Praxair Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/15/18)

Tapestry is the stock to buy in the apparel group.

Rails stocks are better picks than trucking.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, August 15.

Bullish Calls

Praxair (NYSE:PX): The whole complex of "just air" is strong.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV): It's a terrific, well-run company.

Bearish Calls

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN): Don't buy. Cramer prefers owning the rails, namely Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) and CSX (NYSE:CSX).

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM): Cramer recommended Pinnacle Entertainment (NYSE:PNK) as he wants to concentrate on domestic rather than just Vegas and Macau.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP): Book profits.

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH): This has run up a lot. Cramer prefers Tapestry (NYSE:TPR).

