Praxair Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/15/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, August 15.
Bullish Calls
Praxair (NYSE:PX): The whole complex of "just air" is strong.
AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV): It's a terrific, well-run company.
Bearish Calls
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN): Don't buy. Cramer prefers owning the rails, namely Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) and CSX (NYSE:CSX).
MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM): Cramer recommended Pinnacle Entertainment (NYSE:PNK) as he wants to concentrate on domestic rather than just Vegas and Macau.
Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP): Book profits.
Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH): This has run up a lot. Cramer prefers Tapestry (NYSE:TPR).
