

So, if we’re going to be at the end of the year 4,000 organically, they have 1,000 of them. I would really feel comfortable, if we could be on a run rate to definitely be adding 1,000 organic search -- not organic but by acquisition of doctors on the books for starting January 1st. So, somewhere between now in January. Again, it comes back to, Gene, I would tell you that two of them -- 3 of them have been identified, have been -- they’re established. So, one is doing 400 that will go to 550, the minute we can give them some of our load. And then, the other one up here in Brevard was doing 600 plus surgeries. So, we’re still waiting that to see whether that would be, like an instant bolt-on, it wouldn’t lose business, the community knows it. The other one’s a little less but it comes back to, Gene, like I mentioned, use 450 as an average, I think we can exceed those expectations.

Unidentified Analyst

And on the PT locations, you’re adding a new one, I think. Where is that and when do you expect that to be operated?

Chris Romandetti

Another great question. That one is in Palm Bay Florida. And again, the exact methodology where to put them is, when we know we have 500-patient capable visits per week in a geographic area, because we capture 50% of our patients, we then would put a location in. So, we’ve identified Palm Bay that we are losing 600 potential locations. So, that one should open up and ramp up in 120 days to 300 a week. So, when a patient gets a surgery, where their house is. You know they want to drive only 3 to 5 -- they will drive 20 miles for a doctor, in some cases with Dr. Sands, they’re driving 30 miles where he used to service, down in south. But, for PT, it’s a 3 to 5-mile radius. So, we feel comfortable that is one. Our next one up in the Brevard County or identified as Merritt Island. So, we’re looking at potential properties, which is about 20 miles north to us. And then, the other 2 or 3 will be surrounding the Vero opportunity as our doctors are set.

Unidentified Analyst

Last one for me. The APV, very strong this quarter at 9.25 million, up sequentially. It sounds like that this is a number that you can continue to build on, with the increase in ancillaries. And I’m just trying to get a feel for how far out maybe that $10 million APV could be. Is that something we could strive to, to the back of the decade or so?

Chris Romandetti

Great question, Gene, because I think it’s important. One thing I’d say from my background is, I just don’t want to report we’re doing $12,000 per case and making 8%. So, we are looking at the back of the card right now and these acquisition -- potential acquisitions are adding on services to get us to that 15% ideal EBITDA reporting number that I’ve stated that I think we’d comfortably get to.

So, what I’ll tell you is if we were to say -- let’s look at the surgery center, I think the surgery center, it’s potential now that it’s profitable to now bolt-on additional cases, it’s not only on a run-rate, maybe to do $5 million or $6 million, that center can go to $12 million pretty quick. That’s the number, that’s the capacities there to handle and sort of a margin that if we get balance of these contracts move in, we think we'll be able to demonstrate.

In PT, when you’re at a 1,000 cases per week and they're at $85.50 or $88 per case, that holds close to 30% margin. So, all these little pieces now, with Phil’s expansion of the accounting team has given us service line revenue. You've all been asked in part for the years, we've seen it internally, but we've actually been able to manage and set up to operate from that to make sure that we're collecting the margin. And if we're going to do 2,000 more in APV, is it going to whole 30 points, or you're going to be happy by 2,000 in APV, just add doctors. So, we're looking at that as we move. I think we mentioned in one of our presentations that we were 58% doctor revenue to 40% some odd percent AP -- ancillary services, and we're still looking to move that needle closer to 50-50 between now and the end of the year to have a goal next year that we can move 10 points over to ancillary being additional revenue, which holds up average higher revenue to bring up our average EBITDA number. Does that make sense?

Unidentified Analyst

It does. Thank you, Chris. Great quarter. I appreciate it.

Chris Romandetti

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question is from Matthew Sampson. Please state your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys. Thanks for the call. I had a quick question just regarding your comments around uplisting. You mentioned that you had a few other requirements to hit once you got done with the Board. Curious as to your thoughts on going forward. You mentioned line of credit, you’re using that to prevent any sort of dilution. By going forward, what are you doing to prevent dilution or what are your thoughts on forward growth and preventing dilution?

Chris Romandetti

Well, great question. Thank you. I don't think we are going to take off the table an event that could cause dilution, any CEO can't forecast the future where we go. But, what we can do is forecast in our immediate future for this year. And with the current acquisitions that we're looking at the four, we have no need to do a dilution event we feel to acquire 1 or 4 of these that we're working towards.

So, coming back to the uplisting, you said there was two questions. Technically, there is one, it was the independent directors and then they have to set in place to have their governance boards in place, and then they have their background done for even NASDAQ or American. With that being said, the last part is the stock price. You need a $2 as New York or $3 for two days at NASDAQ or $3 at NASDAQ for a month. So, we're right on that and talking with Andy, and talking with fellows at the national exchanges. It could be accomplished with a reverse. I mean, we could definitely do a reverse and do that. I'm not a fan of reverses, but we'll bring that into the Board. And since we'll have a great independent, it will be nice to share that level of responsibility with others that can make an educated guess. Some of the potential board of directors that have been on -- I’m telling you are of public companies that are on larger boards that have done exactly just this. So, we're hoping to capitalize on their experiences so that we cannot make any wrong steps, or do the best to control our risk in the following steps. So, ideally, I want to be done at the end of September to be able to get our applications in. So, that’s the last thing we are expecting, the national exchanges, just to stay stock price only is your hindrance. And then that would allow us to make a better business decision to get up.

Now, as it relates to the capital and the rates, we have $8.5 million in the bank. We have the capability as of today to borrow $6 million to $7 million, I am hoping to find an interest rate, I don’t want to give up my negotiating right now, but an attractive one, but not connected to what will typically be attached to piece of paper that would have any dilution factors tied to. So, that’s what we’re doing for now. And I feel comfortable that will take us through into ‘19. And even the fact that the acquisition -- potential acquisitions we discuss, both these things that we’re putting in place can handle that for growth.

Unidentified Analyst

And then, just one other follow-up question for you on that. You mentioned expanding the ancillary services, which are higher profit margin business. Who are your main competitors in these areas that you face? I know that you’ve got a relationship with Steward and then they are providing some sort of referrals or something there but who are your other competitors that you compete with?

Chris Romandetti

So, our competitors, is that still 90% of our ancillary business is from ourselves. I mean, it’s really just being referred to as we do surgeries, there’s always been a 1,000 PT referrals from our own doctors available. We only had one PT location a year and a half ago. So, you put the locations where the referrals live when you have the capital to deploy it, to capitalize on the revenue steam. So, our competitors would be other public companies, there’s CORE in the area, there’s U.S. PT Therapy, there’s numerous private companies that do PT therapy. But, we’re not going out to just put up shingles right now. That’s why I think we can hold our margin. We don’t really overemphasize advertising to say we want to do bunch outside. We want to do our patients and take care of them because then we know when Medicare comes down the road and when Blue Cross and Aetna come down the road and measure us on patient outcome, I am telling you, a surgery is probably 70% of the result, but following up with good clinical care and therapy pre and post is the other 30%, which is super critical to make sure you have a great outcome that we can get the higher reimbursement.

So, I don’t know if I’ve answered that, maybe you can redirect it by the names or everything. But, I’m going to go out there and say, let’s open up therapy and foundation, there’s another official therapy location because all we want to do is achieve our own orders. We are not looking to go down the Palm Bay and say, I hope there’s some orders when we open the door. We would open the door up the day that we’d be profitable within 90 days.

Operator

Thank you. And our last question comes from George Malace. [Ph] Please state your question.

Unidentified Analyst

I am trying to understand a little bit better the ARs. And I look at your Q and you have good information. You have Medicare and your number one commercial insurer that represents I think 49% of the business, and their DSO seemed to be from my calculation 70 and 65. Then, you have your second largest commercial insurer, and their DSO jumps to 121. And then, if you look at all the other parts of business, that’s roughly 40% of the business. The DSOs there are at 153. So, can you sort of help me understand these numbers, and trying to understand how you can try to bring that down further?

Chris Romandetti

I’ll let Phil expand on that in a minute, George. But, one thing I want to factor with you is that we do what’s call the letter of protection work, it’s an auto case and our average life on those are 16 months, 3 weeks and 2 days. These are cases that reimburse at 2 to 3 times on normal -- not our normal rates, but our average rate of collection. And we have a proportion of that business on our book, that’s been working very well for years and years. This is where -- somebody gets an auto [ph] accident, you take care of that patient for a year and six months, and they ultimately settle with an average collection. But it takes your dates of service out quite a bit and seize the numbers. I’ll let Phil take on…

Unidentified Analyst

Can you can you help me understand that better? I just didn’t quite understand that. And this is self -- is this from insurance or is this you collect directly from the patient in these cases?

Chris Romandetti

We collect from the settlement, if they win their case on being involved. If you got [indiscernible] today and you didn’t have insurance, you would most likely go get an attorney. And when you hire that attorney, if he likes your case, you will then sue the person that hit you, and then hopefully that would result in either a positive or negative settlement. Of these type cases, we have a great collection rate on that right now that averages a collection of 2 to 3 times -- I don’t want to say normal rates, but a much higher rate of expectation coming in. But, it takes 16 months to do. So, we do a percentage of our business at that, but it takes our days and they end far and seize [ph] them. If they were to go in and say, maybe we can do this another quarter, extract that piece of the business out, Phil was about to tell you what it would be [indiscernible] because he has that handy.

Other than that I think what’s coming down right now is that when we do under government and we say Medicare, I think Medicare is closer to 35%, but other government agencies as the VA and the others, which is a big part. And it should be ideal that they pay in 18 to 20 days. Well, that wasn’t the case with the VA, we had a big problem of a lag of a year, over a year with them to where we found we used all of our resources to get them to catch that up, to extend that timely finally, so that we can get that money to start flowing. And with what Trump has just approved with the VA under the new program, they have another 180 days to streamline that payment and processes to see patients. So, we expect that to manage back down, but with that, I’m going to turn it over to Phil because he has it specifically by group.

Phil Keller

To expand on what Chris -- our overall DSO for the three months was about 100 days and that includes that [indiscernible] business. When you actually factor that out, it drops down to about 81 days overall for FCMG [ph] with the orthopedic side of the business, and about 100 days for the spine center. Typically the spine work takes a lot longer to get paid, there is a lot more period that goes on. So, we typically see payments a little bit delayed on that side of business. So, from our base operations, our DSO has actually dropped from 96 days last year to 81 days this year and we expect that to continue to drop going forward.

Chris Romandetti

George, I want to follow-up the spine work. Because when we started with The B.A.C.K. Center, there were 206 days by an independent audit firm. Because the first day we met their CEO before he retired and we took over, he just said you guys don't know what you're getting into, it's fine. It takes 7, 8, 9 months to get paid, and we're like why? And while he was somewhat right, it is the complex. So, when you do a Medicare case, you don't need a preauthorization. Probably a much higher percentage of our product mix for spine are Medicare government people. So, you go it and do the case, and then the government comes back and says, we don't know if that was medically necessary. So, then, the doctors got to do a peer to peer set of call. They go 60 days, some cases 90 days. Now, we eventually fight for every dime and we get it. And we do a better job upfront. But, you can't call Medicare and say, could I get an authorization for the spine surgery. They don't work their machine that way. You do it, and then, tell you no. And then you fight, and you get it. And so, we streamline the process, we get our notes better and better by the month, so that we know when we did 10 in a row that they denied, we bolstered that ahead of time, why they said they denied it. And Phil and Chris and -- Chris Jones [ph] and the team at The B.A.C.K. Center has taken that time from when we took it over in ‘15 and cut it in half.

Phil Keller

And just to give you the actual numbers. 2015, it was over 200 days, by this time last year, it was 141 days. And by June 30, it's at 101 days. And we will continue to drive that number down, as we continue to work through our processes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Just trying to understand maybe the AR in overall numbers, in dollar numbers. They were up $1.5 million in the first quarter, they up -- $830,000 in the second quarter. It seems to be growing faster than revenue.

Phil Keller

No.

Chris Romandetti

While he’s looking at that answer, I’d just tell you, we brought on new spine surgeons. And when you bring on a new business line, a new service line of a nerves surgeon, that’s very little of this money is being collected, because it's a whole new service line. And service -- surgeries are very expensive. So, those are out there. It probably didn't creep, it’s starting [indiscernible]. So, if I bringing 4 more doctors that start tomorrow, our AR will go up, if they're going to each bring in all services on surgeries, say $3 million apiece, or $12 million, we up, AR will go up 3 months 90 days roughly worth of that or 100 days worth is what your will go up and then level off. So, I'm going to go back to just tell you that when we open up new lines, it takes a while for to go up and then gain out to two, and then start to become normal. But, it lowers days, [ph] and collection are going down that's what's important to us, for collecting money.

Phil Keller

So, -- Q2 AR grew 5.5%, our sales grew 7.2% -- 7.6%, excuse me.

Chris Romandetti

So, I don’t know if that helps. But we definitely -- our AR does not exceed our revenue growth.

Operator

Thank you. And that was our last question.

Chris Romandetti

Okay. Well, thank you, Jane.

What I want to do is, and I appreciate we’re right at one hour. The call was only 20 minutes. So, I am hoping everybody appreciated the question-and-answer portion of this call. We’re extremely bullish on what we’re doing. I think what I've told people earlier couple -- about a year ago I did guidance and for specific reasons with the strategic partner I didn’t hit it. For this year there’s no specific number out. But, what I’ve said is watch us, we’re going to put out some solid quarters, a great foundation, and fundamentals all need to be moving the right way. On our AR, our days out are going down, our margin is expanding a little bit while we’re growing. Our revenue is growing. And our opportunity is virtually unlimited. We’re needing to put in this foundation in with a new strategic partner that we’re using in the geographic area we’re in. I could quickly probably go by a bunch of things that would just make revenue go and maybe it all be happier, but we’re going to get this foundation as solid as we can, so that we can grow our business profitably and not have to look back and never have the second guess on what we’re doing, how we’re collecting it and where we’re going.

I think it’s a testament that cash, you look at again, Q1, we used more cash than Q2. I think Q2 was almost virtually breakeven on utilization of cash. That’s a beautiful place to be at. And now that our AR with the VA will come in, if we had normal AR collection of the VA alone, it would have actually had us some positive cash flow for the quarter. So, this is a great area for us to move to, . We’re like I said bullish on Q3. You’re not going to see it right go up to sale. What I am telling you is I am setting the forum up so that we can be in position between now and year end to make sure this foundation is ready to go and handle some influx of some increased revenues that we hope to obtain for ‘19.

So, with that, I want to thank everybody, I appreciate your time. And if anybody has any follow-ups, don’t hesitate to email me at the Company, and I’ll do my best to get back to you as soon as I can. Thank you and have a great day.

Operator

Thank you. This does conclude today’s teleconference. We thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have a great day.