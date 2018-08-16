Mongolian Mining's (MOGLQ) CEO Battsengel Gotov on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Mongolian Mining Corp. (OTCPK:MOGLQ) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2018 10:00 PM ET

Battsengel Gotov

Thank you. Thank you. Good morning everyone and thank you for coming. And yesterday board of Mongolian Mining Corporation has reviewed and approved interim results for 2018 and we would like to briefly touch the main points and obviously after presentation we will take your questions. And I would like to start with usual disclaimer and let’s talk about operating environment. Obviously as the coking coal producer focused on Chinese customers, we are looking good steel sector performance in China. And in terms of steel production – crude steel production, we have seen half year – on half year quite significant increase from around 406 million ton to over 450 million ton in the first half of 2018 and same pattern has been followed in terms of crude steel consumption going from 378 million to over 410 million in first half of 2018 compared to second half of 2017 and also on a year-on-year basis we see the increase from 384 million to over 410 million in first half of 2018.

So the same pattern as we see in terms of coke production, obviously coke is one of the steel making ingredients and coke production consumption stood at 212 million ton and 237 million ton respectively. So coking coal domestically produced in China. We saw the decline in terms of the output from 225 million ton in second half of 2017 to around 214 million ton reported in first half of 2018. In terms of consumption also similar pattern from 255 million decrease to 247 million. In terms of protection, obviously the impact is coming from more stricter regulations in terms of coal output restricting small or unsafe productions and enforcing the policies in-line with the supply side reform.

And also I believe in terms of they are making up certain inventories, which have been built-up in the between periods being consummated because we also see that in terms of coking coal imports. The number just below 30 million ton in first half of 2018 compared to 36 million a year ago, or 34 million, which was in the second half of 2017.

So, in terms of pricing I believe that coking coal prices internationally and also domestically in China have been holding well. Well above the levels which we have seen at bottom of the market end of 2015 and early 2016. So, if you look at seaborne price indexes like if it will be Australia, prices for the low-vol premium tier products or mid-vol second tier products.

And also delivered prices to China. You see the bottom of market was really end of 2015 and beginning of 2016 starting picking up from the end of 2016 and prices have been holding relatively well. Sometimes reaching the levels close to 300 for premium hard coking coal. And in terms of Chinese coking coal prices, they've been lesser volatile. But follow the same patterns the prices staying at the levels virtually more doubling the levels, which we have seen at the bottom of the market end of 2015 and early 2016.

In terms of Chinese coking coal stocks at the ports as reported, obviously we see that in the first half certain decrease compared to levels which we have seen in the end of 2017. And also stock and user it remains relatively stable which proves that throughput of material in terms of consumption was good.

In terms of our operating updates, regulatory updates, as a company operating in Mongolia, a mining company, there are two points which we would like to highlight. There are certain ongoing discussions in terms of taxation arrangements changes and draft bill was submitted by government to Parliament. In the spring it's expected what it will be discussed and potentially adopted in autumn session of the parliament which will start in September, October.

The main point is government in Mongolia is trying to tax the ultimate beneficial owners if any changes in terms of ownership will be happening. Obviously it's in line with same policies which people are trying to adopt in jurisdictions like U.S. and others, or European Union. And it considers what if legal entity in Mongolia is holding mining rights, exploration rights, or lend position rights, but if any transaction happens offshore, government considers this as a transfer of rights, sale of rights and trying to tax it in Mongolia. And obviously companies oblige to disclose the beneficial shareholders it's also in line with the regulations in terms of fighting terrorism, money laundering, and so on, and so on.

So it's proposed that if any holder who has more than 50% stake is transferring his stake, disposing partially or fully, it will be subject to 10% of holding tax. So obviously in terms of owners holding the less than 50%, such obligations will be not required. So it's really a requirement for major shareholders in the mining companies.

In terms of the Tavan Tolgoi project, obviously it's also something which we've been looking for and also related infrastructure in particular the railway update the government established the railway entity. Initially it was under state-owned company Mongolian Railway, but now government structured the separate SPV because MTZ has number of projects which this company is supposed to implement.

And so next step the special SPV was established Tavan Tolgoi Railway company who will be – they’re managing this project going forward. And it's understood what expectation is government will keep majority 51% and try to find investors for remaining 49% in order to complete the project. And also Parliament, end of June adopted the resolution which provides task to government to look at potential IPO of ETT, who is holder of mining rights, a SOE, and as you know in the past up to 20% of shares being granted for free to eligible citizens in Mongolia.

And remaining balance of 80% is expected what government will float at international and local markets. I believe its work under preparation and within this year, the ministry of mining should bring the proposal to the table to the parliament for forward discussion and endorsement. So it's a long process, related to ETT. It started in 2008 when Energy Resources, our operating subsidy in Mongolia, who was originally holding the mining rights, the ETT transferred some rights to back to government and continue developing UHG. So its more than 10 years passed since then and its still a lot of discussions, how it should proceed.

Okay, let's move to business. Just to remind you, Mongolian Mining Corporation, we’re operating two coking coal mines. The primary asset is UHG mining – mine. And in the proximity around 30 kilometer to Southwest, there is second mine, Baruun Naran mine, BN mine. Combined JORC compliant pro forma total resources in position under control of the company is over 1 billion tonne. And ROM coal reserves over 0.5 billion tonne minable coal, economically, and marketable reserves around 286 million, which is coal after processing. And as of 1 January of 2018 the report has been prepared, JORC complained reports.

So this is the asset base which we build our business. And obviously production, as you see, it's very stable during the last three similar known periods from – run-of-mine coal production 4.2, 4.1, 4.3 in first half of 2018 with stable stripping ratio around 4.6, 4.2, 48. And the washed coal production obviously follows the suites. And this production labels really adjusted to the main rate determining factor which is the cross border logistics which I will talk later.

Obviously, if you continue on this run rates it will be, let’s say, analyzed business somewhere around over $8 million. And obviously, we still have unutilized capacity, which would like to fully utilize a state subject to cross border logistics situation. If you look at cross border issues, obviously, I think this is a good chart to show. In the first half of 2017, the average number of coal trucks passing the border is Ganqimaodu. That was close to 1,100 or over 1,200 in first and second quarters, respectively in first half of 2017. In July – starting from July of 2017, you see this number caustically drop. Food were deteriorating in fourth quarter and reaching the bottom in the first quarter of 2018. So it was more than double reduction in the number of coal trucks passing the border, because of increased tightened inspection and controls and so on and so on, right.

So effectively, obviously, if less trucks are passing through border obviously less coal is being carried on for exports from Mongolia to China using this border crossing, it’s Ganqimaodu. And just to remind you in terms of logistics our operating my coal is being mine processed that you achieve and truck at by around 245 kilometers [indiscernible] distributed in the result in China. So looking at this issues and long coal carrying trucks choose in reported. So government in order to eliminate long queue standing for crossing the border order mining companies to proceed with custom clearance on Mongolia side at GKH. So it’s clearly the inventory has been building up here. And later on subject to ability of the cross border logistics truck into China. So at least its remove the bottlenecks between the Mongolian border and the mines and colleagues been cumulating at the Mongolian border waiting for exports to China.

And starting from second quarter in particular May, June, we have seen improved numbers that in closed to 900 trucks per day. So if it really compared to first quarter situation improved, although it still remains below the levels, which we have seen in the past, right, before this situation challenges started. So based on this, any forward possibility to improve our – increase our sales tonnages really will be subject to cross border logistic situation. So it remains still uncertain how it will behave.

And although, if you look in terms of sales tonnages, which I’ll show later, even the situation with cross border logistics in first half of 2018 was much worse compared to 2017. Our sales tonnages are comparative, so it shows the ability of company to navigate through this difficult times.

As you see the market areas which we’re targeting obviously the areas close to the border-crossing, in close proximate to our operating mines, the areas where our product is most completive. In these areas our coal is, we should completing only if other producers who are producing in this area. And the next reach is Area B, and next reach is Area C, so we have number of customers located in this different regions, which are being supplied.

If you look at Mongolian coal exports in terms of declared volume at custom clearances, Mongolian customs, the MMC share is very stable, it’s around 13% volume share in terms of coal being exported from Mongolia. And as you see in the first half of 2017 it was over 19 million ton of coal exported out of Mongolia according to Mongolia customs. And of which more than half 10.9 million was going through this border-crossing, rest was going through TKH and other border-crossing, so more than half of Mongolian coal exports being actually carried through the Gashuun Sukhait-Ganqimaodu border-crossing.

And given the difficulties, which started in second half of 2017, you see that export tonnages declined to 14.3 million ton in 2017 and recovered back to 18 million, over 18 million ton in first half of 2018, which is more or less close to the levels which we’ve seen in the year ago. But if you look at the coal which was exported through Gashuun Sukhait-Ganqimaodu border-crossing year-on-year basis, it's declined from 10.9 million to 8.5 million.

So overall coal, which was passing through current custom spot by Mongolian customs to China actually declined by more than 2 million ton, in term absolute volume terms, however, we've been able to keep our market share in tens of total Mongolian exports. And because we owned major projects that are wash product, washed coal, we are reaching the highest price in the Mongolian producers. So you can see although, volume wise, it’s represents 13% share in terms of Mongolian coal exported to China. In terms of declared value, we stood it 20%. So our average selling prices highest in Mongolian producers.

So let's move to financial side and as mentioned in terms of coal sales, slight decrease compared to year-ago from 2.3 million ton to 2.1 million ton in terms of hard coking coal 1.7 million solds, which is comparative to previous half year and slightly less compared to 1.9 million year-ago. And average selling price improved from US$127.7 per ton to US$146.1 million in first half – U.S. dollar per ton in first half of 2018, which resulted in obviously, higher revenue stream. So compared to $246 million reported in first half of 2017. Our sales revenue in first half of 2018 reported over $272 million. As you see provided this bottlenecks issues, we had a decline in revenue in the second half compared to first half of 2017, but we have been able to push it back in first half of 2018, which also results in similar patterns for profit from operations almost $70 million reported for first half of 2018 compared to $72 million year ago. And in terms of adjusted EBITDA close to US$100 reported for this half year compared to $97 million in the first half of 2017. And more importantly more than $80 million or close to $80 million reported in 2017.

So the issues, we've cross-border logistics obviously, we’ve been pushing ourselves, reviewing our sales volumes profitability EBTIDA down in second half of 2017, but we've been able to reverse the trend in first half of 2018. In terms of cost. Mining costs relatively stable at level of US$12 – US$11 to US$13 in terms of cash costs and processing costs also one point close to around $2 cash cost per ton washed. And the main issue is again associated with their cross-border of logistics, because this if inefficient border transportation obviously results in the higher long turnover times increases the costs and also, availability of trucks, so contractor it’s been increasing drastically.

And as you can see the first half of 2017 our average transportation costs was less than $17 and going to over $24 into the second half of 2017 and still remain relatively high although we’ve been able to push it by $1.5 in the first half of 12018. So it results in operating cash costs for – to deliver washed hard coking coal to Ganqimaodu, which includes the mining, processing, transportation, office and production cost including also royalties still somewhere around $70 cash cost delivered to the Ganqimaodu in first half of 2018.

In terms of financial metrics debt and debt-to-EBITDA ratio, our EBITDA has calculated 12 month rolling basis was 2.5 as of – end of June of 2018 compared to 3.7 reported year ago and investing cash out flow around US$35 of which less than US$30 million is capitalized stripping costs and that the fixed assets are the property investments around US$5.1 million which was mostly associated with acquiring additional trucks in order to improve our transportation capacity. Equity and debt-to-equity issue again, calculated to EBITDA based on the face value of depth rate. So, it's around 0.6 and net assets close to equity close to $800 million, total assets in getting the ratio, it’s below 26%.

So, the main – also differences in terms of P&L, if you look at, it will be in terms of financing costs. So, we've just provided and highlighted to strip down in order to get that understanding. In the first half of 2017, made financing costs and reported somewhere around $5 million U.S. dollar and of which accrued interest of $17.4 million, we’re holding tax paid on accrued interest is $0.7 million and also the effective rates adjusted based on the floating rates calculated on the coal prices and changes in fair value, because the depth is booked with that fair value and obviously, every reporting period, there are certain adjustments and also we had reported foreign exchange gain in the first half of 2017, because the MNT appreciated, local currency appreciated into US dollar and other expenses.

So, it is often net financing cost of $4.8 million, but in 2018 first half, if you look for same parameters again, that could interest 17.7, holding tax of 1.4, effective interest rate 3.1, fair value change in terms of cost, it's 3.6, exchange loss 1.2, others it adds up to 27.3 million of net finance costs, but in terms of soft cash costs, real outflow, it’s really accrued interest and the holding tax on the interests. So, that's it from our side.

